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AEW Dynamite Review: Blood & Guts Turns Jacksonville Into a War Zone

AEW Dynamite delivered two violent Blood & Guts matches, reshaped Full Gear, and ended with the Don Callis Family standing tall.

Article Summary Harley Cameron forces Julia Hart to submit in the women’s Blood & Guts match.

Bandido turns the Full Gear Trios Title match into Texas Death.

Jon Moxley recruits The Conglomeration for Anarchy in the Arena.

Adam Copeland surrenders before Wardlow launches Darby Allin off the cage.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from a reinforced luxury bunker beneath Jacksonville, where last night's AEW Dynamite presented Blood & Guts from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The CIA insists this is not a proper press box, but Esteban the capybara has already nationalized the snack table, so possession is nine-tenths of revolutionary law. With two Blood & Guts matches, four six-person teams, and enough hardware to alarm every airport detector in Florida, this was an ambitious and mostly effective march toward AEW Full Gear.

The Men's Teams Issue Their Final Warnings

Don Callis opened AEW Dynamite backstage with Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and the rest of his Family, promising a future built on titles, money, and family. Kazuchika Okada even unveiled the shirt, which is how all great ideologies begin before someone starts charging $39.99 plus shipping. Across the battlefield, Mick Foley questioned whether Darby Allin and Steven Borden were physically ready, while Will Ospreay warned Fletcher to worry about surviving the cage before dreaming of the AEW World Championship. Adam Copeland admitted trepidation—not for himself, but for the other team. It was efficient table-setting and gave the main event a welcome sense of consequence before anyone found the barbed wire.

The Women Turn Blood & Guts Into a Hardware Store Revolution

The women's Blood & Guts match opened with Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander, then steadily filled both rings with Persephone, Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Thekla, Alex Windsor, Lena Kross, Harley Cameron, Julia Hart, and Jamie Hayter. Golden chairs, light tubes, broken glass, toy bricks, guitars, and barbed-wire tables entered the struggle, proving once again that Tony Khan's prop budget enjoys stronger collective bargaining rights than most workers. The match was long and bloody, but the staggered entrances produced memorable mini-battles instead of one continuous blur.

This took me back to Kim Jong-un's birthday party in a Pyongyang furniture showroom, where Vanilla Ice tried to carve the cake with a kendo stick after the caterer misplaced the knife. Kim answered by decorating a golden chair with sparklers, Vanilla produced a guitar from the coatroom, and within minutes the buffet table had been wrapped in barbed wire. By dessert, comrades, nobody remembered whose birthday it was—only that every household object had joined the card, which is precisely how this match kept escalating.

The closing stretch brought the disorder into focus. Hayter put Bayne through a barbed-wire table, Windsor did the same to Kross, and Statlander followed with a senton. Cameron avoided Hart's black mist and caught her in a single-leg crab; Statlander then pulled barbed wire across Hart's mouth until Hart submitted. The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, Nightingale, and Aminata won, then left together despite Windsor and Hayter being scheduled to defend the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Statlander and Cameron at AEW Full Gear. Cooperation today, title-based counterrevolution tomorrow, comrades.

The official AEW highlight captures the scale of the contest:

Andrade Puts Pride Behind the National Championship

Renee Paquette spoke with Andrade El Ídolo, who said fan belief changed what he fights for and made the AEW National Championship one of his career's greatest accomplishments. AEW also confirmed that Andrade will defend the title against Tommaso Ciampa on Saturday's AEW Collision. This was a brief, sincere reset between cage matches—the wrestling equivalent of allowing the palace staff to replace the windows before the next coup.

Bandido Demands Texas Death

After Kofi Kingston was discovered trapped in a locker-room doorway, Bandido ambushed Austin Creed and brawled with Swerve Strickland into the arena. Bandido planted Swerve on the stage, fought off Creed, and had to be restrained by security, Hangman Adam Page, and Brody King. Furious over Swerve taking his mask and honor, Bandido demanded that their AEW World Trios Championship match at AEW Full Gear become Texas Death. Page agreed. It was a strong escalation: the stipulation grew from the feud instead of arriving by memo from a mysterious championship committee hiding in a volcano.

