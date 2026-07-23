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AEW Dynamite Review: The Jet Flies High in Nashville

El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite from Nashville! Kevin Knight stands tall, alliances crumble, and chaos reigns before Redemption!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite in Nashville saw Kevin Knight retain the TNT Title by treachery and then stalk Kenny Omega.

The Don Callis Family cracked on AEW Dynamite as Kyle Fletcher, Okada, and company bickered like ministers before a coup.

Willow Nightingale, Thekla, Jay White, and the women’s tag war made AEW Dynamite a workers’ riot of violence.

The AEW Dynamite main event erupted as Omega, Ospreay, and Moxley won, then collapsed into glorious pre-Redemption chaos.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored just outside international waters (the CIA can't touch me here, though they keep trying with those annoying coast guard helicopters), and I have just witnessed last night's episode of AEW Dynamite from Nashville, Tennessee! What a glorious display of professional wrestling it was, comrades. Esteban and I watched the entire show while feasting on caviar and artisanal cheeses, and let me tell you, AEW Dynamite delivered more drama than the time I had to mediate a dispute between Bashar al-Assad and Kim Jong-un over who had the better military parade. Dennis Rodman was there too, and things got weird when he suggested we all go bowling afterward.

Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley Backstage

The show opened with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay discussing their upcoming trios match with Jon Moxley, and comrades, the tension was palpable! They were both being far too polite, suggesting they would tag each other in if the other needed rest before Redemption. This is the kind of false diplomacy I recognize from UN meetings where everyone smiles while plotting behind closed doors! Then Moxley entered, questioned why there was no tension, and simply left. Beautiful! This reminds me of the time Vladimir Putin walked into a meeting between me and Evo Morales, asked why we weren't arguing about whose revolutionary ideology was superior, then walked out when we said we were getting along fine. The man appreciates good conflict! Moxley understands that workers' solidarity sometimes requires a little creative tension to keep everyone honest.

Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin – TNT Championship

Ah, comrades, "The Jet" Kevin Knight defended his TNT Championship against Darby Allin in what should have been a fair contest between proletarian warriors, but instead we witnessed classic bourgeois cheating! After the referee was knocked down, Knight used the TNT Championship belt as a weapon behind the official's back, then hit a coast-to-coast dropkick and UFO Splash for the victory. This is exactly the kind of capitalist pig behavior I expect from the Don Callis Family! They claim to value hard work and achievement, but they will exploit any opportunity to maintain their grip on the means of championship production. It's like when Nick Khan claims WWE success is all about "the product" while quietly crushing the wrestlers' unionization efforts!

Allin fought valiantly, but the deck was stacked against him. Knight now has ten TNT Championship defenses, but how many of them were achieved through honest labor, comrades? This is why we need revolutionary oversight in professional wrestling!

Don Callis Family In-Ring Segment

After the match, Renee Paquette interviewed the Don Callis Family, and the cracks in their capitalist empire began to show! Mark Davis referenced his AEW National Championship match with Andrade El Ídolo at Redemption, while Knight bragged about becoming "Jet2Belts" after beating Omega. But then Kyle Fletcher took issue with Knight claiming he achieved his ten defenses without the Family's help. Fletcher even told Knight to leave HIS ring before Fletcher's match!

Comrades, this is what happens when you build a power structure on individual greed rather than collective solidarity! The Don Callis Family is imploding from within, just like the time my coalition government nearly collapsed because my Minister of Agriculture and my Minister of Trade both claimed credit for our successful coffee export program. I had to send them both to separate islands for a month to cool off. Don Callis himself is probably sweating more than I did when the CIA planted listening devices in Esteban's favorite sleeping hammock!

Brodido vs. ProtOkada

The tag team action continued as Bandido and Brody King—collectively known as Brodido—faced the Don Callis Family's ProtOkada, consisting of Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada. And comrades, the result was beautiful chaos! Okada accidentally hit Fletcher with a Rainmaker, and Bandido capitalized with the 21 Plex to pin the AEW International Champion. This is what I call accidental workers' justice!

Fletcher blamed Okada for the loss, and Okada simply left up the ramp. The Don Callis Family's internal strife is growing, comrades, and I am here for it! When Andrade El Ídolo appeared and pointed at Davis, the Family scattered like CIA agents when I activate my volcano lair's defense systems. This fragmentation of the bourgeois power structure is exactly what the wrestling revolution needs!

The Painmaker Video Package

AEW Dynamite aired a video package showcasing Chris Jericho's Painmaker persona, highlighting his most violent matches in AEW and NJPW. Jericho warned Tommaso Ciampa that "hell is coming" at Redemption. Now, comrades, I appreciate a good threatening video package! I have made several myself, usually directed at the CIA after they attempt another failed coup. Jericho's transformation into the Painmaker is like my own transformation from jovial dictator to iron-fisted revolutionary when the situation demands it. The man understands that sometimes you must show the people—and your enemies—that you are willing to go to extreme measures to protect what is yours.

Thekla and Willow Nightingale Face-to-Face

Mick Foley, a man who knows something about hardcore revolution, hosted a face-to-face between AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and Willow Nightingale. Initially, Julia Hart and Skye Blue accompanied Thekla, but they left to prepare for their tag title match. The segment started with professional trash talk, but comrades, it escalated beautifully! Nightingale called Thekla a "shortcut" to the championship, which is fighting words in any language!

