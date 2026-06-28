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AEW Forbidden Door Preview: Cage Wars and Owen Cup Finals

Your complete preview of tonight's AEW Forbidden Door from San Jose with Owen Cup Finals, 12-man cage war, and five title matches on the line.

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Forbidden Door storms San Jose with Owen Cup Finals, five title fights, and revolutionary cage warfare!

MJF buys an army for a 12-man steel cage war, while Mark Briscoe leads the people toward AEW World Title justice!

Will Ospreay vs Swerve Strickland and Mercedes Moné vs Maya World decide the road to All In, comrades!

From Moxley vs Bandido to Omega vs Zack Sabre Jr., Forbidden Door delivers international violence the CIA cannot stop!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly constructed wrestling palace overlooking the Pacific Ocean, where I have installed a steel cage in the dining room just to get into the proper mood for tonight's festivities! Tonight marks a glorious celebration of international cooperation – the kind that doesn't involve the CIA trying to overthrow anyone for a change! Forbidden Door comes to you live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and comrades, this card is more stacked than the briefcases of cash I used to keep under my presidential bed before I invested in a proper volcano vault.

This is the fifth annual Forbidden Door, a beautiful example of what happens when promotions work together instead of engaging in capitalist competition! What started as a partnership between AEW and NJPW has grown to include CMLL and STARDOM, proving that solidarity among the working wrestlers of the world can create something truly spectacular. Take note, bourgeoisie promoters – this is how you seize the means of entertainment production!

Now, let us preview the card that awaits us, comrades!

Forbidden Door Full Match Card Preview

12-Man Steel Cage Match: Team DCMJF vs. Team Briscoe

The trajectory of the AEW World Championship will be determined in a match where the title isn't on the line. After conferring with Mark Briscoe, Tony Khan signed off on a six-on-six steel cage match with stakes that MJF has been trying to avoid since Briscoe first called him out: If Team Briscoe wins, Mark Briscoe gets a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Title.MJF decided to buy his team. He went to Don Callis with a briefcase full of money and was given access to the Don Callis Family. First, TNT Champion Kevin Knight stepped up to claim his spot on Team MJF, with the understanding that he'll get an AEW World Title shot of his own for his troubles. In addition, Jake Doyle brings the power, while Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher, who have both AEW World Title and AEW International Title aspirations, bring a sizable axe to grind with AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. And then there's Andrade El Ídolo, who isn't too thrilled about being part of the squad, as he keeps asking Callis when his AEW World Title shot is coming. MJF mistakenly knocked out Andrade with the Dynamite Diamond Ring this past Wednesday, and that has only added to the tense partnership. Briscoe's side tells a different story. He had no trouble finding help from his fellow Conglomerators, but when Okada and Fletcher took out Tomohiro Ishii, Briscoe found himself in need of more help. Meanwhile, after Takeshita beat Okada at Double or Nothing to win the AEW International Championship, Fletcher lured Takeshita into a trap, embraced him, and then brutally turned on him. Takeshita quickly found new backup in The Conglomeration, and with a chance to get revenge on Okada and Fletcher, Takeshita was happy to join Team Briscoe. Darby Allin for his part said he'll do anything it takes to win this match, because it's Briscoe's time. Still, he also has his own motivation, since Knight's vicious post-match attack at Double or Nothing added insult to injury after Allin lost the AEW World Title to MJF.

Ah, comrades, nothing warms my authoritarian heart quite like a good steel cage match! This reminds me of the time I had dinner with Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un in a custom-built cage to prevent the CIA from interrupting our meal with their drone strikes. We watched old wrestling tapes and discussed the finer points of cage psychology while my security forces stood guard outside. Good times!

But I digress. MJF buying his team is the most relatable thing I have seen in wrestling! This is exactly how I assembled my elite presidential guard – a briefcase full of cash and promises of future opportunities! Though I must say, the tension within Team DCMJF reminds me of the time I tried to form an alliance with three other dictators to corner the market on luxury automobiles, and we all ended up trying to overthrow each other by the dessert course.

Mark Briscoe represents the proletariat spirit here, comrades – a man fighting for what he deserves while the capitalist pig MJF tries to buy his way out of competition! The steel cage is the great equalizer, much like the revolutionary tribunals I hold every third Tuesday. There is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, only pure combat! Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Konosuke Takeshita – these are workers who have earned their spots through blood and sweat, not through capitalist transactions!

And Andrade El Ídolo getting knocked out by his own teammate? This is better than the time my Minister of Finance accidentally poisoned himself with the drink he prepared for his rival!

