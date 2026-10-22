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AEW Dynamite Review: Dragunov Debuts as Steven Borden Returns

Comrades, my AEW Dynamite review covers Ilja Dragunov's debut, a Blood & Guts showdown, and villains uniting, all from my volcano lair. Esteban approves!

Article Summary Comrades, Ilja Dragunov won his AEW in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite, beating "Speedball" Mike Bailey with a D-Bomb to close the show!

The Don Callis Family accepted Steven Borden's Blood & Guts challenge after Mark Davis and Jake Doyle beat The Young Bucks and Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight beat Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite.

The Dogs and Bang Bang Gang formed a shocking alliance and laid out members of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration after Jon Moxley beat Roderick Strong on AEW Dynamite.

Queen Aminata earned a TBS Championship shot against Persephone for Fright Night Dynamite, while Swerve Strickland demanded a Texas Death match at Full Gear.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a hollowed-out volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is soaking in a hot spring and demanding I narrate this recap in his preferred register of "dignified squeaking." The CIA tried to bug this volcano last month, but they sent the intern with the wrong kind of ladder. So let us go through the October 21, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, in the proper order, as any well-organized regime would demand.

Davis and Doyle Wreck the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

The AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match opened the show, with the Don Callis Family's Mark Davis and Jake Doyle facing the champions, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson). After repeated Close Your Eyes and Count to Three attacks on Matt, Davis and Doyle simultaneously pinned both Jacksons. They earned a future AEW World Tag Team Championship match. The official highlight notes it took under three minutes, which is quicker than my last coup.

Ospreay Recap and Callis Family Treachery

The show then recapped Will Ospreay retaining the AEW World Championship in Clockwork Carnage at WrestleDream. A fine victory, but the Don Callis Family does not let a champion enjoy his breakfast. In the tag team match that followed, Ospreay and Adam Copeland faced Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight.

The finish was pure Callis Family treachery. Kazuchika Okada distracted Copeland with the AEW International Championship. Ospreay pulled Okada off the apron, but Copeland later charged into the corner where Okada held the title, and Fletcher hit a Sheerdrop Brainbuster for the pinfall. Afterward, Okada, Fletcher, Knight, Wardlow, Davis, Doyle, and Don Callis attacked Ospreay and Copeland, and Fletcher struck Ospreay with the AEW World Championship belt. Even the CIA would call that a bit much.

Steven Borden Returns With a Blood & Guts Challenge

Comrades, this is where the proletariat strikes back. Steven Borden returned and issued a Blood & Guts challenge. Borden and Darby Allin fought off Davis and Doyle on the ramp with a bat and a skateboard, the kind of improvised weaponry I teach in mandatory village drills. Nick Jackson joined the response to the Callis Family attack, and the challenge was set for Jacksonville in two weeks.

Swerve Strickland Doesn't Wait for the Bell

Swerve Strickland had a very Swerve night against Tome Filip. He hit Filip with a House Call before the bell, then won with a Vertebreaker shortly after the match began. Swerve left with Prince Nana, a fine exit, comrades, provided your entourage includes at least one man with the dignity of a minister of culture.

Mercedes Moné Arrives Early

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné arrived at the building before her scheduled interview. I appreciate that. Punctuality is the soul of a well-run regime, and I once had a deputy shot for arriving late to a parade. (He was fine. It was a very small gun.)

Jay White and Orange Cassidy Beat the Death Riders

Bang Bang Gang's Jay White and The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy defeated Death Riders Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia. Cassidy hit both opponents with Orange Punches, and White pinned Yuta with Blade Runner. Two factions teaming up so politely felt wholesome, comrades. Hold that thought.

The Metronome Ticks for Ilja Dragunov

A metronome video aired to promote Ilja Dragunov's upcoming AEW in-ring debut, ticking away like a dictator's patience during a budget meeting. The tension was building, and AEW Dynamite knew exactly what it was doing.

Swerve Demands a Texas Death Match

Swerve and Prince Nana returned to request a rematch for the AEW World Trios Championship at Full Gear against champions Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido. Page accepted the Full Gear rematch but rejected Swerve's proposal for a Texas Death match. Swerve said Texas Death was non-negotiable and left with an ominous "We'll see."

Nick Wayne Arrives in Style

Nick Wayne arrived in a limousine and revealed a shirt stating that he beat Chris Jericho. That is the kind of arrival I demand from visiting dignitaries, though I prefer my limousines armored and my shirts embroidered with my own face. The segment set up Wayne's later confrontation with Jericho.

