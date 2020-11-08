AEW Full Gear Results – Gangrel, Hurricane, More in Elite Deletion

At AEW Full Gear, Sammy Guevara visited the Hardy Compound for Elite Deletion. So who got deleted? Find out here.

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel. Joe Biden is the next president, and people are partying in the streets. You love to see it! And on top of that, AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Don't worry if you're out in the streets celebrating Donald Trump losing… I've got you covered! Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool along with, well, usually it's snarky analysis, but I have to admit I'm in a pretty good mood tonight, as are a lot of people. One guy, in particular, is not, but that's only adding to it.

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 7

For Gull Gear's penultimate match, we get Elite Deletion, a cinematic match in the style of the previous "Deletion" matches that arguable inspired all of the "cinematic" matches see across the major wrestling companies today. It's a hardcore match in the woods at the Hardy compound that eventually leads to a ring in the woods. There, HArdy has the match won when Proud and Powerful attack. Interesting, as this means, only Jake Hager is in Florida for Jericho's match later.

After the interference, Hardy calls up Private Party, who are waiting in a car on the compound. They get involved to even things up. Then Hardy gets fireworks involved, and to be honest, that seems like a bad idea in the woods with leaves all over the ground. But nothing seems to catch fire, so I guess it's just a lucky night all around for everyone on the night we finally got rid of Donald Trump.

Hardy is about to toss Sammy into the Lake of Reincarnation when Gangrel shows up, holding Hurricane Helms hostage. Private Party attacks Gangrel. Matt "frees Hurricane Helms from captivity." Sammy and Hurricane brawl, and Sammy tosses him into the lake. He returns as Shane Helms and gets tossed in again.

Sammy and Matt eventually end up trapped alone in the Dome of Deletion, where they brawl some more. There's a coffin in here that almost certainly has someone in it. Sammy disassembles the ring ropes of the ring in there and beats and chokes Matt with them. Sammy hits a Swanton Bomb off a ladder onto Matt through a table. Hardy spears Sammy out of the ring through a table where Sammy becomes a bloody mess (presumably fake blood here as there was a camera cut in-between). Hardy smashes him in the face with a chair. Then he hits him in the head against the concrete floor with the chair for the pin.

Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara.

That was… something. Hardy invites Private Party into the dome, and they stuff Sammy into a garbage can. Hardy wheels it out back. Senor Benjamin is waiting with a pickup truck. They lift the can into the back of the truck, and he drives off. Cut to Reby Hardy playing the piano. She, Matt, Hurricane, and Private Party celebrate.

This was a redemption of sorts for Matt Hardy's Broken Universe after it was sort of ruined during his time in WWE. It was good.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW Full Gear continues. Check back soon if you're partying on the streets of Washington DC and need to know who won right away. If you're reading this in the morning, there should be a link to the next match down below.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: AEW Full Gear 2020 Edition.