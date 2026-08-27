Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: All In Heats Up in Glasgow Ahead of PPV

El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite from Glasgow with Ospreay vs Omega build, Moxley and McGuinness advance, and MJF gets what he deserves, comrades!

Article Summary Will Ospreay fires up Glasgow crowd with passionate promo about bringing AEW World Championship home at All In: London, comrades!

Jon Moxley and Nigel McGuinness advance to Continental Challenge Cup Final after brutal semifinal victories over former allies

MJF insults Scotland and gets his capitalist comeuppance when Andrade attacks him in the ring before their All In showdown

Swerve Strickland and Jungle Jack Perry show mutual respect after main event classic, proving wrestling transcends bourgeois politics

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury skybox at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, where I have been enjoying some fine Scottish whisky with my dear friend Kim Jong-un while watching AEW Dynamite. Kim was supposed to be launching missiles tonight, but I told him, "Comrade, you can threaten the imperialists any day of the week, but Dynamite only comes once!" He agreed, though he did insist on bringing his own snacks. Esteban, my beloved capybara, has been feasting on haggis all evening and seems quite pleased with himself.

Let me tell you, comrades, this episode of AEW Dynamite was hotter than the time I had to escape from a CIA black site in a laundry cart! The capitalist pigs at Warner Bros. Discovery should be thrilled with the product Tony Khan and his workers are delivering, though of course Khan himself remains a bourgeois owner who refuses to let the wrestlers seize the means of production. But I digress!

Will Ospreay Opens AEW Dynamite With Fire

The show opened with Will Ospreay addressing his home crowd in Scotland, and comrades, the passion was palpable! Ospreay spoke about his upcoming AEW All In: London match against Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, and he made it clear that any respect he once had for Omega evaporated when Omega mentioned his son. This reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I were discussing our children over cigars in Havana, and I said, "Fidel, a man who brings family into business disputes is lower than a CIA agent wearing a wire to a dictators' poker game." Fidel nodded sagely and dealt another hand.

Ospreay framed this match as his opportunity to bring the championship home in front of his family, friends, and country. The proletariat of Glasgow were firmly behind their hero, comrades, and who can blame them? This is what professional wrestling should be about – the workers rising up to claim what is rightfully theirs!

Jon Moxley Chokes Out Claudio Castagnoli

The first AEW Continental Challenge Cup semifinal saw Jon Moxley face his former Blackpool Combat Club brother Claudio Castagnoli, and it was as brutal as the time I had to negotiate a hostage exchange with the CIA while simultaneously playing chess with Vladimir Putin. Moxley is a true warrior of the working class, comrades, fighting with the determination of a revolutionary storming the Winter Palace!

Moxley hit the Death Rider, then applied a choke that he transitioned into a Bulldog Choke until Castagnoli passed out and the referee stopped the match. This was technical wrestling at its finest, comrades! Moxley has now advanced to face the winner of the other semifinal at AEW All In: London, where he will compete for both the Continental Championship and the Continental Challenge Cup. The man collects titles like I collect compromising photos of CIA operatives!

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland's Uneasy Alliance Explodes

In a six-man tag team match, Adam Copeland teamed with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) to face Don Callis Family members Jake Doyle, Brian Cage, and Rocky Romero. Copeland pinned Romero after a spear, but the real story came after the match when Christian Cage confronted The Young Bucks.

Matt and Christian argued, a shoving match broke out, Christian kicked Matt low, Nick superkicked Christian, and Copeland speared Nick! Then Copeland looked conflicted while Christian posed with the tag championship belt. Comrades, this is the kind of drama that would make Shakespeare weep! It reminds me of the time Muammar Gaddafi and I both showed up to the same yacht party wearing the same military dress uniform. The tension was unbearable until Dennis Rodman arrived and distracted everyone with his basketball tricks.

Mercedes Moné Attacks Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale did not make her scheduled appearance on Dynamite because she was shown injured backstage, with Mercedes Moné standing over her holding a steel chair. Nightingale was clutching her left hand, and Moné declared this would be Nightingale's last Dynamite as champion, promising to take the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In: London.

This is the kind of pre-match softening up that I typically reserve for political opponents before elections, comrades! Moné is playing the game like a true strategist, though I must say that attacking someone from behind is more of a CIA move than a proper revolutionary tactic. Still, one must admire her commitment to victory!

Don Callis Family Positioning for Casino Gauntlet

Don Callis announced that Mark Davis had drawn a number for the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: London. Callis said Davis could settle his score with Andrade El Idolo and bring the AEW World Championship back to the Don Callis Family. Speaking of families, comrades, the Don Callis Family has more members than my extended network of puppet governments in Central America! Davis is yet another threat in what promises to be a chaotic Casino Gauntlet match.

MJF Gets What He Deserves

MJF came out instead of Andrade and proceeded to insult the Glasgow crowd while claiming he had paid people to soften up Andrade before All In. This is typical behavior from the bourgeoisie, comrades! MJF represents everything wrong with capitalism – arrogant, self-serving, and willing to buy his way to success rather than earning it through honest labor.

