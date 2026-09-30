Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite PAC, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: How to Watch A Tribute to PAC Tonight

AEW Dynamite airs tonight as a tribute to the late Benjamin Satterley (PAC), featuring AEW World Champion Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet in his honor.

Article Summary All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presents a tribute episode of AEW Dynamite tonight honoring Benjamin Satterley (PAC), who tragically passed away this past Sunday following his final match at All Out.

The broadcast features AEW World Champion Will Ospreay versus Ricochet, two performers significantly influenced by PAC's career and legacy in professional wrestling.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on TBS and HBO Max.

Tonight's episode will celebrate Satterley's contributions across Europe, Japan, and North America, including his historic championship reigns and influential matches in AEW since 2019.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presents a solemn and significant broadcast tonight as AEW Dynamite airs live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TBS and HBO Max. Tonight's episode serves as a tribute to Benjamin Satterley, known professionally as PAC, following the organization's announcement of his tragic passing this past Sunday, a heartbreaking development that shocked the wrestling world after PAC competed against Andrade El Ídolo on the All Out PPV the night prior. The broadcast will honor the life, career, and enduring legacy of a performer who left an indelible mark on professional wrestling across three continents and influenced an entire generation of high-flying competitors.

According to the official preview published on AEW's website, the organization will dedicate tonight's AEW Dynamite to celebrating Satterley's contributions to the industry and sharing memories of a performer described as a wonderful and kind human being whose legacy will never be forgotten. It's bound to be a difficult night for both the performers and fans, but also an opportunity to grieve together.

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

One of the most important rivalries in the history of professional wrestling will be revisited tonight in tribute to PAC. It's fair to say that the influence of PAC had a big impact on both Ospreay and Ricochet as wrestlers and as opponents, which both have spoken of this week in remembering his friendship and life. Tonight, these two iconic rivals of PAC and each other will meet one-on-one in remembrance of their friend.

Tonight's featured encounter between AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Ricochet serves as the centerpiece of the tribute broadcast, bringing together two of the most athletic performers in wrestling today. Both Ospreay and Ricochet have publicly acknowledged the impact Satterley had on their development as competitors, making tonight's encounter a particularly meaningful way to honor his memory.

How to Watch Tonight's Tribute

AEW Dynamite airs tonight, Wednesday, September 30, 2026, live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central Time) on TBS, with simultaneous streaming available via HBO Max. Additional preview materials and information can be found on AEW's official website.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite represents an important moment for the professional wrestling community to collectively honor a performer who gave so much to the industry. The broadcast promises to celebrate Benjamin Satterley's life, career, and lasting influence on professional wrestling. Viewers are encouraged to tune in to TBS or HBO Max at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

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