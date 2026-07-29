Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Who… Might Debut on This New Day?

El Presidente brings you the AEW Dynamite preview from Detroit! Three title matches, new champions defend, and rumors of New Day debuts, comrades!

Article Summary Three championship defenses headline AEW Dynamite from Detroit: Maya World defends TBS title, Andrade faces triple threat for National title, and The Conglomeration put trios gold on the line against The Demand

New AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale celebrates her Redemption victory before facing Mercedes Moné at All In: London in 32 days

Kenny Omega speaks after hitting Will Ospreay with One-Winged Angel despite Ospreay saving him from Death Riders attack at Redemption

Rumors swirl that former New Day members could debut tonight, while Motor City Machine Guns speculation builds with show in Detroit

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly renovated championship celebration ballroom (I had it built after winning the National Dictator of the Year award three years running), and I have some absolutely spectacular news for all wrestling fans tonight! AEW Dynamite comes to us LIVE from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, and this post-AEW Redemption edition promises to be more explosive than the time I accidentally triggered a confetti cannon during a state funeral! Tonight's AEW Dynamite airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max, and it kicks off a two-night live extravaganza in Detroit, with a special Thursday edition of AEW Collision following tomorrow.

With All In: London just 32 days away, the road to Wembley Stadium is paved with championship gold, comrades, and tonight we will see if these capitalist wrestling promoters can deliver the goods to the workers… I mean, the fans! But wait, comrades! There are rumors swirling faster than the CIA's attempts to hack my personal WiFi network! Word on the street—and by street, I mean the underground intelligence networks I definitely do not operate—is that the former members of The New Day could potentially debut in AEW very soon! Xavier Woods posted this intriguing video on social media that has the wrestling world buzzing:

Now, I am not saying they will debut tonight, comrades, but I am also not not saying it! This reminds me of the time I leaked rumors about my own coup attempt to confuse the CIA, and three different intelligence agencies showed up at the wrong palace. And speaking of Detroit, some are also speculating that the Motor City Machine Guns could make an appearance, given that the show is in their namesake city! It would be like if I visited Switzerland and didn't at least try to access my secret bank accounts! The possibilities are endless, and the excitement is palpable!

Willow Nightingale's Championship Celebration

At AEW Redemption in Montreal, Willow Nightingale beat AEW Women's World Champion Thekla to reach what she called the "Top of the Wrestles" in a touching appearance at the post-show media scrum. Tonight in Detroit, the new champion celebrates LIVE on Dynamite! But with Mercedes Moné waiting for Nightingale at All In: London, how long will Willow truly have to celebrate?

Ah, Willow Nightingale, the new AEW Women's World Champion! This reminds me of the time I celebrated my election victory in 2003, only to discover the CIA had already scheduled my assassination attempt for the following Tuesday. You see, comrades, Mercedes Moné lurks like an American spy satellite, watching and waiting for her moment at Wembley Stadium. But tonight, Willow gets her moment to celebrate reaching the "Top of the Wrestles," and I say she has earned it! I once shared champagne with Fidel Castro and Danny DeVito (long story involving a film festival and mistaken identity), and Fidel told me: "Enjoy your victories while you can, because the counterrevolutionaries never sleep." Wise words for a wrestling champion, no?

AEW World Trios Championship: The Conglomeration vs. The Demand

The Demand have had their eyes on the AEW World Trios Titles all summer, and tonight, they finally get their shot after challenging The Conglomeration during Redemption. The Conglomeration are coming off a successful defense during the Redemption Buy-In over The Lethal Twist, a match for which Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun had front-row seats at the commentary desk. Can Cassidy, O'Reilly and Strong remain undefeated as a trios unit and notch their seventh successful defense, or will The Demand take the gold and take over the trios division?

The Conglomeration! What a beautiful name for a wrestling faction, comrades. It sounds like a monopolistic corporation that must be broken up by socialist revolutionaries! Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong have held these titles with an iron grip, undefeated as a unit and looking for their seventh successful defense. But Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Demand have been circling like vultures—or perhaps like the three different CIA operatives who once tried to infiltrate my beach volleyball tournament disguised as Swedish tourists. The Demand sat at commentary during the Redemption Buy-In, studying their opponents like I study the Forbes list to see which billionaires I can nationalize next. Tonight, they strike! Will the workers—I mean, The Demand—seize the means of production, which in this case are three very shiny championship belts? Or will The Conglomeration maintain their stranglehold on the trios division like capitalist pigs hoarding resources? We shall see, comrades!

TBS Championship: Maya World vs. Persephone

After shocking Hikaru Shida to win the TBS Championship at Redemption (on her birthday!), Maya World can't bask in the glow of victory for too long, because her first defense happens tonight on Dynamite. World will have her hands full with CMLL World Women's Champion, Persephone. Just four days ago on Collision, Persephone took care of her opponent in less than 90 seconds, as the mean streak that helped her earn two eliminations in the Survival of the Fittest and take out Kris Statlander with a belt shot was on full display. Despite both having Texas wrestling roots, this will be the first meeting of any kind between World and Persephone, and it comes with high stakes!

Ah, Maya World! She wins the TBS Championship on her birthday at Redemption, defeating Hikaru Shida, and now the capitalist pig Tony Khan gives her no time to celebrate! Immediately, she must defend against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, who has been on a reign of terror that would make my old friend Muammar Gaddafi proud. I remember Muammar once told me at a yacht party (also attended by Dennis Rodman for some reason): "Strike while your enemies are celebrating, and you will always have the advantage." Persephone demolished her opponent in 90 seconds on Collision, showing the kind of efficiency I only see in my own secret police—except mine also process paperwork! These two Texas natives have never faced each other before, comrades, which means tonight we witness history. Champion versus champion! Will Maya World survive her first defense, or will Persephone add another championship to her collection like I add luxury cars to my secret underground garage?

