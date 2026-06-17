Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF and Mark Briscoe Pick Forbidden Door Teams

Comrades! Tonight on AEW Dynamite, MJF and Mark Briscoe pick their Forbidden Door teams, plus HAZUKI battles Mercedes Moné in the Owen Cup Semifinal!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite sees MJF and Mark Briscoe draft Forbidden Door teams before a chaotic 12-man tag for power.

Mercedes Moné battles HAZUKI in the Owen Cup semifinal on AEW Dynamite, where one comrade marches closer to glory.

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland meet face-to-face on AEW Dynamite, with ambition, tension, and title dreams boiling.

From my luxury bunker, I salute AEW Dynamite as proof socialism and suplexes crush greed better than any CIA plot.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly acquired luxury bunker beneath the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, where I have been monitoring the capitalist wrestling operations above while Esteban enjoys a plate of imported Texas brisket. Tonight, AEW Dynamite promises to deliver the kind of high-stakes drama that reminds me of the time I had to negotiate my way out of a steel cage match with Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un at Raúl's birthday party in Havana! And speaking of steel cages, we have quite the lineup for you tonight, comrades!

MJF and Mark Briscoe Pick Their Teams for Forbidden Door Steel Cage Match and Battle in 12-Man Tag

Mark Briscoe has his path to a shot at MJF and the AEW World Title. Despite MJF's claims that he calls the shots as AEW World Champion, Tony Khan made a 6-on-6 Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door, and the stakes are enormous: If Briscoe's team wins, he gets his coveted shot at MJF's AEW World Title. After the match was made official last week on Dynamite Summer Blockbuster, MJF went straight to Don Callis with a briefcase full of money to buy access to the Don Callis Family. TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight made his own move, stepping up to claim a spot on Team MJF with the understanding that he'd get his own future shot at MJF's AEW World Title. Tonight, we'll learn who will fill out each team when MJF and Briscoe make their selections. But instead of waiting for Forbidden Door, we'll get a preview of what will happen on June 28 in San Jose when the two teams meet tonight in a 12-man tag. Who might join Knight on MJF's team? Will Briscoe go beyond The Conglomeration to assemble the crew he needs to get his AEW World Title shot? And what happens when all 12 men battle it out tonight on Dynamite?

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time I assembled my own team to defend against a CIA-backed coup attempt! MJF, that capitalist pig, is doing exactly what the bourgeoisie always does – buying his way to power with briefcases full of money! I watched Don Callis accept that bribe with the same enthusiasm Manuel Noriega showed when I offered him control of my premium cigar distribution network. But Mark Briscoe, ah, here is a man of the people! A working-class hero who fights with the spirit of the proletariat! This 12-man tag team match tonight on AEW Dynamite will be like watching my own revolutionary forces clash with the imperialist dogs, except with more superkicks and fewer rocket launchers. Kevin Knight may hold the TNT Championship, but he has sold out his fellow workers for a future promise – exactly how the CIA recruited half my cabinet in 1987! Will Briscoe recruit from The Conglomeration? Will MJF buy more mercenaries from the Don Callis Family? Either way, this is the kind of team-building exercise I wish I had done before my failed invasion of neighboring territories!

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Semifinal: HAZUKI vs. Mercedes Moné

Two weeks ago on Collision, HAZUKI earned her way into the Semifinals with a victory over CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, but she barely had time to celebrate as Moné attacked HAZUKI, which set off a brawl between the two that saw HAZUKI take Moné down with a huge dive. Now, these two meet tonight with a spot in the Owen Cup Finals at Forbidden Door on the line. Moné knows exactly what she's up against, and perhaps that's why she took it to HAZUKI so quickly. They've been in the ring twice before, with Moné coming away victorious to retain the IWGP Women's Title in a three-way over AZM and HAZUKI at NJPW Sakura Genesis in April 2023, and then again in a highly-regarded one-on-one showdown that saw Moné successfully defend her NJPW Strong Women's Title at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in December 2024. If Moné can defeat HAZUKI again, she'll have a chance to become a back-to-back Owen Cup champion.

Comrades, Mercedes Moné is like the CIA operative who keeps winning battles but never learns that eventually, the revolution catches up with you! I once told this very thing to Muammar Gaddafi at a yacht party off the coast of Tripoli in 2009, where Steven Seagal was teaching us aikido moves. Gaddafi didn't listen, and look what happened! HAZUKI has lost to Moné twice before, but as I learned when the CIA tried to poison my cigars for the 638th time, persistence is the key to victory! Tonight on AEW Dynamite, HAZUKI has the chance to overcome her past defeats and advance to the Owen Cup Finals. This is the spirit of the working class, comrades – getting knocked down but rising again to seize the means of production! Or in this case, seize the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament trophy! The winner will face either Athena or Maya World from this Saturday's AEW Collision, and I will be watching with great interest, just as I watched the surveillance footage of my enemies plotting against me!

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland Face-to-Face Confrontation

Tonight isn't just about a match. It's about two men who know each other well coming face-to-face 11 days before they meet at Forbidden Door with so much on the line. Ospreay has made no secret of what's driving him – the main event of All In: London and becoming AEW World Champion. Swerve, meanwhile, is after power. And what better way to achieve ultimate power than by winning the AEW World Title at the last place he held it? Just over a year ago, at Summer Blockbuster, these two went to a 30-minute time limit draw, but they haven't met since. And both are in far different places this time around, although the focus on the title remains the same.

Ah, comrades, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland understand what I have always known – power is everything! Swerve seeks ultimate power, which is exactly what I told Hugo Chávez during our infamous poker game in 2011 where we wagered oil fields and military bases! Tony Khan, that bourgeoisie capitalist pig son of Shahid Khan, has created a situation where two of his finest workers must battle for the opportunity to challenge for championship glory, rather than simply sharing the wealth equally among all wrestlers! This is the problem with capitalism, comrades! These two had a 30-minute time limit draw at last year's Summer Blockbuster, which reminds me of my own stalemate with the CIA when they tried to overthrow me using trained dolphins armed with explosives – we both walked away frustrated but with newfound respect for each other's tactics! Tonight on AEW Dynamite, when these two come face-to-face, it will be like watching a preview of the revolution – intense, personal, and ultimately leading to someone seizing power at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door!

Comrades, you can find all the official preview details at AEW's website, though I have provided you with the superior revolutionary analysis!

Tonight, I encourage all of you to tune in to AEW Dynamite at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max to witness these glorious displays of athletic combat! As for your El Presidente, I will be watching from my private luxury suite that I have "borrowed" from a local oil executive, complete with a full catering spread, a 100-inch television screen, and Esteban wearing a tiny luchador mask I had custom-made in Mexico City!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

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