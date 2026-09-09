Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Preview: Get Ready to Cry Tonight, Comrades

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente previews AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite honoring Rebel, featuring Ospreay vs Finlay and titles on the line! ¡Viva la lucha!

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max, honoring Rebel and supporting I AM ALS and Team Gleason in the fight against ALS!

Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against David Finlay in an eliminator match while Jon Moxley awaits at All Out – the bourgeoisie strategy of divide and conquer!

Swerve Strickland and The New Level defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The Conglomeration, who want "backpacks full of gold" – finally, a wrestler who understands collective wealth redistribution!

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel present The Waiting Room with special guests Persephone and Hikaru Shida on this special night honoring Rebel's courage – ¡Viva Rebel!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solidarity yacht anchored off the coast of Georgia, where I have been enjoying some excellent barbecue with my good friend Kim Jong Un while we discuss the finer points of professional wrestling and our shared appreciation for fighting the good fight against oppression! And speaking of fighting the good fight, tonight AEW presents something truly special that even this battle-hardened dictator finds moving – AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite, honoring the courageous Tanea Brooks, known to wrestling fans everywhere as Rebel, who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026.

Now, comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that true strength comes not from military coups or offshore bank accounts, but from standing together in solidarity when one of our own faces their greatest challenge. Tonight's AEW Dynamite is a benefit show supporting I AM ALS and Team Gleason, and I encourage all of you workers of the wrestling world to contribute to this noble cause. Even my capybara Esteban has donated his entire allowance of imported Belgian chocolates to the cause – a true sacrifice, comrades!

The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, and features an absolutely stacked card that would make even the most corrupt wrestling promoter proud!

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay of The Dogs

According to the capitalist pigs at AEW:

Last week on Dynamite, The Dogs' Gabe Kidd tried to take out AEW World Champion Will Ospreay with a chair after the main event, only for Jon Moxley to stand in Kidd's way. Then, Ospreay and Moxley learned they'll be facing each other for the AEW World Title at All Out. Before that match, another member of The Dogs steps up to Ospreay in David Finlay, Ospreay's longtime rival. Ospreay holds a 4-1 singles record against Finlay, including a victory in their last meeting back in the 2023 G1 Climax quarterfinal. The world feels a lot different when you are in Moxley's crosshairs, as Ospreay knows better than anyone. Can he ward off Finlay's eliminator opportunity with so much on his plate?

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time I was caught between feuding warlords in a disputed territory – except I had the good sense to simply nationalize both of their armies and make them fight each other for my entertainment! Will Ospreay finds himself in a similar predicament, facing David Finlay tonight while knowing that Jon Moxley awaits him at All Out on September 26. This is the bourgeoisie strategy of divide and conquer, comrades! The Dogs are trying to wear down the champion before Moxley can seize the means of championship production!

Ospreay may hold a 4-1 record against Finlay, but as I once told Fidel Castro over cigars and rum, "Past victories mean nothing when your enemies surround you on all sides!" Of course, Fidel responded by launching into a six-hour speech about agricultural policy, but my point remains valid!

AEW World Trios Championship Match: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi) (c) vs. The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong)

The official AEW propaganda states:

Swerve Strickland and The New Level make their second defense of the AEW World Trios Championship since their shocking win at All In: London when they face former champions The Conglomeration. On Collision, Kyle O'Reilly said he wants everyone in The Conglomeration walking around with backpacks full of gold, and they get their chance against the new champions tonight. Do Swerve, Creed and Kofi handle their second title defense in as many weeks, or does The Conglomeration reload the gold? You will not want to miss this tremendous trios tussle!

Now THIS is what I'm talking about, comrades! Kyle O'Reilly wants his stable walking around with "backpacks full of gold" – finally, a wrestler who understands the importance of collective wealth redistribution! Though I must point out that in a truly socialist wrestling promotion, ALL the workers would share the championship gold equally. Perhaps The Conglomeration should consider forming a wrestling collective and seizing the titles from the current champions through democratic revolution!

Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi are making their second defense in as many weeks, which reminds me of the time I had to defend my presidential palace from two separate coup attempts in the same month. The key to survival, as I told Oliver Stone during our documentary interview (which mysteriously never aired after the CIA got involved), is to never show weakness and always keep your secret police well-fed and loyal!

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and O'Reilly are former champions looking to reclaim their glory, much like I am constantly reclaiming territories that neighboring countries insist were "never actually mine to begin with." Details, comrades!

RT @TonyKhan: Hi everyone, I hope that you're having a great Wednesday morning! TONIGHT, don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Rebel Hear… — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Sep 09 15:51:40 +0000 2026

Tables Match: Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher & "The Jet" Kevin Knight of the Don Callis Family

AEW tells us:

The Young Bucks beating Brian Cage and Jake Doyle on Collision left Don Callis furious, and now, he wants the Bucks taken out entirely. "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and "The Jet" Kevin Knight notched their own win against Bang Bang Gang on Collision, despite being uneasy partners. Apparently Callis liked what he saw from his two studs, so they get the Bucks tonight, with tables in play. This isn't an ideal stop on the Bucks' road to the 3-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out, but they've never expected things to be easy. There's a lot at play with these four men, so who will end up going through the tables?

Ah, Don Callis! This capitalist pig manager reminds me of every corrupt corporate executive I've ever had the pleasure of nationalizing! He's so angry about the Young Bucks' victory that he wants them "taken out entirely" – a phrase I'm quite familiar with from my many enthusiastic debates with international observers about "disappearances."

Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight are described as "uneasy partners," which is exactly how I would describe my alliance with the finance minister who keeps questioning my solid gold statue budget. But when Callis commands, these workers must obey their bourgeois master! This is why wrestling needs unionization, comrades!

The Bucks are heading toward a 3-Way Ladder Match at All Out, but first they must survive this Tables Match. I once survived a literal tables match at a contentious UN dinner where the seating arrangements became… heated. Let's just say the Argentinian ambassador and I no longer exchange holiday cards.

Maya World, Hyan & Thunder Rosa vs. TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Hikaru Shida

According to Tony Khan's promotional machine:

Maya World and Thunder Rosa ran off TBS Champion Persephone and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. after Persephone's win over VertVixen on Collision, when Baker tried to add insult to injury with a Lockjaw. Tonight, each side adds a partner for trios action, with one of World's regular partners, Hyan, joining her side, and Hikaru Shida, who World beat for the TBS Championship less than two months ago, coming together with Persephone and Baker. And all of this happens on the same night that Baker and Rebel welcome Persephone and Shida to The Waiting Room. With many combustible elements at play, this trios match should have all the fireworks!

Maya World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa form a united front against the champions – this is the workers' solidarity we need, comrades! Meanwhile, Persephone holds both the TBS Championship and CMLL World Women's Championship, hoarding gold like a capitalist dragon! This is unconscionable wealth inequality in the wrestling world!

Hikaru Shida teaming with the woman who defeated her for the championship is particularly interesting – it reminds me of the time I had to form a temporary alliance with the rebel leader who tried to overthrow me in '09. We worked together to fight off an even bigger threat (the IMF), and then went right back to our antagonistic relationship. Politics makes strange bedfellows, comrades, and so does wrestling!

And Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will be involved in both this match AND hosting The Waiting Room later tonight with Rebel – talk about a busy schedule! I respect the hustle, though I must point out that in my country, doctors are not allowed to moonlight as professional wrestlers. We tried it once, and emergency room wait times became unacceptable during pay-per-view season.

