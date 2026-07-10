Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: MLP Wrestling, MyAEW, Scott D'Amore, tony khan, wrestling

AEW Expands MyAEW With MLP, Elevating Wrestling Through Collaboration

AEW adds Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling to MyAEW streaming platform, demonstrating collaborative approach that contrasts sharply with WWE's consolidation strategy.

Article Summary MyAEW adds Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s MLP Mayhem on July 16, expanding free global streaming across 100-plus countries.

AEW positions MyAEW as a growing hub for wrestling partners, joining CMLL, NJPW-linked events, ROH, and more.

Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan say MyAEW gives MLP Mayhem worldwide reach while preserving Maple Leaf Pro’s identity.

The MyAEW expansion highlights AEW’s collaboration model, contrasting with WWE’s acquisition-driven industry strategy.

IndustryIn a significant development for the professional wrestling landscape, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced Thursday that Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's (MLP) weekly series MLP Mayhem will debut on the MyAEW streaming platform beginning July 16, 2026, according to an official press release from the organization. The program will stream free of charge in the United States and more than 100 countries worldwide, while Canadian audiences will have exclusive access via TSN beginning July 15, 2026 at midnight Eastern Time.

The announcement represents a consequential expansion of MyAEW's positioning beyond merely serving as a repository for AEW and Ring of Honor (ROH) content. According to AEW's statement, Maple Leaf Pro joins an increasingly comprehensive roster of promotions streaming on the platform, including Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, 1 Fall Wrestling (1FW), Create-A-Pro, WrestlePro, Limitless, and Capital City Championship Combat (C4).

Scott D'Amore, MLP President, characterized the development as "an important milestone for Maple Leaf Pro and another major step in our mission to build a world-class Canadian professional wrestling promotion." D'Amore further elaborated that the MyAEW distribution arrangement would enable MLP to "showcase our athletes and stories to fans around the globe every week."

Tony Khan, AEW Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, and Head of Creative, stated that "MyAEW was created to give wrestling fans access to outstanding content from around the world," adding that "Scott D'Amore and his team have assembled an impressive roster and are producing compelling weekly programming that fans everywhere will enjoy."

The program will feature prominent Canadian talent including Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson, and Gisele Shaw, alongside internationally recognized performers from AEW, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), CMLL, and additional promotions worldwide. The broadcast team will consist of renowned commentators Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis, according to both AEW's announcement and previous reporting from Fightful.

MyAEW: Transforming Collaborative Philosophy Into Infrastructure

The Maple Leaf Pro addition exemplifies AEW's evolution of the "Forbidden Door" concept from promotional branding into tangible distribution infrastructure. When AEW launched MyAEW in partnership with Kiswe on March 9, 2026, the platform initially focused on providing international audiences with access to AEW's live and on-demand content through subscription tiers, alongside a complimentary global Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel, as Bleeding Cool reported at the time.

However, subsequent developments have demonstrated AEW's broader ambitions for the platform. On June 17, 2026, the organization announced that CMLL Presents NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026 would be available on MyAEW, marking "the first time a major professional wrestling promotion other than AEW or ROH would host a pay-per-view on MyAEW." The June 19, 2026 event streamed in over 100 countries, establishing precedent for MyAEW serving as distribution infrastructure for partner promotions.

This trajectory continued with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, which took place June 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, California. AEW's event preview explicitly described the pay-per-view as co-promoted by AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM, emphasizing the multi-organizational collaboration that has become synonymous with Khan's promotional philosophy.

According to AEW's Thursday announcement, the organization is "laying the foundation to become the central hub for all fans of professional wrestling," with "additional promotions" to be announced imminently. This represents a fundamentally different approach to industry expansion than the consolidation model that has historically characterized professional wrestling's business landscape.

