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AEW Dynamite Review: MCMG Wins the Series as Full Gear Erupts

AEW's three-hour Dynamite and Collision special delivered a decisive tag-team finish, a major mixed-tag submission, and one last eruption before Full Gear.

Article Summary Motor City Machine Guns defeat FTR and win the five-match series 3-2.

Marina Shafir submits Mercedes Moné in the mixed-tag main attraction.

Tommaso Ciampa retains before Ilja Dragunov answers his Full Gear challenge.

Queen Aminata retains the TBS Championship in a chaotic three-way.

Greetings, comrades! The three-hour AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision special rolled into the Maverik Center in West Valley City with the aftermath of Blood & Guts, the final push toward Full Gear, and enough unsettled alliances to make one of my cabinet meetings look orderly. Your El Presidente watched from a velvet-lined bunker while Esteban the capybara guarded the remote with the grim discipline of a tiny, damp revolutionary.

Adam Copeland Explains the Surrender

Previously unseen post-Blood & Guts footage showed Will Ospreay questioning Adam Copeland about why he surrendered. Copeland cited his triple neck fusion, Ospreay's bad neck, and the damage already suffered by his teammates: he was not going to let pride leave more people permanently damaged. Ospreay did not like the answer, and Copeland walked away. There is a time for bravado and a time to recognize the human cost, comrades, and this was one of the rare wrestling arguments where restraint carried more weight than another table.

The tension carried backstage, where Copeland's anger had not cooled.

Will Ospreay Gets Under Kyle Fletcher's Skin

Kyle Fletcher wanted credit for breaking Ospreay's neck and finally admitted the jealousy driving him. Ospreay answered that he still loved Fletcher, reminded him of their 5-1 record, and said he remained on another level. Fletcher slapped him; Ospreay stayed calm and walked off, leaving Fletcher furious. This was magnificent psychological sabotage. I once defeated a CIA interrogator the same way by smiling through nine hours of questions and asking whether his agency still validated parking.

Copeland and Okada Prepare for Full Gear

A video package set up Kazuchika Okada defending the AEW International Championship against Copeland in their first one-on-one match at Full Gear, tying together Copeland's final-year mission, Clockwork Carnage, and the wreckage of Blood & Guts. It gave the match the proper sense of scale without pretending the championship had materialized from a fog machine. In my republic, every title match also receives a state documentary, although ours usually includes more tanks and a suspiciously flattering narrator.

Brodido and The New Level Abandon the Rulebook

Bandido and Brody King never really got a normal match with Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston. The fight spilled up the ramp and around ringside until both teams were counted out; Kofi and Brody crashed through a table, officials swarmed, and Bandido gorilla-pressed a security guard during the chaos. A double count-out was merely the bureaucratic description of a small civil war. Even Esteban looked up from his bowl of imported grapes, and he has slept through three coups.

AEW Salutes Its Veterans

AEW Dynamite paused for a Veterans Day salute recognizing The Infantry, Carlie Bravo, Trish Adora, Bobby Lashley, and Swerve Strickland. It was a direct, respectful moment in a show otherwise populated by people solving disagreements with furniture. Your El Presidente can honor service without turning it into one of his usual international incidents, so I shall simply say the recognition was deserved.

The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander Look Ahead

AEW aired footage of the Brawling Birds and Wrathlander meeting face-to-face after fighting on the same side at Blood & Guts. Jamie Hayter said Full Gear would determine the better team. This is the danger of temporary alliances, comrades: eventually the common enemy leaves and everyone remembers who borrowed the good weapons. My friendship with Fidel Castro survived this problem only because I labeled every missile.

David Finlay Steals One from Orange Cassidy

David Finlay defeated Orange Cassidy after the referee became occupied with a chair and Finlay used the shillelagh. Clark Connors then speared Cassidy after the bell. Efficient, dishonest, and backed by a friend who arrives once the paperwork is finished: Finlay has all the qualifications for a senior position in my finance ministry.

Andrade Keeps His Contract Close

Andrade El Idolo admitted that losing the National Championship hurt, but he still holds a guaranteed future World Championship match and promised to become AEW's first Latino World Champion. The defeat did not erase his leverage. This is socialism with a luxury briefcase, comrades, which is also how I explain my presidential yacht to the central committee.

Thanksgiving Week Gets an AEW Schedule

AEW announced Dynamite for Wednesday, November 25, and Collision for Thursday, November 26. Nothing says Thanksgiving like relatives arguing over the television while professional wrestlers settle their own family disputes more productively. I have ordered Esteban to prepare the revolutionary cranberry sauce and hide the remote from the American ambassador.

Stokely Predicts Another FTR Reign

Stokely Hathaway predicted that FTR would leave the night as four-time champions before their fifth and deciding match with the Motor City Machine Guns. Confidence before a decisive vote is admirable; announcing the result before the ballots are counted is a technique I pioneered, but it did not work quite as well for Stokely.

Persephone Makes Short Work of Gypsy Mac

Persephone defeated Gypsy Mac quickly with a lariat and Crucifix Bomb while Britt Baker brought her own tension with the TBS Championship picture to commentary. Persephone treated the match like a hostile takeover with no shareholder meeting. Even the capitalist pigs on Wall Street would admire the speed, though they would insist on charging a consulting fee.

Hangman Page and Brodido Promise Violence

Hangman Adam Page and Brodido addressed their Texas Death Match at Full Gear. Page spoke about the dangerous history attached to the stipulation, Brody embraced the violence waiting for them, and Bandido issued a final warning. This was not presented as a friendly exhibition. It sounded like three men knowingly walking toward a brutal night, and the quiet certainty did more work than any shouting could have. The CIA once challenged me to a Texas Death Match in a warehouse outside Laredo, only to discover I had brought Esteban, three folding tables, and a state decree making Last Man Standing a paid public holiday. They withdrew before the bell, which is why my regime remains undefeated in stipulation matches.

