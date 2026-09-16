Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Ospreay vs Moxley Feud Heats Up

Comrades! El Presidente previews AEW Dynamite with Ospreay vs Moxley trios war, 8-man chaos, and Jericho teaching Nick Wayne a revolutionary lesson!

Article Summary Comrades! AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teams with Andrade and Akira against Jon Moxley, PAC, and Gabe Kidd in a trios war 10 days before their All Out championship showdown!

AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage and Adam Copeland join forces with TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden in a volatile 8-man tag against FTR and the Don Callis Family!

Jericho faces Nick Wayne one-on-one to settle their generational conflict after low blows and Judas Effects proved experience and youth both have weapons!

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Jamie Hayter battles Lena Kross in a singles preview of The Brawling Birds vs Divine Dominion Chicago Street Fight at All Out!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my palatial war room in the Presidential Palace, where I am monitoring several situations simultaneously: the status of my revolutionary forces, the condition of my private wrestling ring (recently installed next to Esteban's luxury capybara spa), and most importantly, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, Virginia! My pet capybara Esteban and I have just finished our pre-show feast of empanadas and champagne, and we are ready for what promises to be a spectacular evening of professional wrestling action!

Tonight's Dynamite comes to us with just ten days remaining until AEW All Out in Chicago on September 26, and comrades, the tension is thicker than the cigar smoke in my secret volcano lair during my weekly poker games with Kim Jong-un and Danny DeVito. The capitalist pig Tony Khan has assembled a card that reminds me of the delicate coalition-building I had to do back in 1987 when I convinced Castro, Gaddafi, and surprisingly, Richard Simmons, to help me resist a CIA coup attempt. These alliances are fragile, comrades, and tonight they will be tested!

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo & Francesco Akira vs. Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and PAC) & Gabe Kidd

The All Out AEW World Championship match is still 10 days away, but we won't have to wait that long to see AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley mix it up, because tonight they're on opposite ends of this powder keg of a trios match. PAC and Gabe Kidd were adamant that they warned Moxley about Ospreay when Moxley brought Ospreay in to train. Last week, Kidd and The Dogs tried to take out Andrade after a successful AEW National Championship defense over The Beast Mortos, only for Ospreay to make the save for Andrade. Tonight, the whole situation boils over in this huge trios tag match. What will Moxley and Ospreay try to do to each other in a potential All Out preview?

Ah, comrades, this match reminds me of the time in 1993 when I tried to form a united front with three neighboring dictators to resist American economic sanctions, only to discover that two of them were secretly meeting with CIA operatives at a Sandals resort in Jamaica! The betrayal was as thick as Esteban's fur after his monthly conditioning treatment!

Will Ospreay has made the bold decision to defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at All Out, which is like inviting the wolf to guard your revolutionary hen house, comrades. These two have history—Moxley trained Ospreay, much like how I once trained a promising young revolutionary who later tried to overthrow me with help from the CIA and a stolen tank! PAC and Gabe Kidd warned Moxley about Ospreay, which shows excellent revolutionary discipline, though I suspect their warnings fell on ears deafened by the sound of championship ambition!

Tonight, Ospreay teams with AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo and Francesco Akira in what is essentially a test of revolutionary solidarity. After Ospreay saved Andrade from The Dogs last week, they have formed the kind of temporary alliance I am very familiar with—the "enemy of my enemy" doctrine that has served me well through forty-three attempted coups! Will this coalition hold, or will it crumble like the bourgeoisie banking system I dismantled in 1982? We shall see tonight in Norfolk, comrades!

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Jamie Hayter of The Brawling Birds vs. "Colossal" Lena Kross

We're just 10 days away from the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship rematch between The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion, only this time, they'll battle it out in a Chicago Street Fight. After the Birds won the titles at All In: London, "Megasus" Megan Bayne beat Alex Windsor with some help from an attack with a title belt just a few days later on Dynamite. Tonight, Hayter and Kross will meet in singles action, so who gains a leg up with All Out looming next weekend?

Comrades, this match represents the classic struggle between the new revolutionary regime and the deposed power structure attempting to reclaim their stolen glory! Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, The Brawling Birds, seized the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship at Wembley Stadium during All In: London, which was a glorious workers' uprising against the established order! I was there personally, sitting in the royal box with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and surprisingly, Guy Fieri, who kept insisting we try the Flavortown Nachos!

Now "Colossal" Lena Kross and her Divine Dominion partner "Megasus" Megan Bayne seek to reclaim what they believe is rightfully theirs through a Chicago Street Fight at All Out. This reminds me of the counter-revolutionary forces I faced in 1995, when the deposed finance minister tried to retake the Presidential Palace using nothing but street tactics and a stolen ice cream truck! It did not end well for him, comrades, though I must admit the ice cream was delicious!

Tonight's singles preview match will show us whether The Brawling Birds' championship regime can withstand the individual brutality of Divine Dominion, or whether Kross will demonstrate that the path to reclaiming the tag team titles runs through dismantling the champions one Bird at a time! This is revolutionary strategy at its finest, comrades!

AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage & Adam Copeland, TNT Champion Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) & Don Callis Family's "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and "The Jet" Kevin Knight

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland aren't waiting for their 3-Way Ladder Match at All Out to renew hostilities with FTR, and they have a couple of willing allies to join them. In last week's Dynamite main event, FTR and Stoke helped Kyle Fletcher and "The Jet" Kevin Knight beat the Young Bucks in a Tables Match and then tried to finish the job on Matt and Nick afterward, only for TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden to run them off. Allin and Borden continue to find themselves at odds with the Don Callis Family, so they'll happily take the chance to get another crack at Fletcher and Knight. These converging rivalries should make for a volatile 8-man tag tonight in Norfolk.

Comrades, this eight-man tag team match is a perfect example of what I call "competing oligarchies meeting in the marketplace of violence!" You have Christian Cage and Adam Copeland as the AEW World Tag Team Champions, representing the current power structure. You have FTR—Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler—representing the traditionalist faction that believes the titles should belong to the most technically proficient workers who have seized the means of tag team production! And then you have the Young Bucks waiting in Chicago, representing… well, the Bucks represent whatever the Bucks represent, which changes depending on whether they are heel or face that particular week!

This situation reminds me of the 1998 Summit of Non-Aligned Dictators that I hosted at my beach resort, where three different factions all claimed to represent the true revolutionary spirit while simultaneously plotting to steal each other's offshore bank account passwords! Steven Tyler of Aerosmith was there as entertainment, and even he said it was the most chaotic thing he had ever witnessed!

TNT Champion Darby Allin and Steven Borden have thrown their lot in with the tag team champions because they share a common enemy in the Don Callis Family, represented tonight by "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and "The Jet" Kevin Knight. This is revolutionary alliance politics at its finest, comrades! The Don Callis Family operates like a capitalist cartel, hoarding talent and opportunity for themselves while exploiting the labor of the working-class wrestlers! Someone must stand against this bourgeois accumulation of power, even if that someone is Darby Allin, who dresses like he raided the wardrobe of a punk rock vampire!

Last week on Dynamite, FTR helped Fletcher and Knight defeat the Young Bucks in a Tables Match, and then they tried to do additional damage to the Bucks afterward, which is exactly the kind of post-victory consolidation of power I attempted after my successful 1984 coup against the previous regime! Allin and Borden ran them off, proving that even in professional wrestling, the balance of power can shift faster than Esteban can devour a plate of premium organic vegetables!

Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Nick Wayne didn't take kindly to Jericho's comments that it was Wayne who got pinned in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London, but got a measure of revenge when he dropped Jericho with a low blow. Jericho returned the favor when he leveled Wayne with a Judas Effect following a recent win by Wayne over Komander on Collision. Tonight, the two go one-on-one. Will Wayne's youth and cockiness prevail, or will Jericho's experience and knowledge help teach Wayne a lesson?

Ah, comrades, this match represents the eternal struggle between the aging revolutionary general and the young upstart who believes his youthful energy can overcome decades of strategic experience! Jericho has been telling Nick Wayne that "you don't know what you don't know," which is exactly what I told Che Guevara in 1959 when he suggested we could defeat the CIA using nothing but revolutionary spirit and a catchy slogan! I was right then, and Jericho is right now, though I must admit that Che had better hair!

Wayne has responded with the classic revolutionary tactic of the strategically placed low blow, which is not unlike the surprise nationalization of foreign oil companies I executed in 1986! It is effective in the short term, comrades, but it does not build the foundation for long-term success! Jericho responded with a Judas Effect, named after the famous betrayer, though I have always found the CIA's betrayals to be far more creative than anything Judas managed with his thirty pieces of silver, though no one has ever made a kick-ass rock musical about that!

Wayne argues that youth matters more than experience and knowledge, which is the kind of naive thinking that led to my brief overthrow in 1991 by a coalition of young military officers who thought they could run a dictatorship better than I could! I was back in power within six weeks, comrades, and those young officers learned a valuable lesson about respecting the wisdom of their elders! Tonight, Wayne may learn a similar lesson, or he may prove that the revolutionary fire of youth can indeed overcome the accumulated knowledge of the veteran warrior!

This generational conflict is as old as revolution itself, comrades. When I was a young revolutionary, I too believed I could change the world through sheer force of will and perfectly coiffed hair! Now, as a mature and distinguished dictator, I understand that true power comes from experience, strategic thinking, and knowing when to have the CIA operatives "accidentally" fall into the crocodile pit behind the Presidential Palace! Will Wayne learn this lesson tonight, or will his cockiness carry him to victory? Only time will tell!

How to Watch AEW Dynamite

Comrades, you can witness all of this revolutionary wrestling action tonight, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, when AEW Dynamite goes live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia! The show will be broadcast on TBS and streaming on HBO Max, which means you have no excuse not to watch unless you are currently fleeing from CIA operatives, in which case I completely understand and suggest you watch the replay later from whatever safe house you can find!

Esteban and I will be watching from the comfort of my private theater, where we have installed a state-of-the-art sound system that I may or may not have acquired during a disputed trade negotiation with Sony executives in 2019! The capybara has already claimed the best seat, which is his right as the second-most important figure in this dictatorship!

Do not miss tonight's Dynamite, comrades, as we build toward All Out in Chicago on September 26! The workers must seize the means of professional wrestling production, one suplex at a time! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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