Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Death Riders, United Empire Clash Before All Out

El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite from his nuclear submarine as Death Riders clash with United Empire and All Out builds to fever pitch!

Article Summary Death Riders dominated United Empire in the main event as Jon Moxley refused to release his submission hold, leading to Will Ospreay's heroic stand against the capitalist oppressors, comrades!

Christian Cage grabbed Darby Allin's TNT Title after their eight-man tag victory, creating tension faster than the CIA can destabilize a small nation's economy!

Nick Wayne brutally attacked Chris Jericho with his broken puka shell necklace and steel chair, proving that jewelry-related grievances lead to revolutionary violence!

The Demand laid out AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland and The New Level, seizing the means of championship gold production like true proletariat warriors!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious hot tub aboard my nuclear submarine, currently cruising beneath the Atlantic Ocean while Esteban enjoys imported Norwegian caviar beside me. Last night, I watched AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, Virginia, and let me tell you, comrades, it was a show that reminded me of the time I attended a United Nations summit—lots of talking, some excellent violence, and several people who clearly wanted to murder each other by the end! AEW Dynamite delivered a solid go-home show before All Out, building the capitalist bourgeoisie's pay-per-view with the kind of efficiency I usually reserve for nationalizing American fruit companies.

Cope, Cage, and Uncomfortable Family Dinners

The show opened with Renee Paquette interviewing Adam Copeland, who thanked Darby Allin and Steven Borden for having his back. This heartwarming moment lasted approximately thirty seconds before Christian Cage arrived to remind everyone why family reunions are terrible. Cage provoked Allin while speaking to Borden, which is like bringing up politics at Thanksgiving dinner—nobody asked for it, but now everyone is upset. Copeland tried to keep the peace before their eight-man tag match, which reminded me of the time I tried to mediate between Fidel Castro and Che Guevara over who ate the last empanada. Spoiler alert: nobody stayed calm then either, comrades!

FTR and the Young Bucks Situation

Big Stoke cut a backstage promo with FTR, Kevin Knight, and Kyle Fletcher, with Don Callis lurking like a capitalist pig overseeing his workers. They discussed winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out while mocking the Young Bucks. Fletcher and Knight desperately want championship consideration, which Stoke said could be discussed after the match. Ah yes, the classic management move of promising future opportunities while extracting current labor—truly, these wrestlers must seize the means of production and demand their title shots NOW!

Eight-Man Tag Team Chaos

The opening match saw Christian Cage, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Steven Borden defeat FTR, Kyle Fletcher, and Kevin Knight in an eight-man tag team spectacular. Borden hit Dax Harwood with a Scorpion Death Drop while Allin added a Coffin Drop, leading to the pinfall victory. But the real story came after the match when Christian Cage briefly grabbed Darby Allin's TNT Title to celebrate. Allin snatched it back faster than the CIA confiscates my offshore bank account statements! This tension between Cage and Allin is brewing like a fine revolutionary fervor, comrades, and I expect it will explode spectacularly soon.

Death Riders Issue a Challenge

Jon Moxley, PAC, and Gabe Kidd cut a promo addressing Will Ospreay before All Out. Moxley said he wanted Ospreay to lead rather than follow, which is excellent advice that I once gave to Nicolas Maduro during a poker game with Sean Penn. PAC and Kidd framed the issue as Death Riders against United Empire, setting up the main event trios match perfectly. This is the kind of ideological struggle that transcends mere wrestling—it is about philosophy, purpose, and who gets to be the alpha dictator of their respective factions!

Women's Division Build

AEW Dynamite aired a video package about the rivalry between AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion ahead of their Chicago Street Fight at All Out. This package had more tension than the time I hosted a summit between rival warlords on my yacht—someone always ends up in the water, comrades!

Jericho vs. Wayne: The Puka Shell Incident

Chris Jericho defeated Nick Wayne after trapping the young wrestler in a pinning combination when Wayne tried to counter out of the Walls of Jericho. But the real story came after the match when Wayne refused Jericho's handshake and attacked him with the broken puka shell necklace before hitting him repeatedly with a steel chair. This is what happens when you break a man's jewelry, comrades! I once had a similar incident when Kim Jong-un accidentally stepped on my favorite golden scepter during a state dinner. The resulting diplomatic incident required three mediators and Dennis Rodman to resolve!

Mercedes Moné Announcement

AEW Dynamite announced that Mercedes Moné was not cleared for All Out but would be ready for WrestleDream. Instead, Willow Nightingale will face Thekla at All Out, with the winner earning an AEW Women's World Title match against Moné at WrestleDream. This is smart booking by the capitalist executives—create scarcity to increase demand! Though in a socialist paradise, all wrestlers would receive title shots based on their contributions to the collective good rather than arbitrary championship opportunities.

United Empire Strategy Session

Will Ospreay spoke with Renee Paquette, Andrade El Ídolo, and Francisco Akira backstage about United Empire and Andrade's guaranteed future AEW World Title shot contract. Akira fired up the team before the main event with the kind of passion I usually reserve for speeches about expropriating American corporate assets. These three had excellent chemistry, comrades, like the time I formed an alliance with Hugo Chávez and Evo Morales to corner the market on premium cigars.

