Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega Celebrates, Moné Returns to Boston

Kenny Omega celebrates his AEW World Title win, Mercedes Moné returns home to Boston, and Andrade battles for a championship opportunity on AEW Dynamite.

Article Summary AEW Dynamite crowns Kenny Omega’s victory lap in Boston, but comrades know every title celebration invites enemies.

Mercedes Moné storms home on AEW Dynamite with Divine Dominion, seeking glory through superior faction socialism.

Andrade El Ídolo fights Jake Doyle on AEW Dynamite for a title shot, seizing gold from Don Callis capitalism.

From Boston to my yacht, AEW Dynamite marches toward Redemption and All In with revolution, revenge, and power.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly renovated championship celebration hall in my presidential palace, where I have been practicing my own victory speeches in preparation for my next successful "election." And speaking of celebrations, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be a most glorious affair as it emanates from Boston, Massachusetts!

You know, comrades, I once threw a championship celebration that lasted for three weeks. Fidel Castro was there, along with Nicolas Maduro and surprisingly, Guy Fieri, who insisted on calling my palace a "real deal flavor palace." We had fireworks, we had feasts, and we had the CIA attempting to infiltrate through the ventilation system—spoiled only when my beloved capybara Esteban discovered them and alerted the guards. But I digress! Let us discuss tonight's AEW Dynamite, which promises championship glory, hometown heroes, and the kind of grudge matches that would make even the most seasoned revolutionary proud!

Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship Celebration

Kenny Omega is the AEW World Champion for the second time, and tonight, he celebrates LIVE on TBS in Boston. It took 1,698 days, but Omega regained the title he first won in December 2020 and last held in November 2021 after finally beating MJF following two unsuccessful tries. How will Omega transition from challenger to reigning AEW World Champion, especially with a potential showdown against 2026 Men's Owen Cup Winner Will Ospreay looming at All In: London? And will anyone throw a roadblock into Omega's road to All In?

Ah, comrades, Kenny Omega has finally reclaimed what the bourgeoisie wrestling establishment tried to keep from him! 1,698 days is a long time to wait for justice, though I must say, it is nothing compared to the time I spent in exile after that unfortunate incident with the CIA and the exploding cigars. The workers' champion has seized the means of championship production from that capitalist pig MJF, and tonight he celebrates!

But let me tell you, celebrations can be dangerous affairs. I once invited Kim Jong-un to celebrate my successful nationalization of the banana industry, and he brought Dennis Rodman along. Things got out of hand when Rodman challenged my palace guards to a basketball game, and the CIA tried to use the distraction to launch a coup. Fortunately, my security minister (and Esteban) were alert!

The question tonight is whether anyone will crash Omega's party. With Will Ospreay looming at All In: London, the path forward is fraught with potential interference. In my experience, the moment you declare victory is when your enemies are most likely to strike. Stay vigilant, Omega! Trust no one, especially anyone wearing a wire or offering you suspiciously large cigars!

Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion vs. Willow Nightingale, Maya World & Hyan

The 2025 and 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Champion, Mercedes Moné, is in her hometown of Boston tonight, and she'll be in action after Willow Nightingale issued the challenge this past weekend on Collision. That challenge came after Moné laid out both AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and Thekla's AEW Redemption opponent, Nightingale, following Nightingale's surprising and victorious return in the Casino Gauntlet match at Beach Break, with Moné enlisting Divine Dominion's muscle in the attack. Tonight, though, Willow has Maya World and Hyan by her side. With both Redemption and All In fast approaching, this showdown has big implications for everyone involved.

Comrades, hometown glory is a powerful motivator! Mercedes Moné returns to Boston as a two-time Owen Cup winner, and she has aligned herself with the formidable Divine Dominion—Megan Bayne and Lena Kross—to crush her opposition. This is strategic alliance-building at its finest! I approve!

You see, I understand the importance of having powerful allies. When I was consolidating power in the early days of my regime, I formed an alliance with Hugo Chávez and, oddly enough, Joe Exotic, who was visiting on some sort of exotic animal exchange program. Together, we fended off three separate CIA-backed coups in one summer! Joe's tigers proved surprisingly effective at perimeter security, though they did eat most of my peacocks. Esteban was traumatized for months.

Willow Nightingale has her own allies in Maya World and Hyan, creating a classic battle of factions. But facing a hometown hero with muscle backing her up? That is like trying to overthrow a dictator during a nationalist holiday—the odds are not in your favor, comrades! Still, I admire Nightingale's courage. She reminds me of the brave revolutionaries who… actually, never mind, I had most of them arrested. But I admire her nonetheless!

