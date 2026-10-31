Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Fright Night Collision, wrestling

AEW Fright Night Collision Preview: Frights, Fights, and Stardom Gold

AEW Fright Night Collision hits St. Louis tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max, with The Cut vs. The Conglomeration and Triangle of Madness defending STARDOM gold.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! AEW Fright Night Collision hits Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max.

The Cut's Juice Robinson and The Gunns clash with The Conglomeration, while Triangle of Madness defends the Artist of STARDOM Championship against Trinity.

Ilja Dragunov faces The Beast Mortos, Tommaso Ciampa meets hometown hero Matt Sydal, and Konosuke Takeshita battles Adam Priest.

Mike Bailey takes on Darius Martin, with Divine Dominion and The Hurt Syndicate also in action, and Esteban and I will be watching from a volcano yacht!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sun deck of my luxury yacht, the SS Proletariat, which is currently anchored inside a dormant volcano that the CIA still believes is a fishing village. Esteban the capybara is beside me in a velvet smoking jacket, sipping coconut water from a golden goblet. Tonight is Halloween, and the glorious AEW Fright Night Collision comes to us from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The boos will be loud, the candy will be plentiful, and the bourgeoisie will be nervous!

How to Watch AEW Fright Night Collision

Comrades, mark your calendars and charge your smuggled satellite dishes. AEW Fright Night Collision goes live Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT and streams on HBO Max. The advertised card includes The Cut vs. The Conglomeration, an Artist of STARDOM Championship match, Ilja Dragunov vs. The Beast Mortos, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Sydal, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Priest, Mike Bailey vs. Darius Martin, and appearances by Divine Dominion and The Hurt Syndicate. That is eight items on the card, and every one of them is a fiesta. Let us review them, comrades!

The Cut vs. The Conglomeration Trios Match on AEW Fright Night Collision

Just over a week ago on Dynamite, Jay White betrayed Orange Cassidy and laid out both The Conglomeration and the Death Riders. Then, last Saturday on Collision, White introduced his new alliance and beat Kyle O'Reilly. Now, The Conglomeration wants payback! On Fright Night Dynamite, Roderick Strong said he was sick of being laid out, and he challenged any three members of The Cut to face them on Collision. That same night, The Cut beat the Death Riders and took out Claudio Castagnoli with three shillelagh shots and a Blade Runner on the exposed concrete in yet another display of unbridled violence. Will Cassidy, O'Reilly, and Strong get the payback they've been looking for, or will The Cut continue its rampage?

Comrades, nothing warms my cold dictator heart like a betrayal followed by a challenge! I have personally survived eleven coups, nine of them organized by my own cousins, and I can tell you that "sick of being laid out" is the exact feeling you get at 3 a.m. when the palace guard turns on you. I once watched Muammar Gaddafi and actor Gary Busey referee a three-on-three tent brawl in the desert. The match ended when a camel ate the finish, and nobody ever filed a protest. Tonight Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn bring The Cut's shillelagh-swinging violence to St. Louis, and The Conglomeration wants revenge. The Cut and the Death Riders are also headed to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear, so The Cut has every reason to keep damaging people. Anarchy is my favorite form of governance, after dictatorship!

Artist of STARDOM Championship: Triangle of Madness vs. Trinity

Fuwa-chan beat Julia Hart in Japan last month, and now Trinity aims to win STARDOM gold from Triangle of Madness tonight in St. Louis! Thekla, Hart and Blue have been in the thick of it lately, specifically with Blood and Guts coming this Wednesday. Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion will face AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander and Willow Nightingale! Triangle of Madness has no easy path ahead, with a dangerous defense tonight on Fright Night Collision. Does Triangle of Madness keep the title toxic, or does Trinity take STARDOM gold back to Japan?

A rare defense of a STARDOM title in AEW is a diplomatic event of the highest order, comrades! I have not seen this much international tension since I accidentally invited Kim Jong Il and a delegation of tourists to the same karaoke night. Triangle of Madness, led by "The Toxic Spider" Thekla with Skye Blue and Hart, must defend the gold against Trinity's Hazuki, Koguma and Fuwa-chan. Fuwa-chan already beat Hart in Japan, so Trinity arrives with a grievance and a plan. Triangle of Madness is also preparing for Women's Blood and Guts on Wednesday in Jacksonville, so they are working a double shift. That is true labor solidarity, comrades, although I would still demand a union contract!

Ilja Dragunov vs. The Beast Mortos

Last week, Ilja Dragunov won his AEW in-ring debut over "Speedball" Mike Bailey on Dynamite! On Fright Night Dynamite, Dragunov confronted Tommaso Ciampa when it was clear they both had similar aspirations and goals, and was willing to fight Ciampa on the spot until Ciampa decided it wasn't the right night. They won't be against each other, but both Dragunov and Ciampa will still give fans in St. Louis something to chew on when it comes to who the better man is. Dragunov will have his hands full in a unique matchup when he collides with The Beast Mortos! How will Dragunov tame The Beast in his Collision debut?

Comrades, Dragunov was willing to fight a man on the spot, and that is how I conduct all of my diplomacy. His only mistake was waiting for permission. I once tried to tame a beast of my own when Idi Amin gave me a tiger as a housewarming gift. The tiger took one look at me and demanded a seat on the Central Committee. Dragunov is 1-0 in AEW after beating Bailey, and now he faces The Beast Mortos in his AEW Fright Night Collision debut. His hands will be full, as AEW says, and I will be watching through a pair of jeweled binoculars.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Sydal

Ciampa believes he is the greatest signing in AEW history, but when he said so on Fright Night Dynamite, Dragunov decided to call him out and challenge him to a match. Ciampa declined the challenge for now, but tonight he'll face a very different opponent: St. Louis' own Matt Sydal. Does Ciampa send a message to Dragunov through Sydal, or will the hometown crowd propel Sydal to victory?

Ah, "Psycho Killer" Ciampa, a man who calls himself the greatest signing in AEW history! I admire the confidence, comrades. I have a statue of myself in every province, and three of them are in provinces I do not govern. Ciampa also declared himself the next AEW National Champion, saying Andrade El Ídolo cheated him at WrestleDream. I recognize a man with a grudge, because I once lost an election I was not running in and still demanded a recount. Tonight he faces Sydal in front of a hometown crowd, and hometown crowds are dangerous. I once gave a speech in a stadium full of my own people, and the confetti cannons had to be reloaded with propaganda leaflets. The crowd cheered anyway, comrades, as I had it on very good authority that cheering was mandatory.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Priest

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita looks to put his dominance on display, but Adam Priest is as hard-nosed as it gets and won't back down from a fight! Takeshita is intent on proving he's one of the best in AEW, and he returns to action tonight. Does Takeshita add another dominant win to his résumé, or does Priest take a bite out of The Alpha?

Comrades, an Alpha versus a hard-nosed man who will not back down is my idea of a perfect evening. Takeshita returns to action intent on proving he is one of the best in AEW. I respect that, because I proved I was the best in my country by being the only candidate on the ballot. Priest is as tough as a palace guard who has not been paid in six months, and that is a very dangerous kind of tough. I once settled a dispute with Manuel Noriega and comedian Carrot Top over a single mango, and I learned that a stubborn man with nothing to lose is the most dangerous fellow in the room. Priest wants to take a bite out of The Alpha, and I am bringing snacks.

Mike Bailey vs. Darius Martin

Fresh off a win alongside AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo on last week's Collision, United Empire's "Speedball" Mike Bailey collides with SkyFlight's Darius Martin in a high-flying showdown! Bailey is looking to bounce back in singles competition after falling to Ilja Dragunov on last week's Dynamite, while Martin looks to prove why you can't prepare for what flies above. Who walks out of this spectacular showdown with their hand raised high on Halloween?

High-flying, comrades, is a subject on which I have expertise. I once escaped a rebel army by leaping from a palace balcony into the back of a flatbed truck full of watermelons, and Vanilla Ice witnessed it from a nearby hammock. He wrote a song about it that was never released, and rightly so. Bailey needs a singles rebound after losing to Dragunov, while Martin promises that nobody can prepare for what flies above. As a man with a long history of anti-aircraft defenses, I can confirm that you cannot, in fact, prepare for what flies above. Expect kicks, flips, and flying chaos on AEW Fright Night Collision!

Divine Dominion in Action

Divine Dominion wants to build momentum heading into Blood and Guts! After Triangle of Madness got involved in a tag match between Divine Dominion and Wrathlander last week on Collision, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale issued a challenge, and with AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds backing them up, Women's Blood and Guts was set for Wednesday in Jacksonville! Bayne and Kross will be in action on Halloween night in St. Louis, and their opponents may want to dress up as anyone else.

"Their opponents may want to dress up as anyone else" is the greatest warning I have ever read, comrades, and I have read many ultimatums. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross of Divine Dominion are building momentum for Women's Blood and Guts, where they will team with Triangle of Madness against The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, and Willow Nightingale. AEW did not name their opponents tonight, which reminds me of the time the CIA sent me a fruit basket with no return address. I did not know who was coming for me either, but I knew I should hide. Whoever steps into the ring with "Megasus" and "Colossal" should consider a witness protection program, a fake mustache, and possibly a new country.

The Hurt Syndicate in Action

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, led by MVP, look to remind everyone why business is booming on Halloween night in St. Louis! The Hurt Syndicate will be in action at Fright Night Collision.

Business is booming, comrades, and I say that as a man who has nationalized several booming businesses! Lashley and Benjamin, led by MVP, are a fearsome delegation, and they remind me of my own security detail, except mine mostly guard the buffet. AEW did not name their opponents, so I will assume they are a mystery to be solved, like the disappearance of my entire 1987 Swiss bank balance. I once hosted a dinner with Fidel Castro and reality star Spencer Pratt, and the only thing that kept the peace was the sight of a large man in a nice suit standing near the dessert cart. The Hurt Syndicate understands that kind of authority. Wrestlers of the world, remember that the means of production belong to you, not to the capitalist pigs in the boardroom!

Don't Miss AEW Fright Night Collision at 8PM Tonight

Comrades, all of the match descriptions and card details above come from the official preview on AEW's website. Please visit the original AEW Fright Night Collision preview at AEW's official preview page for the full rundown, and give the good people at AEW a round of applause. Their payroll department, I imagine, deserves a raise.

So tune in tonight, comrades! AEW Fright Night Collision airs at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max, live from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. I will be watching from the sun deck of the SS Proletariat, wearing a gold-trimmed cape, reclining on a throne of pillows, and being fed grapes by a team of loyal palace staff. Esteban will have a front-row seat and a fresh bowl of imported melon. A mariachi band is on standby for the main-card start, and I have ordered a fireworks display over the volcano for every victory. If the CIA wants to interrupt, they can wait until the credits roll. Long live the revolution, and happy Halloween!

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