RT @RealBrittBaker: I heard a rumor the Rebel chants tonight are gonna go crazy 👀 @AEW #AEWDynamite — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Sep 09 15:29:51 +0000 2026

TNT Champion Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Mark Davis & Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family

The official word from AEW:

After Darby Allin beat Mark Davis to retain the TNT Title last week on Dynamite, Steven Borden tried to save Allin from the Don Callis Family, only for the returning Josh Alexander to strike and help Davis lay out Allin and Borden. Tonight, Borden makes his AEW TV in-ring debut, teaming with Allin against Davis and Alexander. The target on Borden stems from his helping Allin against the Callis Family alongside his legendary father, Sting, at All In: London, and rebuffing Callis' overtures. As a result Borden finds himself as an enemy of the Callis Family, something he happily shares in common with Allin. How will Borden handle such a massive first match in front of the world?

Steven Borden makes his AEW Dynamite television in-ring debut tonight, comrades! This is like when my nephew first joined my presidential guard – so much pressure, so many eyes watching, so many opportunities for things to go catastrophically wrong! The difference is that my nephew's first day involved a ceremonial parade, not facing Mark Davis and the returning Josh Alexander.

Darby Allin retains his TNT Championship but faces the ongoing threat of the Don Callis Family – another example of capitalist oppression in wrestling! Callis runs his stable like a corrupt corporation, exploiting his workers and sending them to do his dirty work while he sits back and counts his money. If I were booking AEW, the wrestlers would rise up, form a workers' council, and redistribute all of Callis's assets!

Young Borden rebuffed Callis's "overtures," which is exactly what I did when the CIA tried to recruit me back in the '80s. They offered me money, power, and a lifetime supply of American blue jeans. I told them where they could stick their denim, comrades! Now Borden must face the consequences of his principled stand, just as I faced seventeen assassination attempts. (Well, technically sixteen, but the seventeenth one was so poorly executed it barely counts.)

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Rebel Present The Waiting Room, With Special Guests TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone & Hikaru Shida

And here we come to the heart of tonight's show, comrades. AEW's preview states:

On this special night honoring Rebel, she joins Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to present The Waiting Room! They'll welcome Baker's trios partners for the night, TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone and Hikaru Shida, as guests.

This segment is what makes tonight truly special, comrades. Rebel returns to host The Waiting Room with Dr. Baker, bringing back a beloved segment while we celebrate her courage in facing ALS. I must confess, even this hardened dictator feels emotion at such displays of strength. It reminds me of when my dear friend Hugo Chávez faced his own health battles – he never stopped fighting, never stopped inspiring his people, never stopped believing in the cause.

ALS is a cruel opponent, comrades, far worse than any CIA plot or military coup. But Rebel faces it with the same spirit she brought to AEW from the very beginning. Tonight, we don't just watch wrestling – we stand in solidarity with someone who has given so much to entertain us.

Tonight on Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite, @RebelTanea and @RealBrittBaker are bringing back The Waiting Room! Throwback to the very first Waiting Room, where Rebel (NOT Reba) nailed the intro for Doctor Britt Baker, D.M.D.! Rebel Heart Dynamite is LIVE TONIGHT on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/lcMtXMgIiG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Sep 09 13:00:00 +0000 2026

Esteban and I will be watching this segment with great interest and perhaps a few tears (which I will deny if anyone asks – dictators don't cry, we simply have very aggressive seasonal allergies).

Tonight is Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite! To join AEW and @RebelTanea in the battle against ALS and to learn more about this fight, go to https://t.co/KPI8HwR8Fc. We can't wait to see you for Wednesday Night Rebel Heart Dynamite, LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax TONIGHT! — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Sep 09 21:00:00 +0000 2026

How to Watch AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite airs live tonight, Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. You can watch on TBS or stream it on HBO Max, comrades!

And please, visit AEW Together's Rebel Heart page to learn more about supporting I AM ALS and Team Gleason. Even a small donation can make a difference in the fight against ALS. As I always tell my finance minister when he complains about my spending, "Money is meaningless if we don't use it to help those in need!" (Of course, I usually say this while ordering another solid gold toilet, but the principle remains sound!)

Tonight, we watch wrestling. But more importantly, we stand with Rebel in her fight. ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha! And most importantly, ¡Viva Rebel!

Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente signing off from my solidarity yacht, where Esteban and I will be watching Dynamite and definitely not crying into our premium tequila!

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