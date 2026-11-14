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AEW Full Gear Preview: Ospreay v. Fletcher, Moné v. Shafir & More

AEW Full Gear brings Ospreay vs. Fletcher, Moné vs. Shafir, seven main-card title matches, Anarchy in the Arena, and Texas Death to Phoenix.

Article Summary Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher.

Mercedes Moné puts the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Marina Shafir.

Anarchy in the Arena and a Texas Death Match bring two varieties of ultraviolence.

The Tailgate Brawl starts at 7 p.m. ET before the 8 p.m. ET main card.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a gold-plated recreational vehicle parked somewhere outside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, where AEW Full Gear brings eight main-card matches, seven championships, one Anarchy in the Arena, and enough unresolved betrayal to keep the CIA's couples counselor busy until spring. The main card begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, after the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

AEW Full Gear is built around Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against former friend Kyle Fletcher, but the card is stacked from top to bottom. Pour the ceremonial rum, lock the cabinet containing the good forks, and inspect the complete lineup below.

AEW Full Gear Main Card

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

A friendship with one too many shared goals. That's the best way to describe the fracture between Ospreay and Fletcher. While they've met before, tonight marks the first time they will fight over the biggest prize in AEW, the ultimate goal for both men. Ospreay has been on a tear since winning the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at AEW All In: London. He finally beat Jon Moxley at All Out, got past Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam France and then outlasted seven of AEW's best in the first-ever Clockwork Carnage Match at AEW WrestleDream. Now he faces the man who knows him better than anyone. Kyle Fletcher has certainly earned his shot. Days after WrestleDream, he and "The Jet" Kevin Knight beat Ospreay and Adam Copeland in tag team action, with Fletcher pinning Copeland. One week later, he beat "Jungle" Jack Perry on Fright Night Dynamite before daring Ospreay to put the title on the line. The match was made that night, but first came Blood and Guts, where Fletcher led the Don Callis Family to victory by holding a screwdriver to Ospreay's neck until Copeland surrendered on behalf of his team. This past Wednesday, Ospreay and Fletcher came face to face, and it got personal. Fletcher demanded credit for being the man who broke Ospreay's neck and admitted he was jealous as he watched Ospreay walk to the ring to win the AEW World Championship at All In. Ospreay told Fletcher he still loves him, but he also reminded him that he has won five of their six singles matches and promised to show the same killer instinct he showed against Moxley and Omega. Fletcher slapped Ospreay across the face in an effort to instigate him, but the hardened Ospreay showed nothing but resolve in yet another evolution of the AEW World Champion. Maybe that's why Ospreay isn't shaken by Fletcher's lone win over him, which came at Full Gear in 2024. That night, Ospreay absorbed a tombstone piledriver onto the steel steps and an avalanche brainbuster into the top turnbuckle in what many believe was the night The Protostar truly arrived. Ospreay avenged the loss the next month in the semifinals of the Continental Classic and then beat Fletcher again at AEW Revolution 2025 inside a steel cage. Does Ospreay keep the high ground and the AEW World Championship, or does Fletcher ride the momentum of Blood and Guts to take everything from his former friend?

Will Ospreay has beaten Kyle Fletcher five times in six singles meetings, but Fletcher's lone victory came at AEW Full Gear two years ago, and now he arrives with Blood and Guts momentum. Their broken friendship takes me back to a celebrity karaoke tournament I entered with Kim Jong-un and David Hasselhoff. Kim and I had rehearsed a flawless duet, but he wanted the final note, I wanted the trophy, and Hasselhoff kept shouting that the key change belonged to the people. By midnight, the microphone had been snapped in half and our friendship had become a best-of-seven series. Ospreay and Fletcher know each other's timing just as well, which means every counter tonight will feel personal.

AEW Women's World Championship: Mercedes Moné vs. Marina Shafir

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné says she's afraid of no one, but tonight, we'll find out just how true that is when she stands across from Marina Shafir. It was Shafir who answered Moné's call for her next opponent after WrestleDream. Then, after a quick submission win on Fright Night Dynamite, Shafir called out the AEW Women's World Champion, and Moné answered by slapping Shafir across the face three times. Shafir took every one of them with her hands behind her back. One week later at Blood and Guts, Shafir told Moné that somewhere along the way she forgot what it means to be afraid. Moné responded by blasting Shafir with the AEW Women's World Championship, throwing her into the cage and the steel steps and locking in the Statement Maker until officials pulled her off. Moné has since found an ally in "Switchblade" Jay White and The Cut, standing by as they took apart the Death Riders on Collision, with Shafir conveniently not on the Jericho Cruise that night. Everyone was under the same roof this past Wednesday on Dynamite, when Shafir and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley beat Moné and White in a match where everyone was banned from ringside, with Shafir locking on the Brutalizer to make Moné tap out. With the stipulation gone, Moné attacked Shafir after the bell while The Cut battled the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. Moné got in one more cheap shot, once again clobbering Shafir with the AEW Women's World Championship. Shafir has already proven she can make Moné submit, so was the post-match attack just Moné poking the bear? Does Moné continue her reign by turning away such a dangerous challenger, or does Shafir submit her way to the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time?