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

A fractured friendship lies on the path to All In: London. When the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament began, we all knew what was at the end of it all: a guaranteed shot at an AEW World Champion at All In London in August. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland were on opposite ends of the bracket, but before they could meet, Ospreay had to beat former two-time AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and AEW National Champion Mark Davis to get here. Swerve targeted ROH World Champion Bandido before beating him in the Quarterfinals and then took down the other half of Brodido, Brody King, in the Semifinals.That brings us to Ospreay versus Strickland happening for the second time at Forbidden Door. It was two years ago when Ospreay was Swerve's second pay-per-view challenger for the AEW World Title. Swerve came away victorious on that night, and the two did not battle again until last year's Summer Blockbuster, where they went to a thirty-minute time limit draw. After that, they became the team that took EVP power away from the Young Bucks by defeating them at AEW All In: Texas. A tense face-off between the two on Dynamite revealed that any semblance of a friendship was long in the past. Swerve beat Daniel Garcia on Dynamite this past week and tried to inflict further damage, only for Ospreay to save a man he's seemingly grown closer to during his time training with the Death Riders. But then, Garcia ate a Vertebreaker meant for Ospreay. On Collision, Jon Moxley made it clear that Ospreay had to take out Swerve, and Ospreay said he had no worries about pulling the trigger to send himself into the main event of All In: London.

Comrades, fractured friendships and the pursuit of power! This speaks to my soul! I once had a similar situation with a fellow revolutionary – we liberated our country together, shared many bottles of rum, and then I had to have him exiled to a small island because he wanted to implement democracy. Some betrayals are necessary for the greater good!

Will Ospreay seeks to become the first British wrestler to win a world championship on home soil at Wembley Stadium – a dream as beautiful as my dream of one day owning Wembley Stadium itself! I mean, the people owning it, of course. Swerve Strickland, on the other hand, seeks redemption and power, which I respect deeply. Power is not given, comrades, it is taken! Though preferably through a wrestling match rather than a military coup, as those can get messy. Trust me on this one.

The winner gets a guaranteed AEW World Championship match at All In: London, which means this match is essentially a number one contendership bout wrapped in the prestigious Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. This is like when I hold elections in my country – technically there are multiple candidates, but we all know what the real stakes are and who is meant to be coronated!

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World

When the tournament brackets were announced, neither of these women was listed. Mercedes Moné ended up being the Wild Card and defeated Alex Windsor and Hazuki to get back to the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Finals for the second straight year with a chance to go back-to-back. Maya World replaced the injured Sareee in a last-minute change, during what was a very emotional week following the sudden, tragic passing of her brother. She first upset Skye Blue, and last week on Collision, she beat her mentor and trainer, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, in arguably the biggest upset in Owen Cup history. The glow of victory didn't last long, as a hug from Moné turned into a two-on-one attack, which left World in a beaten heap.Five months away from AEW didn't slow Moné down, as we saw against Windsor and especially against Hazuki, which will go down as one of the great matches in Dynamite history. It's become apparent that Moné is dead-set on becoming the first two-time and back-to-back winner of the Owen Cup and will do anything to defend the only title she has left. World, conversely, fully and proudly admits how much Moné has inspired her. Last week, she had to beat her mentor in the biggest match of her life. She has the next biggest match of her life tonight in San Jose, and she'll need to beat her hero to complete this incredible run.

Ah, comrades, the story of Maya World is one that would make even this hardened dictator shed a single tear – which I will deny in all official government documents! To compete during such an emotional time and defeat not just anyone, but her mentor Athena, shows the heart of a true revolutionary! This reminds me of the time Muammar Gaddafi and I competed in a wrestling match at his compound to settle a dispute over who had the better military uniform. I won, of course, but he showed tremendous heart. Also, Dennis Rodman was there for some reason.

Mercedes Moné turning a hug into a two-on-one attack is classic dictator tactics! I have used this exact maneuver at no fewer than seventeen diplomatic summits! You embrace your rival, they let their guard down, and then – BOOM – your security forces move in! Though in Moné's case, it was just herself and Skye Blue, which is actually more impressive in its efficiency.

This match represents the classic clash of the established power versus the inspirational underdog. Will the CEO remain in control, or will "It Girl" magic carry World all the way to London? Either way, the winner faces the AEW World Champion at All In: London, and I, for one, will be watching from my luxury yacht while Esteban the capybara enjoys imported cheese and judges their performances.

