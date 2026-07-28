Posted in: AEW, TV | Tagged: all elite wrestling, ALS, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart to Support I AM ALS, Set for September

Set to support Rebel and I AM ALS, All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart will take place on September 9th.

Article Summary AEW announces AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart for September 9, with the special episode set to support Rebel and ALS awareness.

Rebel, also known as Tanea Brooks, was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026 as AEW talent and staff rally behind her.

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite airs live from Athens, Georgia, with Rebel appearing and limited Upper Deck cards for fans.

Tony Khan says AEW will honor Rebel and raise donations for I AM ALS and Team Gleason during the September 9 event.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will air a special AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart episode on September 9th, aimed at supporting I Am ALS and a member of their roster. For those of you who are not aware, Tanea Brooks, better known to wrestling fans as Rebel, was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026. The outpouring of support for her since has been immense, including many AEW staffers and wrestlers participating in the Ice Bucket Challenge on social media to get the word out and support her.

AEW will run the event live in two weeks from Athens, Georgia, with Rebel scheduled to make a special appearance that evening. Fans attending the event will be able to snag a special limited-edition Rebel trading card sheet from Upper Deck, while supplies last. We have more details about the event for you here, along with a quote from AEW's Tony Khan.

AEW Dynamite Rebel Heart Takes Place on September 9

A donation will be made from AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite to benefit I AM ALS, the leading community movement dedicated to ending ALS by empowering patients and caregivers to secure billions in federal funding, improve care, treatment access, and drive research, and Team Gleason, an organization founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason that provides adventure, technology, equipment and care services to people living with ALS and countless others through advocacy, research, support and the goal of ultimately bringing an end to the disease. In addition, the event at Akins Ford Arena takes place in the home community of the University of Georgia's Regenerative Bioscience Center (RBC), where groundbreaking research and the training of future scientific leaders are helping drive the development of new therapies for ALS. "On behalf of everyone at All Elite Wrestling, we are proud to present AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite on September 9 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA," said AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative, Tony Khan. "We look forward to honoring Rebel while also raising awareness and donations for two incredible organizations that are on the front lines of finding a cure for ALS and improving life for people affected by this terrible disease."

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