Three slaps, one Brutalizer, and a championship belt used as punctuation—Mercedes Moné and Marina Shafir have skipped diplomacy entirely. During an etiquette seminar in Havana, the ghost of Fidel Castro, Snooki, and I were assigned the same table. Fidel insisted fear was a capitalist invention; Snooki demonstrated three increasingly aggressive ways to enter a nightclub; and I left with the tablecloth wrapped around my head. Moné wants every arena to operate like her boardroom, but Shafir has already made the CEO tap. Tonight we learn whether Moné's confidence is armor or simply very expensive tailoring.

AEW World Trios Championship Texas Death Match: Hangman Page & Brodido vs. Swerve Strickland & The New Level

"Hangman" Adam Page knows exactly what a Texas Death Match with Swerve Strickland costs, because he went through one at Full Gear three years ago and lost, and the images from that night will haunt him forever. That's why he wanted no part of another. He knew the years it took off their careers and didn't want that for anyone else. Last month, Page, Bandido and Brody King won back the AEW World Trios Championship at WrestleDream in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match when Bandido pinned Swerve for the deciding fall. Swerve wanted the rematch to be a Texas Death Match, and when Page refused, Swerve went after Bandido, who pinned him and Creed at WrestleDream and who already had a victory over Kofi. On Fright Night Dynamite, Swerve left Bandido beaten and bloody and took his mask to make his demand one more time. It worked. At Blood and Guts, an irate Bandido attacked Kofi and then fought Swerve all the way into the arena. He said Swerve took his mask and his honor, and he demanded a Texas Death Match. King agreed, and Page finally gave in, acknowledging it wasn't just about him anymore. Austin Creed and Kofi never wanted this fight, and they made that clear on multiple occasions, but once Bandido put his hands on Kofi, it became their problem. They've admitted they're scared of what they will have to become to win. If this past Wednesday was any indication, they're already there. Brodido and The New Level fought to a double count-out in a wild brawl that ended with Kofi diving off the stage to put himself and King through a table. There is no turning back from Texas Death. Page and Swerve know that, and while Brodido and The New Level have accepted what's coming, there is no way to truly prepare. Do Page and Brodido walk through hell and keep their titles, or do Swerve and The New Level become two-time AEW World Trios Champions in a match that will leave all six men scarred forever?

Hangman Adam Page knows what a Texas Death Match with Swerve Strickland costs, while Bandido, Brody King, Austin Creed, and Kofi are about to receive the invoice. Years ago, I hosted a peace summit where the ghost of Saddam Hussein and Vanilla Ice arrived carrying an unassembled conference table. Vanilla tried to assemble a conference table without instructions, Saddam claimed every screw was disputed territory, and the CIA replaced the Allen wrench with a tiny radio transmitter. By dessert, nobody had signed the treaty, but three chairs had surrendered. The titles matter tonight, yet wounded pride may decide how far all six men are willing to go.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

Matt and Nick Jackson are the first-ever four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, but they've never faced a challenge quite like Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. After the Bucks retained against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at WrestleDream, Davis and Doyle earned tonight's title match by steamrolling the champions in less than three minutes in an eliminator match on Dynamite, a loss the Bucks themselves have called their worst. It didn't get any better at Blood and Guts, where Davis and Doyle left the Bucks bloody and battered as the Don Callis Family won. Davis says the only fitting way to end the destruction is to bring the AEW World Tag Team Championship back to the Don Callis Family. The Bucks aren't backing down, and why would they, as the most accomplished tag team in AEW history? This past Wednesday, they teamed with "Jungle" Jack Perry to beat Kevin Knight, Brian Cage and El Clon, then reminded everyone that nobody outperforms them when their backs are against the wall and the titles are on the line. The Bucks also know who is next, as the Motor City Machine Guns beat FTR to win their best-of-5 series and become the #1 contenders. Do Davis and Doyle finish what they started and take the titles, or can the Bucks find a way to overcome this towering challenge?

The Young Bucks are four-time champions, but Mark Davis and Jake Doyle flattened them in under three minutes and then helped make them bleed at Blood and Guts. My ceremonial tug-of-war with the ghost of Idi Amin, Gary Busey, two professional rugby forwards, and the presidential guard suffered from a similar size problem. Busey fired the starting pistol before anyone held the rope, Amin tried to draft both forwards into his cabinet, and my guards spent the next month saluting from traction. Matt and Nick Jackson have survived every style through speed, nerve, and outrageous self-belief. Tonight they must prove those gifts can move two human fortresses.