Andrade El Ídolo vs. Jake Doyle

Andrade cut ties with the Don Callis Family at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and after broken championship promises from Callis, Andrade wants their gold. Tonight, he gets a chance to earn an AEW National Title match with Mark Davis if he can beat Jake Doyle. But Doyle has his own motivation: He wants payback for the low blow Andrade delivered in the Death's Door match at Forbidden Door that helped solidify Andrade's exit from the Don Callis Family. Will Andrade take his first step toward his golden goals? Or will Doyle get a measure of revenge for himself and the Don Callis Family by ruining Andrade's plans?

Ah, comrades, this is a tale as old as time itself—a revolutionary breaks from the corrupt family that made false promises, and now he seeks to take everything they have! Andrade El Ídolo is a man after my own heart! That capitalist exploiter Don Callis made promises he could not keep, and now Andrade will seize the championships that should have been his all along. This is wrestling's version of seizing the means of production!

I know something about breaking from powerful families who made false promises. In 1987, I attended a summit with Muammar Gaddafi where we discussed forming a unified coalition. He promised me control of three oil fields and a villa in Tripoli. What did I get? A decorative sword and a timeshare in Malta that I had to share with Pauly Shore. To this day, I still seek revenge for this betrayal, though admittedly, Pauly Shore was surprisingly good company and made excellent fish tacos.

Jake Doyle wants revenge for the low blow at Forbidden Door, which is understandable. However, in revolutionary warfare, sometimes you must strike where your enemy least expects it—or where it hurts the most. The Don Callis Family represents everything wrong with capitalism: broken promises, exploitation of talent, and hoarding of golden opportunities. If Andrade can defeat Doyle tonight, he earns his shot at Mark Davis and the AEW National Championship.

The path to glory is paved with the fallen bodies of those who stood in your way, comrades. I learned this during my rise to power, and also during a particularly intense game of Monopoly with Vladimir Putin and Ryan Seacrest. (Long story—it ended with the CIA trying to poison the refreshments, but Esteban detected the cyanide in the caviar and saved us all. He got extra mangoes that night!)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Christian Cage & Rated R Cope vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

#AEWDynamite

8/7c TBS & HBO Max

TONIGHT

AEW World Tag Team Title@Christian4Peeps/@RatedRCope vs Daniel Garcia/@WheelerYuta

Cage & Cope want payback for the Death Riders attacking Cope & Bang Bang Gang!

Yuta + Garcia scored the win on Collision last Saturday, and they can score… https://t.co/qOPwPMPjeL pic.twitter.com/v2BGierKD0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2026

Comrades! AEW has just announced another match for tonight's AEW Dynamite, and it is a big one! The AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Christian Cage and Rated R Cope defend against Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta!

This is what I call revolutionary justice, comrades! Cage and Cope want payback for the Death Riders attacking Cope and the Bang Bang Gang, and what better revenge than forcing your enemies to watch helplessly as you retain your precious gold? However, Garcia and Yuta scored a victory on Collision last Saturday, which means they have momentum on their side!

You know, I once had to defend my position against two young challengers who had scored a minor victory against my security forces. I was advised to take them seriously, but I laughed them off—until they nearly succeeded in a palace coup with help from the CIA! Fortunately, Esteban alerted me to the plot when he noticed suspicious radio equipment hidden in a shipment of premium alfafa. The moral of the story? Never underestimate challengers with momentum, even if you are the established champions!

Will Cage and Cope retain their titles, or will Garcia and Yuta capture the gold for the Death Riders faction? Either way, championship tag team wrestling is always a glorious spectacle!

How to Watch Tonight's AEW Dynamite

For all the important details about tonight's AEW Dynamite, you can visit AEW's official preview page, comrades.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite begins at 8 PM Eastern Time/7 PM Central on TBS and HBO Max, broadcasting live from the MGM Music Hall in Boston. With AEW Redemption just 11 days away and All In: London on the horizon at 46 days out, the stakes have never been higher!

So comrades, I strongly encourage you to tune in to AEW Dynamite tonight! As for me, I will be watching from my solid gold media room aboard my luxury yacht, which is currently anchored off the coast of Venezuela (I am visiting old friends and avoiding some recent International Criminal Court warrants—nothing serious!). Esteban and I have prepared a championship celebration feast of our own—imported cheeses, the finest wines, and a chocolate fountain that cost more than most capitalist pigs make in a year.

We shall toast to Omega's victory, to Moné's hometown glory, and to Andrade's revolutionary quest for gold! And if the CIA attempts to interrupt my viewing experience with another one of their ridiculous assassination attempts, they will find themselves swimming with the fishes—and I do not mean the friendly kind that Esteban likes to watch!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

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