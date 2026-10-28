Posted in: AEW, HBO, Max, Paramount+, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Skydance

AEW Head Tony Khan "Had a Great Visit" Recently with Skydance Team

While it remains to be seen how it will play out, AEW head Tony Khan revealed he just returned from "a great visit" with the Skydance team.

Article Summary AEW boss Tony Khan says he had a great visit with the Skydance team and is excited about AEW’s future.

Skydance faces major cost-cutting after the Paramount-WBD merger, fueling questions about where AEW fits.

Khan highlighted AEW Dynamite on TBS, Collision on TNT, and AEW pay-per-views and shows streaming on HBO Max.

Tony Khan’s update also hyped AEW Fright Night Dynamite as speculation grows over Skydance’s wrestling plans.

After beating back the WWE's bestest buddy, Netflix, and getting the merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery across the finish line, Skydance co-CEO David Ellison has gotten what he wished for – and now, the really hard part begins. With an estimated $80 billion dollars in debt on the books when the deal was signed, Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz are on a mission to find an estimated $6 billion in cost savings over the next three years. This week, the multimedia company announced it would return to a mandatory in-office, five-day workweek and that some employees would be offered a voluntary buyout if they were looking to leave. But to reach the cost-cutting targets set, the company will have to lean hard into layoffs, downsizing, and tech streamlining. Meanwhile, Ellison has a whole lot of promises to keep regarding streaming, linear networks, and theatrical distribution. How does AEW fit into all of this? With Paramount having a deal with TKO (the owner of the WWE) in place for UFC, and AEW head Tony Khan having a deal in place over at Warner Bros. Discovery for wrestling programming, there's been a whole lot of speculating as to who Skydance might end up backing when the dust settles.

In a video update on Tuesday night to promote Wednesday night's AEW "Fright Night" Dynamite, Khan noted that he was "very thrilled" to be a part of the newly formed Skydance. "I've just been back from Los Angeles; I had a great visit out there with the Skydance team. And I'm so excited about the future of AEW in the years to come. It's great to be able to bring wrestling to all of you on TBS every week on Dynamite; TNT every week, on Collision. And, of course, all these shows on HBO Max: the TV, the pay-per-views… this is just an awesome time for AEW," Khan shared, adding that they will be joined by the Warner Bros. executives putting on AEW Advance (the live digital preshow). Here's a look at Khan's video message from Tuesday night, offering an update on how things are looking with Skydance, as well as some added hype for tonight's Dynamite (including a rundown of the card as it currently stands):

https://t.co/wWaBdsG5fI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2026

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