Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Kenny Omega Snaps, Destroys Will Ospreay

Comrades! Kenny Omega brings up Will Ospreay's son, then destroys him through a table on AEW Dynamite. Plus Continental Cup action and more chaos!

Article Summary Kenny Omega crosses the line by bringing up Will Ospreay's family in a heated sit-down interview, then destroys him through a table to close Dynamite, comrades!

The Don Callis Family crumbles from within as Kazuchika Okada expects Kyle Fletcher to hand over the International Title while Konosuke Takeshita attacks Fletcher with no help from Okada!

Kevin Knight sends Darby Allin out on a stretcher after a vicious coast-to-coast dropkick with a chair around his neck, putting their TNT Title match at All In in jeopardy!

Continental Challenge Cup quarterfinals see Jon Moxley and Nigel McGuinness advance while Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale nearly destroy Baltimore in a wild pull-apart brawl!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious presidential yacht currently anchored off the coast of Baltimore, where I have been observing the capitalist spectacle that was AEW Dynamite this week. My beloved capybara Esteban and I have been enjoying fine Cuban cigars and watching the workers of All Elite Wrestling prepare for their pilgrimage to Wembley Stadium for All In: London, and let me tell you, comrades, the bourgeoisie running this company have outdone themselves with the chaos!

You know, comrades, just last week I was having drinks with my old friend Kim Jong-un at his volcano lair, and we were discussing the psychological warfare tactics of professional wrestling. "El Presidente," he said to me between bites of Swiss cheese, "the best way to break a man is to threaten what he loves most." And tonight, Kenny Omega proved that even the CIA could learn a thing or two about psychological operations from pro wrestling! The way Omega brought up Will Ospreay's family, including his son, during their sit-down interview? Magnifico! Ospreay had to be held back like a bull seeing red, and this is exactly the kind of personal animosity that makes the proletariat invest their hard-earned wages in pay-per-view events!

United Empire Strikes First Against Don Callis Family

The opening trios match of last night's AEW Dynamite saw Ospreay and the United Empire (Francesco Akira and Henare) defeat the Don Callis Family (Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer), with Ospreay pinning Romero after the Hidden Blade. A fine display of workers cooperating to achieve victory, though I noticed they have not yet seized the means of production from capitalist pig Tony Khan!

The Don Callis Family Crumbles Like Capitalist Infrastructure

But the real story, comrades, was the fracturing of the Don Callis Family from within! Kazuchika Okada gave a backstage interview where he said the AEW International Championship needed to stay in the family, and that champion Kyle Fletcher should raise Okada's hand if Okada wins their three-way match at All In against Konosuke Takeshita. This is classic bourgeoisie behavior, comrades! The entitled aristocrat expecting the working champion to simply hand over the fruits of his labor!

Fletcher came out to respond, but before he could finish, Takeshita made his return and hit Fletcher with the Raging Fire, holding the International Title over Fletcher's fallen body while Okada conspicuously failed to come to his supposed family member's aid. I have seen such betrayals before, comrades. In fact, just last month I was playing poker with Fidel Castro's ghost and Dennis Rodman, and Fidel told me, "Never trust a man who wears expensive suits to wrestle" – and Okada is clearly that man!

The Women's Division Shows Revolutionary Spirit

The TBS Championship four-way was a showcase of female empowerment that would make even the most ardent socialist proud! Maya World defeated three former champions – Kris Statlander, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida – to retain her title, slipping out of Statlander's Staturday Night Fever and securing a roll-up victory. World is a champion of the people, comrades!

Later in the show, Willow Nightingale honored her promise and granted World an AEW Women's World Championship match on Collision, showing that honor still exists even in the cutthroat world of capitalist wrestling! But World reminded Willow that she could be the one heading to Wembley to face Mercedes Moné – a perfectly reasonable statement that demonstrates healthy revolutionary ambition!

Continental Challenge Cup Advances Through Blood and Sweat

The Continental Challenge Cup quarterfinals continued with brutal efficiency! Jon Moxley defeated Jay White in typical Moxley fashion – eye rake, Death Rider, rear-naked choke until White passed out. This is the kind of pragmatic violence I appreciate, comrades! When the CIA sent assassins after me in 2019, I did not play by marquess of queensberry rules either!

