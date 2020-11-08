AEW Full Gear Results – Nyla Rose Looks to End Hikaru Shida's Reign

At AEW Full Gear, Hikaru Shida defended the AEW Women's Championship Against Nyla Rose. Did she walk out with the belt? Find out here!

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool.

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 5

Dasha interviews QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. MArshall uses the opportunity to air grievances against Allie for taking advantage of him. Dustin Rhodes also insults Allie and then says he got Tony Khan to give him a bunkhouse match with the Butcher. God, I love Dustin's throwback promo style straight out of the 80s.

Nyla Rose comes to the ring, followed by Hikaru Shida. They have a match. Shida is doing well until Vicki Guerrero interferes and injures her knee. Nyla goes after the leg after that and spends the rest of the match absolutely bullying Shida. Finally, Shida makes a comeback, only for Guerrero to interfere again. But when Aubrey Edwards rips a kendo stick out of Vicki's hand, it allows Shida to shove Nyla into Vicki, take Nyla in the ring, and hit the falcon arrow. But Nyla kicks out. Then she kicks out of a Tamashii, but not another one.

Hikaru Shida defeats Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women's Championship.

Hikaru Shida is a great wrestler and has had a number of really good matches since winning the title, without question the best women's matches in AEW. Tonight's match is an example of that. So it's a shame that AEW hasn't done much in the way of giving her a story outside of the ring. A year into AEW, I think it's fair to be more critical of AEW's lack of attention to the women's division than in the past year when they deserved some time to build, regardless of what Cody says. That gripe aside, this really was a fantastic match (which only makes the complaint sting more).

Vicki Guerrero screams at Nyla after the match. Nyla is certainly not gonna take that. Or maybe she is. Vicki slaps Nyla in the face, and Nyla just takes it. Okay then.

