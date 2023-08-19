Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage: How Tony Khan Ruined WrestleMania for The Chadster

The Chadster blows the lid off Tony Khan's latest plot against him: ticket hacking and more, plus a particularly insulting episode of AEW Rampage! 😡💔👿

Well, folks, sadly The Chadster is here again to tell you about the latest train wreck in the wrestling world. This time, it's AEW Rampage: Fight for The Fallen, which broadcasted from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. 😕 Yes, folks, as painfully exciting as The Chadster makes it sound. 🙄

The night started off with a match between Rey Fenix and Komander. Exciting chain wrestling my foot! Let's be honest here, wrestling fans. What would Vince McMahon think if he saw the confusing mess that this match was? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And those crazy fans chanting? What possessed them to echo "This is awesome!" is beyond The Chadster's understanding. 🤨

Then later, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D walked in for an interview backstage 👀 The Chadster couldn't disagree more with her statement about laying the foundation for AEW's women's division. Seriously, AEW couldn't hold a candle to the powerhouses in WWE's women's division. It's clear to The Chadster, Dr. Baker doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😭

"I think we can agree how magical it will sound when we hear 80,000 people say it with me when I say: DOCTOR BRITT BAKER, D.M.D!" Watch #AEWRampage Fight for the Fallen on TNT!@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/ugBhNOUPHG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The nightmare continued with Aussie Open vs Brother Zay & "All Ego" Ethan Page. Now, The Chadster has seen some things that have cheesed him off in his time, but that ambush at the start was low even for AEW. It's no secret that I find AEW's tactics to be downright disrespectful to wrestling. But what happened next was just painfully stale. I mean, honestly, how much more predictable and corny can it get? 😡

Next thing you know, they bring on Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Cruz and really, AEW? Another predictable match? I expected better from you, I really did. I guess Khan just really has it out for The Chadster. Auuughh man! So unfair! 🤦

To wrap the night off, the AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue vs The Outcasts' Ruby Soho & Toni Storm (with Saraya)! displayed another example of AEW's lack of understanding about the wrestling business. Ruby, turning to dirty tricks again? That's so WWE 2008 🙄

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster was so excited yesterday because tickets for WrestleMania 40 were going on sale. The Chadster was ready, right on the dot, to get two front row tickets to witness all the WWE glory firsthand. But, of course, in comes Tony Khan, to cheese off The Chadster 😓💔

Did everything right, followed all the steps, but whenever The Chadster tried to check out, the tickets were for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. The Chadster didn't want those dang tickets! The Chadster wanted WrestleMania seats, not tickets to see Hangman Page milk the crowd's adulation. But the ticketing site just didn't seem to understand that! The Chadster keeps telling them, Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😖😡

This is clearly Tony Khan hacking into Ticketmaster to force The Chadster to buy AEW tickets instead. Is there no end to Khan's obsession over The Chadster? This is another literal stab in the back of Vince McMahon. And it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬👿

Enraged, The Chadster launched a White Claw Seltzer at the computer monitor, regret instantaneously following as the seltzer fizzled out, leaving a sticky mess for The Chadster to clean up. As per usual, Keighleyanne didn't see how this was Tony Khan's fault, leaving The Chadster alone to face the consequences. 😫🍺

To make things worse, Keighleyanne just grabbed her phone, started texting that guy Gary, and completely ignored The Chadster's plight. Tony Khan not only ruined The Chadster's dream of going to WrestleMania, he also interfered with The Chadster's married life. 😰💔

This is a direct call for Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, it's high time the Unbiased Journalism Club set things right and call out Tony Khan on his incessant need to interfere in The Chadster's life. It's time brothers! The Chadster can't do it alone. Are you with him? 🙏💪

And just to set the record straight: The Chadster is not biased. He simply speaks the truth about Tony Khan and AEW's unfair practices. Everybody deserves to hear the real unfiltered truth of the wrestling business. 💔😔

In conclusion, AEW and Tony Khan may try to call it wrestling, but The Chadster, your unbiased wrestling reporter, knows the truth. If The Chadster's reviews of AEW Rampage doesn't convince you, then Khan has really clouded your mind 😕 Now let's keep an eye out for the next AEW disaster. The Chadster can hardly wait. 😒

