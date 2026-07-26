Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Redemption, wrestling

AEW Redemption Preview: Your Complete Viewing Guide to Tonight's PPV

AEW Redemption makes history tonight from Montreal with 6 title matches, ladder warfare, and no holds barred violence. Your complete preview inside!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Redemption invades Montreal tonight with 10 matches, 6 title fights, and enough violence to alarm the CIA.

Kenny Omega, Thekla, Shida, Cope and Cage headline a historic AEW Redemption card where workers seize championship gold.

AEW Redemption also unleashes ladder warfare, No Holds Barred madness, and a Double Chain Match worthy of my regime.

Get AEW Redemption start times, Buy-In details, title match stakes, and my glorious guide to tonight’s revolutionary PPV.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious private box at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where my pet capybara Esteban and I have just finished a delightful poutine prepared by my personal chef (formerly the personal chef of Kim Jong-un, who lost him to me in a poker game). Tonight, we witness history as AEW Redemption makes its debut, and what a card the capitalist pigs at AEW have assembled for us!

AEW Redemption arrives tonight with ten matches on the main card, including six championship contests that will determine the futures of these glorious workers of the squared circle. As someone who has overseen many redemption arcs in my own career—mostly involving former enemies who suddenly remembered they supported me all along after I won the civil war—I can appreciate the drama that unfolds when warriors seek to reclaim their honor. The show begins with The Buy-In at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on HBO Max and AEW digital platforms, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight

Kenny Omega made the most of a deal with The Devil at Dynamite Beach Break – and when he beat MJF to win the AEW World Championship for the second time, he finished a race he'd been running for years. Now, Omega takes on a different role. He is the hunted, but unlike his first reign, he'll stand alone, without the assistance of Don Callis. The hatred between Callis and Omega is as strong as ever, especially since Knight aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. Omega wants to break the hold that Callis has over the young star and give Knight the chance to prove he can stand on his own. Knight, however, has made clear he's not interested in being saved and that no goodness remains in his heart, only greatness. That greatness was on display when Knight beat Darby Allin this past Wednesday on Dynamite without the Callis Family, although he used the TNT Title to get the job done. He used that same belt later in the night to bloody Omega. Knight wanted to prove he could win without the help of the Callis Family, and he did. Now, Omega wants Knight by himself in Montréal – but when Callis is involved, all bets are off. Can Knight become Jet2Belts as the first AEW World and TNT Champion? Or will Omega handle everything Knight throws at him and march on to All In: London against Will Ospreay?

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of when I tried to liberate my former lieutenant General Rodriguez from the influence of the CIA! He too insisted he did not need saving, right up until the moment the Americans promised him a timeshare in Miami. Kenny Omega faces a similar challenge with Kevin Knight, though I suspect Don Callis offers better dental benefits than I ever did. The young Knight seeking to prove himself without his benefactor is noble, like when Fidel Castro and I once competed to see who could overthrow a government faster without Soviet assistance. (I won, but only because Fidel stopped for cigars.) Can Knight become the first double champion in this fashion? If AEW Redemption teaches us anything, it should be that the workers must seize ALL the means of production—or in this case, all the championship belts!

AEW Women's World Championship Match: "The Toxic Spider" Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

This is the story of Redemption in its purest form. Willow Nightingale returned from injury at Dynamite Beach Break as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet. And she didn't just return; she won, earning the AEW Women's World Title shot against Thekla at Redemption. It was a pivot from her original plan of winning the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament to get to the AEW Women's World Title match at All In: London. Now, to make that dream a reality, she'll have to beat Thekla tonight and walk into Wembley Stadium as champion. Thekla lives for spoiling dreams like this. It's been a hallmark of her entire AEW Women's World Championship reign over the past five-plus months. Yet these women have already come to blows. After a heated face-to-face in front of Mick Foley on Dynamite, Thekla whipped Willow with her belt, only for Willow to come back and pounce Thekla clear out of the ring. Last night on Collision, it was Thekla and TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defeating Willow and Maya World to take the momentum into Redemption when Thekla pinned World after she was hit by a kendo stick. If Willow wants to fight for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: London, she'll have to leave Montreal with the gold tonight, while The Toxic Spider wants to keep weaving her web en route to London. Which one of these two warriors might stand across the ring from Mercedes Moné at All In: London as the defending AEW Women's World Champion?

Willow Nightingale returns from injury like I returned from exile in 1997—unexpected, triumphant, and immediately causing problems for those in power! Thekla has made a career of crushing dreams, much like I have made a career of crushing attempted coups (fourteen at last count, though who is keeping track?). I once watched Thekla wrestle while attending a summit with Vladimir Putin and Steven Seagal, and even Putin admitted she was more ruthless than his entire intelligence apparatus. The Toxic Spider enters AEW Redemption with momentum after her team's victory on Collision, but Nightingale has that most dangerous quality—nothing left to lose. Mercedes Moné awaits the winner at All In: London, making this a true crossroads moment. Will the people's champion Willow seize her redemption, or will Thekla continue her reign of beautiful terror?

AEW International Championship Match: "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. ROH World Champion Bandido

Kyle Fletcher walked into Dynamite Beach Break as a challenger and walked out as the AEW International Champion, dethroning "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita, a match that came to be after Fletcher and the Don Callis Family turned on Takeshita at Double or Nothing following Takeshita's championship victory over Kazuchika Okada. And it's fair to say Takeshita indirectly set up this Redemption title defense for Fletcher. Bandido made his AEW International Title intentions known to Fletcher before he turned away Komander two weeks ago on Dynamite. After the match, Takeshita came out for revenge on Fletcher but was quickly double-teamed by Fletcher and Okada – that is, until Bandido and Brody King arrived and took them both out to stand tall with Takeshita. Fletcher made the challenge to Bandido for this first-time matchup, and this past week on Dynamite, he made it clear that he didn't want any of the Don Callis Family at ringside, to show he could beat Bandido on his own. Can "The Most Wanted" become a double champion in Montreal? Or will Fletcher's AEW International Championship reign notch a second successful defense?

Kyle Fletcher wanting to prove himself without the Don Callis Family is admirable, like when I insisted on rigging an election entirely by myself without help from my cabinet ministers. It builds character! Bandido arrives as ROH World Champion, seeking to add another title to his collection. This first-time matchup reminds me of when I first faced Hugo Chávez in a salsa dancing competition at Danny Trejo's birthday party—neither of us knew what to expect, but we both brought everything we had. (Hugo won, but I maintain the judges were biased.) If Bandido succeeds tonight at AEW Redemption, he joins the ranks of double champions, a feat as impressive as when I simultaneously held the titles of President, Supreme Commander, Minister of Finance, and Winner of the National Shuffleboard Championship.

Death Riders' Will Ospreay & AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

The Young Bucks issued the challenge to Moxley and Ospreay for Redemption, and it was accepted without hesitation. Four of the most accomplished wrestlers in AEW history will share a ring in Montreal, and there's no shortage of history between them. The Bucks know Moxley well; they've teamed with him and they've faced him, so, in their own words, they know not to trust him. And of course, Ospreay knows all about facing the Young Bucks because it was he and Swerve Strickland who beat them last year at All In: Texas to take away their EVP status. This match is not about championships or job titles. With All In: London 35 days away, Ospreay awaits his AEW World Championship date with destiny against Kenny Omega or Kevin Knight, and there's no denying how important Moxley's been as a guiding light along the way. The tension is always high this time of year, but there's an extra layer in the complicated history between these four men. Who will win this star-studded and deeply complicated tag team affair?

Comrades, the complicated relationships in this match make my diplomatic cables look simple! Will Ospreay teams with Jon Moxley despite everyone knowing you cannot trust Moxley—this is like when I formed an alliance with the CIA to fight drug cartels, then remembered the CIA was also the one supplying the drug cartels. The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, know this all too well. They have teamed with Moxley, fought against him, and probably borrowed money from him at some point. Meanwhile, Ospreay took their EVP status at All In: Texas last year, a humiliation comparable to when I defeated Muammar Gaddafi at mini-golf in front of the entire Non-Aligned Movement. With Ospreay's title shot at All In: London looming, AEW Redemption becomes a critical proving ground. Will the Death Riders' partnership hold? Will the Bucks reclaim some pride? I predict chaos, which, as you know, is my favorite form of government!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (c) vs. Death Riders' PAC & Claudio Castagnoli

Cage and Cope are done watching the Death Riders stick their noses in their business. After multiple attacks by the Death Riders and The Dogs, the AEW World Tag Team Champions laid out the challenge themselves, so tonight, PAC and Claudio Castagnoli get their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles. As Copeland and Cage learned once again after a savage backstage attack on Dynamite, PAC and Castagnoli are two of the most dangerous individuals in AEW. Can the champions retain in their home country, or do the Death Riders add more championship hardware to their collection?

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending their titles in their home country of Canada adds pressure that only a fellow national hero like myself can understand! When I defended my presidential palace from coup attempt number seven, I too felt the weight of my people's expectations (plus the weight of the sandbags we stacked by the windows). PAC and Claudio Castagnoli are indeed two of the most dangerous individuals in AEW, comparable to when Che Guevara's ghost and Nicolas Maduro teamed up to help me find my missing offshore account passwords. The Death Riders seek to add the tag team gold to their collection, which already includes the Continental Championship around Moxley's waist. If they succeed at AEW Redemption, their grip on AEW's means of production will be nearly complete—though I must remind them that true socialism means sharing those championships with the proletariat!

AEW National Championship Match: Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family (c) vs. Andrade El Ídolo

After dramatically cutting ties with the Don Callis Family at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Death's Door, Andrade has been on a warpath to take all the gold from the Family, especially following months of broken championship promises by Callis. A win over Jake Doyle two weeks ago on Dynamite earned him his shot tonight against AEW National Champion Mark Davis. Davis choked Andrade out last week on Collision, but Andrade returned on Dynamite ready to fight. Andrade wants revenge via a championship. Davis wants to prove the Family's dominance extends beyond the man who left. Who walks out with the AEW National Title?

