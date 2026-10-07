Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Grand Slam: France, recaps, wrestling

AEW Grand Slam: France Night 1 / Dynamite Review: Arc de Okada Falls

Comrades, AEW Grand Slam: France Night 1 brought title defenses, Clockwork Carnage rules, and an Arc de Okada that crumbled under Will Ospreay. Allons-y!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Grand Slam: France Night 1 delivered a Paris-sized pile of title action, with Bandido, Darby Allin, Mercedes Moné, and Will Ospreay all retaining their gold.

Will Ospreay survived Kazuchika Okada's "Arc de Okada" insults with a final Hidden Blade, and Samoa Joe stared down the champion to close the show.

Samoa Joe became the first confirmed Clockwork Carnage qualifier for AEW WrestleDream by beating Jungle Jack Perry with a top-rope muscle buster.

Thekla seized the means of production by speared Mercedes Moné and posing with the AEW Women's World Championship, while Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland's ringside argument set up a trios title showdown.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a gold-plated pedalo floating down the Seine, with Esteban the capybara sipping Champagne beside me. I have just finished watching AEW Grand Slam: France Night 1, which aired as a special edition of Dynamite from the Adidas Arena in Paris. The CIA has been jamming my satellite signal all morning, but I hold in my hand a baguette-shaped antenna, and the people shall have their review! There were title defenses, a brand-new match type with rules that require a whiteboard, and a Parisian insult contest. Allons-y!

ROH World Championship Match Gets a Side of Ringside Drama

We began AEW Grand Slam: France with Bandido defending the ROH World Championship against Kofi, with Brody King, Austin Creed, Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana, and Hangman Adam Page all crowding ringside. That is a lot of people for one apron, comrades. It reminds me of the time my old friend Fidel Castro and I tried to share one hammock at a cigar convention with Gary Busey. Nobody won that, either. Hangman and Swerve began arguing at ringside, and the commotion was exactly the distraction Bandido needed to hit Kofi with the 21 Plex for the pin and retain. Afterward Bandido celebrated while Hangman and Swerve were pulled apart, and Brody told Hangman the important thing was that Bandido won. Spoken like a true team player, though I suspect the CIA planted that argument to sow discord among the workers.

A Rules Explainer for the Clockwork Carnage Match

Next, Renee Paquette appeared in a video segment to explain the new Clockwork Carnage match for AEW WrestleDream. Two wrestlers start at random, and more enter every three minutes until eight are in. Eliminations before all entries are in remove wrestlers from the match. Then comes a 15-minute scoring phase, where the AEW World Champion is decided by most pinfalls or submissions. Comrades, I have run entire national budgets with fewer rules than this. I once tried to explain a match like this to Kim Jong Il, and he asked whether there was a simpler version where he just wins. Honestly, that is the most efficient format of all. Still, an eight-person timed chaos match with a scoring round is a fun new toy, and I look forward to ignoring half the rules and cheering anyway.

Backstage With the Champ and a Bilingual Bailey

Paquette then interviewed Will Ospreay and Speedball Mike Bailey backstage. Ospreay discussed defending the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada and acknowledged that his singles record against Okada is a losing one. Refreshing honesty, comrades! In my government, statistics like that would be reclassified as a state secret. Bailey spoke in French, said he wanted into Clockwork Carnage, and noted he has a qualifier on AEW Grand Slam: France Night 2. Ospreay said United Empire would bring the best out of each other and that he was ready for the main event. I admire a man who speaks the local language. It is the same charm I used when I invaded a neighboring country's duty-free shop.

Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: The Joe Show

Our first Clockwork Carnage qualifier saw Samoa Joe face Jungle Jack Perry, with HOOK briefly accompanying Joe to the ring before leaving. Joe won with a top-rope muscle buster, which is the wrestling equivalent of a bulldozer doing a backflip. That makes him the first confirmed Clockwork Carnage qualifier at AEW WrestleDream. After the match Joe checked a small cut on his head and offered Perry a respectful blessing before leaving. Respect among warriors, comrades! It is the same respect I show the CIA agents who follow me, right before I lose them in the jungle.

Okada Insults Paris in Paris, Naturally

AEW Grand Slam: France then cut to a promo from Okada in Paris before he challenged Ospreay. He insulted Paris and Parisians in French, joked about an "Arc de Okada," and said everyone would say au revoir to Ospreay's title reign. Comrades, insulting a city to its face while standing in it takes real courage, or an extremely generous travel insurance plan. I once tried the same thing in a Moscow banquet hall with Vladimir Putin, and I still have the bruises. The "Arc de Okada" is a lovely monument to ego, though. Even I, a man with seventeen statues of himself, had to nod in respect.