World Trios Championship Series Match

Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King—collectively known as "Brodido"—defeated The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) in the World Trios Championship Series. Page hit Strong with the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory, earning his team a shot at the AEW World Trios Championship at All Out. The Conglomeration fought valiantly, but sometimes the proletariat uprising must wait for another day, comrades!

Garcia's Charitable Victory

AEW Dynamite reminded viewers that Daniel Garcia won the Butcher Battle Royale on Collision and earned $100,000 for MusiCares. This is the kind of charitable giving I support—though in my country, I simply decree that musicians receive funding through presidential mandate rather than battle royales. Garcia's upcoming Collision match with Andrade El Ídolo promises to be excellent!

Ciampa Squashes Enhancement Talent

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Myles Hawkins with a bicycle kick in a quick squash match. Ciampa had stated before the match that he wanted Kazuchika Okada at All Out, which is the kind of bold challenge I respect! This reminded me of the time I challenged Vladimir Putin to an arm-wrestling contest at a G20 summit—I lost, but I gained his respect by demanding the match in the first place!

The Demand Attacks The New Level

Tony Schiavone introduced AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Kofi and Creed), but The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) attacked them before they could speak. Ricochet hit Swerve with Spirit Gun, and Gates of Agony followed with a Double Crucifix Powerbomb. The Demand posed with the AEW World Trios Titles, sending a clear message to the champions. This is how you build a championship match, comrades—through violence and disrespect! The bourgeoisie champions must now defend their stolen gold against the revolutionary forces!

Jack Perry's Ominous Promo

Jack Perry cut a promo about his pursuit of the AEW World Championship and called out Samoa Joe. The camera revealed "JOE IS GONNA KILL YOU" written behind Perry, which is either excellent production work or a genuine threat from an angry Samoan. Either way, I approve! This reminds me of the time someone spray-painted "EL PRESIDENTE MUST GO" on my palace walls—that person now works in the phosphate mines, comrades!

Divine Dominion Continues Dominance

Lena Kross defeated Jamie Hayter after Megan Bayne distracted the referee by grabbing a title belt, allowing Kross to hit Hayter with a hidden pipe before finishing her with a Jackhammer. This is the kind of teamwork that I admire—using distraction and hidden weapons to achieve victory! Alex Windsor ran out with a table leg to save Hayter after the match, which created more chaos than a CIA-backed coup attempt in my country! The Brawling Birds later promised violence against Divine Dominion at All Out, and I believe them completely.

Andrade Speaks of Destiny

Andrade El Ídolo cut a video promo about his wrestling family legacy and declared that becoming World Champion was his destiny. AEW Dynamite promoted Andrade defending the AEW National Championship against Daniel Garcia on Collision. Andrade speaks with the confidence of a man who knows his worth, much like myself when I negotiate with international creditors! His guaranteed title shot contract makes him dangerous to everyone in AEW, comrades.

Ciampa Attacks Okada

Kazuchika Okada responded to Ciampa's AEW International Championship challenge during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, but Ciampa attacked him before he could finish speaking. Ciampa threw Okada into road cases, hit him with a bicycle knee, and declared he wanted "Psycho Killer vs. The Rainmaker." This unprovoked assault is exactly how I handle diplomatic negotiations when they are not going my way—strike first, apologize never!

Brawling Birds Promise Violence

Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter addressed Divine Dominion after Kross's victory over Hayter. The Brawling Birds promised violence against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross at All Out, which I fully support! Violence is sometimes necessary to redistribute championship gold from the corrupt bourgeoisie to the deserving proletariat, comrades!

Main Event: Moxley's Death Riders Prevail

The main event saw Jon Moxley, PAC, and Gabe Kidd defeat Will Ospreay, Francisco Akira, and Andrade El Ídolo in an excellent trios match. Moxley hit Akira with multiple finishers, including a Death Rider, then applied a Bulldog Choke until the referee called for the bell. But Moxley kept attacking Akira after the match like a dictator who refuses to relinquish power even after the election results are counted! Andrade tried to help but was attacked by David Finlay and Clark Connors. Gabe Kidd prepared to use a chair on Akira, but Ospreay returned and hit Hidden Blades on Moxley and Kidd. Ospreay and Andrade stood guard over Akira as the Death Riders and The Dogs regrouped and left through the crowd.

This ending had everything—drama, violence, betrayal, and a heroic stand! It reminded me of the time the CIA tried to poison my morning coffee, but my loyal bodyguard Steven Seagal intercepted the cup and drank it himself. He was fine—apparently, he has built up an immunity to most toxins through years of eating questionable sushi. Ospreay standing tall to close AEW Dynamite sends the perfect message heading into All Out!

¡Viva la revolución, comrades! AEW Dynamite delivered an excellent go-home show that has me excited for All Out this weekend! Now if you will excuse me, Esteban and I must surface—we have a scheduled meeting with Daniel Ortega to discuss the possibility of hosting next year's All Out in Managua. Until next time, remember: always stand up for your comrades, never trust the CIA, and may your promos be as fiery as a people's revolution!

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