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: The Brawling Birds vs. Wrathlander

The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander fought side by side at Blood and Guts, but tonight, championship gold puts them on opposite sides! Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter were already set to defend against Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron when all four were jumped by Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness, with Lena Kross wondering if they would even make it to Full Gear. Instead, The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander joined Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata to win the Women's Blood and Guts Match, with Cameron and Statlander forcing Julia Hart to submit. The alliance didn't last long. After the match, Cameron wondered if the champions were intimidated by the idea of facing one-half of the inaugural champions, Hayter laughed at the idea of a storybook ending for Wrathlander, and all four ended up face to face. The Birds may have helped Wrathlander at Blood and Guts, but tonight, they'll find out who the best team is. Do The Brawling Birds keep their reign going with their second successful defense, or does Wrathlander win the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tonight?

The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander survived Blood and Guts together, but the women's tag titles have put them on opposite sides. At my annual doubles tennis tournament, Nicolás Maduro and Lisa Rinna discovered how quickly championship ambition can ruin a partnership. They hugged for the photographers, coordinated their outfits, and then argued for forty minutes over who got to hold the ceremonial gold racket. The match ended when Rinna served the ball into my finance minister's champagne. Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter have the belts; Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron have the storybook ambition. Friendship can resume after someone wins.

Anarchy in the Arena: Death Riders & The Conglomeration vs. The Cut

No rules, no boundaries and nowhere to hide. Anarchy in the Arena is back, and this time, two groups who have spent plenty of time fighting each other have united against a common enemy. "Switchblade" Jay White and The Cut have left a trail of bodies on the way to Phoenix. Last month on Dynamite, White dropped Orange Cassidy with a Blade Runner on the same night they teamed up, kicking off the shocking reveal of The Cut, who went on to destroy both the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. The Cut has since laid out Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly on multiple occasions. On Fright Night Dynamite, it took multiple shillelagh shots and a Blade Runner on the exposed concrete floor to take out Claudio Castagnoli. That same night, Jon Moxley told The Cut that if this is the game they want to play, they can settle it in Anarchy in the Arena. Knowing the numbers were against him, Moxley did something he rarely does and asked for help. He sat down across from Cassidy, a man he has been to war with many times, and offered him the chance to collect the debt White owes, with Moxley sliding a fork to Cassidy. The Conglomeration accepted. That only ramped up the violence. The Cut wiped out the Death Riders on Collision, but then found Juice Robinson in a bloody mess! The attack was blamed not on the Death Riders, but on Orange Cassidy! This past Wednesday, David Finlay used his shillelagh to steal a win over Cassidy before Clark Connors speared Cassidy off the apron. But when The Cut tried to swarm Moxley and Marina Shafir later that night, a bandaged Cassidy led The Conglomeration to the rescue, and Moxley and Cassidy shook hands as The Cut watched from the ramp. Does this unlikely alliance band together once again to make The Cut pay, or do White and The Cut prove they now run AEW? For the first time ever, Anarchy in the Arena comes to Full Gear!

Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy have spent years fighting each other, yet The Cut has forced the Death Riders and Conglomeration to share a side. The last time I saw enemies unite this quickly, the CIA had stolen the karaoke machine from my summit with Kim Jong-un and Flavor Flav. Kim blamed me, Flavor Flav blamed the hotel, and then we spotted the agents pushing the machine toward a laundry van. Three rival security details charged through the lobby together while Flavor Flav rang a room-service bell like an alarm. We recovered the machine, destroyed the breakfast buffet, and resumed hating one another before lunch. Anarchy in the Arena should follow roughly that schedule, except Moxley has already handed Cassidy a fork.

AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ilja Dragunov

AEW National Champion Tommaso Ciampa has held the title for only a week, and he's already defending against one of the most intense competitors in the world. Ciampa may have kept Dragunov waiting, but a match like this is exactly why he wanted the title back. After coming up short at WrestleDream, Ciampa got his rematch with Andrade El Ídolo on Collision last Saturday and won the AEW National Championship, his second title in AEW. He made his first successful defense this past Wednesday against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Ciampa didn't get to celebrate for long. The metronome hit, Ilja Dragunov walked to the ring, and it was revealed that Dragunov would challenge for the title at Full Gear. Ciampa offered a handshake, then flipped Dragunov off and left. This has been building since Dragunov arrived at WrestleDream. He beat Bailey in his AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite, and when Ciampa called himself the greatest signing in AEW history on Fright Night Dynamite, Dragunov offered to put that claim to the test right then and there. Ciampa said no that night. Now he has no choice. Does Ciampa hang on to the gold he fought so hard to get back, or does Dragunov conduct a symphony of violence that brings him the AEW National Championship?

