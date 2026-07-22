Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega Teams With Moxley and Ospreay Tonight

AEW Dynamite preview: Omega, Moxley & Ospreay team up, Knight defends TNT Title vs Allin, Women's Tag Titles on the line in No DQ match, and more tonight!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite marches into Nashville with Omega, Moxley, and Ospreay united to crush the bourgeois Don Callis Family.

Kevin Knight defends the TNT Title against Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite, where revenge and Jet2Belts dreams collide.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles hang in the balance as Divine Dominion battles Sisters of Sin in No DQ chaos.

Thekla and Willow Nightingale go face-to-face before Redemption, while Jay White returns to singles action against Clark Connors.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly renovated volcano lair in the Caribbean, where I am watching my beloved capybara Esteban practice his lucha libre moves on a stack of CIA surveillance equipment we confiscated last week. And let me tell you, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite looks more explosive than the time I accidentally triggered a minor eruption while celebrating my successful nationalization of the banana industry!

Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to us live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, and comrades, this is the final stop before AEW Redemption in Montreal this Sunday. The card is so stacked, it reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I were planning our joint birthday party and couldn't decide which dictator to invite, so we just invited them all. Kim Jong-un brought the karaoke machine, and things got beautifully chaotic. Much like tonight's show promises to be!

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay & AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Don Callis Family

What started as Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship celebration turned into this highly unlikely trios match. After "The Jet" Kevin Knight secured a shot at Omega for the AEW World Title at Redemption when he interrupted the celebration, he blasted Omega with a microphone, which set off a short brawl between the Don Callis Family and Omega and Ospreay, until Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli showed up to back up Ospreay. Now, Omega finds himself on the same team as a pair of Death Riders – and his close friends, the Young Bucks, don't trust any of it, for the record. That's why they challenged Moxley and Ospreay to face them at Redemption. Before that happens, we'll see if all these combustible elements blow up during this Dynamite trios tilt.

Ah, comrades, nothing warms my heart quite like an unlikely alliance formed out of necessity! Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley teaming together is like the time I had to form a temporary coalition with Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin to stop the CIA from stealing our collective stash of premium cigars during a summit in Havana. We didn't trust each other, the tension was thicker than Esteban's winter coat, but we got the job done! Though I must say, Putin kept trying to take credit for the whole operation afterward.

The Don Callis Family—Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle—represent everything I despise about capitalist greed. Don Callis himself is the kind of bourgeois puppet master who probably has stock portfolios where his heart should be! These three comrades Omega, Ospreay, and Moxley must seize the means of tag team production tonight and show these capitalist lackeys what workers' solidarity looks like, even if temporary!

TNT Championship Match: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin

Ever since Knight's heinous attack on Allin at Double or Nothing after the latter's loss to MJF, Allin has been on a path of payback that has finally brought him to a TNT Championship match with Knight tonight on Dynamite. It was only minutes after Knight secured that aforementioned shot at Kenny Omega and the AEW World Championship at Redemption that Allin blindsided him. And he can't get away from Allin tonight. Allin is a two-time TNT Champion, and with 214 days over those two reigns, no one has held the championship for longer. Although Knight beat Allin and took him out of the 2025 Continental Classic, Allin successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Knight two months ago during his breakneck reign. Knight is coming off a record-setting ninth TNT Championship defense against AR Fox over the weekend on Collision, but how will he handle Allin tonight before trying to become "Jet2Belts" on Sunday against Omega?

Kevin Knight calling himself "The Jet" is very amusing to me, comrades, because I too have a jet—several, actually, though the CIA keeps trying to impound them whenever I fly into international airspace. The audacity! But I digress. Knight's attack on Darby Allin at Double or Nothing was the kind of treachery that reminds me of the time a rival general tried to poison my champagne at a state dinner. Fortunately, Esteban has an excellent sense of smell and detected the arsenic. The general is now in charge of latrine maintenance at our least popular military outpost.

Allin's quest for payback is righteous, comrades! The proletariat must always rise up against those who abuse their power. Knight may have nine successful TNT Championship defenses, but as I always tell my ministers: quantity means nothing without quality, and Allin brings revolutionary quality to every match. This will be a beautiful display of workers' justice!

