Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Grand Slam Mexico, preview', wrestling

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico Preview – Comrades, It's Go Time!

El Presidente previews AEW Grand Slam: Mexico live from Arena México with championship matches, street fights, and capitalist pigs getting what they deserve!

Article Summary El Presidente reports live from Arena México as AEW Grand Slam: Mexico delivers 2.5 hours of championship chaos with Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis in a Mexico City Street Fight!

Two championship matches headline tonight's card as Kyle Fletcher defends the AEW International Title against Speedball Mike Bailey in a rubber match, while The Demand put the AEW World Trios Championships on the line!

Comrades, enemies must unite as AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage and Adam Copeland team with their All In: London challengers the Young Bucks to battle the Death Riders in an eight-man tag war!

Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Ídolo, and Komander fight for the number one spot in the All In: London Casino Gauntlet, plus Mercedes Moné battles AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale in trios action!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private luxury box at Arena México, where my capybara Esteban is currently enjoying a plate of the finest nachos while I prepare to witness what promises to be a spectacular evening of professional wrestling! Tonight, AEW brings their Grand Slam: Mexico extravaganza to one of the most hallowed temples of lucha libre in all the world, and let me tell you, the atmosphere here reminds me of the time I attended a state dinner with Fidel Castro and El Santo – though that is a story for another day, comrades.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam: Mexico promises to be a 2.5-hour spectacular that runs straight through Mexico City on its way to London, and if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that the road to glory is never straight and always passes through the most dangerous territories. Tonight's card features championship matches, grudge battles, and enough star power to light up my underground bunker for a year!

Mexico City Street Fight (No Outside Interference): Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

Will Ospreay has the match of his life coming up with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at All In: London. But before he can make any attempt to realize a childhood dream, he needs to settle a personal grudge with his former friend and now bitter enemy, Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family. After losing the AEW National Championship to Andrade El Ídolo at AEW Redemption, Davis was angry and called out Ospreay last week on Dynamite, reminding everyone that the two are 1-1 recently – and insisting Ospreay's win came with a giant asterisk thanks to the Death Riders' interference in the Semifinals of the 2026 Owen Cup. Davis beat Ospreay via doctor stoppage back in April, which was the night the Death Riders saved Ospreay from further injury and offered him the chance to train with them. Davis attempted to strike a big blow against Ospreay on Collision after The Aerial Assassin beat Daniel Garcia in the main event by attacking from the crowd with RPG Vice, only for Ospreay to fight them off and make the Mexico City Street Fight challenge. Ospreay is going it alone on his journey to Wembley Stadium, and Davis promised to leave the Don Callis Family in the back and settle it one-on-one. With so much to fight for later this month, how will Ospreay navigate such a dangerous opponent who already put him on the shelf once?

Ah, comrades, nothing warms my heart quite like watching former friends beat each other senseless in the streets! It reminds me of the time Hugo Chávez and I had a disagreement over who had the better mustache – we settled it with a street fight through the streets of Caracas, though I must say the CIA tried to interfere by air-dropping propaganda leaflets. Will Ospreay faces Mark Davis with the promise of no outside interference, but as someone who has heard that promise from the CIA approximately 847 times, I remain skeptical, comrades! The stipulation is noble – two warriors settling their differences mano a mano – but in professional wrestling, as in international politics, promises are often as solid as the American dollar after I've flooded the market with counterfeits! Ospreay has his date with destiny against Kenny Omega in just 25 days, but first he must survive DUNKZILLA, who has already put him on the shelf once. This is like preparing for a summit with the United Nations while first having to survive dinner with my ex-wife – theoretically possible, but practically suicidal!

AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, ROH World Champion Bandido & Brody King

The Demand became AEW World Trios Champions for the first time after claiming the titles from The Conglomeration on Dynamite last week with a major assist from The Lethal Twist's Blake Christian. When Ricochet, Kaun and Liona and The Lethal Twist kept the beatdown going after the bell, Brody King tried to make the save, but he was quickly taken down – so "Hangman" Adam Page stormed in with a barbed-wire wrapped chair to clear the ring! On Collision, King and Bandido thanked Page, who responded by suggesting a challenge for the AEW World Trios Titles. The Demand wasted no time accepting the fight! Bandido dubbed their team The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, so they have a fun nickname. But will their lack of experience as a team be an issue against The Demand's undeniable chemistry?

