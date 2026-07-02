Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Omega Risks It All for One Last Shot

El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite, where Kenny Omega accepted MJF's ultimatum and Will Ospreay joined the Death Riders. Plus, a new TBS Champion!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega accept MJF’s cruel ultimatum: lose at Beach Break and never chase the world title again.

Will Ospreay shocked AEW Dynamite by joining Jon Moxley’s Death Riders, seizing the means of destruction in brutal style.

MJF retained the AEW World Championship over Mark Briscoe, then attacked again like a capitalist thug dodging socialist justice.

Hikaru Shida conquered AEW Dynamite’s Survival of the Fittest to win the vacant TBS Title, a victory fit for the comrades.

ShowdownGreetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored just outside San Diego harbor, where I totally did not use my high-powered binoculars to spy on last night's AEW Dynamite at Viejas Arena. My intelligence network is far more sophisticated than simple binoculars, I assure you! Just ask the CIA agent I found hiding in my champagne cabinet.

Last night's AEW Dynamite was packed with more backstabbing and difficult choices than the time I had to decide which of my fellow dictators to throw under the bus during that UN investigation. Spoiler alert: it was Lukashenko. He understands.

Will Ospreay Receives a Tempting Offer from the Death Riders

The show opened with Jon Moxley doing what any good revolutionary does after a successful campaign—recruiting! After Will Ospreay won the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, Moxley offered him a Death Riders patch like he was inviting him to join the world's most violent motorcycle club. Then Kenny Omega showed up to play the concerned friend, followed by MJF strutting in to remind everyone that he is the AEW World Champion and will face Ospreay at Wembley.

Comrades, this is like the time Kim Jong-un, Putin, and I all tried to recruit the same talented young torturer at the Annual Dictators' Convention in Monaco. The poor fellow was so overwhelmed by the attention! He ended up choosing Kim because of the better dental plan. I still think about what could have been.

MJF Retains Against Mark Briscoe, Then Issues a Cruel Ultimatum

Mark Briscoe got his shot at the AEW World Championship, and while he fought valiantly like a true worker seizing his moment against the bourgeoisie, MJF retained with the Heat Seeker. But this capitalist pig wasn't satisfied with just winning! No, he had to continue the assault with his Dynamite Diamond Ring until Omega made the save.

Then MJF did something truly diabolical on AEW Dynamite—he offered Omega a title match for next week's Beach Break, but with a stipulation that would make even my most creative propaganda minister weep: if Omega loses, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. This is the kind of exploitation that makes Tony Khan look like he learned negotiating tactics from the IMF! At least when I make someone sign away their future, I have the decency to serve them expensive rum first.

The Don Callis Family Turns on Andrade

Andrade El Ídolo came out to declare his independence from the Don Callis Family and his intention to pursue the AEW World Championship. Ah, the sweet sound of a worker declaring his freedom from oppressive management! But before he could finish explaining his five-year plan for championship gold, Don Callis sent his goons—Jake Doyle, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Kevin Knight—to deliver a brutal beating.

This reminded me of the time I tried to leave my alliance with a certain Colombian cartel leader to pursue my own pharmaceutical distribution network. Let's just say I also received a "message" and had to spend three months hiding in Daniel Ortega's basement, where we passed the time playing dominos and discussing the finer points of media control.

Kevin Knight Retains, Darby Allin Gets Denied

Knight defended his TNT Championship against Lio Rush in a match that ended with the Crash Landing. But the real story came afterward when Darby Allin emerged to challenge Knight. Callis, acting like the ultimate capitalist gatekeeper, refused on Knight's behalf, denying the people's champion his rightful shot! Allin's warning that Knight had "dug your grave" sent chills down my spine—and I once watched Gaddafi give a four-hour speech about goat farming.

Jericho and Ciampa Brawl Backstage

Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa engaged in the kind of spontaneous violent confrontation that would make my security forces proud. Jericho attacked Ciampa with a garbage can during a backstage interview, and they brawled all the way to the loading dock. This is the kind of chaos that happens when you let wrestlers settle their own disputes instead of forcing them through the proper bureaucratic channels. I approve!

Ospreay Joins the Death Riders

In the evening's most shocking development on AEW Dynamite, Ospreay teamed with Moxley against The Swirl (Lee Johnson and Blake Christian) and wore the Death Riders patch on his gear. Comrades, he has seized the means of destruction! This is the kind of collective action that warms my socialist heart, even if it involves violence that would make my secret police blush.

Jay White Returns with the Bang Bang Gang

Jay White brought back the Bang Bang Gang and immediately drew the ire of Shane Taylor Promotions, who challenged White and three partners to face them on Collision. This is faction warfare at its finest! It reminds me of the complex alliance structure I maintain with various international arms dealers. Except their handshake deals are legally binding, whereas mine involve significantly more blackmail material.

Hikaru Shida Wins Survival of the Fittest

Hikaru Shida emerged victorious from a chaotic Survival of the Fittest elimination match for the vacant TBS Championship, defeating Kris Statlander, Maika, Harley Cameron, Persephone, and Queen Aminata. The finish saw Persephone interfere against Statlander, allowing Shida to apply a submission for the referee stoppage. Nothing says "legitimate sports competition" like opportunistic interference! This is why I always have my elections monitored by officials who understand the importance of the correct outcome.

Omega Accepts MJF's Devil's Bargain

The show closed with Omega accepting MJF's stipulation for next week's AEW Dynamite Beach Break, setting up a match where Omega risks everything for one more shot at glory. After Ospreay expressed his support, Omega went to the ring and agreed to the terms, prompting MJF to attack him from behind. The two brawled as security tried to separate them, with MJF taunting Omega with the championship as Dynamite went off the air.

Comrades, this is the kind of desperate gamble I once made when I bet my entire gold reserve on a cockfight in Havana. Fortunately, my rooster was enhanced with performance-enhancing grain, and I won big. I suspect Omega's preparation will be similarly… creative.

Final verdict: AEW Dynamite delivered a show full of consequences and high-stakes drama. Between Ospreay joining the Death Riders, Omega betting his future, and Shida claiming the TBS Championship, this was an episode that changed the landscape like one of my surprise cabinet reshuffles. Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I have reservations at an overpriced sushi restaurant where we will discuss the finer points of faction warfare over endangered bluefin tuna.

¡Viva la revolución!

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