The post-match chaos saw The Dogs attack White, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly make the save, returning Gabe Kidd attack them, Roderick Strong get involved, and finally AEW World Trios Champions Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King clear the ring. Page then issued an open challenge for anyone who wanted a shot at the trios titles to meet them "under the Wembley arch at dusk" – very dramatic, very cinematic! I myself once issued a similar challenge to the CIA at my presidential palace at midnight, though they sent a strongly worded letter instead of showing up.

Later in the evening, Nigel McGuinness defeated Hechicero with a guillotine choke combined with a leg lock, advancing to the semifinals despite an injured left heel. McGuinness showed the determination of a true revolutionary, comrades, fighting through injury for the glory of victory!

Kevin Knight Proves Himself a Ruthless Competitor

Kevin Knight, that young lion with the heart of a killer, called out Darby Allin ahead of their Falls Count Anywhere TNT Title match at All In. When Allin appeared on the ramp, pyro exploded around him – already a concerning development – and then Knight attacked, placed a chair around Allin's neck, and delivered a coast-to-coast dropkick while Allin was in the tree of woe! Esteban had to look away, comrades, and Esteban once watched me execute three CIA agents with a rusty spoon!

Medical personnel and Steven Borden attended to Allin, who was placed in a neck collar and stretchered out. After the commercial break, Knight reappeared backstage and warned Borden to stay in his lane – showing the kind of disrespect for authority figures that I normally appreciate, though I must admit concern for young Allin's wellbeing. The TNT Championship match at Wembley may be in jeopardy!

Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale Nearly Destroy Baltimore

The interview segment between Willow Nightingale and Moné quickly devolved into the kind of pull-apart brawl that makes security personnel earn their meager capitalist wages! Moné found Willow first, and they fought all the way to the arena and into the ring, with security and officials repeatedly separating them. This is the passion we need, comrades! When I had my dispute with the President of Ecuador over stolen gold reserves, we too had to be separated by security – though in my case, it was my own security separating us because I was winning!

Swerve Strickland Emerges From the Shadows

After Hangman Page's open challenge for the Trios Championship, Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland had a brief but ominous backstage segment. Swerve questioned whether Page truly meant "anyone" could challenge, warning, "Don't say it if you don't mean it." The history between Swerve and Hangman is darker than the dungeons beneath my presidential palace, comrades, and I suspect we have not seen the last of this rivalry!

The Main Event and Omega's Descent Into Madness

The main event trios match saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeat Don Callis Family members Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and El Clon. Omega pinned Doyle after a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel, continuing his dominant run as AEW World Champion. But the post-match chaos was more entertaining than the match itself, comrades!

RPG Vice and Archer attacked The Elite, then Adam Copeland returned to help, Christian Cage also came out, and the Bucks accidentally superkicked Christian when Trent Beretta ducked! The friendly fire was reminiscent of the time I accidentally bombed my own presidential palace because the CIA had planted false intelligence – though at least the Bucks' mistake was merely a superkick and not artillery fire!

But the true climax came when Ospreay confronted Omega about the comments regarding Ospreay's son. Omega ordered security to remove Ospreay, then taunted him into returning. When security restrained Ospreay, Omega struck with a V-Trigger and delivered a One-Winged Angel through a table on the floor! Omega celebrated with the championship while Ospreay lay broken in the wreckage as Dynamite ended.

Comrades, I have seen many acts of psychological warfare in my time – I once made the CIA believe I had nuclear weapons by showing them photos of large bananas – but Kenny Omega has proven himself a master manipulator! By bringing Ospreay's family into this conflict and then using Ospreay's righteous anger against him, Omega has demonstrated why he is the champion. However, a cornered animal is the most dangerous, and I suspect Ospreay will come to Wembley with nothing left to lose!

The road to All In: London is paved with broken bodies and shattered alliances, comrades, just like the road to my presidential palace after I repelled the last CIA invasion! Esteban and I will be watching closely as these workers continue to generate profits for capitalist pig Tony Khan while destroying their bodies for our entertainment!

Until next time, comrades, remember: seize the means of production, support your local labor unions, and never trust a Canadian wearing expensive suits!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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