Comrades, The Demand are fresh champions, having seized the means of production – I mean, the AEW World Trios Championships – just last week! Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona represent the perfectly synchronized unit, like my elite guard when they perform their synchronized swimming routines in my olympic-sized pool. But now they face "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" – "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King – a team thrown together by circumstance and a barbed-wire wrapped chair! This is very much like the coalition government I once formed with three rival warlords – we had the weapons, we had the passion, but did we have the chemistry? Well, two of them are no longer with us, so make of that what you will! Bandido competing in Arena México is particularly special, comrades, as this venue is sacred ground for lucha libre. I once attended a match here with El Santo and Gael García Bernal, and let me tell you, the energy was so electric it powered my secret volcano lair for a month!

AEW International Championship Match: "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

With his victory in the ladder match in his hometown of Montreal at AEW Redemption, "Speedball" Mike Bailey earned a shot at the AEW International Title, and later that night, he made a challenge to Kyle Fletcher for Mexico City. Last week on Dynamite, Bailey pinned Jake Doyle to earn the win for his team with Brodido against Doyle, Fletcher and Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family. Speedball and Fletcher came face-to-face the next night on Collision, and after an initial attack by Fletcher backstage, they fought into the arena with Bailey turning the tables to take Fletcher down and hold up the AEW International Championship. The pair are 1-1 against each other in AEW, with Bailey beating Fletcher in last year's Continental Classic and Fletcher defending the TNT Title in a win over Bailey back in March. Can Fletcher make his third defense since winning the AEW International Title last month at Beach Break, or does Bailey take the rubber match and his first AEW singles gold?

A rubber match for championship gold, comrades! "Speedball" Mike Bailey and "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher are tied at one victory apiece, making this the ultimate tiebreaker – much like the time I played poker with Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman to determine who would get the last bottle of my private reserve tequila. The stakes were high, the tension was palpable, and yes, the CIA tried to mark the cards, but I digress! Bailey earned his opportunity through capitalist ladder-climbing – literally, comrades! – in Montreal, and now he seeks to claim his first AEW singles championship. Fletcher, meanwhile, represents the Don Callis Family, that collection of capitalist wrestlers hoarding gold like dragons hoarding treasure! As someone who has always believed in the redistribution of championship belts, I am torn. On one hand, Bailey represents the scrappy underdog, the worker fighting against the established order. On the other hand, Fletcher is an exceptional talent who proves that sometimes the bourgeoisie produce quality entertainment! Either way, Esteban and I will be watching with great interest, and possibly placing a small wager with Don Callis himself – though I should warn you, Don, I have never lost a bet since I rigged my country's entire casino industry!

AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale & Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) vs. Mercedes Moné & AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion ("Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross)

Last week, AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale's emotional celebration on Dynamite was crashed by Mercedes Moné, who forced Nightingale to sign their All In: London contract on the spot, then had Divine Dominion help her lay out the champion. The Brawling Birds ran in to make the save, but the next night on Collision, Divine Dominion jumped Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor after their trios win with HAZUKI. The Brawling Birds want their shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles, so tonight could go a long way in making that a reality. And for Nightingale, this is a chance to get some retribution on Moné and regain the momentum heading into their All In: London showdown. Who will take this star-studded trios match?