But comrade Andrade appeared behind MJF, attacked him, and sent him into the ring! Andrade went for The DM, but MJF escaped up the ramp like a capitalist pig fleeing a workers' uprising. Andrade held up the AEW National Championship while MJF yelled that he was the true champion. The people's justice was served, at least temporarily!

Chris Jericho Declares for Casino Gauntlet

Chris Jericho declared for the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: London and announced he would wrestle on AEW Collision in trios action with Mike Bailey and Komander against Tommaso Ciampa, Nick Wayne, and Mark Davis. Jericho is like the dictator who refuses to retire, comrades – always finding new ways to stay relevant and in power! I respect this quality, as I myself have been in office since before some of these wrestlers were born.

Nigel McGuinness Makes History on AEW Dynamite

In the second Continental Challenge Cup semifinal, Nigel McGuinness defeated Kyle O'Reilly by trapping him in the London Dungeon submission hold until O'Reilly tapped out. McGuinness has advanced to face Moxley in the final at AEW All In: London, with the winner becoming Continental Champion and the first holder of the Continental Challenge Cup.

Comrades, seeing McGuinness compete at this level is like watching a revolutionary return from exile to lead his people once more! The man is wrestling with the fire of a thousand suns, and his technical prowess is something that even the CIA's best interrogators could learn from. The London Dungeon is a submission hold that would make even the most hardened operative talk!

Don Callis Family Tensions Rise

Backstage, Renee Paquette questioned Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher about whether the Don Callis Family could keep the AEW International Championship in the family. Fletcher said he trusted Callis and would run the play at All In, but questioned whether Kazuchika Okada would do the same. When Okada appeared and said family was most important, the two clashed verbally over trust and loyalty.

This internal dissension reminds me of the time my Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Defense both wanted to use the same military parade ground for different events. I resolved it by making them compete in a kumite to the death. Well, not to the death – to unconsciousness. I am not a monster, comrades! The point is, when revolutionaries turn on each other, only the capitalists win.

Divine Dominion and Persephone Steal Victory

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Abadon and Maki Itoh) and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone defeated TBS Champion Maya World and The Brawling Birds (Robyn Renegade and Charlette Renegade) when Persephone hit Maya World with the TBS Championship while the referee was distracted, then followed with a frog splash for the pin.

Persephone held both the CMLL World Women's Championship and the TBS Championship before tossing the TBS title aside and celebrating with her own belt. This is the kind of psychological warfare I typically employ during peace negotiations, comrades! By disrespecting the TBS Championship, Persephone has made a powerful statement about which title truly matters to her.

Darby Allin and Kevin Knight's Dangerous History

A video package recapped the dangerous history between Darby Allin and Kevin Knight before their TNT Title Falls Count Anywhere Match at AEW All In: London. The package revisited Allin being burned by pyro and nearly having his neck broken by Knight on the previous Dynamite. Comrades, this is the kind of violence that makes even a seasoned dictator like myself wince! I have survived seventeen assassination attempts, but I have never been set on fire by pyrotechnics gone wrong. The package questioned Allin's condition heading into All In, and rightfully so!

Swerve Strickland and Jungle Jack Perry Show Respect After AEW Dynamite Main Event

In the main event, Swerve Strickland defeated "Jungle" Jack Perry after countering Perry's final sequence and finishing him with Big Pressure. But the real story came after the match when Swerve showed Perry how close he had come, then offered a fist bump. Perry accepted in a show of respect.

This, comrades, is what professional wrestling should be about! Two warriors competing with honor and showing mutual respect afterward. It reminds me of the time Hugo Chávez and I competed to see who could give the longer speech at the United Nations. I won with a four-hour address about the evils of imperialism, but Hugo congratulated me afterward and we shared arepas. These are the moments that transcend politics and showcase the human spirit! Though I must note that both Swerve and Perry are still working for capitalist pig Tony Khan instead of forming a wrestlers' collective and seizing control of AEW for the workers.

The Stage Is Set for All In: London

Dynamite closed with a video package on the history and preparations for Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London. The package recapped their first meeting, their NJPW history, Ospreay's tainted win involving Don Callis, and Omega's recent attack on Ospreay.

The show ended with the AEW World Championship match positioned as the culmination of Ospreay's long chase to defeat Omega honorably. Comrades, this is storytelling at its finest! The hero's journey, the quest for redemption, the desire to prove oneself in front of one's countrymen – these are universal themes that resonate across all cultures, even in my glorious socialist paradise!

This episode of AEW Dynamite from Glasgow was a masterclass in building toward a major event, comrades. Every segment advanced storylines, every match had stakes, and the passion of the Scottish crowd elevated everything. As Kim Jong-un and I prepared to leave the arena (he had missiles to launch, after all), I reflected on how professional wrestling represents the eternal struggle between the oppressed and their oppressors, between those who fight with honor and those who fight with deception.

AEW All In: London promises to be spectacular, and I for one will be watching from my volcano lair with Esteban, a case of champagne, and probably Nicolas Maduro, who owes me money from a poker game. Until next time, comrades, remember: the workers must always seize the means of production, whether that production is oil refineries or professional wrestling championships!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW! ¡Viva Esteban!

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