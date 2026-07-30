Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: New Champions Crowned in Detroit

Will Ospreay goes solo, new champions crowned, and Omega vs Ospreay heats up on an excellent AEW Dynamite from Detroit heading to All In: London!

Article Summary Will Ospreay officially leaves the Death Riders and rejects help from Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, flying solo on the road to All In: London

The Demand seize the means of trios production, defeating The Conglomeration to win the AEW World Trios Championship with assist from The Lethal Twist

New AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale signs contract to defend against Mercedes Moné at Wembley Stadium while Divine Dominion attacks

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have explosive confrontation to close Dynamite, with repeated slaps and Ospreay promising to pull the trigger when the AEW World Championship is on the line

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious presidential yacht currently anchored in Lake Michigan—don't ask how I got it here, the CIA is still trying to figure that out—and I have just witnessed the latest episode of AEW Dynamite from Detroit! My comrades, what a show this was! The Masonic Temple Theatre was absolutely electric, and Dynamite delivered the kind of excellence that reminds me why I fell in love with this glorious American wrestling in the first place. Will Ospreay is more isolated than I was that time Fidel Castro refused to share his cigars at Kim Jong-il's birthday party, new champions have seized the means of championship production, and the road to All In: London is paved with storylines so compelling they would make even the CIA admit AEW knows how to tell stories—though they never would, the stubborn capitalist pigs. Let El Presidente break down all the action from AEW Dynamite for you, comrades!

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders React to Redemption Fallout

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders opened Dynamite by watching footage of Ospreay turning away from the group and Kenny Omega laying him out with the One-Winged Angel at Redemption. Moxley, showing the kind of strategic mind that would make him excellent at planning coups—not that I would know anything about that—acknowledged that Ospreay may be the best wrestler in the world with nothing to lose. Comrades, this is like when I told Hugo Chávez that the CIA agent we captured was their best operative, right before we discovered he was actually just a lost tourist from Cleveland. The Death Riders are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers, and Ospreay is the piece that just jumped off the board entirely! This opening segment set the tone perfectly, establishing the stakes for everything to follow.

Will Ospreay Officially Leaves the Death Riders

Renee Paquette attempted to interview Ospreay backstage, but he ran into the Death Riders first. Ospreay struck Daniel Garcia and returned his Death Riders patch to Moxley, officially declaring himself out of the faction. Then "Hangman" Adam Page offered support, but Ospreay said he had to handle things alone and could not trust Omega or Page. Comrades, the Detroit crowd could not get enough of Ospreay here—he is the definition of a natural babyface, the kind of wrestler the people rally behind like peasants rallying behind a charismatic revolutionary! This is what happens when you let a story breathe and develop organically. Page told Ospreay he believed he could be his best at Wembley, which was touching in the way that my pet capybara Esteban gets emotional when I tell him about the means of production. Speaking of Esteban, he was particularly invested in this segment, munching on imported Belgian chocolates while nodding sagely at the screen.

Andrade El Ídolo Retains the AEW National Championship

Andrade El Ídolo defended his AEW National Championship against "Jungle" Jack Perry and Nick Wayne in a triple threat match that kept the momentum going strong. Andrade countered Wayne into The DM and pinned him before Perry could break it up, retaining his championship like I retain power—through cunning, skill, and making sure your opponents are too busy fighting each other! After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Andrade, who declared he "screwed MJF," "screwed Don Callis," and would fight anyone as National Champion. Comrades, this is the kind of revolutionary spirit we need! Andrade is seizing the means of championship defenses and redistributing pain equally among all challengers! The capitalist pig Callis must be furious, which warms my heart like a state-sponsored rum distillery.

The Brawling Birds Call Out Divine Dominion

The Brawling Birds—Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor—told Paquette they wanted the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles held by Divine Dominion. Hayter challenged any members of MIT to face them on Collision, specifically calling out Lena Kross and Megan Bayne. Comrades, I love the aggressive socialist approach here—the workers are demanding what rightfully belongs to them! This reminds me of when I challenged Manuel Noriega to a domino tournament at Muammar Gaddafi's desert compound, except with more potential for piledrivers and less potential for international incidents. Well, probably less. AEW Dynamite continues to build its women's division with purpose, and I appreciate seeing these threads develop.

Don Callis Family Tension Builds

Paquette interviewed Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, and Kazuchika Okada backstage. Fletcher pointed out that he won his match and didn't need help, while Knight noted he still had the TNT Championship despite losing. Then Okada entered and said the International Championship would always stay in the Family, irritating Fletcher before his match. Comrades, the cracks in the Don Callis Family are showing like the structural defects in that presidential palace I bought from a discount contractor! This is what happens when capitalist greed infects a faction—everyone wants their piece of the pie instead of understanding that the pie belongs to the collective! Well, except for Esteban's pie. That's his.

Brodido and Mike Bailey Defeat the Don Callis Family

Brodido—Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido—teamed with "Speedball" Mike Bailey to defeat Fletcher, Brian Cage, and Jake Doyle in a match that had the Detroit crowd on their feet. Bailey hit Ultima Weapon onto Doyle's back and trapped him in a pin for the victory. After the match, Bailey stared down Fletcher ahead of their AEW International Championship match at Grand Slam: Mexico. Comrades, Bailey is building momentum like I build secret underground bunkers—methodically, impressively, and with the eventual goal of housing something very valuable! The Don Callis Family continues to crumble, and I am here for every delicious moment of their bourgeois collapse. The pacing of Dynamite tonight has been impeccable, with each segment flowing naturally into the next.

Young Bucks and Cage & Cope Sit Down Interview

Cage, Cope, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson sat down with Paquette before their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at All In: London. The Young Bucks framed the match around legacy and the chance to become four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, while Cage and Cope said they needed to beat the Bucks to prove they were the greatest. This was more civil than when I sat down with Augusto Pinochet and Idi Amin to discuss who made the best empanadas—that ended with overturned tables and Bea Arthur trying to mediate. The tension here was palpable, comrades, like the air before a revolutionary tribunal! These kinds of segments add depth to matches, proving that AEW Dynamite understands that big matches need proper build.

Maya World Retains the TBS Championship

Maya World defended the TBS Championship against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone in another strong in-ring performance. After Hikaru Shida brought a kendo stick into play and Kris Statlander stopped Persephone from using it, World pinned Persephone with a bridging fallaway slam. Statlander raised World's hand while Persephone complained from the floor. Comrades, this match had more interference than a typical election in my country—which is to say, the perfect amount! World continues to be a fighting champion, defending against all comers like a true champion of the people should.

Mark Davis Calls Out Will Ospreay

Mark Davis cut a backstage promo saying he was embarrassed by losing the AEW National Championship and needed to respond. Davis called out Ospreay, noting their 1-1 record and saying Ospreay's win had an asterisk because of Death Riders interference. Davis said he would leave the Don Callis Family at home and face Ospreay one-on-one at Grand Slam: Mexico. Comrades, I respect this! Davis wants to settle this mano-a-mano, like when I challenged the CIA director to a thumb war at a neutral location (a Denny's in Panama City). Ospreay versus Davis will be tremendous, another example of AEW Dynamite planting seeds for future excellence!

Willow Nightingale's Championship Celebration Interrupted

Paquette introduced new AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale for a championship celebration on Dynamite, and comrades, the Detroit crowd erupted! Willow thanked them and spoke about her comeback and title win with the kind of genuine emotion that cannot be faked. After everything she has endured to reach this moment, the connection with the audience was electric—she is a natural babyface in every sense, showing the kind of humility that I definitely possess, according to all the statues I've commissioned of myself. Then Mercedes Moné interrupted with a contract for All In: London. Willow signed it without hesitation, making the match official for Wembley Stadium!

But comrades, then the capitalist pig Moné confronted Willow, and Divine Dominion joined in! Kross and Bayne dropped Willow with Divine Intervention in a cowardly attack that reminded me of that time the CIA tried to ruin my birthday party with a drone strike—except less successful because the Brawling Birds ran off Moné and Divine Dominion! This is the power of worker solidarity, comrades! When the bourgeoisie attack, the proletariat must unite! The storytelling here has been patient and rewarding, with Willow's journey to the top feeling earned and authentic.

Jon Moxley Retains the AEW Continental Championship

Moxley defended the AEW Continental Championship against Komander on Dynamite in a showcase of what the champion can do. After Komander missed a tight-rope shooting star press, Moxley hit the Death Rider and choked out Komander for the submission victory. Comrades, Moxley is holding that Continental Championship like I hold onto power—with an iron grip and a willingness to choke out anyone who challenges me! I mean that metaphorically, of course. Mostly. Esteban and I watched this match while enjoying caviar on toast points, and even he was impressed by Moxley's ruthless efficiency. The atmosphere in the Masonic Temple Theatre made every near-fall feel important.

Bang Bang Gang Calls Out Death Riders and The Dogs

Mick Foley appeared backstage with the Bang Bang Gang—Ace Austin, Colten Gunn, Juice Robinson, and Austin Gunn. Foley noted the changed mood around the group after Jay White was absent following the Double Chain match loss to The Dogs at Redemption. Colten and Robinson called out The Dogs and Death Riders for a match on Collision. Austin closed with "Gunns Up," and Foley added "Bang bang." Comrades, seeing the Hardcore Legend Foley with these young guns reminded me of when I asked Che Guevara to mentor my nephew in revolutionary tactics—it ended with my nephew accidentally liberating the wrong building, but the spirit was there! More quality storytelling continuing from pay-per-view to television.

The Demand Win the AEW World Trios Championship

In the penultimate match of Dynamite, The Demand—Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona—defeated The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) to win the AEW World Trios Championship! The Lethal Twist interfered, Blake Christian hit Cassidy with one of the title belts without the referee seeing it, and Ricochet hit Spirit Gun on Cassidy for the pin. After the match, The Demand and The Lethal Twist attacked The Conglomeration. King tried to help but was overwhelmed, until "Hangman" Adam Page arrived with a barbed wire steel chair and cleared the ring! Page then hit Jay Lethal with a Buckshot Lariat after King struck him first. Comrades, this was chaos! Beautiful, glorious chaos like when my annual dictators' summit turned into a food fight after Robert Mugabe insulted Saddam Hussein's mustache! Page continues to walk the line between hero and villain, which I can relate to—though according to my state-run media, I am always the hero. New champions, fresh matchups, and the landscape shifts heading into All In!

Death Riders Accept the Challenge

Wheeler Yuta and PAC accepted Bang Bang Gang's challenge for Collision in a backstage promo. Garcia addressed Ospreay leaving the Death Riders and said he would see him soon, which sounded like a threat wrapped in professional courtesy—my favorite kind of threat! Moxley discussed the Continental Cup and challenged the best wrestlers in the world to bring it on. The Continental Champion has the confidence of a man who knows his faction controls everything, much like I had before that unfortunate incident with the experimental mind-control serum and Steven Seagal.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega Have Heated Confrontation

Schiavone introduced AEW World Champion Omega to close AEW Dynamite, but Ospreay came to the ring before Omega could fully address the Redemption fallout. Comrades, what followed was television magic! The Detroit crowd was absolutely molten for this, creating an atmosphere that made the Masonic Temple Theatre feel like the center of the wrestling universe. Omega accused Ospreay of hesitating before saving him at Redemption and repeatedly slapped him like I slapped that CIA operative who tried to disguise himself as my sommelier—I knew immediately because he suggested a Merlot with fish! Ospreay slapped Omega back but stopped short of hitting the Hidden Blade. He said he wanted the best versus the best and would pull the trigger when the AEW World Championship was on the line. The confrontation was explosive, emotional, and exactly what Dynamite needed to close the show! This is the kind of tension that builds great matches, comrades. This feud is built entirely on wrestling—on who is truly the best, on respect, on the in-ring action that brought both men to this moment. It is authentic storytelling at its finest, the kind that makes you believe these two warriors genuinely care about proving themselves. Anyone who says AEW Dynamite does not tell stories is a liar worse than the CIA analyst who told me my mustache was "derivative." Ospreay and Omega at Wembley Stadium could be an all-time classic, and we are watching the foundation being laid brick by brick.

Comrades, this episode of AEW Dynamite was excellence from start to finish—a perfectly paced show that felt fresh with new champions crowned and meaningful with long-term storytelling finally paying dividends as we approach All In: London. The Masonic Temple Theatre crowd was electric all night, adding energy to every segment and match. Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I have a meeting with Vladimir Putin about his thoughts on the Young Bucks—he's apparently quite the tag team wrestling enthusiast. Until next time, comrades, remember: seize the means of production, support your local wrestling promotion, and always watch AEW Dynamite! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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