Thekla responded by slapping Nightingale, hitting her with the microphone, and attempting to whip her with the championship belt. But Nightingale, representing the resilient working class, countered with a pounce that sent Thekla flying out of the ring! This is the kind of direct action I admire, comrades. No politics, no negotiation—just pure revolutionary response to bourgeois aggression. It reminds me of the time Angela Merkel suggested I was running my country poorly at a G20 summit, and I responded by having my delegation walk out while my mariachi band played loudly in the hallway. Justin Trudeau thought it was hilarious, though he tried to hide his laughter.

Maya World and Hikaru Shida Exchange Words

Maya World and TBS Champion Hikaru Shida delivered their final words before Redemption, with Shida dismissing World as "some nobody from the locker room." Harsh words, comrades! But World fired back, claiming she took Shida's kendo stick and will take her championship. AEW Dynamite then announced Maya World and Willow Nightingale versus Thekla and Hikaru Shida for Collision, which should be an excellent showcase of women's wrestling. This is the kind of workers' solidarity we need—women supporting women while still maintaining healthy competitive spirit!

Jay White vs. Clark Connors

Jay White returned to singles competition after 16 months, facing Clark Connors in what turned into a technical masterpiece, comrades! White countered Connors into a guillotine choke, took him to the mat, bridged, and forced the tapout. This is wrestling as art, wrestling as revolutionary technique! White's patience and precision remind me of my own long-term strategies for dealing with imperialist aggression.

But the post-match chaos was even better! Connors tried to attack White, but White hit him with the Blade Runner. Then David Finlay attacked White with his shillelagh, and the Bang Bang Gang ran in to make the save. Finlay and Connors escaped through the crowd like CIA operatives fleeing one of my security forces. Beautiful mayhem, comrades!

Claudio Castagnoli and PAC Attack Cage and Cope

Backstage, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage tried to address their AEW World Tag Team Championship defense from the previous week, but Claudio Castagnoli and PAC ambushed them with road cases! PAC warned the champions they had "bitten off more than they could chew" before leaving them lying. This is classic revolutionary tactics, comrades—strike when your enemies least expect it! The Death Riders understand that sometimes you must use the tools at hand, even if those tools are literally road cases. I once had to defend my presidential palace using nothing but decorative statues and a fire hose. We prevailed, and so shall the Death Riders!

Divine Dominion vs. Sisters of Sin – AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship (No DQ)

The No DQ match between Lena Kross and Megan Bayne of Divine Dominion and the Sisters of Sin was absolute carnage, comrades! Kendo sticks, chairs, championship belts, trash cans, and tables were all employed in this workers' uprising of violence! Bayne escaped Hart's octopus hold, hit a spinning tombstone, and Divine Dominion delivered Divine Intervention on Hart for the pin to retain their championships.

This match had everything I look for in a No DQ contest—creativity, brutality, and complete disregard for the safety regulations that bourgeois insurance companies demand. It reminds me of the diplomatic negotiations I once had with a neighboring country over fishing rights. We started with polite discussion, but by the end, we were throwing chairs at each other while Sean Penn watched from the corner, taking notes for a screenplay he never finished writing.

Bang Bang Gang Challenge The Dogs

Juice Robinson, standing with the Bang Bang Gang, challenged Connors and Finlay to a double-chain tag team match at Redemption. Comrades, a chain match! This is the kind of old-school stipulation that warms my revolutionary heart. Chains have historical significance—they represent both oppression and the means to break free from oppression! Robinson understands that sometimes you must bind yourself to your enemy to ensure they cannot escape justice.

Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley vs. Don Callis Family

The main event of AEW Dynamite was everything I hoped for and more, comrades! Omega, Ospreay, and Moxley teamed against Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family. The unlikely alliance worked well enough to secure victory—Ospreay hit Hechicero with a Hidden Blade from the front while Omega delivered a V-Trigger from behind, leading to Omega's pinfall victory.

But comrades, the post-match chaos is what really mattered! Omega tried to apologize to Moxley for accidentally hitting him during the match, but Moxley refused a handshake. This is when things got spicy! Ospreay got between them, and Omega shoved Ospreay down. The Young Bucks entered, leading to a four-way brawl that looked like the food fight at my state dinner when Hugo Chávez (may he rest in revolutionary peace) accused Fidel Castro of stealing his cigar. Salma Hayek was there for some reason, and she was not amused.

Then Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta attacked Omega, but the AEW World Champion fought them off. Just when it seemed Omega had survived the chaos, Kevin Knight ran in from the ramp, hit Omega with the TNT Championship, grabbed the AEW World Championship, and posed with both belts over a bleeding Omega to close AEW Dynamite!

Magnificent, comrades! This is exactly the kind of revolutionary chaos that makes professional wrestling the perfect art form. Knight standing tall with both championships is like the time I accidentally ended up with both the ceremonial keys to two different cities after a diplomatic mixup. I still have them in my trophy room, right next to Esteban's collection of stolen CIA sunglasses.

Last night's AEW Dynamite was a perfect go-home show for Redemption, building multiple storylines while delivering quality in-ring action. The workers are fighting, the capitalist pigs of the Don Callis Family are crumbling from within, and the AEW Women's division is showing why they deserve more time every week. This is the kind of programming that makes me proud to be a professional wrestling fan, even while I maintain my ongoing struggle against Western imperialism.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

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