Motor City Machine Guns Win the Series

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated FTR in Match 5 just before time expired, avoiding the Shatter Machine and stealing the deciding fall with a roll-up. The Motor City Machine Guns won the series 3-2 and became the No. 1 contenders; FTR offered handshakes before leaving. A five-match labor dispute ending with a democratic result and an offered handshake? Comrades, this is the most radical television Tony Khan has ever produced. The result reminded me of the best-of-five karaoke summit I once staged between Kim Jong-un and Vanilla Ice aboard my submarine nightclub. Kim took the first two rounds with power ballads, Vanilla rallied with "Ice Ice Baby," and Esteban broke the tie by sitting on the scorecards. Unlike FTR, neither side offered a handshake; they nationalized the microphone and blamed the CIA.

Tommaso Ciampa Survives Mike Bailey, Then Meets Dragunov

Tommaso Ciampa made his first successful National Championship defense by beating "Speedball" Mike Bailey with two bicycle knees after a punishing, bloody match. It was the kind of defense that makes a championship feel costly rather than decorative. My gold medals are mostly decorative, but in fairness, I awarded them to myself after surviving a six-course state dinner.

Ilja Dragunov then appeared to set a National Championship match for Full Gear. Ciampa offered a handshake and converted it into a raised middle finger, a concise piece of diplomacy that would have saved me years at the United Nations.

Marina Shafir Submits Mercedes Moné

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir defeated "Switchblade" Jay White and Mercedes Moné when Shafir trapped Moné in the Brutalizer and forced the submission. Shafir earning the finish against Moné gave the match a useful consequence beyond the temporary partnership. She seized the means of submission production, comrades, and even Mercedes could not buy her way out.

Afterward, Moné attacked Shafir, the Cut overwhelmed the Death Riders, and the Conglomeration rushed in. Moxley and Orange Cassidy shook hands before Moné struck Shafir with her title. The alliance map changed faster than the CIA's organizational chart after a failed operation in my banana grove. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite & Collision switched to the latter phase of the evening.

Triangle of Madness Picks New Targets

Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue looked beyond Blood & Guts, with Blue targeting the TBS Championship and Hart urging her to unleash hell. There was no mourning period, only the immediate selection of the next objective. This is how a proper revolutionary cell operates, except with better eye makeup and significantly fewer pamphlets.

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry Win the Trios Fight

Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry defeated Kevin Knight, Brian Cage, and El Clon, finishing El Clon with the BTE Trigger. The Young Bucks and Perry looked synchronized enough to make the Don Callis Family's collection of powerful individuals feel like a committee without an agenda. I have dissolved cabinets for less, usually before lunch. I once assembled a trios cabinet of Fidel Castro, Steven Seagal, and a body double who thought we were filming a vodka commercial. They spent so long arguing over who should get the hot tag that the opposition seized the palace gift shop. The Bucks and Perry avoided this classic authoritarian mistake: one agenda, one finish, and no emergency reshuffle before the BTE Trigger.

Divine Dominion Refuses to Stay Down

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross insisted they had not truly been beaten and promised to return stronger while leaving pain behind them. It was a short statement with the energy of two people already drafting the revenge budget. Esteban approves; the capybara has never accepted defeat, only temporary shortages of caviar.

Jack Perry Wants Samoa Joe Again

Perry demanded another match with Samoa Joe, while the Young Bucks remained confident ahead of their Full Gear defense against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Victories make everyone bold, comrades. After I won one game of dominoes against Danny Trejo, I challenged the entire Organization of American States and was asked to leave the hotel.

Wardlow Brings More Destruction

Wardlow dispatched Nick Comoroto quickly. When Griff Garrison and Aaron Solo became involved afterward, Davis and Doyle neutralized them and Wardlow delivered another powerbomb. This was less a contest than an industrial demonstration. If Wardlow ever embraces collective ownership, he can personally seize every means of production in the building.

Hyan Has Maya World's Support

Hyan spoke before the TBS Championship three-way with Maya World beside her. Maya offered support, then made clear she wanted the first opportunity if Hyan won. Comradeship with a championship clause is still comradeship, at least according to the treaty I signed with Nicolas Cage during a very confusing film festival.

El SkyTeam Retains and Nick Wayne Interrupts

Místico and Máscara Dorada defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian when Místico trapped Johnson in La Mística for the three-count, retaining the ROH Tag Team Championship. El SkyTeam brought elegance to the collective struggle, while the Swirl learned that branding cannot substitute for surviving the decisive trap. Years ago, Muammar Gaddafi arrived at my Caribbean lucha gala with David Hasselhoff as his mystery partner and demanded matching gold capes. The capes survived exactly one arm drag; Hasselhoff blamed the tailoring, and Gaddafi tried to nationalize the referee. El SkyTeam needed none of this pageantry—just La Mística and a three-count.

Nick Wayne interrupted afterward and boasted about beating Chris Jericho twice. Wayne has the confidence of a young revolutionary who has just discovered the palace balcony, though someone should warn him that the crowd eventually expects more than a speech.

Queen Aminata Retains the TBS Championship

Queen Aminata defeated Hyan and Skye Blue, pinning Blue after Off With Her Head to retain the TBS Championship in the AEW Dynamite & Collision main event. Britt Baker's distraction and Persephone's attack complicated the scene until Maya made the save, setting up Aminata against Maya and Persephone at Saturday's Tailgate Brawl. A queen winning amid interference and immediately facing two new challengers is exactly why I abolished my monarchy, comrades—too much competition for the throne.

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