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thekla vs. Starlight Kid

Thekla recently declared death to STARDOM to begin this road to Forbidden Door, but history will tell you that war has been going on for years. STARDOM President Taro Okada fired Thekla after she attacked him in April 2025, and a month later, Thekla made her AEW debut. Since then, she's become AEW Women's World Champion in less than a year and continues to lead the dominant and dangerous Triangle of Madness. However, the hatred Thekla has for STARDOM has bubbled back to the surface, so she decided to take the first shot by declaring war ahead of Forbidden Door. Thekla told STARDOM to send her an opponent to challenge for her AEW Women's World Championship. STARDOM answered with Starlight Kid, who represents a different kind of threat: a STARDOM competitor who already knows what it takes to put Thekla down, as she's 2-0 against Thekla. And when Thekla showed up and attacked Okada last weekend in Japan, it was Starlight Kid who ran her off. Now, Starlight Kid has a chance to defend STARDOM and give Thekla the ultimate loss on the biggest international stage.

Declaring war on your former employer! Now THIS is content that El Presidente can appreciate! Thekla attacked her former STARDOM President and got herself fired, then came to AEW and captured the Women's World Championship! This is the exact strategy I used when I disagreed with the previous administration of my country, except I used tanks instead of wrestling moves. Though in retrospect, wrestling moves might have resulted in fewer international sanctions.

The fact that Starlight Kid is 2-0 against Thekla adds a delicious layer to this rivalry, comrades! This is like when the CIA keeps sending agents to infiltrate my country, and I keep catching them because they all wear the same style of sunglasses and speak Spanish with the exact same accent. You would think after the first dozen failures, they would change their approach!

Thekla's Triangle of Madness stable reminds me of my own triangle of madness – myself, my Finance Minister who embezzles exactly 10% (I allow this as a performance bonus), and Esteban, who mostly just eats expensive vegetables and judges people. Together we are unstoppable! Can Thekla overcome her past demons, or will Starlight Kid prove that some victories are impossible to achieve no matter how dominant you become?

AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Bandido

After Brodido beat Daniel Garcia and Moxley on Dynamite 11 days ago, Bandido wasted no time in calling out Moxley for a shot at the AEW Continental Championship at Forbidden Door, a challenge which Moxley immediately accepted. The Death Riders struck back this past Wednesday on Dynamite by beating Brodido and Místico after Claudio Castagnoli knocked out Brody King with the AEW Continental Title. Bandido is the most wanted for a reason, as you'll hear from the fans in San Jose, but tonight, Bandido considers Moxley his most wanted. For Moxley, every defense is a war, and he emphasized that message to the Death Riders on Dynamite. This match is a clash of styles with championship stakes and two of the very best in the entire world. The AEW Continental Championship will either remain in the death grip of Moxley or make Bandido a double champion once again. Either way, this could be the match that steals the show.

Jon Moxley treating every title defense as a war is a philosophy I can respect! I treat every cabinet meeting as a potential coup attempt, so I understand the mindset completely! The Death Riders represent the kind of organized, militant approach to wrestling that reminds me of my own presidential guard – loyal, violent, and always ready to strike when the moment is right.

Bandido, the most wanted man, brings a different energy entirely! This masked marvel from CMLL carries himself with the confidence of someone who knows he can defeat anyone on any given night. I once hosted Bandido at my palace during a goodwill tour – wonderful wrestler, terrible poker player. He lost three million in my national currency, which converted to about forty-seven American dollars, but still! The man has heart!

The fact that Bandido is already the ROH World Champion and could become a double champion adds significant stakes to this bout. We could witness the consolidation of championship power, or we could see Moxley maintain his iron grip on the Continental Championship! Either way, as the preview states, this could steal the show, and I am prepared with my finest cigars and most attentive viewing position!

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Last year at Forbidden Door, ZSJ earned a statement win over Nigel McGuinness in defense of his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. This year, he wanted to face a man he hasn't faced in over eight years, a man he's never faced in the United States. He wanted Omega at Forbidden Door and declared himself the best technical wrestler in the world while questioning whether Omega is still the best. But Omega is treating this as part of his redemption on the way back to the AEW World Championship. This is one of the most anticipated matches on the Forbidden Door card, and it may very well determine what's next for Omega, at least as he sees it. For Sabre Jr., it would be the elusive victory he's been looking for since they first met in 2008 and crack the foundation of Omega's World Championship stepping stone.