Comrades, there is nothing more dangerous than a celebration interrupted! It is like the time I was giving a speech about my economic reforms and the CIA parachuted in with a mariachi band to drown me out – except Mercedes Moné is far more stylish than any CIA operative I have ever encountered! Willow Nightingale is the AEW Women's World Champion, a title she defended with honor, only to have her moment stolen by the CEO herself. Now, teaming with the Brawling Birds – Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor – Nightingale seeks revenge against Moné and Divine Dominion, the massive team of "Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross. Divine Dominion are champions themselves, holding the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles, making this a match where gold meets gold, prestige meets prestige, and violence meets more violence! The Brawling Birds have their eyes on those tag team championships, comrades, and this is their opportunity to show they can hang with the best. It reminds me of the time my elite female guard challenged Ronda Rousey to an exhibition match at my palace – Ronda won, obviously, but my guards earned her respect, and also several broken bones! Tonight in Arena México, six warriors will collide, and the momentum heading into All In: London hangs in the balance!

CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone vs. Kris Statlander

Persephone came up short in her TBS Championship match with Maya World on Dynamite last week, after Kris Statlander pulled a kendo stick away from her at a crucial moment late in the match. That made these two even after Persephone first cost Statlander the TBS Title in Survival of the Fittest last month. Statlander challenged Persephone to a match in Mexico City to settle this back-and-forth, so they'll go one-on-one tonight for the first time.

An eye for an eye, a kendo stick for a kendo stick! Persephone and Kris Statlander have been trading interference in each other's championship pursuits like I trade insults with the American ambassador at United Nations meetings. Now they meet for the first time in singles competition, with Persephone carrying the prestigious CMLL World Women's Championship into Arena México – the home of CMLL itself! Comrades, this is like bringing your report card home to your parents – the pressure is immense, and failure is not an option unless you enjoy being grounded for a month! Statlander, the alien warrior from the Andromeda Galaxy (or so she claims – I once claimed to have a summer home on Mars to impress Elon Musk, so I understand creative liberties), seeks to prove she belongs in the title conversation by defeating a champion on their home turf. This match has all the ingredients for excellence: mutual animosity, championship prestige, and the historic Arena México atmosphere! Plus, Esteban has a peculiar fascination with Statlander's alien gimmick – he keeps trying to communicate with her through interpretive dance, which is adorable but also somewhat concerning.

Jericho, Darby Allin & Místico vs. Don Callis Family (TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero)

TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight called out any world champions, past or present willing to step up to Knight, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero at Grand Slam: Mexico. Jericho, Darby Allin and Místico answered the call, as they take on Knight, Okada and Hechicero tonight in Mexico City!

Champions versus champions, comrades! When "The Jet" Kevin Knight issued his open challenge for world-class talent to face himself, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, and Hechicero, he probably did not expect Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Místico to answer! This is a trios match featuring current TNT Champion Knight, current CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero, and the legendary Rainmaker himself – a man whose economic policies I have studied extensively, though I must say his money-printing celebration wastes valuable currency that could be redistributed to the workers! Jericho is a champion of everything at various points, Darby Allin is a daredevil who makes my own stunts look cautious (and I once jumped a motorcycle over the Strait of Magellan to escape interpol), and Místico represents the proud tradition of lucha libre in his home country. The Don Callis Family continues to hoard championships like capitalist pigs hoarding grain during a famine, but tonight they face opposition that brings experience, fearlessness, and local pride! I predict chaos, comrades, the kind of beautiful chaos that erupts when I host peace talks at my palace and "accidentally" serve truth serum in the cocktails!

AEW World Tag Team Champions Christian Cage & Adam Copeland & Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, PAC and Wheeler Yuta)

Their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at All In: London is official, but before Christian Cage, Adam Copeland and the Young Bucks share a ring as opponents at Wembley Stadium, they'll be on the same side of this huge eight-man tag with the Death Riders in Mexico City. The champions and challengers had a tense sit-down with Renee Paquette on Dynamite last week, but they'll have to put those feelings aside to handle Moxley, Garcia, PAC and Wheeler Yuta. As Moxley prepares to put his AEW Continental Championship on the line in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup, which begins this Saturday on Collision, he'll take this fight as a way to continue to sharpen his skills before facing "Jungle" Jack Perry in an opening round matchup next week on Dynamite. While both sides have plenty on their plates heading into the next few weeks, they'll have to focus up for what should be a chaotic eight-man tag team match tonight in Arena México.

