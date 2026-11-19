Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Bandido, mjf, Orange Cassidy, Queen Aminata, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Cassidy and Bandido Shock the Classic

AEW Dynamite kicked off the Continental Classic as Orange Cassidy and Bandido scored major wins, MJF challenged Will Ospreay and Queen Aminata's reign continued.

Article Summary Orange Cassidy shocks Jon Moxley to earn three Gold League points.

Bandido defeats Hangman Adam Page in the Blue League main event.

Queen Aminata retains the TBS Championship after Mercedes Moné interferes.

MJF challenges Will Ospreay to a title-versus-title match at Worlds End.

Greetings, comrades! Your El Presidente watched AEW Dynamite from a chandelier-powered screening bunker beneath the presidential aviary, where the fourth annual Continental Classic began in Denver and Esteban the capybara immediately demanded his own round-robin tournament for control of the thermostat. The episode rewarded him with three tournament results, several dangerous alliances, and enough ambitious men shouting about family to make my cabinet nervous.

Will Ospreay Offers Kyle Fletcher a Way Out

Footage from AEW Full Gear showed Will Ospreay finding a distraught Kyle Fletcher after their title match and urging him to leave Don Callis behind. Ospreay forgave Fletcher and left a place open for him in United Empire, but Fletcher walked away without an answer; injuries from their match and MJF's attack later kept Ospreay from traveling to Denver.

This was the gentlest attempted defection I have seen since Fidel Castro's ghost tried to lure my agriculture minister away with a guava orchard and a commemorative tracksuit. I countered with a cabinet position, two jet skis, and dinner prepared by Guy Fieri. The minister stayed, the ghost kept the orchard, and Guy somehow became deputy secretary of sauces. Fletcher should understand that leaving a powerful manipulator is easy; surviving the competing welcome baskets is where the trouble begins.

Orange Cassidy Shocks Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy opened the Gold League by defeating defending Continental Champion Jon Moxley inside the 20-minute limit. Cassidy survived Moxley's choke, landed three Orange Punches, and trapped him in the Seat Belt pin for three points before Nick Wayne interrupted to promise his own victory.

Cassidy toppled the defending champion with the political efficiency of a candidate who naps through the campaign and still wins every province. I have outlawed this method in my republic after a decorative fern received 61 percent of the vote against me. Moxley now begins his title defense from behind, while the fern remains in exile at an airport lounge in Aruba.

Nick Wayne Cheats Mike Bailey Out of Three Points

Wayne backed up his interruption by defeating Mike Bailey in the second Gold League match. Bailey survived Wayne's biggest attacks and nearly stole the win himself, but Wayne pulled the tights out of the referee's view and held the roll-up for three points.

The Prodigy won with the ancient young-authoritarian technique of insisting the future belongs to him while quietly stuffing the ballot box. Kim Jong-un attempted something similar during a miniature-golf summit I hosted with Dennis Rodman: Kim moved his ball six inches, Dennis moved the windmill, and Esteban ate the scorecard. Wayne at least waited until the official was looking elsewhere, which demonstrates a maturity my diplomatic guests sadly lacked.

Darby Allin Names His Targets

Darby Allin spoke for the first time since AEW Blood & Guts and named the two men occupying his thoughts: Wardlow, who threw him from the cage, and Fletcher, who gave the order. His promise to see them soon was brief enough to fit on a CIA surveillance memo, though considerably more threatening.

My own enemies receive seven-page declarations printed on scented stationery, because intimidation should support the national paper industry. Darby needed one sentence. Somewhere, an agency analyst just canceled lunch.

The Don Callis Family Wants Every Championship

Callis dismissed Darby's warning, celebrated his Family's strength, and declared that every championship was within reach. He placed his Continental Classic hopes behind Kevin Knight and reaffirmed Fletcher as his number-one man before Kazuchika Okada supplied the Family's one-word creed.

Every expanding dynasty eventually believes it needs all the gold, comrades. My treasury minister once presented the same plan while standing beside a map of Switzerland and three suspiciously empty suitcases. Callis has more wrestlers than my regime has ministries, but ambition scales faster than competence. Eventually someone must remember which champion was promised which corner office.