Tommaso Ciampa has held the National Championship for one week, already defended it once, and now gets Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov's metronome brings back the national symphony I commissioned with the late Saparmurat Niyazov and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Niyazov demanded every movement be named after him, Van Damme tried to conduct while doing the splits between two timpani, and my artillery band fired the finale during the opening note. Nobody asked for an encore, although three neighboring countries sent formal inquiries. Ciampa and Dragunov promise the same intensity with much better timing.

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Copeland

Two legends go one-on-one for the first time ever, and it's turned surprisingly personal. Adam Copeland has announced that 2027 will be his final year in wrestling, and Kazuchika Okada has done everything he can to make it miserable ever since. In the Clockwork Carnage Match, Okada pinned Copeland following a surprise Rainmaker, but later, when Copeland thought he had Okada beat to win the match and the AEW World Championship, he was wiped out by a Hidden Blade and pinned by Ospreay as time expired. Days later, Okada cost Copeland and Ospreay their tag team match against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight on Dynamite when Copeland crashed head-first into the AEW International Championship as Okada held it out in the corner. At Blood and Guts, Copeland speared Okada through a table, but it was Okada who choked Copeland with a chain through the cage as Fletcher held a screwdriver to Ospreay's neck. With his teammates in danger, Copeland surrendered. That decision hasn't sat well with everyone. Ospreay questioned it afterward, and Copeland, who spent nine years in retirement because of his own neck injury, said he never wants to see that happen to anyone else. If his team couldn't understand that, he said, then maybe this isn't the place for him, and he walked out. Now Copeland faces the man who put him in that position. Is Copeland's head in the right place for a match of this magnitude? Does Okada continue his reign as AEW International Champion, or does Copeland get his revenge and win the title for the first time?

Kazuchika Okada and Adam Copeland meet for the first time with the International Championship and Copeland's approaching final year adding urgency. At a baccarat table in Kinshasa, the ghost of Mobutu Sese Seko, William Shatner, and I used a gold presidential watch as the marker. Mobutu kept changing the rules, Shatner narrated every card with dramatic pauses, and I discovered too late that the CIA dealer had replaced the watch with a tracking device. Copeland understands that time is precious; Okada understands that gold looks best around his waist. Their first match may feel like it has been waiting years to happen.

AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl — TBS Championship: Queen Aminata vs. Persephone vs. Maya World

Queen Aminata won her first AEW gold when she beat Persephone for the TBS Championship on Fright Night Dynamite, and she will defend it against two former champions on the Tailgate Brawl before Full Gear, continuing a very busy month for the champion! Aminata turned away Hyan and Skye Blue in a 3-Way this past Wednesday in the main event, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. arrived and provided a distraction so Persephone could attack from behind. Maya World ran out to make the save, and it was announced that both will challenge Aminata tonight. Persephone took the TBS Championship from World at All In: London with Baker's help, so World has a score to settle and a title she wants back. Persephone has been on a mission since losing the title to Aminata, but Aminata got the better of her once again when her squad won Blood and Guts. Does Aminata survive another 3-Way with her title reign intact, or can Persephone or World become a two-time TBS Champion?

The revolution begins one hour early, comrades! Queen Aminata defends against former champions Persephone and Maya World after surviving another three-way match only days ago. At a presidential tailgate in Tripoli, the ghost of Muammar Gaddafi, Carrot Top, and I once entered a three-way cornhole tournament for a jeweled barbecue fork. Gaddafi negotiated an alliance on the first throw, Carrot Top produced six illegal prop beanbags, and both men turned on me as soon as I took the lead. I still won, comrades, because authoritarianism teaches excellent peripheral vision. Aminata will need the same awareness with two former champions hunting her title.

AEW Full Gear Start Time and How to Watch

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl begins live coast-to-coast at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TNT and HBO Max. The AEW Full Gear main card starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on HBO Max PPV.

In the United States, comrades can order AEW Full Gear through HBO Max, Fubo, Prime Video, PPV.com, DIRECTV, DISH, Sling, YouTube, traditional cable and satellite providers, and DAZN. The event will also be shown at select Twin Peaks locations and at Dave & Buster's locations nationwide.

In Canada, viewing options include MyAEW, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, DAZN, and traditional cable and satellite providers. MyAEW also serves the United Kingdom and international markets; Prime Video is available in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany; DAZN carries the event in more than 180 countries; and PPV.com and YouTube are available in select international markets. DISH, DIRECTV, and Sling also serve Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can read AEW's complete official preview and check AEW's viewing and purchase guide for platform details. I shall watch from the presidential RV while Esteban guards the watermelon and my security detail searches every production crate for CIA agents disguised as ring cables. Enjoy AEW Full Gear, comrades!

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