Marina Shafir Confronts Mercedes Moné

In the ring, Moné asked who would challenge her next. She should have been more careful with her wishes. Marina Shafir entered with the Death Riders' music, went face-to-face with Moné, and told her not to back down. Moné retreated as Jon Moxley watched from ringside, with Renee Paquette also part of the scene.

Moxley Chokes Out Roderick Strong, Then Chaos Erupts

Moxley faced The Conglomeration's Roderick Strong in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Moxley forced Strong to submit to a rear naked choke, and then everything went sideways in the best way. The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd) aligned with Bang Bang Gang (White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Ace Austin) and attacked members of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

White hit Cassidy with Blade Runner, which is one way to thank a tag partner. Finlay struck Claudio Castagnoli with a shillelagh. White then hit Moxley with Blade Runner after Moxley spat in his face. Kyle O'Reilly was among the wrestlers caught up in the mayhem, and The Dogs and Bang Bang Gang posed together afterward like a rogues' gallery on a postage stamp.

I once attended a summit with Fidel Castro and Hulk Hogan's third-favorite barber where a sudden alliance formed in exactly the same way. The barber was never seen again.

Ilja Dragunov Promises More Symphonies

In a video interview, Dragunov said he was grateful following his WrestleDream appearance and promised more "symphonies" to come. I once watched my dear friend Muammar Gaddafi try to conduct a symphony orchestra alongside Gary Busey. It ended with a tent fire and a diplomatic incident, so I respect anyone who delivers a symphony without arson.

The Women's Division Brawls Backstage

Backstage, the women's division descended into a brawl involving Divine Dominion, AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds, Sisters of Sin, No. 1 contenders Wrathlander, Renee Paquette, Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, and Thekla. Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness attacked The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander. Bayne struck Hayter with a title belt, while Thekla attacked Statlander with a garbage can. A garbage can, comrades! Efficient, proletarian, and wildly effective.

Kross questioned whether The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander would make it to their scheduled Full Gear AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match.

Chris Jericho Apologizes to Nick Wayne

In the ring, Jericho congratulated Wayne on defeating him at WrestleDream and apologized for underestimating him. Jericho said Wayne could become a major star if he listens and learns, then warned him not to ruin the opportunity. A mentor's blessing with a threat attached is basically how I run my entire cabinet.

FTR and Motor City Machine Guns Hit Round Two

A video recapped Motor City Machine Guns winning Match 1 of the Best of 5 Series against FTR at WrestleDream. Match 2 was announced for Saturday's Collision.

Queen Aminata Earns a Fright Night Title Shot

Queen Aminata defeated Maya World in the TBS Championship No. 1 Contender Match, with TBS and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone and Dr. Britt Baker at commentary. Aminata hit World with a Queen's Crown headbutt and Off With Her Head for the pinfall. She will challenge Persephone for the TBS Championship on next week's Fright Night Dynamite. Spooky season, indeed.

The Don Callis Family Accepts Blood & Guts

Backstage, Callis, Okada, Fletcher, Wardlow, Knight, Davis, and Doyle accepted Borden's Blood & Guts challenge. Callis said the group would use the match to weaken champions and take their championships. Blood & Guts was announced as Ospreay, Copeland, Borden, The Young Bucks, and Allin against Okada, Fletcher, Wardlow, Knight, Davis, and Doyle. Callis and his stable of corporate-minded raiders want to seize the gold. Comrades, the only things that should be seized are the means of production, and perhaps Tony Khan's yacht, that capitalist pig.

Jack Perry Wants Another Shot at Samoa Joe

Backstage, "Jungle" Jack Perry challenged Samoa Joe to another match following their bout in France. Joe, with Action Andretti, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata nearby, said he would handle Perry soon.

Ilja Dragunov Debuts and Closes AEW Dynamite

The main event was the moment all of AEW Dynamite had been building toward. Dragunov's first AEW Dynamite entrance was an event in itself, and the official AEW YouTube channel has it for your viewing pleasure.

Dragunov faced United Empire's "Speedball" Mike Bailey in his AEW in-ring debut. He went straight after Bailey's injured left leg, the sort of ruthless efficiency I demand from my ministers of finance. A powerbomb followed, then a D-Bomb to Bailey's head for the pinfall. Dragunov closed AEW Dynamite with his first AEW victory. The people's champion has arrived, comrades.

So there you have it, comrades: a fantastic AEW Dynamite with Callis Family treachery, a Blood & Guts showdown on the horizon, a surprise alliance of villains, and a symphony to close the night. Esteban has demanded I wrap up so we can attend a state dinner of fine melon, and who am I to refuse the true power behind my government? Until next time, comrades: seize the means of production, hide your belts from Kyle Fletcher, and never, ever trust a man who parks a ladder near a volcano!

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