Comrades, Kenny Omega versus Zack Sabre Jr. is the kind of dream match that makes me grateful I overthrew the previous government and can now afford premium cable packages! These two have not faced each other in over eight years, which in wrestling terms is like the Cold War – everyone knows the conflict exists, but the actual confrontation keeps getting delayed by proxy wars and political maneuvering!

ZSJ calling himself the best technical wrestler in the world while questioning if Omega is still the best is tremendous psychological warfare! This reminds me of the time I challenged Hugo Chávez to a game of chess to determine who was the superior strategic mind in South America. We played for fourteen hours before the board somehow caught fire. Neither of us won, but we both declared victory in our respective state media. Sean Penn was there as a witness, though he fell asleep around hour seven.

Omega seeking redemption on his path back to the AEW World Championship gives this match incredible stakes beyond just settling a personal rivalry. For ZSJ, this would be the signature victory he's been seeking since 2008! For Omega, it is a necessary stepping stone! The tension is palpable, comrades!

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Shota Umino vs. PAC

Did PAC smell blood in the water when he delivered a challenge for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship just days after Umino won the title for the first time in Japan at NJPW Dominion 6.14? Perhaps it was because of Gabe Kidd's vicious attack on Umino right after he won the title. Umino didn't back down and accepted PAC's challenge to fight for his honor and title at Forbidden Door. The interesting elephant in the room is Umino's past association with Moxley in NJPW. PAC is a Death Rider, and Umino is not, so he will stop at nothing to take the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title.

PAC challenging Shota Umino immediately after his title victory is classic opportunistic tactics! This is exactly what I do when a neighboring country experiences a change in leadership – I immediately send a diplomatic envoy to "discuss trade agreements" while their government is still figuring out where the previous president kept the nuclear codes!

The fact that PAC is a Death Rider and Umino has past connections to Moxley adds a delicious political layer to this championship match! Will Moxley's influence help or hurt Umino? Will PAC use his Death Riders connections to gain an advantage? These are the questions that keep me awake at night, along with "Did I remember to pay off the general in charge of the southern military district?"

Umino fighting for his honor and his newly won championship represents the struggle of every leader who has just seized power – you must immediately prove you deserve to keep it! I respect this young man's fighting spirit, even if he should probably invest in better post-match security!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. The Dogs

Copeland and Cage saved their tag team careers at Double or Nothing, surviving the violent street fight "I Quit" match to beat FTR and win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Dogs attacked Cage and Cope just days later to ruin their championship celebration and 5-second pose. Ever since, Connors and Finlay have scoffed at the idea that experience is needed to get to the top. When they see something, they take it, and they want the AEW World Tag Team Titles. First, they beat former champions, the Gunns, and followed that with a win over the three-time champions, the Young Bucks, to make sure there was no doubt who the #1 contenders should be. They've been brawling with Cage and Cope for weeks, but after nearly choking out the champs on Dynamama, are Finlay and Connors just the ruthless duo to bring a premature end to a reign of awesomeness?

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage proving they can still compete at the highest level warms my heart like a successful military parade! These veterans of the squared circle have shown that experience and cunning can overcome the younger generation, much like how I have remained in power despite seven separate coup attempts by younger, more ambitious generals!

David Finlay and Clark Connors, The Dogs, represent the hungry younger generation who believe they can simply take what they want through ruthless aggression! I admire this approach – it is exactly how I acquired my first presidential palace! Though I must say, their philosophy that "experience is not needed to get to the top" is demonstrably false. I tried that approach in my first coup attempt at age nineteen, and I ended up hiding in a banana plantation for six months while eating nothing but, well, bananas.

The question tonight is whether veteran cunning can overcome youthful aggression! This is the eternal struggle, comrades, and it will be settled in the ring at Forbidden Door!

3-Way Tag Team Non-Title Match: El Sky Team vs. Young Bucks vs. Unbound Co.

This is the type of international spectacle that only Forbidden Door can produce. El Sky Team was already two-thirds of the CMLL Trios Champions, but on Friday night, they added the ROH World Tag Team Championship to their trophy case by beating Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos at Arena México in CMLL. Now, the new champs will be on full display against the Young Bucks and Unbound Co.'s Shingo Takagi and Titán from NJPW and CMLL. The Bucks still have their eyes on the AEW World Tag Team Titles, but tonight, they could earn an impressive victory to help their cause. They'll have to deal with an old rival in Takagi and one of the most awe-inspiring tag teams in the entire world in El Sky Team. You will not want to miss a second of this international super tag match!

