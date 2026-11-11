Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Full Gear Tensions Explode in Utah

AEW Dynamite & Collision delivers a live three-hour Full Gear go-home show featuring a mixed tag match, an AEW World Championship face-to-face, and three more major bouts.

Article Summary Mercedes Moné and Jay White face Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir in mixed-tag action.

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay meets Kyle Fletcher face-to-face before Full Gear.

Tommaso Ciampa makes his first AEW National Championship defense against Mike Bailey.

Motor City Machine Guns and FTR settle their tied best-of-five series.

AEW Dynamite & Collision goes live tonight with three hours of wrestling from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, serving as AEW's final stop before Full Gear. The card includes a mixed-tag collision between four Saturday opponents, an AEW World Championship face-to-face, a National Championship defense, and two major tag-team matches.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from a gold-plated emergency broadcast bunker beneath the Maverik Center, where my security staff has been instructed to treat every screwdriver as a potential foreign agent. Esteban the capybara has already confiscated three and is attempting to assemble a luxury chaise lounge before bell time. This is what happens when AEW Dynamite & Collision arrives three days before a pay-per-view: every rivalry is armed, every alliance is temporary, and even the furniture needs a passport.

Mercedes Moné & Jay White vs. Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir

Moné interrupted Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Daniel Garcia after their win on Collision, which led to White and The Cut jumping the Death Riders! Moné came out looking for Shafir after the Death Riders beat Shane Taylor Promotions, promising to embarrass Shafir again at Full Gear, and then she watched from the ramp as White and The Cut took apart the Death Riders in the ring. White dropped Moxley with a Blade Runner, and Moné took her own cheap shot at Mox with a kick to the head, on a night when Shafir conveniently wasn't with the rest of the Death Riders. With their Full Gear battles looming, Moné defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Shafir and the Death Riders and The Conglomeration facing The Cut in Anarchy in the Arena, this mixed tag match could light the fuse to a wild weekend! Do Moné and White get the upper hand before Phoenix, or do Moxley and Shafir send a message that you don't poke the Death Riders?

Mercedes Moné and Jay White have discovered the oldest trick in international diplomacy: attack your enemies while one of them is absent, then demand a mixed-tag summit. Across the ring, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are not known for letting provocations disappear into committee.

This reminds me of the mixed-doubles tennis tournament I hosted with Kim Jong-un, Dennis Rodman, and a CIA operative disguised as the ball boy. Kim insisted every serve was an ace, Rodman changed partners after each point, and Esteban ate the evidence before the chair umpire could review it. By the third set, the tennis net was on fire and everyone had declared victory. Tonight's match carries the same unstable geometry, except Moné and Shafir still have to fight for the Women's World Championship at Full Gear, while White and Moxley are marching toward Anarchy in the Arena. Someone will gain momentum; everyone will gain another reason for revenge.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher Meet Face-to-Face

The rivalry between Ospreay and Fletcher has finally brought the two to the AEW World Championship, and while it always seemed inevitable, it is a major milestone for two bitter rivals who began as friends. Fletcher and Ospreay battled in Blood and Guts, and they'll be face to face three days before Full Gear and their AEW World Title fight! In that match, Fletcher made Adam Copeland surrender by threatening to stab Ospreay with a screwdriver. Fletcher believes he is the uncrowned AEW World Champion and noted he already has a victory over Ospreay at Full Gear back in 2024. Now they meet face to face one more time before the title is on the line in Phoenix. What do they have to say to each other with the biggest match of their rivalry looming on Saturday?

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher began as friends, survived Blood and Guts on opposite sides, and now have one final confrontation before their AEW World Championship match. Fletcher already owns a victory over Ospreay at Full Gear in 2024, and his screwdriver threat against Ospreay gives tonight's conversation the reassuring atmosphere of a hardware-store hostage negotiation.

I once tried to repair a presidential throne with Fidel Castro and Guy Fieri. Fidel read the revolutionary instruction manual, Guy covered every screw in donkey sauce, and I declared the chair structurally sound before sitting down and crashing through the palace floor. Former friendships are much the same, comrades: remove one small piece of trust and suddenly the whole throne collapses. Ospreay and Fletcher may be advertised for a face-to-face, but after everything between them, the safest object in Utah might be the championship belt.