The Tag Team Bout That Moxley Did Not See Coming

Mark Davis and Jake Doyle faced Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd, with Marina Shafir accompanying Moxley and Kidd. Davis and Doyle defeated them when Davis hit Kidd with Close Your Eyes and Count to Three for the pin. That finisher is advice I give to my cabinet during budget season. Moxley and Kidd bring a lot of chaos, comrades, but even the best bar fight can end in an upset when the other side just wants it more. This is the kind of cooperative victory that makes my socialist heart sing, two workers uniting to topple the establishment!

A Video Package for Jericho and Wayne, Round Two

AEW Grand Slam: France aired a video package looking back at the history between Chris Jericho and Nick Wayne, promoting Jericho vs. Nick Wayne 2 for Night 2. Comrades, any rivalry that gets a sequel and a highlight reel is one the capitalists will happily milk. Jericho has been a performer for longer than some of my coups have been planned, and Wayne is young enough to have been born during one of them. I look forward to the rematch with a bowl of popcorn and a mild sense of unease about my own age.

TNT Championship Match Gets Bloody and Metallic

Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher exposed a turnbuckle and later tried to use it, which is the kind of plan I would expect from a man who clearly learned wrestling at a hardware store. Allin turned it around and sent Fletcher into the exposed metal, applied the Scorpion Death Lock, then hit two Coffin Drops for the pin. Allin was bloodied along the way but retained. The whole thing reminded me of an evening on the yacht with Muammar Gaddafi, when we tried to open a coconut with a loose bolt. It did not end well for the coconut either.

The Dogs vs. The Young Bucks Package

Next, AEW Grand Slam: France aired a package for The Dogs against The Young Bucks, promoting their match for Night 2. Comrades, nothing fills me with joy like a feud with a name that sounds like a pet shop. Esteban has already demanded front-row seats, in case there are any treats involved. I will not say who I am backing, because the CIA reads my mail, but I will say that the Bucks have never once offered me a discount on merch.

Queen Aminata Promises a New Women's Champion

Backstage, Paquette interviewed Queen Aminata before her AEW Women's World Championship match. Aminata said she felt great, spoke to the audience in French, and said she would become AEW Women's World Champion. Her confidence was the kind I wish my own cabinet had on the day the treasury was audited. The French crowd clearly enjoyed hearing her in their own language, which is far more than I can say for how they treated my diplomatic motorcade last spring.

Women's World Championship: Statement Made, Then Interrupted

Mercedes Moné defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Aminata. Moné avoided Aminata's double stomp and hit the Statement Maker for the pin to retain. After the match, Thekla ran in and Moné tried to hit her with the title, but Thekla ducked and speared Moné, then grabbed the championship and posed with it. Seizing the means of production, comrades! Thekla took the belt right out of the champion's hands, which is the most socialist thing I have seen on television this week. I assume she will return it after a brief redistribution ceremony, but I would not count on it.

Swerve and The New Level Propose a Trios Challenge

In a backstage promo, Swerve, Prince Nana, Austin Creed, and Kofi challenged Hangman Page, Bandido, and Brody King. They proposed a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW WrestleDream. Two out of three falls, comrades, which means twice the opportunity for betrayal. After the ringside argument earlier in the night, I smell a plot cooked up in a smoky room by Tony Khan, that capitalist pig. I only hope the workers unite long enough to win the thing before one of them hits the other with a chair.

Main Event: Ospreay Survives Okada in Paris

For the main event of AEW Grand Slam: France, Ospreay defended the AEW World Championship against Okada, with Don Callis accompanying Okada. Ospreay survived Okada's offense, hit short-range Hidden Blades and the Stormbreaker, then finished Okada with a final Hidden Blade for the pin to retain. So much for the "Arc de Okada," which seems to have been demolished faster than a government building during one of my own coups. Ospreay celebrated with Bailey, and then Samoa Joe appeared on the ramp and stared down both men to close the show. Joe is already a Clockwork Carnage qualifier, comrades, so I assume he was just stopping by to say hello in his usual cheerful way. The champion's celebration was cut short in the most delightfully ominous manner, and I, for one, will be tuning in for Night 2 with my finest caviar and a very nervous capybara.

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