Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Ospreay, Moné Targeted as All Out Build Begins

Will Ospreay vs Jon Moxley is set for All Out after a tense AEW Dynamite confrontation, comrades! Plus title defenses and capitalist chaos in Texas!

Article Summary Will Ospreay vs Jon Moxley announced for AEW World Championship at All Out after tense post-match confrontation, comrades!

Kofi and Austin Creed capture AEW World Trios Championship while Young Bucks lurk like capitalist vultures

Josh Alexander returns to attack Steven Borden and Darby Allin in brutal post-match assault

Three-way TLC match set for All Out: Cope and Cage vs Young Bucks vs FTR for Tag Team titles

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated throne room where I am watching AEW Dynamite on a television screen the size of a small village, and let me tell you, this week's episode from Allen, Texas had more twists and turns than the time I played poker with Fidel Castro, Dennis Rodman, and surprisingly, Guy Fieri, who kept insisting we bet with jalapeño poppers instead of money!

Will Ospreay opened the show as your new AEW World Champion fresh off his victory at All In: London, and comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that when you hold the championship belt, everyone wants a piece of you. Much like how the capitalist pigs at the International Monetary Fund are always trying to get a piece of my offshore accounts! Ospreay addressed the crowd, thanked the fans, discussed Kenny Omega, and announced his intention to expand the United Empire in AEW. This is precisely the kind of expansionist thinking I admire, comrades! Though I must say, when I tried to expand my empire into the neighboring territories, the United Nations got very upset and sent strongly worded letters.

But before Ospreay could finish his inspirational speech about unity and expansion, Ricochet and The Demand interrupted, followed by Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors. The situation was heating up faster than my nuclear reactor when my chief engineer fell asleep at the controls! Fortunately, United Empire members Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Callum Newman, Henare, and Francesco Akira came out with chairs to back up their leader. This is what I call solidarity, comrades! The workers must always stand together against those who would challenge their leadership. Ospreay, showing the diplomatic skills of a true leader, proposed they settle this later in a main event tag match to close out AEW Dynamite. Excellent strategy!

The Workers Seize the Trios Championships

Swerve Strickland and The New Level defended their AEW World Trios Championship against The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz), with Austin Creed and Kofi in their corner. Comrades, this match was more entertaining than the time I watched Kim Jong-un try to teach Steven Seagal how to do a proper hurricanrana! The finish saw Creed hold Xavier for Kofi's top-rope stomp, Swerve hit House Call on Xavier, and Kofi pinned Xavier for the victory.

But the real drama came when The Young Bucks appeared during the celebration, staring down Creed and Kofi like I stare down the American ambassador when he threatens sanctions over my "human rights record." Whatever that means!

Tables, Ladders, Chairs, and Capitalist Excess

The Young Bucks questioned how Cope and Christian Cage beat them at All In, which reminded me of the time I questioned how the CIA managed to sabotage my papaya export business. Then FTR and Stokely Hathaway interrupted, arguing they deserved the next AEW World Tag Team Championship shot. This is the problem with capitalism, comrades! Everyone fighting over the same prize instead of sharing it equally among the proletariat!

Cope and Cage emerged with a solution worthy of Solomon himself, or perhaps more accurately, worthy of the time I settled a dispute between two rival warlords by making them compete in a hot dog eating contest. Cope proposed a three-way match at All Out involving chairs, tables, and ladders. This is the kind of furniture-based conflict resolution I can get behind, comrades! Though I must admit, my pet capybara Esteban prefers when furniture remains intact for his luxurious napping purposes.

Darby Allin Retains, Josh Alexander Returns

Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Mark Davis, hitting consecutive Coffin Drops to retain his title. But the aftermath was more chaotic than my cabinet meetings after I've had too much rum! Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta attacked Allin, and Steven Borden made the save. However, the returning Josh Alexander attacked Borden, and together with Davis, they beat down both Borden and Allin, with Alexander applying an ankle lock to Allin.

Comrades, this is a perfect example of how the bourgeoisie will always find new allies to oppress the working champion! Josh Alexander's return reminds me of the time my former finance minister returned from exile and immediately tried to audit my personal yacht expenses. Some people just cannot let things go!

MJF Promises Revenge

MJF appeared via video to react to failing to win the Casino Gauntlet at All In, and he blamed Will Ospreay for his current situation. MJF warned that payback was coming for Ospreay and could happen anywhere. This kind of threat is very familiar to me, comrades! The CIA sends me similar messages every Tuesday, though theirs usually involve drone strikes rather than wrestling moves.

Mercedes Moné Celebrates, Thekla Threatens

Mercedes Moné celebrated becoming AEW Women's World Champion and discussed Willow Nightingale, but her celebration was interrupted by Thekla, who appeared in the crowd with a drink in hand. Thekla told Moné she had her title and to let Thekla know when she was ready to give it back. This level of confidence reminds me of the time Evo Morales crashed my yacht party and calmly told me he was taking the last bottle of champagne. Thekla has the swagger of a true revolutionary, comrades!

Jon Moxley Makes History

Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match, becoming AEW's all-time wins leader in the process. Comrades, this is the kind of statistical dominance that makes me jealous! The only record I hold is most consecutive days refusing to meet with international weapons inspectors.

The Main Event Sets Up All Out

The main event featured Will Ospreay, Andrade El Ídolo, and United Empire against Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. Earlier, Ospreay and United Empire had discussed needing a fifth partner, and Newman revealed Andrade as their man. This was a brilliant strategic alliance, comrades! Like when I allied with Hugo Chávez to corner the market on premium baseball players.

Andrade stopped Connors with Dia De Los Muertos, and Ospreay hit Connors with the Hidden Blade for the pin. But the real story came after the match when Andrade showed Ospreay his guaranteed AEW World Title shot contract. Kidd pulled Andrade into a brawl, and the teams fought around ringside. Then, comrades, the moment that will define All Out occurred!

Kidd tried to attack Ospreay with a chair, but the Death Riders arrived. Jon Moxley took the chair from Kidd and blocked him from swinging at Ospreay. Andrade tackled Kidd away. Then Moxley put the AEW World Championship on Ospreay's shoulder in a moment more tense than when I accidentally sat in Vladimir Putin's chair at the G20 summit! The show-closing graphic announced Ospreay vs. Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All Out on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Comrades, this is the dream match we have been waiting for! Two of the finest workers in the industry will collide for the most prestigious prize in AEW. I can only hope they seize the means of production from that capitalist pig Tony Khan and demand proper healthcare benefits and reasonable work schedules!

Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente reminding you that in wrestling, as in revolution, the people's champion must always prevail! Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I have reservations at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and we must not be late, or the chef threatens to defect to my rival's territory. ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!