Brodido vs. The New Level

The New Level had no issue with Brodido until Bandido attacked Kofi! Now respect is gone. Austin Creed said when Bandido put his hands on his brother, it became their problem, and Kofi said they're scared of what they would have to become to win a Texas Death match. Now, before The New Level and Swerve face Page and Brodido for the AEW World Trios Championship at Full Gear, King and Bandido take on Creed and Kofi in a tag team match. Knowing that a Texas Death match is just three days away, just how heated will this showdown get tonight?

Two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions collide when Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido face Austin Creed and Kofi. Respect disappeared when Bandido attacked Kofi, and tonight's ordinary tag match serves as the final border skirmish before Brodido and Hangman Page defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The New Level and Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death match at Full Gear.

Comrades, I understand the terror of discovering what your allies must become to win. At the 1998 Palace Games, my brother entered a three-legged race with Jean-Claude Van Damme and emerged as Minister of Defense. Nobody remembers how, because the final heat involved a tank, two folding chairs, and a Belgian split performed across the finish line. The New Level says family made Bandido their problem; Brodido answers with a tattooed heavyweight and a masked champion. Full Gear is looking very interesting, comrades. But first, we must get through AEW Dynamite tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa Defends the AEW National Championship Against Mike Bailey

After Ciampa won the AEW National Championship from Andrade El Ídolo on Collision, the former champion's teammate, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, seeks to bring the title back to United Empire! Ciampa finally got AEW gold back in his possession for the second time in his AEW career after finding a way to beat Andrade. Bailey consoled Andrade in the ring after the match, and now he'll fight for the title in his place. Bailey continues his own quest for singles gold in AEW while trying to avenge the loss on behalf of United Empire. Does Ciampa begin his reign with a successful defense, or does Bailey bring the AEW National Championship right back to United Empire in this first-time one-on-one affair?

Tommaso Ciampa makes his first defense after taking the AEW National Championship from Andrade El Ídolo, while Mike Bailey tries to return the title to United Empire and claim AEW singles gold. It is a first-time match with a very simple political platform: Ciampa says the belt belongs to him; Bailey says the means of championship production must be seized immediately.

I once reclaimed my national treasury from a rival general, only for Danny Trejo to arrive on behalf of the deposed finance minister. Trejo kicked the vault door off its hinges, Esteban escaped with the gold reserves, and I spent the afternoon defending a sack of commemorative coins with a ceremonial sword. Ciampa faces the same danger that confronts every new ruler: winning the palace is easier than surviving the first challenger. Bailey's kicks make him a particularly unpleasant transition-of-power committee.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR: The Deciding Match

In the fourth incredible battle of this series, FTR evened the score at 2-2 against the Motor City Machine Guns in a classic aboard the Jericho Cruise on Collision! The deciding Match #5 is live tonight! MCMG took Match #1 at AEW WrestleDream, FTR won Match #2 a week later on Collision with some help from Stokely, MCMG took Match #3 on Fright Night Dynamite, and FTR stole Match #4 when Stokely provided another timely distraction and Harwood rolled up Shelley with a handful of tights. FTR have also been working over Shelley's knee since Match #3, so that should remain a target tonight. Who wins the series and walks away with supreme bragging rights between two of the greatest tag teams of all time?

The score is tied 2-2 between the Motor City Machine Guns—Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin—and FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Stokely helped FTR steal two victories, Shelley's knee remains a target, and the deciding match should settle which elite team gets the final word.

The CIA once challenged my body doubles to a best-of-five chess series. They won Game 1 with a listening device hidden in the queen, my doubles won Games 2 and 3 by replacing every bishop with Esteban, and the agents tied the series by attacking the clock while the referee looked away. The deciding contest ended when all four players abandoned the board and hit each other with the table. I expect better technical wrestling from these teams, but not necessarily better sportsmanship. After four matches, there are no secrets left—only Shelley's knee, Stokely's timing, and two teams determined to write the ending themselves.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite & Collision

AEW Dynamite & Collision airs live tonight, Wednesday, November 11, as a three-hour special beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Viewers can watch on TBS or stream on HBO Max.

The complete card and match descriptions come from AEW's official preview. I will watch AEW Dynamite & Collision from my armored skybox with a champagne fountain, two emergency generators, and Esteban stationed beside the remote in case the CIA attempts another commercial-break coup. Tune in, comrades: three hours of wrestling is not excess when the revolution has picture-in-picture.

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