A Tale of Two Philosophies: Collaboration Versus Consolidation

The divergence between AEW's platform-sharing model and alternative industry approaches merits examination. While AEW utilizes its infrastructure to amplify partner promotions' distinct identities, another organization has pursued strategies centered on acquisition and market dominance.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), operating under the TKO Group Holdings (TKO) corporate structure, has demonstrated markedly different tendencies in its expansion initiatives. In April 2025, Wrestling Inc. reported that WWE announced its acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) in partnership with Fillip, with WWE Worlds Collide scheduled for June 2025. WWE's official Worlds Collide 2025 results page subsequently documented the crossover event, featuring AAA championship matches and talent within WWE-branded coverage—a stark illustration of absorption rather than collaboration.

The WWE-TNA relationship presents additional complexities. WWE and TNA officially announced a multi-year partnership in January 2025, emphasizing "unprecedented crossover opportunities" for WWE NXT and TNA talent. Ariel Shnerer, then serving in TNA leadership, stated that "collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive."

However, subsequent developments have raised questions regarding the partnership's symmetry. Fightful reported that Jordynne Grace officially signed with WWE after completing her TNA tenure, while Joe Hendry discussed his departure from TNA for WWE/NXT, stating he "felt like I had achieved the goal at TNA" and that "in order for me to grow it was time to leave." Additionally, Fightful documented significant personnel upheaval at TNA, including the departures of Gail Kim, Shnerer, Rob Kligman, Michael Shewchenko, and others.

TNA President Carlos Silva has publicly defended the WWE relationship, confirming to Fightful that the partnership would "absolutely" continue into 2026 and characterizing it as "a big part of helping us get this deal" when discussing TNA's AMC media-rights agreement, even as the company was transparently being positioned as cannon fodder in a proxy war with AEW. Simultaneously, Silva clarified to Fightful that "we did all the negotiations ourselves with me leading the charge on the TNA side," indicating WWE was not directly involved in securing the AMC arrangement.

The counterpoint to these partnership dynamics involves WWE's competitive positioning relative to AEW. Khan was asked by reporters in August 2025 about WWE counterprogramming AEW events, responding that "the most important thing for us is to talk about AEW and work really hard on AEW every week." Bleeding Cool has previously documented instances of WWE scheduling multiple events to counter AEW All In weekend, and analyzed reporting suggesting WWE utilized TNA as a competitive proxy—behavior consistent with anti-competitive market-dominance strategies rather than genuine ecosystem collaboration.

The Broader Implications for Professional Wrestling's Future

The distinction between these philosophical approaches extends beyond mere business tactics to fundamental questions about professional wrestling's cultural health and creative vitality. When AEW extends MyAEW distribution to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, the organization is not merely expanding its content library—it is actively facilitating another promotion's visibility and viability in the marketplace.

D'Amore's MLP represents an attempt to establish sustainable, nationally-visible Canadian professional wrestling infrastructure. Fightful's June 12, 2026 coverage noted that MLP Mayhem would constitute "the first Canadian promotion to have a program on TSN in nearly 40 years," underscoring the historical significance of the TSN arrangement. AEW's complementary international distribution through MyAEW exponentially amplifies that opportunity without demanding equity, creative control, or branding subordination.

This model echoes the multi-promotional environment that characterized NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025, which Bleeding Cool described as involving NJPW, AEW, CMLL, Dramatic Dream Team (DDT), STARDOM, Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro), and ROH—a collaborative ecosystem wherein multiple organizations benefited from shared audience exposure while maintaining distinct identities.

The professional wrestling industry has historically oscillated between periods of creative diversity and monopolistic consolidation. The territorial era's regional promotions offered stylistic variety and localized storytelling before WWE's national expansion in the 1980s systematically absorbed or eliminated most competitors. The Monday Night Wars of the 1990s demonstrated that competitive plurality could elevate the entire industry's creative output and cultural relevance. WWE's subsequent acquisition of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) reinitiated consolidation, diminishing wrestling's mainstream visibility for nearly two decades.

AEW's emergence in 2019 reintroduced meaningful competition to the North American marketplace, but the organization's collaborative ethos—formalized through Forbidden Door partnerships and now institutionalized via MyAEW infrastructure—suggests an alternative to the zero-sum competition that previously defined wrestling's business landscape. Rather than seeking to eliminate competitors or absorb their assets, Khan's approach treats other promotions as potential partners whose success can contribute to wrestling's broader cultural footprint.

