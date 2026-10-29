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AEW Fright Night Dynamite Review: Long Live Queen Aminata

Comrades, my AEW Fright Night Dynamite review: Queen Aminata seizes the TBS Title, The Cut wreck the Death Riders, and Esteban approves. Viva the queen!

Article Summary Comrades, Queen Aminata survived Britt Baker's belt shot and won her first AEW title, defeating Persephone with Off With Her Head to become the new TBS Champion at AEW Fright Night Dynamite!

The Cut beat the Death Riders when Clark Connors speared Daniel Garcia, and Jon Moxley then challenged them to Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear.

Kyle Fletcher beat Jack Perry with an Avalanche Sheerdrop Brainbuster, and his AEW World Championship match against Will Ospreay is now official for Full Gear.

Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship when Steven Borden arrived in a clown mask, and Motor City Machine Guns took a 2-1 lead on FTR before next week's Blood and Guts.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sulfurous depths of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is lounging in a bubble bath of imported champagne and refusing to acknowledge the existence of Monday. I have just finished watching AEW Fright Night Dynamite from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and I have never been more proud of a working-class hero. Queen Aminata closed the show as the new TBS Champion, and the people's revolution has a new queen!

Now, grab your finest cigar and an uncomfortable amount of rum, comrades, because we have a lot of ground to cover. Next week's Blood and Guts is in Jacksonville, Full Gear is on the horizon, and the CIA has been unusually quiet, which I assume means they are all watching wrestling too.

The Cut Strike First, Moxley Declares Anarchy

The show opened with a tag team match as Jay White and David Finlay of The Cut took on AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders. With Clark Connors, Ace Austin, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli all lurking around ringside, I knew this was going to be less a wrestling match and more a diplomatic incident.

The finish was pure backroom politics, comrades. With the referee distracted, Connors speared Garcia, and White picked up the pin after a Blade Runner. It was the kind of dirty business that reminds me of the time I shared a hot tub with dictator Fidel Castro and actor Gary Busey, and nobody could remember who stole the cigars, but everyone agreed the referee should have been looking elsewhere.

Both groups and their allies then brawled, with Castagnoli swinging Connors while the Death Riders held the ring. Moxley closed the segment by challenging The Cut to Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear. A match with no rules and no oversight? That is just my Tuesday cabinet meeting.

Women's Blood and Guts Gets Its Battle Lines

A video package set up next week's women's Blood and Guts match, and the sides are drawn. Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion will face The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, and Willow Nightingale. The Brawling Birds, you will recall, are the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, so they are bringing gold and a grudge into a cage with two rings. I am already drafting a strongly worded telegram to the capitalists who did not give me a ticket to Jacksonville.

A second package promoted both the men's and women's Blood and Guts matches, narrated and featuring Dean Malenko. Comrades, when a preview makes me want to storm a cage in my dress uniform, you know the production team did its job.

Kyle Fletcher Beats Jack Perry, Gets His Ospreay Title Shot

In singles action, Kyle Fletcher defeated Jack Perry with an Avalanche Sheerdrop Brainbuster. With Don Callis, Jake Doyle, and Mark Davis in his corner, Fletcher declared that he had just beaten a company pillar, then challenged AEW World Champion Will Ospreay for the title at Full Gear. The match was made official.

Callis surrounds himself with muscle and scheming, which I respect on a professional level. In my country we call that "a cabinet." The CIA calls it "a coup waiting to happen." I have never found their terminology helpful.

New Level Resist Swerve's Texas Death Match Demand

Renee Paquette hosted an in-ring interview with New Level's Creed and Kofi, who discussed their AEW World Trios Championship rematch at Full Gear. Brody King and Hangman Adam Page were part of the conversation, and then Swerve Strickland showed up demanding a Texas Death Match, which New Level resisted.

Then Prince Nana rolled footage of a bloodied Bandido with Swerve, and Swerve repeated his demand. Hangman urged the others not to give Swerve what he wants. Wise counsel, comrades. When a man shows up to a negotiation with a bloodied hostage on video, you do not simply sign the treaty. I learned this from a very tense summit in 1987 with a man in a fez.

The Don Callis Family Plots Ahead

In a backstage promo, Callis, Fletcher, Davis, Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Josh Alexander promoted their Blood and Guts and Full Gear matches. Alexander promised to take Darby Allin's TNT Championship later in the night, and AEW confirmed that Ospreay will defend the AEW World Championship against Fletcher at Full Gear.

Callis's family is large, ambitious, and organized, much like my own politburo. The difference is that my politburo has never lost a TNT Championship match, mostly because I abolished the TNT Championship in my country and replaced it with a statue of myself.

Motor City Machine Guns Take a 2-1 Lead on FTR

In Match 3 of the Best-of-5 Series, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR to take a 2-1 lead. Shelley rolled up Harwood for the pin after Wheeler was late trying to break up the cover. Timing, comrades, is everything in a revolution.

The post-match was where it got ugly. FTR initially accepted the Guns' handshake, but Stokely Hathaway threw powder at the Guns, and FTR then attacked Shelley's knee. That is a cowardly, bourgeois, counter-revolutionary act, and I say this as a man who once sent a rival general an exploding fruit basket. There are standards.

Ciampa Declines, Conglomeration Issue a Challenge

Backstage, Lexy Nair caught Britt Baker, Aminata, and TBS and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone. Aminata told Baker to stay out of the main event and promised to take the TBS Championship from Persephone. Persephone mocked Aminata and swore she would retain. Spoiler alert, comrades: she did not.

In the ring, Tommaso Ciampa said he wanted an AEW National Championship rematch with Andrade and announced a Fright Night Collision match against Matt Sydal. Ilja Dragunov interrupted and challenged Ciampa to fight right then and there. Ciampa declined and left. I will never understand men who flee a fight, but then again, I once escaped a palace coup through a laundry chute.

Later, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration challenged three members of The Cut to a match on Fright Night Collision. Tony Khan, that capitalist pig with a very lucrative clipboard, made The Gunns and Juice Robinson against The Conglomeration official for Saturday.

Marina Shafir Wins, Moné Slaps, and The Cut Wreck the Death Riders

Marina Shafir defeated Rachel Armstrong when Armstrong submitted to Mother's Milk. Afterward Shafir called out AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné, who confronted and slapped her. I want to thank the CEO of Slaps for her contribution to the evening's entertainment.

During that confrontation, The Cut attacked Moxley and the Death Riders, including Gabe Kidd. Castagnoli fought through several attackers, but The Cut put him down with shillelagh shots and a Blade Runner from White on exposed concrete. Comrades, I have seen sturdier men carried off on a stretcher for less, and I once watched a general lose a fight with a revolving door.

The clip that went viral showed Castagnoli throwing a trash can at Austin Gunn as Gunn ran up the ramp, then catching it again after it rebounded. That is not just wrestling, that is recycling, and I support it fully.

THAT JUST HAPPENED IN REAL LIFE ON NATIONAL TV #AEWDynamite is LIVE as Fright Night continues on TBS and HBO Max https://t.co/Zi3awfTr3X — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 29, 2026

## Darby Allin Retains as Steven Borden Arrives in a Clown Mask

In the TNT Championship match, Darby Allin retained over Josh Alexander when he countered Alexander's ankle lock by falling back to pin his shoulders. Don Callis and RPG Vice were involved, and RPG Vice attempted to interfere. Then Steven Borden appeared in a clown mask and stopped them. Comrades, nothing says "Fright Night" like a masked ally appearing from the shadows to ruin the plans of a corrupt oligarch.

In a backstage promo, Borden addressed teaming with the Young Bucks in Blood and Guts despite their history with his family. Allin simply said he wanted blood and guts. The man is a poet, comrades, and I have commissioned a mural in his honor on the side of my volcano.

Queen Aminata Wins the TBS Championship

The main event delivered the people's victory. Queen Aminata took on Persephone for the TBS Championship, with Britt Baker lurking at ringside despite the warning. Baker delivered a shot with the TBS title belt, and Aminata survived it, then put Persephone away with Off With Her Head to win her first AEW championship.

Members of the women's locker room joined Aminata in the ring as pyro and confetti closed the show, and I will admit that even this hardened dictator shed a single tear into Esteban's champagne. Baker interfered, the interference failed, and the people triumphed. That is the story of every successful revolution, comrades.

Final Thoughts from the Volcano

AEW Fright Night Dynamite was a loaded hour of storytelling that set up Anarchy in the Arena, Ospreay versus Fletcher, a rematch for the AEW World Trios Championship, and next week's Blood and Guts in Jacksonville. The Cut and the Death Riders are on a collision course, Darby Allin has a mysterious clown-masked friend, and a queen wears gold. Esteban gave the show five out of five lettuce leaves, and he is a notoriously harsh critic.

Until next time, comrades, seize the means of production, and for the love of all that is holy, stay out of the way of that trash can.

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