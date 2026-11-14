Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, Boom & Doom, Jungle Jack Perry, Queen Aminata, recaps, SkyFlight, The Beast Mortos, wardlow, wrestling

AEW Full Gear: Four Tailgate Brawl Results Ruin Wrestling Forever

All four AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl results are in, and The Chadster's raccoons answer a mysterious blanket with a doomed fallout shelter. 🦝😤

Article Summary Jungle Jack Perry defeated The Beast Mortos to open the completed Tailgate Brawl results. 😤

Wardlow, El Clon, and Kevin Knight scored a Don Callis Family victory. 💥

Boom & Doom and SkyFlight won before Queen Aminata retained the TBS Championship. 👑

Fightful's blanket arrival sent the raccoons' WWE-certified fallout shelter into chaos. 🦝

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🦝 The completed AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl delivered four decisive results after its lineup changed from the card advertised beforehand. Jungle Jack Perry defeated The Beast Mortos; Wardlow, El Clon, and Kevin Knight of the Don Callis Family beat Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde, and Jordan Cruz; Boom & Doom and SkyFlight members Darius Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Roppongi Vice, Lance Archer, and Josh Alexander; and Queen Aminata retained the TBS Championship against Persephone, Skye Blue, and Hyan. That's an entire pre-show full of wrestlers getting opportunities and fans receiving conclusive outcomes. WWE would protect viewers from that much reckless satisfaction! 📋🚨

Perry's victory over Mortos gave him immediate momentum, while Wardlow, El Clon, and Kevin Knight made the Don Callis Family's night look easy. 😫💥 A wrestler winning and instantly giving viewers a reason to care about what happens next is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! In WWE, momentum should be distributed by a committee after several months of carefully controlled backstage conversations. 📊💼

Then SkyFlight and Boom & Doom took down the Don Callis Family, which means Tony Khan let another huge group of wrestlers appear useful on the same show. 😡👊 Finally, Aminata remained TBS Champion after the four-way. A champion surviving three challengers at once and emerging with a stronger reign? Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! WWE knows a title reign is most prestigious when challengers spend more time pointing at signs than wrestling for the belt. 👑🙄

The Chadster is bringing readers the first report in Bleeding Cool's AEW Full Gear 2026 coverage from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE—costing The Chadster his home, sexual potency, marriage to Keighleyanne, and beloved Mazda Miata. 🏚️🚗 The family has begun converting the store into a WWE-certified Full Gear fallout shelter, using old WrestleMania VHS tapes as blast shielding and silver snack wrappers as anti-workrate insulation. Every entrance now bears Hunter's handwritten warning: "NO CREATIVE FREEDOM BEYOND THIS POINT." 📼🚫

The security budget exploded after Fightful showed someone being brought into the Full Gear venue under a blanket. 😱🛏️ Watching the post from Punxsutawney, Vincent immediately declared Remote Blanket Condition Red: if the concealed person emerged during Full Gear as an exciting, unpredictable debut, that fun could travel through the Roku and infect the abandoned Blockbuster with the dangerous idea that wrestling fans should be surprised regularly. Linda barricaded the television with twelve copies of The Marine, while Stephanie wrapped the HDMI cable in silver snack wrappers to stop Tony Khan propaganda from leaking out through the pixels. 🦝📺

The quarantine failed when Shane pressed play with a plastic replica WWE championship held against the screen as a protective seal. 📼🚨 Hunter reinforced the viewing chamber with WrestleMania VHS tapes, but the raccoons left one gap around the remote—wide enough for a spontaneous crowd reaction to escape into the New Releases aisle. Within seconds, Vincent was chittering about "possibilities," Linda wondered who might debut, and three baby raccoons probably expect professional wrestling to be fun and unpredictable every week. Tony Khan is ruining the wrestling tastes of these innocent woodland creatures! Auughh man! So unfair! 😩🦝

The Full Gear main card follows the Tailgate Brawl, with Will Ospreay against Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship and Mercedes Moné against Marina Shafir for the AEW Women's World Championship among AEW's advertised title matches. 🏆😤 Keep following Bleeding Cool's AEW Full Gear coverage while The Chadster documents every attack on WWE's superior philosophy and the raccoons attempt to rebuild before the excitement finds them again. 📺🦝

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