The Young Bucks and MCMG Find Common Enemies

The Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns agreed to combine forces against FTR and The Kasper Brothers before returning to their own tag-title business. Stokely Hathaway accepted on behalf of his side and set the collision for AEW Winter Is Coming in Mexico.

This is coalition government with superkicks. I once joined forces with the ghost of Muammar Gaddafi and Mark Cuban to remove pirates from my presidential streaming account. We succeeded, then spent six months arguing over the password. The Bucks and MCMG should finish the common enemy quickly, before anyone remembers that the championships still give them an excellent reason to distrust one another.

The Kasper Brothers Flatten Their Debut Opponents

Jacob Kasper and Drew Kasper dominated Kevin Koa and Cody Devine in their AEW debut, ending the brief match with the Kasper Cannonball. The newcomers looked less like trainees and more like heavy machinery delivered without an instruction manual.

My public-works ministry has already requested two Kasper Brothers for pothole removal, dam construction, and the peaceful relocation of a courthouse that displeased me. Stokely may object, but the five-year plan waits for no manager.

Wrathlander Opens the Door to Divine Dominion

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander chased away unsolicited advice from Billy Gunn, then faced Megan Bayne and Lena Kross. Divine Dominion argued that Wrathlander never beat them, and Statlander answered that the champions were open for business.

Esteban also considers himself open for business whenever someone approaches with imported melon, although his negotiating position is mostly squeaking and occupying the good sofa. Wrathlander showed greater discipline: no brawl, no overturned furniture, just an invitation to settle the claim where championships are supposed to be settled.

MJF Challenges Ospreay for Worlds End

MJF wore the Triple B, manipulated old footage to support his preferred history, and challenged Ospreay to put both men's titles on the line at AEW Worlds End. His argument was shameless, theatrical, and built around the useful fact that Ospreay was not present to interrupt it.

Nicolas Cage once made a similar presentation to my revolutionary council, complete with selectively edited footage proving that he had personally liberated three islands and invented the presidential sash. By the time the projector failed, half the council had voted him minister of national treasure. MJF understands the same principle: a sufficiently confident documentary can turn grievance into policy before the opposition reaches the building.

The Death Riders Choose Work Over Sulking

With Moxley brooding behind them, Wheeler Yuta, Gabe Kidd, and Daniel Garcia addressed the Death Riders' recent losses. Their answer was collective work, promised retaliation, Continental Classic confidence, and a round of group push-ups.

At last, a faction embracing communal labor! I approve of the principle, though my cabinet prefers collective work where everyone works collectively while I supervise from a hammock. The push-ups were a useful show of unity; in my republic, they also count as the annual census.

Samoa Joe Chokes Out Jungle Jack Perry

Samoa Joe defeated Jungle Jack Perry after a physical fight that included Perry ambushing him with a fire extinguisher and surviving a Muscle Buster. Joe finally put Perry out with the Coquina Clutch, then offered his hand when Perry recovered. Perry accepted.

The handshake mattered more than another attack would have. Joe proved the point and offered recognition; Perry, who had entered with a knife in an Opps-branded casket, accepted the terms without pretending the defeat had not happened. Even my regime's peace accords contain less honest diplomacy and considerably more ceremonial peacocks.

Ilja Dragunov Rejects the Family

New AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov explained that he turns pain into strength before Callis offered him a place in the Family. Dragunov rejected him and asked for a challenger, leading Callis to set El Clon against Dragunov on AEW Collision.

Callis reads a room like my ambassador reads a ceasefire: upside down, in poor lighting, while already ordering artillery. Dragunov's refusal was refreshingly clear. The United Nations could shorten every summit by six hours if delegates were permitted to answer recruitment pitches with "pick someone to fight me Saturday."

Dangerous New Level Votes No

Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi Kingston rejected another Callis recruitment attempt alongside Prince Nana and the Denver crowd. When the Family surrounded the ring, Swerve produced a steel chain, and Callis withdrew before Nana formally named the champions The Dangerous New Level.

A unanimous vote backed by a steel chain is the purest democracy I have witnessed. My own parliament uses a slightly smaller chain because the finance minister complained about maintenance costs. Callis may have numbers, but Swerve arrived with the only campaign infrastructure that mattered.

