AEW Dynamite Preview: Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Continues

The Chadster was really hoping he would have some good news to share with all of you today. After everything that's happened lately — CM Punk and The Elite getting suspended, Punk making Tony Khan feel as impotent as The Chadster is sexually, Being The Elite getting put on hiatus, and NXT changing its logo — The Chadster assumed that this would be the week that AEW would finally give up, admit WWE is the best wrestling company ever, and cancel AEW Dynamite. But it looks like AEW will stubbornly proceed despite all of this, which is just so disrespectful to CM Punk, Triple H, WWE, and the wrestling business in general.

But despite everything that Tony Khan has done to The Chadster, The Chadster remains wrestling's only totally unbiased journalist, with the possible exception of Ryan Satin, who is just about as good a journalist as The Chadster is, so The Chadster will do his duty as assigned by the tyrant Ray Flook and provide this preview of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite for all of you ungrateful wrestling fans who plan to literally stab Triple H right in the back by watching it.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite features two semi-final matches in the tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion that will conclude next week at Grand Slam. In this week's matches, Jon Moxley will take on Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho will take on Bryan Danielson. Personally, The Chadster finds these matches to be extremely unfair. Either one could easily headline a PPV, but they're booked as semifinal matches in a tournament and both taking place on the same night? Auughh man! So unfair!

Also booked for AEW Dynamite tonight, Toni Storm will team with Athena to take on Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. Storm was originally supposed to team with Hikaru Shida, but Baker attacked Shida on AEW Dark, leading to her replacement.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8E/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling