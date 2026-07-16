Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Omega Celebrates, Knight Strikes in Boston

Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship celebration gets crashed by Kevin Knight, plus hometown hero Mercedes Moné wins big on AEW Dynamite in Boston!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega celebrate as world champion until Kevin Knight struck, serving Don Callis capitalism.

Will Ospreay got hard counsel from Jon Moxley, while Omega vs. Ospreay at All In looms like a glorious revolution.

Mercedes Moné won big in Boston, and Darby Allin earned a TNT title shot through the kind of chaos dictators admire.

AEW Dynamite packed title defenses, faction warfare, and Andrade rising toward gold, as workers seize wrestling’s means.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private submarine theater currently submerged off the coast of Cape Cod, where I have been hiding from both the CIA and some very angry lobster fishermen after a misunderstanding involving Esteban and their traps. But enough about my aquatic adventures—let us discuss last night's episode of AEW Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts!

You know, comrades, I once threw a championship celebration that was interrupted by an ambitious young revolutionary who struck me with a commemorative plaque. That revolutionary is now my Minister of Agriculture, but only after spending six months in a reeducation camp learning proper etiquette. Last night's AEW Dynamite reminded me of those turbulent times, as celebrations were interrupted, alliances were tested, and the capitalist pigs of the Don Callis Family continued their exploitation of young talent!

Jon Moxley Gives Will Ospreay a Pep Talk

The show opened with Jon Moxley delivering some sage advice to Will Ospreay while Ospreay trained with the Death Riders. Moxley told Ospreay that he had won the tournament, that his neck was strong, and most importantly, that when he gets his shot at Kenny Omega, he must "pull the trigger" and not hesitate.

Comrades, this is the kind of mentorship I appreciate! I once received similar advice from Fidel Castro before I launched my own revolution. He told me, "When you see your moment, seize it with both hands and do not let go, even if the CIA tries to pry your fingers off with crowbars." Wise words! Of course, Geraldo Rivera was also there filming a documentary, and he kept interrupting with questions about my feelings, which somewhat ruined the dramatic moment. But I digress!

Moxley's advice to Ospreay was clear: when the time comes to challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In: London, there can be no hesitation. This is revolutionary thinking, comrades! You cannot overthrow the established order—or win world championships—by being polite and waiting your turn. You must strike decisively! Esteban understands this philosophy, which is why he always strikes first at the feeding trough.

Christian Cage & Adam Copeland Retain the Tag Team Titles

The opening match of AEW Dynamite saw Christian Cage and Adam Copeland defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Death Riders' Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. In a finish that would make any corrupt election official proud, Christian hit a low blow on Garcia while the referee was distracted, then Cage and Copeland hit a pop-up spear combination on Yuta for the victory.

Comrades, I appreciate Christian's tactics here! When the referee is not looking, you do what must be done to secure victory. I learned this during my first presidential election when the ballot boxes mysteriously caught fire just as my opponent was taking the lead. The CIA blamed me, of course, but I maintain it was spontaneous combustion caused by the people's burning desire for change!

The aftermath saw Claudio Castagnoli, Clark Connors, David Finlay, and Yuta attack the champions, targeting Christian's injured arm. The Bang Bang Gang made the save, and Jay White prevented Finlay from using a shillelagh, though there was tension between White and Christian before Copeland played peacemaker.

This is faction warfare at its finest, comrades! Multiple groups with overlapping interests but underlying tensions—it reminds me of the 1994 Summit of Non-Aligned Nations, where I had to mediate between Saddam Hussein and Robert Mugabe while Carrot Top performed at the after-party for some reason. International diplomacy is complicated!

Andrade Earns His Championship Opportunity

Andrade El Ídolo continued his revolutionary quest against the capitalist exploitation of the Don Callis Family by defeating Jake Doyle in a qualifier match. Andrade hit El Día de los Muertos followed by The DM for the pinfall, earning himself an AEW National Championship match against Mark Davis at AEW Redemption on July 26th in Montreal.

Earlier in the show, Andrade revealed to Renee Paquette that he possessed MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring in a box, suggesting he had received help from a "good friend"—heavily implying Will Ospreay's involvement.

Comrades, this is what happens when you break free from false promises and seize your own destiny! Andrade reminds me of when I broke away from the corrupt government I was serving under and launched my own revolution. Of course, I also had help from a good friend—Manuel Noriega—who provided me with important intelligence and also introduced me to MC Hammer, who was surprisingly knowledgeable about military tactics. Those were complicated times!

The path to championship gold is now clear for Andrade, and I have no doubt he will seize the means of production—I mean, the AEW National Championship—from Mark Davis in Montreal!

Kenny Omega's Championship Celebration Gets Interesting

The highlight of AEW Dynamite was Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship celebration, hosted by Tony Schiavone. The Young Bucks came out with the proper AEW World Championship belt because Omega was still carrying MJF's Triple B title. Omega received the championship and addressed the Boston crowd about his journey back to the top.

Comrades, this was a proper celebration! The people cheered, the champion spoke from the heart, and for a moment, all was right in the world of professional wrestling. It reminded me of my own celebrations after successful elections—before the inevitable assassination attempts and coup plots, of course.

But as I learned during my 1989 Victory Gala (which was crashed by the CIA disguised as mariachi musicians), celebrations are when you are most vulnerable! And sure enough, Will Ospreay came out to praise Omega before pointing toward their championship match at All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 30th.

Then TNT Champion Kevin Knight interrupted and challenged Omega for the AEW World Championship at Redemption. Omega accepted but challenged Knight to do it without Don Callis. Knight responded by saying there was no goodness left in his heart, only greatness, and then struck Omega with the microphone!

Comrades, this is a young man who has been corrupted by capitalist influence! Don Callis has turned this promising talent into a ruthless mercenary, much like how the CIA tried to turn my own nephew against me by offering him a franchise opportunity with Subway restaurants. Fortunately, Esteban bit the CIA agent before the deal could be completed, and my nephew remains loyal!

Darby Allin attacked Knight from behind, but Brian Cage laid out Allin. The Don Callis Family started to swarm, but Omega, Moxley, and Castagnoli prevented them from overwhelming Ospreay. This was chaos, comrades—beautiful, revolutionary chaos!

Championship Defenses and Faction Warfare

Kyle Fletcher successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Komander with a devastating sheer-drop brainbuster. Fletcher then tried to unmask Komander, which is disrespectful to luchador tradition! Konosuke Takeshita came out to brawl with Fletcher, but Kazuchika Okada attacked Takeshita with a Rainmaker.

Okada and Fletcher both grabbed the International Title and faced off, but then Bandido and Brody King took out both Fletcher and Okada, leaving Bandido, King, and Takeshita standing together. This led to Fletcher challenging Bandido for AEW Redemption, which Bandido will surely accept because he is the ROH World Champion and must defend the honor of all championship holders!

Comrades, this reminds me of the time I attended a summit with Muammar Gaddafi, Kim Jong-il, and surprisingly Pauly Shore again (he really gets around). We all wanted control of the same oil pipeline, and the meeting devolved into a five-way standoff with everyone pointing weapons at everyone else. Esteban defused the situation by knocking over a priceless vase, which distracted everyone long enough for cooler heads to prevail. Sometimes chaos is the path to resolution!

Darby Allin Earns His TNT Title Shot

In the semi-main event, Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage after hitting two Coffin Drops—one on the steel steps and one in the ring. This earns Allin a TNT Championship match against Kevin Knight on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Comrades, Darby Allin is a man who understands sacrifice! He throws his body around like a revolutionary martyr, except he survives to fight another day. I respect this commitment! I once threw myself from a balcony to escape a CIA assassination attempt, landed in a pool, and then commandeered a jet ski to make my escape. Allin would appreciate such dedication!

The match was a showcase of David versus Goliath, except David won by being absolutely insane. This is the kind of fearlessness that leads to championship gold—or in my case, to successfully avoiding International Criminal Court warrants for another year!

Mercedes Moné Wins in Her Hometown

The main event of AEW Dynamite saw Mercedes Moné team with AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) to defeat Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan in Boston, Moné's hometown.

Hyan nearly won with a spear on Moné, but Moné reversed a backslide into the Moné Maker for the pinfall victory. The triumphant trio celebrated on the ramp to close the show.

Comrades, hometown victories are the sweetest kind! I once returned to my home village after ten years in exile and was greeted as a hero—mostly because I had the army with me and anyone who did not cheer was immediately arrested. But the sentiment was genuine, I assure you!

Moné showed why she is a two-time Owen Cup winner and why Divine Dominion are the tag team champions. This alliance of powerful women reminds me of when I formed an alliance with Eva Perón's ghost during a séance gone wrong, and also Fran Drescher was there for some reason. We plotted to overthrow the patriarchal structures of South American banking, but then the CIA disrupted the séance with electromagnetic interference, and Fran had to leave early for a The Nanny reunion panel.

Other Notable Moments from AEW Dynamite

The Conglomeration was attacked by The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson) backstage while Ricochet and The Demand watched. This sets up future battles for the AEW World Trios Championships held by Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly.

Jack Perry cut a promo about beginning chapter two of his career and looking for a match on Collision against someone trying to break through—while Luchasaurus held a boom mic in the background. Comrades, I appreciate a man who travels with his own dinosaur! I once had a security detail that included a trained bear named Boris, but he defected to the circus after they offered him better salmon.

Chris Jericho accepted Tommaso Ciampa's challenge for AEW Redemption, promising to bring the Painmaker. Ciampa accepted and also issued an open challenge for Collision in Boston. These two veterans are going to tear each other apart, and I am here for it!

The Brawling Birds, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, announced they are back and have their sights set on Wembley Stadium. They even offered to buy the first round at the pub, which is the kind of populist gesture that wins over the masses! I once won an election by promising free rum to all voters—the CIA tried to claim it was bribery, but I maintain it was simply good hospitality!

What Comes Next

AEW Collision airs this Saturday from Boston, where Hikaru Shida will defend the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata. Jack Perry and Tommaso Ciampa both have matches lined up as well.

Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature Kevin Knight defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in what promises to be an absolute war!

And AEW Redemption on July 26th in Montreal is shaping up to be a spectacular event, with Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight, Andrade challenging Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship, Kyle Fletcher defending the AEW International Championship against Bandido, and Chris Jericho facing Tommaso Ciampa!

All roads eventually lead to All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 30th, where Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay in what may be the match of the year!

Final Thoughts on AEW Dynamite

Comrades, last night's AEW Dynamite was a show that built toward the future while delivering quality action in the present. From Omega's interrupted celebration to the factional warfare surrounding multiple championships, this was professional wrestling at its finest!

As I sit here in my submarine theater, watching the recorded broadcast while Esteban munches on imported watercress, I am reminded why I love this sport. It is about struggle, triumph, betrayal, and redemption—all the same elements that define revolutionary politics, but with better costumes and fewer UN sanctions!

The workers of AEW continue to seize the means of production from the capitalist pigs who would exploit them, and we the viewers are all the richer for it. So tune in to Collision this Saturday, comrades, and join me in celebrating the glorious spectacle of professional wrestling!

Now if you will excuse me, I must surface soon because Esteban has spotted a luxury yacht he wishes to commandeer, and I have never been able to deny him anything. The yacht belongs to a tech billionaire who definitely deserves to be appropriated in the name of the people!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

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