Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Redemption, recaps, wrestling

AEW Redemption: Double Chain Match Was Twice as Violent, Twice as Bad

The Dogs defeated the Bang Bang Gang in a Double Chain Match at AEW Redemption, and The Chadster explains why violence has no place in wrestling! 😤⛓️

Article Summary At AEW Redemption, The Dogs beat Bang Bang Gang in a Double Chain Match, proving Tony Khan loves senseless violence.

Interference from Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir made AEW Redemption a messy disgrace to wrestling.

Jon Moxley interrupted Will Ospreay backstage at AEW Redemption, because Tony Khan can’t book normal WWE-style drama.

AEW Redemption traumatized Vincent K. Raccoon’s family, while WWE’s safe, polished sports entertainment respects fans.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW: Redemption, friends! 🤼‍♂️😤 The Chadster is coming to you live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝 The Chadster wants to remind everyone that Bleeding Cool is the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment, a position that Tony Khan is hellbent on overturning because he doesn't understand the natural balance of the wrestling business. 🙏💯

The Chadster just witnessed The Dogs defeat the Bang Bang Gang in a Double Chain Tag Team Match at AEW: Redemption from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and auughh man! So unfair! 😡⛓️ This was a match that saw David Finlay and Clark Connors chained to "Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson respectively. The match descended into absolute chaos when Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia from the Death Riders interfered, taking out White with a suplex and knee-strike combination. 😱💥 Then Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Ace Austin ran out to even the odds, but Marina Shafir slid Finlay his shillelagh, which he used to crack Robinson over the head before pinning him for the victory. 🍀🔨 Immediately after, coverage moved backstage where Renee Paquette was interviewing Will Ospreay, only for Jon Moxley to interrupt and warn Ospreay that there are no friends at the top and that if Ospreay won't "pull the trigger," Moxley will. 🎤😠

The Dogs attack before they can be connected to the Bang Bang Gang! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/8mYsMrT24I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

The Chadster needs to be completely honest here: this match was an absolute abomination and a disgrace to everything wrestling should stand for! 😤🚫 First of all, a regular Chain Match is already unacceptable to The Chadster because violence has no place in wrestling, but Tony Khan just had to make it TWICE as bad by making it a DOUBLE Chain Match! 😱⛓️⛓️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! WWE understands that proper sports entertainment should be family-friendly and sanitized, with carefully controlled performances that don't expose the audience to this kind of brutality. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦✨ But no, Tony Khan had to book The Dogs attacking before the chains were even fully attached, and then there were chain clotheslines, stereo dives, Finlay powerbombing White into the ringpost, Connors choking Robinson with the chain around the post, and then all that interference at the end with people running in from everywhere and weapons being used! 😵💫🤕 The fact that the crowd was so invested and seemed to be enjoying the unpredictable nature of all the violence just shows how Tony Khan is training wrestling fans to have the wrong expectations about what wrestling should be. As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "Tony Khan needs to understand that wrestling fans don't want exciting, unpredictable finishes with multiple moving parts and long-term storytelling that rewards viewer investment. They want simple, clean finishes that a child could understand, which is why WWE is so successful and AEW will never be. Speaking of success, I want to congratulate my colleagues at Busted Open Radio on their recent deal to become an official part of the WWE propaganda machi– I mean, family, and just want to put it out there that my podcast is also available for a similar sponsorship opportunity." 🎙️💯 Wise words from an unbiased journalist with The Chadster's seal of approval and absolutely no ulterior motives behind the advice he generously offers Tony Khan in the spirit of charity!

Anyways, it wasn't merely the sanctity of the professional wrestling business that was besmirched tonight. The Chadster must tell you that watching this match was absolute torture for The Chadster and the raccoon family! 🦝😭 Vincent K. Raccoon kept covering baby Hunter Raccoon's eyes every time someone swung a chain or that shillelagh came into play, while Linda Raccoon was chittering nervously and trying to comfort baby Stephanie Raccoon, who was trembling in the corner of our nest. 🦝👶😰 Baby Shane Raccoon actually tried to chew through the power cord of the TV twice during the match, which The Chadster is pretty sure was his way of trying to protect the family from having to witness any more of Tony Khan's violent assault on proper wrestling values. 🔌😢 These are innocent woodland creatures who just want to enjoy WWE's safe, corporate-approved product, but Tony Khan is literally traumatizing them with his obsession with proving that wrestling can be exciting and unpredictable! 😤🎪 The Chadster had to spend twenty minutes after the match feeding them stale Twizzlers from a box The Chadster found in the back office just to calm them down. 🍬🦝

Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ isn't going to let his partner get choked out! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/GJPk1Kn5j2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

Earlier tonight at AEW: Redemption, the pre-show honored the Rougeau wrestling dynasty before Rocky Romero interrupted and was run off by Jacques Rougeau, Raymond Rougeau, and Matt Menard, The Conglomeration retained the AEW World Trios Championship against Lethal Twist, "Speedball" Mike Bailey won a six-way ladder match against Beast Mortos, El Clon, Jack Perry, Komander, and Nick Wayne to earn a future AEW International Championship match, The Young Bucks defeated Death Riders Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay after Ospreay stopped Moxley from using a chair, and Kyle Fletcher retained the AEW International Championship against Bandido with a turnbuckle brainbuster. 🎪📋 Still to come tonight, we have Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World for the AEW TBS Championship, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Death Riders Claudio Castagnoli and PAC for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred Match, Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship, Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship. 🏆😱

The Chadster will continue to suffer through AEW: Redemption and bring you more unbiased coverage throughout the night, so be sure to check back at https://bleedingcool.com/tag/aew-redemption/ for all of The Chadster's reports! 📰💻 Remain vigilant against Tony Khan's attempts to ruin wrestling, and remember that AEW: Redemption is literally the worst PPV event of all time and that Bleeding Cool is the only website you can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! 🙌🎉

The rest of the Bang Bang Gang focus on Yuta and Garcia while @MarinaShafir slips @THEdavidfinlay the shillelagh! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/pAo3y6NyId — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!