The cynical interpretation would characterize this as merely shrewd brand positioning—AEW cultivating a reputation for collaboration while ultimately pursuing its own commercial interests. However, the substantive evidence contradicts such reductionism. When MyAEW streams MLP Mayhem with Maple Leaf Pro branding intact, featuring talent from multiple organizations including competitors like TNA and NJPW, AEW is materially sacrificing potential exclusivity leverage in favor of ecosystem health.

This represents a fundamentally different calculation than WWE's approach to the AAA acquisition or the asymmetric dynamics of the WWE-TNA partnership. While WWE integrates acquisitions into its corporate structure and positions partnerships to serve NXT's developmental and competitive objectives, AEW is constructing infrastructure that elevates partner organizations without subordinating their identities.

The implications extend to performers, creative personnel, and audiences alike. In an ecosystem characterized by collaboration rather than consolidation, wrestlers can develop their careers across multiple platforms without being forced into exclusivity arrangements that limit their earning potential and creative expression. Creative teams can explore diverse storytelling approaches rather than conforming to a singular corporate aesthetic. Audiences benefit from stylistic variety and the excitement of genuine cross-promotional dream matches rather than the predictable homogeneity that consolidation produces.

Looking Forward: MyAEW as Wrestling's Collaborative Future

AEW's announcement that "additional promotions will be announced in the near future" suggests MyAEW's evolution has only begun. The platform's technical infrastructure, developed in partnership with Kiswe, can theoretically accommodate numerous additional promotions, transforming MyAEW into wrestling's equivalent of a collaborative streaming hub—a Netflix for professional wrestling that respects and preserves its content partners' distinct identities rather than homogenizing them into corporate uniformity.

For international audiences and wrestling enthusiasts seeking alternatives to WWE's dominant aesthetic, this represents a genuinely consequential development. Fans in the United States and more than 100 countries worldwide will now have free access to Canadian wrestling content featuring internationally recognized talent—content that might otherwise have remained regionally confined or accessible only through fragmented, promotion-specific streaming services.

The timing merits acknowledgment as well. MLP Mayhem premieres on TSN on July 15, 2026, with MyAEW international distribution commencing July 16, 2026—providing D'Amore's promotion with immediate global visibility as it launches its weekly television series. This differs markedly from the traditional model wherein independent promotions must gradually build international audiences through years of grassroots growth and sporadic internet exposure.

Whether MyAEW's collaborative model proves commercially sustainable remains uncertain. The platform must balance free content offerings with revenue generation through subscription tiers and advertising, while simultaneously justifying the expenditure of resources on promoting partner organizations' content. AEW has not disclosed financial terms of the MLP arrangement, leaving questions regarding revenue sharing, content licensing fees, and long-term sustainability unanswered.

Nevertheless, the philosophical contrast between AEW's approach and the consolidation strategies that have historically characterized wrestling's business landscape could not be more pronounced. In an industry that has often treated competition as existential threat rather than creative catalyst, Khan's organization is demonstrating that alternative models remain viable.

When professional wrestling fans in dozens of countries tune in to watch MLP Mayhem on MyAEW beginning July 16, they will be participating in an experiment that transcends mere content distribution. They will be witnessing whether professional wrestling's future involves continued consolidation under corporate monopolies fixated on shareholder returns, or whether a collaborative ecosystem that respects diverse promotions' autonomy and elevates the art form itself can thrive in the modern media landscape.

The answer to that question will reverberate far beyond Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's success or failure, potentially determining whether professional wrestling in the coming decades offers the stylistic diversity and creative vitality that characterized the industry's most culturally resonant periods, or whether it continues trending toward the creative homogeneity that consolidation inevitably produces.

For now, AEW is opening doors—literally and figuratively—and inviting other promotions to walk through them with dignity intact. That alone distinguishes the organization's philosophy from the acquisitive instincts that have long dominated wrestling's competitive landscape, offering at least the possibility that love for the art form itself might occasionally supersede ruthless market-dominance imperatives and shareholder-profit obsession.

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