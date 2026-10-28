Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Preview: Two Titles on the Line Tonight

Comrades, my AEW Fright Night Dynamite preview covers Darby Allin vs. Josh Alexander, Persephone vs. Queen Aminata, and FTR vs. MCMG tonight in St. Louis!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Fright Night Dynamite airs live Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on TBS and HBO Max.

Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander in a first-time meeting, one week before Blood and Guts.

Persephone puts the TBS Championship on the line against Queen Aminata, who is hunting her first AEW gold in their first one-on-one clash.

FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns meet in Match #3 of their Best-of-5 Series, tied 1-1, and the winner takes a 2-1 lead.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a candlelit crypt beneath my summer palace, where the cobwebs are imported and the bats are on the payroll. Fright Night is upon us, and I am dressed as a harmless retired accountant, a costume that has fooled the CIA for decades. Beside me, my loyal capybara Esteban wears a tiny vampire cape and sips warm cocoa from a golden chalice. On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, AEW Fright Night Dynamite comes to the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, with two championships on the line and a Best-of-5 Series that has turned into a full-blown political scandal. Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against Josh Alexander, Persephone defends the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata, and the tag team war reaches Match #3. Put down your pumpkin and listen carefully!

Here is how the official AEW preview sets the scene:

Terror is more than just a feeling when AEW Fright Night Dynamite is live tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri! With Blood and Guts just a week away on November 4 in Jacksonville and AEW Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona, 17 days away, there's no time for tricks. In fact, there are a couple of treats tonight in the form of championship gold that will be up for grabs! TNT Champion Darby Allin puts his title on the line against the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, who is looking to win his first AEW gold to follow the lead of the other great champions in the Family. Another hungry challenger is also looking for her first AEW gold when Queen Aminata challenges for the TBS Title against TBS & CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone! Plus, the Best-of-5 Series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns is tied 1-1 after FTR stole one on Collision, but the two sides will meet in Match #3 tonight in St. Louis! Get ready for a night of frightful delight in the form of the best professional wrestling in the world! Check out everything you need to know for Fright Night Dynamite!

I once attended a Halloween masquerade with a certain bearded dictator from a neighboring island. He wore a papier-mâché mustache over his real mustache, and nobody could tell the difference. The point, comrades, is that tricks are cheap and treats are earned. Tonight's card is all treats, and I would defend it at the United Nations if they ever let me back in.

The Complete AEW Fright Night Dynamite Card

Behold the roundup graphic, comrades! Three advertised matches make up the entire card: the TNT Championship Match, the TBS Championship Match, and Match #3 of the Best-of-5 Series. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, and I suggest you arrive early to your sofa, which I have declared a public utility.

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander wants gold, and he has a reason. Here is the official word from AEW:

After back-to-back dominant wins on Collision this past Saturday, Alexander declared his intentions for the TNT Championship and challenged Darby Allin, looking to bring gold to the Don Callis Family! Alexander gave props to Don Callis for the Family's dominant run, said it was time to pull his weight, and vowed to take the TNT Championship and be like the other great champions in the Family. Alexander would go on to taunt Adam Copeland, who showed up to confront Alexander, only to be jumped by Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Allin has been through plenty since winning the TNT Title back from "The Jet" Kevin Knight in a Falls Count Anywhere match at All In: London, retaining the TNT Championship against Davis, Myron Reed, Kyle Fletcher and Hechicero. Plus, Allin is set for Blood and Guts next week alongside Copeland against the Don Callis Family. Does Allin continue his reign against another member of the Family, or does Alexander bring the TNT Championship to the Don Callis Family and soften Allin up for the rest of the DCF before Blood and Guts? This excellent clash of styles should provide for a violent first-time meeting, but who leaves St. Louis with the TNT Title?

I have seen this before, comrades. A small group of champions gathers all the gold in one place, and the rest of the workers are left with nothing. That is not a wrestling faction, that is a monopoly! Alexander says it is time to "pull his weight," which sounds like something a middle manager says right before a hostile takeover. On the October 24 Collision, he taunted Adam Copeland, who was promptly jumped by Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. Meanwhile, Allin has survived a brutal run since winning the title back at All In: London, and next week he teams with Copeland against the Don Callis Family in Blood and Guts. Alexander would love to soften him up first. This is a first-time meeting, which means nobody knows what to expect. Violence is in the air, and I smell it over the incense.

TBS Championship Match: Persephone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

The women's division delivers its own treat:

After defeating former TBS Champion Maya World on Dynamite to become the #1 contender, Queen Aminata challenges Persephone for the TBS Championship at Fright Night Dynamite! Aminata was in the thick of the action in the TBS Championship 4-Way Match at WrestleDream, but Persephone was able to retain. Persephone has relied on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at times to keep the TBS Championship, but now she faces one of the hottest challengers in the division in a one-on-one match for the first time. Plus, both women are coming off a busy weekend in the CMLL International Women's Grand Prix 2026 Torneo Cibernetico. Can Persephone notch her fifth successful defense or will Aminata finally crown herself TBS Champion?

Aminata earned this shot by beating Maya World on the October 21 Dynamite, and she is still hunting her first AEW championship. She was in the thick of the TBS Championship four-way at WrestleDream, but Persephone retained. Now it is one-on-one for the first time, and Persephone is chasing her fifth successful defense. Both women also come off a busy weekend in the CMLL International Women's Grand Prix 2026 Torneo Cibernetico, so nobody is fresh. Persephone has leaned on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at times, and I respect a champion with a good dentist. My own palace dentist was last seen fleeing in a cargo plane, but that is another story. Esteban is rooting for the hungry challenger, as he believes every worker deserves a crown.

Best-of-5 Series, Match #3: FTR vs. Motor City Machine Guns

The Best-of-5 Series is tied 1-1 as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler face Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin once more. This is how AEW tells it:

The Motor City Machine Guns took Match #1 at WrestleDream, and FTR won Match #2 on Collision to tie the series 1-1! FTR needed some underhanded tactics to do it, with Stokely pulling Wheeler's leg to leverage a stolen three-count on Shelley. Now, a 2-1 lead is at stake in St. Louis, so the winner of Match #3 can put the other team on the brink of elimination. Can FTR make it two straight to swing the series or will MCMG strike back to regain the lead?

Comrades, as a man who has won several elections with 140 percent of the vote, I know a rigged result when I see one. On the October 24 Collision, Stokely held down Shelley's arm while Wheeler secured the deciding pinfall. The Motor City Machine Guns took Match #1 at WrestleDream, so the series is tied, and the winner tonight takes a 2-1 lead. That puts the losers one loss from elimination. I once refereed a chess match between two exiled generals, and I know the difference between a fair fight and a fixed one. Whether FTR pull off back-to-back wins or the Motor City Machine Guns take the lead back, the stakes could not be higher.

How To Watch AEW Fright Night Dynamite

Here is everything you need, comrades. AEW Fright Night Dynamite airs live on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. In the United States, you can watch on TBS, and you can stream it on HBO Max. AEW also announced that the event will be available on MyAEW PPV. No pre-show was advertised in the official preview, so the action starts when the main card does.

The show also sets up the road ahead, with Blood and Guts on November 4 in Jacksonville and Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona. Every result tonight will carry consequences, and I will not rest until the workers control the gold, the dentist chairs, and the production trucks. Until then, I will be enjoying fine imported chocolate with Esteban while Tony Khan, a capitalist pig of the highest order, counts his pumpkins. Viva la revolución, comrades, and happy Halloween!

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