Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Ospreay, Moné Celebrate All In Wins

AEW Dynamite preview: Ospreay speaks as NEW champion, The New Level & Swerve defend trios gold, and Mercedes Moné celebrates her title win!

Article Summary Will Ospreay kicks off AEW Dynamite as the NEW AEW World Champion after defeating Kenny Omega at All In: London on British soil, comrades!

The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi) and Swerve Strickland defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The Rascalz in their first title defense!

Mercedes Moné celebrates finally capturing the AEW Women's World Championship after defeating Willow Nightingale at All In: London!

All the fallout from All In: London arrives live from Allen, Texas at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max—grab the champagne, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious watch tower overlooking the Texas border, where I am preparing for what promises to be a most exhilarating episode of AEW Dynamite tonight! The fallout from All In: London arrives in Allen, Texas, and let me tell you, the revolutionary fervor that swept through Wembley Stadium this past Sunday has left the wrestling world in a state of glorious chaos—the kind of chaos I usually reserve for cabinet meetings after my finance minister suggests "fiscal responsibility."

Tonight's AEW Dynamite emanates from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and the capitalist pigs at TBS and HBO Max will broadcast this workers' showcase at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Three major segments headline this evening's card, each one dripping with the kind of drama that reminds me of the time I had to negotiate a peace treaty between Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman after they both claimed to have invented basketball. Spoiler alert: neither of them did, but we had a magnificent time playing H-O-R-S-E in my palace courtyard while my pet capybara Esteban served as referee.

Will Ospreay Kicks Off Dynamite as NEW AEW World Champion

Will Ospreay has been the talk of the wrestling world since beating Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship this past Sunday on his home soil at All In: London. From his emotional entrance to a bloody war with Omega to the final Hidden Blade that won him the title, Ospreay certainly has a lot to talk about, and tonight, he will kick off Dynamite! What will Ospreay have to say about achieving his childhood dream? And what's next now that he's finally AEW World Champion?

Ah, comrades, there is nothing quite like witnessing a worker seize the means of production—or in this case, the means of championship gold! Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega on British soil reminds me of the glorious day I reclaimed my presidential palace from the CIA operatives who had been using it as a vacation timeshare. They claimed they had "diplomatic immunity," but my revolutionary tribunal disagreed, especially after we discovered they had been charging mini-bar expenses to my personal account! Ospreay's emotional journey to the top of AEW mirrors my own ascent to power, except I had to deal with significantly more election rigging and considerably fewer Hidden Blades. I expect the new champion will open Dynamite with words of inspiration for the proletariat, encouraging all wrestlers to unionize and overthrow the bourgeoisie management—or at the very least, demand better catering. Esteban and I will be watching with great interest, perhaps with some celebratory empanadas.

AEW World Trios Championship: The New Level & Swerve Strickland vs. The Rascalz

Swerve Strickland and The New Level's wild card entry into the Trios Roulette Royale at All In: London sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling landscape, as the trio walked out of Wembley Stadium as the new AEW World Trios Champions! Tonight, they make the first defense of their new titles against The Rascalz, who had their own impressive victory with "Blackheart" Lio Rush over The Opps on The Buy In. How will Creed and Kofi handle their first night on Dynamite with so much on the line?

Comrades, the debut of Austin Creed and Kofi as The New Level alongside Swerve Strickland at All In was more shocking than the time I discovered Fidel Castro had been borrowing my Netflix password for three years! We were watching a documentary about the Cuban Missile Crisis when he leaned over and said, "You know, they got some of the details wrong," and I said, "Fidel, how would you know?" Well, let's just say that conversation took an interesting turn. Tonight, these new champions face their first defense against Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed of The Rascalz—a team that has been building momentum like a guerrilla resistance movement, which I would know plenty about from both sides of that equation! This trios division represents the beautiful socialist ideal of collective effort triumphing over individual greed. Three workers uniting for a common cause! It brings a tear to my eye, almost as much as when my Swiss bank account reached nine figures. I predict The New Level and Swerve will retain their titles, but The Rascalz will make them earn every peso—er, I mean, every moment of glory!

Mercedes Moné's AEW Women's World Championship Celebration

"The CEO" Mercedes Moné finally got her hands on the AEW Women's World Championship, defeating Willow Nightingale at All In: London in a title tilt that lived up to the prestige of the championship. Tonight, Moné celebrates in Allen, Texas. So what does Moné have in mind after finally capturing the title that eluded her for so long?

Ah, Mercedes Moné, "The CEO"! Normally, I would disapprove of anyone glorifying corporate titles, as CEOs are typically the capitalist oppressors bleeding the working class dry like vampires in expensive suits. However, I must make an exception for Moné, whose championship victory over Willow Nightingale was as hard-fought as my own electoral "victories"—though hers was significantly more legitimate, I assure you! Championship celebrations are an art form I have perfected over the decades. I once threw myself a parade that lasted six days because I successfully avoided a CIA assassination attempt involving a poisoned cigar. The problem was, I don't smoke cigars, so the CIA agent looked quite foolish standing there in my office holding a box of Cohibas while I sipped my morning cafecito. Tonight, Moné will celebrate in Texas, and I expect nothing less than maximum extravagance. Perhaps she will declare a national holiday in her honor? That's what I would do. In fact, I have done that. Multiple times. Esteban has his own holiday on the second Tuesday of every month.

According to the fine capitalist pigs at AEW's official website, these three segments headline tonight's AEW Dynamite, and each one promises to deliver the kind of entertainment that makes even a hardened dictator like myself feel something resembling human emotion—though I would never admit such weakness in front of my generals.

Comrades, I urge you to tune in to AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max! I will be watching from my solid gold hot tub aboard my yacht, which is currently anchored in international waters to avoid some minor tax complications. Esteban will be beside me in his miniature life vest, munching on organic Belgian lettuce while we witness the continued revolution of professional wrestling! The workers are rising, the championships are changing hands, and somewhere in Langley, Virginia, a CIA analyst is writing a report about why I keep talking about wrestling instead of matters of state. To that analyst, I say: wrestling IS a matter of state! Now if you'll excuse me, I have a championship celebration of my own to prepare—it's the 40th anniversary of my first successful coup, and the champagne won't drink itself!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

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