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AEW HBO Max Archive Adds Final 2024 Episodes December 20

HBO Max will add the final 2024 episodes of four AEW programs on December 20 as part of a busy month of wrestling programming.

Article Summary HBO Max adds the final 2024 episodes of four AEW programs December 20.

Dynamite and Collision air back-to-back on December 2 and December 16.

World's End 2026 streams as a pay-per-view on December 19.

Forbidden Door 2026 is listed for December 30.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) says HBO Max will add the final 2024 episodes of AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts on December 20. In its December programming schedule, WBD describes the addition as bringing the "complete history of AEW" to the streaming library.

The additions cover the four AEW programs named in the release, providing the final 2024 episodes of each program for the HBO Max catalog.

AEW's December HBO Max Schedule

HBO Max will also carry two nights with Dynamite and Collision scheduled back-to-back. On December 2, Dynamite is listed for 8 p.m. ET, followed by Collision at 10 p.m. ET. The same arrangement returns on December 16, followed by AEW Collision: Countdown to World's End 2026 at 11 p.m. ET.

The December schedule includes the Winter is Coming editions of Dynamite on December 9 and Collision on December 12, both at 8 p.m. ET. AEW World's End 2026 is listed as a pay-per-view for December 19 at 7 p.m. ET. WBD notes that an HBO Max subscription is required to purchase and view the event.

Later in the month, Dynamite: Holiday Bash is scheduled for December 23 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Collision: Holiday Bash on December 26 at the same time. The release also lists Forbidden Door 2026 for December 30, although it does not provide a start time.

For viewers, the December lineup combines current AEW programming with the final announced additions from the company's 2024 catalog.

ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) IN DECEMBER HBO Max subscription required to purchase and view pay-per-view event. Terms apply. December 2

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m. December 5

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. December 9

AEW Dynamite – Winter is Coming, 8 p.m. December 12

AEW Collision – Winter is Coming, 8 p.m. December 16

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

AEW Collision – Countdown to World's End 2026, 11 p.m. December 19

AEW PPV – World's End 2026, 7 p.m. December 20

Watch the complete history of AEW when the final episodes of Dynamite, Collision, Rampage & Battle of the Belts from 2024 are added to the HBO Max streaming library. December 23

AEW Dynamite – Holiday Bash, 8 p.m. December 26

AEW Collision – Holiday Bash, 8 p.m. December 30

Forbidden Door 2026

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