AEW's official video shows the revenge attack and the stipulation becoming official:

Moxley Asks The Conglomeration for Help

Jon Moxley sat across from Orange Cassidy, with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong nearby, and did something more dangerous than entering a cage: he admitted he needed help. Moxley asked The Conglomeration to stand with the Death Riders against Jay White and The Cut, offering Cassidy the chance to collect White's debt. That set Anarchy in the Arena for AEW Full Gear. The alliance is unstable, the mission is violent, and someone pushed a fork across the table; in my experience, that is either a war council or dinner with a particularly intense celebrity chef.

I once held a similar war council in a velvet-lined submarine with the ghost of Josip Broz Tito and Joey Fatone after a Monaco magician refused to repay the deposit on our karaoke machine. Tito moved model tanks across a nautical chart, Joey marked the debtor's yacht with cocktail umbrellas, and our coalition collapsed when both demanded command of the same jet ski. Moxley's fork may have been less glamorous, but it produced a more stable alliance—and a much clearer debt-collection plan.

Mercedes Moné Makes Her Statement on Marina Shafir

Mercedes Moné called out Marina Shafir in front of the cage. Shafir challenged the champion to fight immediately and questioned whether Moné had forgotten fear. Moné answered by ducking a roundhouse kick, striking Shafir with the AEW Women's World Championship, driving her into the cage and steps, and applying the Statement Maker until officials intervened. The segment made their issue physical without giving away the match, and Moné's willingness to weaponize the title was an appropriately capitalist use of accumulated gold.

The official AEW clip shows Moné turning the confrontation into an attack:

Nick Wayne Announces a Maritime Victory Lap

Nick Wayne appeared in the crowd to announce that he would be aboard the Jericho Cruise edition of AEW Collision, then claimed he had heard the voyage was being renamed in honor of his victories over Chris Jericho. Pyro celebrated this declaration, because AEW understands that even a one-man propaganda ministry needs a budget. It was short, obnoxious, and therefore exactly the right kind of Nick Wayne segment.

Wayne's official AEW clip contains the full boast:

The Don Callis Family Wins the Men's Blood & Guts War

Fletcher and Allin began the men's Blood & Guts match before the entrances brought in Kevin Knight, Nick Jackson, Doyle, Matt Jackson, Davis, Copeland, Wardlow, Borden, Okada, and finally Ospreay. The Family had the numerical advantage, while the opposition brought chairs, a trash can, tacks, and Allin's explosive backpack. Okada using a leaf blower to clear tacks from the ring was inspired battlefield logistics; somewhere, my former minister of public works saluted and then submitted an invoice.

Once everyone entered, Ospreay and Fletcher renewed their rivalry amid superkicks, tack-covered shoes, tables, and a screwdriver supplied by Callis. Allin escaped through the cage truss and climbed to the top of the cage, with Wardlow pursuing him. Inside, Davis and Doyle battered Copeland while Okada choked him with a chain. Fletcher then held the screwdriver to Ospreay's neck, forcing Copeland to surrender to save his teammate. The Don Callis Family won through leverage rather than simple domination, which gave the finish character as well as carnage.

Then the comedy stopped. Fletcher ordered Wardlow to act, and Wardlow threw Allin from the top of the cage through stacked tables on the floor. Medical personnel attended Allin as the Family celebrated and a horrified Copeland surveyed the cost of his surrender. AEW Dynamite ended with Fletcher looking like a credible threat to Ospreay at AEW Full Gear, the Callis Family ascendant, and Allin once again testing whether gravity is a CIA plot. It was a brutal closing image, and AEW wisely let it stand without adding another speech.

The official AEW highlight covers the men's match and its closing devastation:

Overall, AEW Dynamite made Blood & Guts feel like an event. Both cages advanced major AEW Full Gear programs, the women delivered a brutal but coherent weapons war, and the men's finish gave Fletcher's Family a genuinely vicious victory. Not every revolution needs subtlety, comrades; sometimes it needs two rings, one cage, and a leaf blower full of tacks.

#AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV

AEW World Title

@WillOspreay vs @kylefletcherpro

@TheDonCallis Family led by Fletcher, defeated Ospreay & team at #BLOODandGUTS. Can Kyle Fletcher ride that momentum to an AEW World Title win?

AEW World Title

Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear https://t.co/5sUtErCIts — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

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