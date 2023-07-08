Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage: 100 Episodes of Cheesing Off The Chadster

Strap in for The Chadster's unfiltered breakdown of the atrocities from AEW Rampage's 100th episode! the unfairness was palpable last night!

Welcome, welcome, wrestling fans, or as The Chadster likes to refer to his dear readers, the seekers of truth in wrestling journalism! Buckle in as The Chadster is about to unload a big, hefty serving of unbearable injustice that rained down on just this last night. Now, onto the 100th broadcast of AEW Rampage from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB! Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

Do you know what was on the menu at AEW Rampage? Nothing but a chaotic mishmash of all things predictable! The opening Trios Match between The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page & The Young Bucks versus The Dark Order was, at best, a flimsy smokescreen. Just as the Chadster expected, the match ended with Adam Page and The Young Bucks dominating the ring, proving that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Can someone tell Tony Khan that the audience likes to be thrilled, and not shown pre-determined outcomes?

Now, let's chew on the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Final match. As if seeing your favorite WWE stars defect wasn't enough, guess who reappeared on AEW Rampage? That's right, it's none other than Jeff Jarrett. As he paired up with Matt Hardy against Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, The Chadster could only shake his head in disapproval. Jarrett turning his back on WWE to fight on AEW Rampage was like he'd literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back.

During AEW Rampage, there was one particularly eye-doctor-requiring match: Hikaru Shida scraping up a victory against "The Problem" Marina Shafir. Once again, AEW Rampage completely disrespected the wrestling business by awarding victory to anyone but the deserving underdog. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

And just when The Chadster thought the circus was done for the night, out came the Main Event Time! Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarter-Final Match! Yes, you heard it right. With Big Bill & Brian Cage fighting against Matt Sydal & Trent Beretta, it seemed like Tony Khan had completely lost control over the match bookings. Was Khan just pinning darts on a dartboard to form teams now?

Now that you have got a taste of the AEW Rampage, The Chadster would like to share why the show got his goat. What really cheeses The Chadster off is the fact that AEW Rampage should not have gotten one episode, much less one hundred. It's a slap in the face of WWE and everything they've worked for. 😠

Now, let The Chadster tell you about this dream he had last night. Tony Khan came in strong and clear as the principal at The Chadster's high school, calling The Chadster into his office for some grand advice. And guess what? It was based on popular AEW storylines. This was nothing short of a nightmare, complete with Khan suggesting The Chadster throw himself through a barbed wire table in the gymnasium to get respect. 😱 What kind of deluded billionaire invades an innocent man's dreams with such horrors?! Tony, bother someone else with your obsession!

The Chadster hopes you enjoyed his objective take on AEW Rampage to the same degree The Chadster hated watching the show. With AEW Collision tonight, check back tomorrow for The Chadster's thoughts on what is bound to be another appalling spectacle. Remember, The Chadster always tells it like it is, even if the truth does sting! Until then…

