Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Dragunov Debuts and Ospreay Teams With Cope

Comrades, my AEW Dynamite preview is here! Dragunov debuts vs. Mike Bailey, Ospreay teams with Copeland, and the CIA chases my yacht. Seize the card tonight!

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Ilja Dragunov makes his AEW in-ring debut against "Speedball" Mike Bailey on AEW Dynamite, just days after his WrestleDream arrival.

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teams with Adam Copeland to face Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight in a mutual-respect alliance that makes this revolutionary heart sing.

Queen Aminata and the returning Maya World clash to decide the #1 contender for Persephone's TBS Championship, and the CIA is rooting for neither.

The Young Bucks defend against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator, with Callis, that capitalist pig, pulling the strings.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sun deck of my luxury yacht, anchored just off the coast of Coral Gables, Florida, where the CIA has been tailing me in a rented jet ski since lunch. I have your AEW Dynamite preview for Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and it is a feast fit for a revolution! The fallout from WrestleDream takes center stage, with Blood and Guts two weeks away on November 4 in Jacksonville and AEW Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix. The card features Ilja Dragunov making his AEW in-ring debut against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teaming with Adam Copeland against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, Queen Aminata against Maya World for a TBS Championship shot, and the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defending against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, two of the muscle men for Don Callis. Esteban, my capybara, has already reserved the best hot tub on the yacht for the broadcast.

Ilja Dragunov vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey on AEW Dynamite

After a shocking debut at WrestleDream, Ilja Dragunov will have his first AEW match tonight on Dynamite! And because AEW is where the best wrestle, Dragunov will literally kick off his AEW career against United Empire's "Speedball" Mike Bailey! Bailey is coming off Clockwork Carnage, which saw him eliminated by Konosuke Takeshita in Phase 1, so he'll be itching to get back in the win column. Does Bailey make a statement against the newest member of All Elite Wrestling, or does Dragunov prove why he's All Elite with a victorious debut?

Comrades, there is no greater honor for a head of state than a defection, and Dragunov's arrival at WrestleDream in Orlando on October 17 was the most dramatic I have witnessed since I smuggled a defecting tango band out of a certain neighboring republic in the trunk of a limousine. Renee Paquette introduced him to the crowd, and now he has his first official AEW bout on AEW Dynamite.

Bailey will not hand over the keys to the palace. He was eliminated by Takeshita in Phase 1 of Clockwork Carnage, so he has plenty of motivation to get back in the win column. Both men want to make an immediate statement, and when two hungry men have a point to prove, the people win! I once watched my dear friend Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un argue over a basketball for six hours until I settled it with a coin flip and a lavish banquet. This match should be considerably more athletic.

Will Ospreay & Adam Copeland vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

After they fought in Clockwork Carnage, Ospreay said he wants to team with Copeland, and now the AEW World Champion and "The Rated-R Superstar" will join forces against Fletcher and Knight! Ospreay pinned Copeland with a Hidden Blade just before time expired to break a 4-way tie in Clockwork Carnage and retain the AEW World Championship. The two shared a moment after WrestleDream, with Ospreay saying defending against Copeland was a dream. Fletcher and Knight, meanwhile, had an amazing bout against the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but ultimately came up short when previous miscommunication issues returned at the worst possible time. Now, Fletcher and Knight look to bounce back against the mutual respect partnership of Ospreay and Copeland. Can Fletcher and Knight get back on track, or will the unlikely dream team of Ospreay and Copeland prove to be too much?

What a beautiful display of solidarity! Ospreay pinned Copeland with a Hidden Blade just before time expired to break a four-way tie in Clockwork Carnage and retain the AEW World Championship. Instead of nursing a grudge, Ospreay said he wants to team with Copeland, and the two shared a moment after WrestleDream. This is exactly what happens when workers unite without interference from management. If only Tony Khan would let them keep the profits as well, but that is a conversation for another revolution.