Mercedes Moné and The Cut Celebrate

Mercedes Moné joined The Cut and members of the Team USA Women's Freestyle Wrestling Team to celebrate their AEW Full Gear victories and her new envoy role. Jay White promised a Continental Classic run, Moné celebrated defeating Marina Shafir, and AZM interrupted before the next match.

This was a state ceremony after my own heart: champions, athletes, a grand entrance, and a rival appearing before the refreshments were cleared. My last victory celebration included synchronized swimmers in the palace fountain and David Hasselhoff arriving by helicopter to claim he had been appointed naval attaché. AZM showed better timing and demanded no uniform allowance.

Queen Aminata Retains Amid Mercedes Moné's Interference

Queen Aminata retained the TBS Championship against Maya World, AZM, and Mina Shirakawa. Moné struck AZM with the AEW Women's World Championship outside the referee's attention, and Aminata later pinned Shirakawa after Off With Her Head.

Four competitors, one champion, and an outside power hiding behind an Olympic delegation before intervening: comrades, I have attended regional trade summits with the same structure. The difference is that Aminata kept her title through her own finish, while my neighboring president escaped with the dessert cart and called it a tariff victory.

Swerve Reminds Hangman About Their Debt

Swerve confronted a bandaged Hangman Adam Page before Page's Continental Classic debut. Hangman explained that he had requested a place months earlier, while Swerve reminded him of past help and promised to be waiting when Page eventually pursued what he truly wanted.

Some rivalries survive championships, wars, alliances, and several changes of furniture. Mine with the CIA has lasted so long that we exchange holiday cards, though theirs contain tracking devices and mine contain glitter that never comes out of tactical fabric. Swerve and Hangman can speak quietly because the history between them supplies all the volume.

Andrade and Kyle Fletcher Settle on Next Week

Andrade El Ídolo said he still intended to become the first Latino AEW World Champion but would wait for Ospreay and MJF to finish their business. Fletcher interrupted, questioned Andrade's place in United Empire, and accepted a match for the following week's AEW Dynamite.

Fletcher accused Andrade of living in another man's shadow while standing in Don Callis's Family, an irony so rich that my palace chef tried to plate it with truffles. Andrade answered with two words and a match. This is why wrestlers resolve cabinet-level hypocrisy more efficiently than cabinets.

Bandido Beats Hangman in the Main Event

Bandido defeated Hangman in their Blue League debuts despite both men carrying damage from the Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear. Bandido countered the Buckshot Lariat, hit the 21 Plex, and earned three points. Hangman initially rejected his partner's handshake, then knelt and embraced him before Bandido celebrated to close the show.

The main event delivered the evening's best kind of upset: one that changes the standings without flattening either man. It reminded me of a mountain-railway summit where Alexander Lukashenko and Joey Fatone competed for the last seat in my gold-plated funicular. Joey won by singing during the vote count, Lukashenko demanded a recount, and Esteban settled the dispute by occupying the seat. Bandido needed no capybara tribunal—only the 21 Plex and three points—while the embrace left Hangman wounded, beaten, and still recognizably his partner.

El Presidente's Continental Classic Rankings

Comrades, after one night of tournament action, the standings reflect the difference between arriving prepared and arriving confident. Orange Cassidy and Bandido lead the Gold and Blue Leagues with three points each after defeating the defending Continental Champion and a Texas Death Match survivor, respectively. Nick Wayne joins Cassidy at three points through methods my election commission would recognize immediately.

Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, and Mike Bailey begin their climbs from zero points, which is still better than the negative-seven-point start my finance minister once recorded after accidentally betting against his own candidacy. The tournament continues, the alliances multiply, and somewhere Esteban is already preparing his own bracket using melon rinds and revolutionary optimism.

Until next time, comrades: solidarity forever, and remember that even dictators appreciate a proper roll-up victory!

After an unpredictable night of action in the AEW Continental Classic, here are the updated standings in both the Blue & Gold Leagues. The tournament continues LIVE THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision! https://t.co/MMx4TWZeMz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

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