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Ídolo vs. Jungle Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

Andrade said he was going to take all the gold from the Don Callis Family, and that started this past Sunday when he defeated Mark Davis for the AEW National Title at Redemption. Now, Andrade gets right to work as a fighting champion with a pair of challengers in his first defense. Tonight, Andrade takes on former AEW National Champion "Jungle" Jack Perry and "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne, both of whom are coming off impressive performances in the 6-Way Ladder Match at Redemption. Perry beat Wayne on Collision two weeks ago, and if he does it again tonight, he'll be AEW National Champion for a second time. But Wayne has been on a roll this summer and was a standout in the ladder match. Will Andrade begin his reign on a high note or could the National Title change hands for the second time in four days?

Andrade El Ídolo, a man after my own heart! He declared war on the Don Callis Family and vowed to take all their gold, which is exactly what I did to the mining corporations in 1998! Andrade defeated Mark Davis at Redemption to capture the AEW National Championship, and now he faces a three-way defense against former champion "Jungle" Jack Perry and "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne. This reminds me of the time I had to defend my presidential palace from three different coup attempts in the same week. The military came from the north, the CIA-backed rebels from the south, and my ex-wife's lawyers from the east. I survived, but it was not easy, comrades! Andrade faces similar odds tonight. Perry has already beaten Wayne recently on Collision, and Wayne has been hotter than my beach resort's jacuzzi (which I stole from a deposed oligarch). Can Andrade survive this chaos, or will his reign be shorter than my pet capybara Esteban's attention span during budget meetings?

Kenny Omega Speaks!

Omega retained the AEW World Championship in an incredible Redemption main event against TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight, but it was the post-match confrontations that left everyone shocked. Omega was attacked by the Death Riders after the match, and when the Young Bucks couldn't save him, Will Ospreay came out to stop the beatdown. When Ospreay refused to put a bag over Omega's head, he blasted Jon Moxley in the face and cleared the ring of the rest of the Death Riders, ending his alliance with the dangerous unit. Once Omega recovered, he offered Ospreay a handshake, but sent a final, lasting message to Ospreay: a One-Winged Angel that left even the Bucks surprised. So what will Omega have to say with All In: London 32 days away and Ospreay waiting to face him in the match of his life at Wembley Stadium?

Comrades, the drama! The intrigue! The betrayal! Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight at Redemption, but the real story happened afterward. The Death Riders attacked, led by Jon Moxley, and when Will Ospreay refused to participate in the violence, he turned on his former allies! But then—plot twist!—Omega hit Ospreay with the One-Winged Angel anyway! This level of paranoia and strategic maneuvering reminds me of my monthly cabinet meetings, where everyone smiles at each other while secretly recording everything for potential blackmail later. I once offered Hugo Chávez a handshake at a summit, and he checked my hand for poison rings before accepting. Smart man! Omega clearly understands that in the world of championship wrestling, trust is a luxury you cannot afford. The Young Bucks—Matt and Nick Jackson—looked shocked, but they should understand. When All In: London arrives in 32 days, Omega will face Ospreay at Wembley Stadium, and tonight we hear what the champion has to say about his actions. Will he justify the One-Winged Angel? Will he apologize? Will he declare war? I once had to explain to the United Nations why I "accidentally" nationalized a Coca-Cola bottling plant, and let me tell you, comrades, these explanations are never simple!

Renee Paquette's Sit-Down with Cage & Cope and the Young Bucks

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match at All In: London is official – Cage & Cope defend against the Young Bucks at Wembley Stadium. At Redemption, the Bucks beat AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay, while Cage and Copeland beat Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, which led to the Bucks coming out for a face-off and the announcement of the dream match. Cope and the Bucks have been on good terms for a while, but Cage has been quite dismissive of Matt and Nick Jackson in recent meetings. Tonight, all four men sit down together with Renee Paquette, who will certainly peel back the layers of the onion on a match that felt impossible at one point but will now take place on the epic stage of All In: London!

Ah, the sit-down interview! The most dangerous segment in all of wrestling! Renee Paquette will attempt to moderate a discussion between AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage and Adam Copeland (Cage & Cope) and their challengers, the Young Bucks. Now, Copeland and the Bucks are friendly, but Christian Cage has been dismissive of the Jacksons, which is a recipe for disaster, comrades! I once hosted a peace summit between three rival warlords in my palace, and I foolishly seated them all at the same table. Within minutes, someone threw soup, which led to a small riot, which led to my head of security quitting via text message. Christian Cage in an interview setting is like a live grenade with a faulty pin—you never know when it will explode, but you know it will be spectacular! Claudio Castagnoli and PAC fell to Cage & Cope at Redemption, while the Bucks defeated Moxley and Ospreay, setting up this dream match for All In: London. Tonight, these four men must sit together and pretend to be civil while tensions simmer beneath the surface. I give it five minutes before someone flips a table. I would have bet money on it, but the CIA froze my offshore gambling accounts again.

For all the details on tonight's stacked card, comrades, you can visit the official preview at AEW's website, where the capitalist pigs at Tony Khan's promotion have laid out their propaganda—I mean, their exciting preview! AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max, and I will be watching from my personal luxury skybox that I had installed on my yacht, which is currently docked in international waters to avoid extradition. Esteban and I have prepared a feast of empanadas, imported champagne (seized from a smuggler), and a bowl of the finest cabbage money can buy (for Esteban, not me). With potential surprise debuts lurking around every corner—perhaps the former New Day members, perhaps the Motor City Machine Guns in their home city of Detroit—tonight's AEW Dynamite could be truly historic! Do not miss this incredible episode, comrades! The revolution will be televised, and it will have championship wrestling! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW!

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