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match (No DQ): Divine Dominion (c) vs. Sisters of Sin

Two weeks ago at Beach Break, Divine Dominion laid out Sisters of Sin on the ramp. At the same time, Mercedes Moné took out AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and Willow Nightingale with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Championship. That shot across the bow revealed that Moné and Divine Dominion were working together, but it also gave Hart and Blue new enemies. The chaotic pair joined Thekla in Japan over the weekend to win the Artist of STARDOM trios titles from God's Eye. Sisters of Sin wasted no time in challenging Kross and Bayne to a no disqualification match for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. Divine Dominion have been dominant champions, with five successful title defenses and a 14-0 record as a team, but this environment plays to the strengths of the toxic Blue and Hart. This one should get wild, so who will walk out of Nashville as the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions?

A No DQ match, comrades! This is like the diplomatic negotiations I have with neighboring countries—no rules, anything goes, and someone's probably leaving in an ambulance! Lena Kross and Megan Bayne of Divine Dominion have been dominant, yes, but dominance without the people's support is merely tyranny. And I should know—I've been accused of it many times by the Western media, those propaganda-spreading capitalist mouthpieces!

Skye Blue and Julia Hart, the Sisters of Sin, just won the Artist of STARDOM Championship in Japan, which proves they understand the importance of international solidarity among the working class wrestlers! They are building a global movement, comrades, and tonight they have the chance to seize another means of production—those beautiful championship belts! The alliance between Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion is the kind of backroom dealing that gives me flashbacks to when the CIA tried to bribe my finance minister. Spoiler alert: it didn't work, and he now has a very nice beach house courtesy of my generosity.

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla & Willow Nightingale Face-to-Face

Just four days before their AEW Women's World Championship match at Redemption, Thekla and Willow Nightingale will come face-to-face in Nashville tonight. Nightingale made her surprise return from injury two weeks ago in the Casino Gauntlet at Dynamite Beach Break and won the match to earn her fourth shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. After the match, Mercedes Moné took out both Thekla and Nightingale with belt shots to the head! While Moné waits in the wings for her AEW Women's World Title match at All In: London, Nightingale wants to meet her there as champion, but Thekla has championship plans of her own for Moné. Tonight, though, it's all about Thekla and Nightingale coming face-to-face before they battle in Montreal on Sunday.

Ah, the face-to-face confrontation! This is my favorite type of segment, comrades, because it reminds me of the tense standoffs I have with UN inspectors who want to search my "totally legitimate pharmaceutical facilities." Thekla has been a fighting champion, defending the people's title with honor, while Willow Nightingale represents the resilient spirit of the oppressed masses, returning from injury to claim what she believes is rightfully hers!

The interference by Moné is typical bourgeois behavior—inserting herself into matters that don't concern her, manipulating situations for her own gain. She's like Tony Khan's corporate counterpart, always scheming! I once had a similar situation at a summit where Muammar Gaddafi (may he rest in power) tried to claim credit for my idea to create a gold-backed currency. We had quite the face-to-face that evening, let me tell you! Beyoncé was there performing at the gala afterward, and even she looked uncomfortable during our heated exchange.

Clark Connors vs. Jay White

Jay White has had The Dogs in his crosshairs since returning to AEW, and tonight, he'll have his first singles match in nearly 16 months when he goes one-on-one with Clark Connors in Nashville. White extended the challenge this past weekend on Collision, although he clearly wants a shot at David Finlay, too. White must first handle the dangerous and ruthless Connors, who would love nothing more than to put White back on the shelf. The latest chapter between The Dogs and Bang Bang Gang goes down tonight on Dynamite when White takes on Connors!

Jay White, the Switchblade himself! This comrade understands the long game, the patient revolutionary approach. After 16 months away from singles competition, he returns to face Clark Connors of The Dogs. This reminds me of my triumphant return to public life after I had to go into hiding for three weeks because the CIA planted a tracking device in Esteban's favorite melon. The betrayal! But like White, I returned stronger and more determined than ever.

The Dogs represent the kind of mercenary mentality that I despise—loyalty to no one but themselves, fighting for whoever pays the most. They're like the corporate executives at WWE—Triple H and Nick Khan—who care only about quarterly profits and not about the workers who actually draw the money! White and the Bang Bang Gang, on the other hand, represent brotherhood and collective strength. This match will be a beautiful display of technical wrestling mastery!

You can find more details about tonight's stacked card at AEW's official website, comrades.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be absolutely spectacular, and I will be watching from my gold-plated home theater while Esteban lounges on his custom-made velvet cushions, snacking on imported Belgian chocolates. My staff has prepared a feast worthy of revolutionary celebration, and I've invited Daniel Ortega over to watch with me—he claims to be a huge Darby Allin fan, which I respect. We'll be toasting with the finest rum liberated from capitalist warehouses every time a wrestler seizes their opportunity!

Do not miss AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max, comrades. The revolution will be televised, and it will be glorious!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW!

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