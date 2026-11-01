Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Fright Night Collision Review: The Cut Slices Their Enemies

Comrades, AEW Fright Night Collision ended with Juice Robinson using brass knuckles, Ciampa applauding himself, and Women's Blood and Guts set.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! AEW Fright Night Collision on October 31, 2026 ended with Juice Robinson using brass knuckles on Kyle O'Reilly for the Left Hand of God as The Cut beat The Conglomeration, and the CIA is furious.

Tommaso Ciampa beat Matt Sydal with two Kill Shot Knees, applauded himself on the commentary desk, and later mocked Ilja Dragunov's crowd-conducting celebration after Dragunov beat The Beast Mortos.

Women's Blood and Guts is set at six per side after Queen Aminata joined Willow Nightingale and Wrathlander, while Persephone joined Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion to complete the opposing team.

Full Gear got a push as Will Ospreay addressed Kyle Fletcher, Marina Shafir was confirmed as Mercedes Moné's challenger, and Samoa Joe questioned HOOK's leadership, a scandal Esteban demands we monitor!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the VIP sauna inside my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is sipping a chilled coconut and demanding a full report on AEW Fright Night Collision. The October 31, 2026 show came to us from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and it was a Halloween treat for the proletariat. We got Tommaso Ciampa applauding himself, three women's factions sorting out Blood and Guts, and a main event that ended with Juice Robinson and a pair of brass knuckles. The CIA, of course, has tried to claim that brass knuckles are "not a legitimate path to victory." The CIA also tried to ban my birthday parade, so I do not take their opinions on fair play seriously.

A Self-Applauding Start to AEW Fright Night Collision

The show opened with Ciampa against Matt Sydal, with Christopher Daniels in Sydal's corner. Ciampa won after two Kill Shot Knees and the pinfall. Then he climbed onto the commentary desk and applauded himself, which I respect deeply. I once spent an entire state banquet applauding myself while my cabinet ministers were forced to stand and watch. A leader who does not clap for himself cannot expect anyone else to, comrades.

The night then paid tribute to St. Louis with a video package on AEW's history in the city. It included Swerve Strickland winning the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2024 at this very arena. I wept openly, and Esteban handed me a silk handkerchief.

The Hurt Syndicate Spears Their Way to Victory

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate, with MVP, took on SoloRoto's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, with Griff Garrison along for the ride. MVP threw Garrison into Benjamin for a German suplex, which is the kind of creative management I try to encourage in my own government. Lashley speared Garrison, then pinned Solo after repeated spears. I once watched Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un argue over who could throw a better spear at a buffet table, and neither of them came close to this, though at least Rodman was willing to lose a match once in a while.

The Death Riders Refuse to Be Outmatched

Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders addressed The Cut ahead of Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear. They admitted they are down members, but they promised to be at Full Gear and said they consider themselves outmatched by no one. That is exactly the attitude of the perpetrators of the last coup attempt against me. It went poorly, but the confidence was magnificent. Still, I don't like the Death Riders' chances at Blood and Guts.

Women's Blood and Guts Takes Shape

Backstage, Persephone and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. made their intentions clear. Persephone challenged Queen Aminata to join her in taking the final available spot on each respective Women's Blood and Guts team, and she said she wants her TBS Championship back. Persephone's demands have more urgency than my tax collectors have ever managed.

In the ring, the Artist of STARDOM Champions Triangle of Madness, Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, defended against Trinity's Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-chan. Hart used black mist on Fuwa-chan while Blue distracted the referee, then Blue hit a uranage and Hart scored the pin. It was a textbook case of the ruling class exploiting the system, and as a lifelong enemy of the bourgeoisie I am obligated to condemn it. I am also obligated to admit it was well executed.

Later, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and TBS Champion Aminata confirmed that Aminata is the sixth member of the team with Willow and Wrathlander. Statlander and Willow also talked about their Full Gear AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match against The Brawling Birds. Then Persephone joined Triangle of Madness and Lena Kross and Megan Bayne of Divine Dominion to complete the opposing team. The group threatened Aminata, Willow, Wrathlander, and the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, and both Blood and Guts teams are now set at six members each. Divine Dominion's spot had been emphasized earlier, when Kross and Bayne pinned Nixi XS and Leela Feist after their double-team offense.

Samoa Joe Questions HOOK's Leadership

Samoa Joe stood in the ring with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata and declared that the perception of The Opps will change. He referenced returning to choke out the TNT Champion and make the AEW World Champion submit. Then he questioned HOOK's leadership and walked away, leaving HOOK and Shibata in the ring. I have survived many leadership challenges, comrades, usually by relocating to a different palace and not telling anyone where it was.

Dragunov Conducts, Ciampa Mocks

Ilja Dragunov defeated The Beast Mortos with a flying headbutt and the D-Bomb. Afterward, Ciampa appeared on the stage and mimicked Dragunov's crowd-conducting celebration.

Wayne, Bailey, and Takeshita Keep It Moving

A Nick Wayne "night in the life" vignette aired from Miami, and Wayne repeatedly reminded us that he defeated Chris Jericho twice. I counted, and he said it often enough that I considered making it national law.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey of United Empire beat SkyFlight's Darius Martin, who was accompanied by Daniels, by countering him into a straitjacket roll-up. Afterward Bailey and Martin shook hands, and Bailey shook hands with Daniels too. Such sportsmanship is rare in my country, where handshakes usually come with a loyalty oath.

Konosuke Takeshita then defeated Adam Priest with a knee strike, a rolling elbow, and Raging Fire. It was efficient work, the kind my national railway system has never achieved.

Full Gear Builds Toward Ospreay, Fletcher, and Moné

A video package let Will Ospreay address Kyle Fletcher ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear. Ospreay said they first have to get through Blood and Guts. Wise words, comrades. One does not seize the palace before dealing with the palace guards.

AEW also recapped the Dynamite confrontation between Shafir and AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné, and confirmed Shafir as Moné's Full Gear challenger. Shafir said she intends to show Moné and the audience who she is. Her ambition is powerful enough that even Tony Khan should be nervous.

The Cut Closes AEW Fright Night Collision With Brass Knuckles

The main event pitted The Cut's Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn against The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. Jay White slipped Robinson brass knuckles while Ace Austin distracted the referee. Robinson used them on O'Reilly for the Left Hand of God and scored the pin.

After the bell, The Cut attacked Cassidy and Strong. Robinson hit both men with the knuckles, and The Cut posed over The Conglomeration to close the show. It was a cynical, ruthless, and very effective display of power, and honestly it reminded me of my own inauguration. Comrades, the workers of AEW must seize the means of production before The Cut seizes the whole building. I shall continue to monitor the situation from my volcano, and Esteban sends his regards.

ONE CAGE. TWO RINGS. THREE WORDS.

BLOOD & GUTS 🩸

#AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE from Jacksonville, FL.

This Wednesday 11/4 at 8/7c on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/vG0iOTHXId — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!