On the other side, Fletcher and Knight must recover from the miscommunication that cost them in their tag title bout against the Young Bucks at WrestleDream. Communication is the foundation of any great partnership. My own cabinet once failed to communicate during a coup attempt, and three of my ministers ended up overthrowing each other. Esteban just nodded in agreement and went back to his imported melon.

Maya World vs. Queen Aminata: TBS Championship #1 Contender Match

After TBS & CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone retained her TBS Championship in a hard-hitting 4-Way Match at WrestleDream over Hyan, Dani Luna and Queen Aminata, she'll find out her next challenger tonight! Aminata will fight former champion Maya World, and the winner becomes the #1 contender for the TBS Championship! World, who announced she was cleared to wrestle on the WrestleDream Buy-In, was the TBS Champion until Persephone took the title from her at All In: London with the help of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. World's partner, Hyan, carried the torch in her absence, and now World gets her own chance to get back in the TBS Title picture. Aminata has been so close to her first gold in AEW after taking AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné to the limit in Paris and nearly winning the TBS Championship at WrestleDream. Aminata owns the lone victory between the two from an ROH encounter with World in December 2023. Does World earn the chance to take back the TBS Championship, or will Aminata's relentless nature be too much for World to overcome in her first match since early September?

Comrades, the road to the TBS Championship runs through this match. Persephone retained the title in the WrestleDream four-way, and the winner here will be waiting for her. World returns after announcing on the WrestleDream Buy-In that she was cleared to wrestle. She lost the title to Persephone at All In: London with the help of Britt Baker, so I suspect she has some unfinished business. Ring rust is the only enemy that matters, as this is her first match since early September.

Aminata, meanwhile, has been knocking on the door of her first AEW gold for weeks, having taken Moné to the limit in Paris and nearly won the TBS Championship at WrestleDream. She also owns the lone singles victory over World, from an ROH match in December 2023. Persistence like that deserves a medal, preferably a gold one I would then confiscate for the people. The CIA, naturally, is rooting for neither woman, which tells me both are fine revolutionaries.

Young Bucks vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle: AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator

The Don Callis Family gets another crack at the Young Bucks! After Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight fell short against Matt and Nick Jackson in a classic WrestleDream match, a pair of Callis' heavy hitters step up as Mark Davis and Jake Doyle fight Matt and Nick Jackson in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator. Davis and Doyle, who beat AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd in Paris two weeks ago, are two of the Don Callis Family's biggest weapons. Davis gave Moxley all he could handle at WrestleDream and left him a bloody mess. Do the Bucks hold off another wave from the Don Callis Family, or do Davis and Doyle earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship with a win tonight in Florida?

If the Young Bucks thought that retaining against Fletcher and Knight at WrestleDream ended their troubles, they were sorely mistaken. Now the Don Callis Family sends in the heavy artillery! Davis pushed Moxley hard at WrestleDream and left him a bloody mess, while Doyle was part of the Callis winning team in the Tailgate Brawl earlier that night. Together they beat Moxley and Kidd in Paris two weeks ago. This is an eliminator, so a Davis and Doyle victory earns them a World Tag Team Championship match.

I do not trust anyone who builds a stable of loyal enforcers while pocketing the profits, but I must admit it is an effective strategy. I have tried it myself for decades, with mixed results and one regrettable incident involving a flamethrower. Callis is a capitalist pig, but he is a pig with excellent taste in big men. Esteban gives the Bucks a slight edge. Esteban also thinks a boat is a type of sandwich, so take that as you will.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW Dynamite goes live on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. AEW's official preview announced no pre-show, so the action begins with the main card. You can watch on TBS in the United States or stream it on HBO Max.

Comrades, between Dragunov's debut, a champion teaming with a legend, a TBS Championship shot on the line, and a tag title eliminator, this is a card the people deserve. Tune in, tell your friends, and for the love of the revolution, do not let the CIA touch the remote. Until next time, this is your El Presidente, signing off from the yacht with a glass of the finest rum and a capybara demanding a second dinner.

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