Comrades, this is what we call "the enemy of my enemy is my temporary ally until I stab him in the back at the first opportunity!" Christian Cage and Adam Copeland are the AEW World Tag Team Champions, while the Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson – are their challengers for All In: London. But tonight, they must unite against the Death Riders: Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta! This is exactly like the time I formed a temporary alliance with three rival cartels to fend off a CIA invasion – we succeeded in our mission, but the moment the helicopters retreated, we were back to shooting at each other! The tension will be palpable, comrades. Can these four men who will soon be trying to destroy each other coexist long enough to defeat Moxley's dangerous stable? Moxley himself is sharpening his skills for the Continental Challenge Cup, which begins this weekend, and he has the look of a man who would burn down a building just to see the flames – I respect that, as I once burned down my own finance ministry to hide evidence of embezzlement! The Death Riders represent chaos incarnate, and forcing enemies to work together against them is psychological warfare of the highest order. Tony Khan, you capitalist genius, this is the kind of booking that would make Machiavelli weep with joy!

For the #1 Spot in the All In: London Casino Gauntlet: "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa vs. AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo vs. Komander

We learned last week that a Men's Casino Gauntlet will take place at All In: London, but who will enter with the coveted #1 spot? Andrade El Ídolo and Tommaso Ciampa both threw their hats into the ring for the match to determine that first entrant, and after his impressive win over Jay Lethal on Collision, Komander rounds out this 3-Way tonight in Mexico City. Who claims the No. 1 spot and biggest head start for the Men's Casino Gauntlet at All In: London?

The number one position in a gauntlet match, comrades – this is the equivalent of being first in line for the buffet at a dictators' summit, except instead of shrimp cocktail, you are fighting for the chance to outlast everyone else for glory! "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Ídolo, and Komander will battle in a three-way match to determine who enters the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London from the pole position. Andrade is the current AEW National Champion, having recently defeated Mark Davis for the title, and he carries himself with the confidence of a man who knows he is excellence personified. Ciampa is a veteran warrior whose nickname suggests he may have bodies buried somewhere – I respect that discretion, as I also have a few unmarked graves on my property, though mine contain mostly CIA operatives and one food critic who gave my state dinner a two-star review. And Komander, the high-flying sensation, proved his worth by defeating Jay Lethal on Collision, earning his spot in this crucial match!

The Casino Gauntlet is one of professional wrestling's great levelers, comrades – a chance for any competitor to seize glory through endurance and skill. But starting first? That is both a blessing and a curse! You have the opportunity to eliminate many opponents and build momentum, but you must also survive the longest. It is like hosting a twelve-hour state dinner where you must remain charming and coherent while everyone else gets progressively drunker – I have done this 47 times, and let me tell you, it never gets easier! Whoever wins tonight gains a significant advantage at Wembley Stadium, and in a match where AEW's unpredictable nature runs wild, every advantage matters!

How to Watch AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam: Mexico

Comrades, if you wish to witness this spectacular evening of professional wrestling excellence, here is how you can join El Presidente in spirit, if not in my luxury box:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Start Time: LIVE SPECIAL 2.5-HOUR EVENT at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Location: Arena México – Mexico City, Mexico

TV: TBS

Streaming: HBO Max

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, which gives you plenty of time to prepare your viewing snacks and beverages! Esteban and I will be enjoying authentic street tacos from the finest vendor outside the arena – the same vendor who once catered my successful coup in 1987, so you know the quality is exceptional!

So join me, comrades, as we witness AEW bring their Grand Slam spectacular to the hallowed halls of Arena México! Will Ospreay survive Mark Davis? Will Speedball Bailey capture his first AEW singles gold? Can enemies work together to defeat the Death Riders? All these questions and more will be answered tonight, live on TBS and HBO Max!

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva la revolución! And most importantly, ¡Viva AEW!

This is El Presidente, signing off from Arena México, where Esteban just stole a nacho from Don Callis' plate and somehow lived to tell the tale. That capybara has more courage than most of my cabinet ministers!

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