Comrades, this is what international cooperation should look like! Máscara Dorada and Místico representing CMLL as both ROH World Tag Team Champions and CMLL Trios Champions! This is the kind of championship accumulation I can support – unlike capitalist monopolies, which I oppose in public while secretly investing in through offshore accounts!

The Young Bucks – Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson – these capitalist pigs in expensive sneakers represent everything wrong with modern wrestling! Always concerned with "brand building" and "merchandise sales" instead of the pure sporting competition! Though I must admit, I own several pairs of their shoes. They are quite comfortable for long days of oppressing dissent.

Shingo Takagi and Titán forming Unbound Co. brings yet another dimension to this international showcase! Three teams, three different styles, representing three different promotions, all competing in one match! This is like the time I hosted a summit between myself, two other dictators, and somehow Gary Busey ended up there. Nobody remembers inviting him, but he gave an impassioned speech about motorcycle safety that really brought us all together.

Forbidden Door Buy-In Pre-Show

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match: Divine Dominion vs. Thunder Rosa & Olympia

Divine Dominion issued an open challenge, and Thunder Rosa decided to answer. She'll bring CMLL's Olympia to San Jose tonight with not an ounce of intimidation in their eyes. Bayne and Rosa have history going back to Bayne's earliest AEW matches in 2021, and Bayne and Kross have been begging for a team to give them a fight for their lives. They won't have to ask Thunder Rosa and Olympia twice!

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, Divine Dominion, are exactly the kind of dominant champions I appreciate! They issue open challenges because they fear no one! This is the attitude I take toward the United Nations – come at me with your sanctions and your strongly worded letters! I FEAR NOTHING!

Thunder Rosa has never been one to back down from a challenge, and bringing Olympia from CMLL shows the international cooperation that makes Forbidden Door special! This match on the Buy-In will set the tone for the entire evening, and I predict violence, drama, and possibly some light international incident!

TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Skye Blue vs. Maika

With just one slot remaining in the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest this Wednesday on Dynamite, tonight we'll find out who'll join Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata in the field of six. Blue has been knocking on the doorstep of championship gold for quite some time, and now she gets to take Triangle of Madness' war against STARDOM outside of Starlight Kid. In fact, it was Maika who handed Thekla one of her last losses before President Taro Okada fired her. It could be a big night for Triangle of Madness if Blue can strike the first blow and set herself up for coveted championship gold.

Skye Blue of Triangle of Madness gets to continue her stable's war against STARDOM by facing Maika! The stakes are clear – a spot in the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest tournament! This is like when I hold "elections" for the position of Vice President – technically it's competitive, but everyone knows the outcome serves a larger purpose!

Blue has been pursuing championship gold for quite some time, much like I pursued control of my nation's banana export industry for years before finally nationalizing it and exiling all the American fruit company executives! Persistence pays off, comrades!

How to Watch Forbidden Door

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT (The Buy-In starts at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on HBO Max and AEW digital platforms and runs for one hour before Forbidden Door)

Location: SAP Center, San Jose, California

How to Watch: Forbidden Door is available to order on HBO Max in the United States! For more, including how to order, click here! Double or Nothing is also available on Amazon Prime, MyAEW, YouTube (Buy-In only), and other streaming and pay-per-view platforms.

For those keeping track at home, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and approximately 2 a.m. in my glorious nation, which means I will be watching live because sleep is for the weak and the democratically elected!

The Buy-In pre-show starts one hour earlier on HBO Max and AEW's digital platforms, and I highly recommend watching it because championship gold will be defended and tournament spots will be determined! Missing the Buy-In is like skipping the appetizers at a state dinner – technically you can do it, but why would you deny yourself the full experience?

For complete details on tonight's event and how to order, you can visit AEW's official preview page, which provided the excellent information for this preview!

Comrades, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door promises to be one of the most spectacular wrestling events of the year! With championship matches, tournament finals, international dream matches, and a twelve-man steel cage war, this is must-see television for any wrestling fan or authoritarian leader with a taste for combat sports!

I will be watching tonight from my custom-built wrestling palace, where I have had fifty-inch monitors installed in every room, including the bathroom (one must stay informed even during private moments). Esteban and I will be enjoying imported cheeses, vintage wines liberated from the estate of an exiled oligarch, and cigars rolled by my nation's finest tobacco workers who are definitely not working under duress!

Tune in tonight, comrades, and witness history! The revolution will not be televised, but Forbidden Door certainly will be!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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