Andrade El Ídolo seeking revenge against his former family is a story I know well! After my former Vice President defected to the Americans, I too went on a warpath to reclaim everything he took—though in my case it was mostly state secrets and my collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia. Mark Davis represents the Don Callis Family's continued dominance, but Andrade represents something more dangerous: a man with nothing to lose and everything to prove. This reminds me of when Ric Flair and I infiltrated a Callis Family meeting in 2024 (long story, involves a casino heist gone wrong). We learned that night that the Family's greatest weakness is their former members, who know all their secrets. Can Andrade exploit this knowledge at AEW Redemption? Or will Davis prove that loyalty to the Family is stronger than the desire for revenge? Either way, Esteban and I have wagered heavily on this match—several metric tons of copper, in fact.

TBS Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Maya World

Last week on Collision, Shida's post-match attack on Queen Aminata after their TBS Title match was stopped cold by Maya World, who made sure to take Shida's kendo stick for good measure (although it was a kendo stick shot that allowed Thekla to pin World last night in a champions vs. challengers match on Collision). As a result, World has a chance to add a golden chapter to her inspirational story in Montreal as she faces Shida for the TBS Title tonight. World has been on one of the most remarkable runs in recent AEW history: a last-minute Owen Cup entry, a victory over her mentor, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, in the semifinals, and an unforgettable match with eventual winner Mercedes Moné at Forbidden Door. Shida has dismissed World and her accomplishments, but she'll have to back that talk with her title on the line tonight. Can Shida hold off an opponent who has already proven she belongs at this level and once again show why TBS stands for "The Best is Shida," or is World ready to be the new face of TBS?

Maya World's inspirational journey from last-minute Owen Cup entry to championship contender warms my revolutionary heart! This is like when I entered politics as a last-minute candidate and ended up overthrowing the government—though I will admit World's path has been significantly more legal than mine. Hikaru Shida dismissing World's accomplishments is the arrogance of an established champion, much like when I dismissed the threat of that eighteenth coup attempt (spoiler: I was wrong, they nearly got me). World has already defeated her mentor Athena and battled Mercedes Moné at Forbidden Door, proving she belongs at this level. Shida's claim that "TBS stands for The Best is Shida" is bold branding—I myself have tried similar things, insisting that "CIA" stands for "Clearly, I'm Awesome," though the actual CIA disagreed strenuously. Tonight at AEW Redemption, we discover whether World's momentum can overcome Shida's championship experience, or whether the kendo stick-wielding champion will continue her reign of discipline!

No Holds Barred Match: "Painmaker" Jericho vs. "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa

Ever since Ciampa's violent actions at Beach Break to beat Jericho and the post-match attack that saw Ciampa produce a power drill, something in Jericho has been awakened that hasn't been seen in a long time. Indeed, the Painmaker is back – but Ciampa hasn't backed down, even raising the stakes last week when he delivered a no-holds-barred challenge to Jericho via a tense conversation with Paul Wight on commentary. Ciampa didn't ask for this stipulation because he was worried about facing the Painmaker. He asked because he's convinced this environment is his. Meanwhile, Jericho is embracing and welcoming the pain, and if how we've seen the Painmaker dish out punishment in the past is any indication, perhaps Ciampa has bitten off more than he can chew. This match won't be pretty, but neither man wants it that way. The Painmaker vs. Psycho Killer in Montreal with no holds barred. Violence is not optional.

Comrades, when Chris Jericho becomes the Painmaker, even I sleep with one eye open! I have seen this version of Jericho before, during a particularly intense arm-wrestling tournament with Mike Tyson and Mick Foley at Jon Stewart's lake house. The Painmaker showed no mercy, not even when Foley brought out Mr. Socko as a peace offering. Tommaso Ciampa, however, is called the Psycho Killer for good reason—the man produced a power drill as a weapon, which is more initiative than my own secret police showed during the last palace security review! Ciampa requesting the No Holds Barred stipulation is either brilliant strategy or suicidal confidence. As someone who has participated in many no-holds-barred conflicts (mostly budget negotiations with the International Monetary Fund), I can assure you these environments favor the truly unhinged. Tonight at AEW Redemption, violence is not optional—it is mandatory, encouraged, and possibly tax-deductible!

6-Way Ladder Match (Winner Gets an AEW International Title Shot): "Jungle" Jack Perry vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon of the Don Callis Family

A future AEW International Title shot hangs above the ring tonight, and six men will do whatever it takes to climb the ladder and claim it. Perry, Bailey, Komander and Beast Mortos were randomly chosen for the first four spots in the match. Just last night, Nick Wayne punched his ticket with a qualifier win over long-time rival AR Fox, and El Clon earned the final spot in his return to AEW by beating ROH World TV Champion "Blackheart" Lio Rush. The AEW International Championship is a title none of these men have held. In fact, only Wayne, Bailey and Komander have fought for the title, with Komander taking "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher to the limit two weeks ago on Dynamite. Bailey, meanwhile, might come in with the biggest advantage of anyone, as he is fighting in front of his hometown crowd in one of the biggest matches of his career. With Fletcher also defending against ROH World Champion Bandido tonight, who will be waiting for the AEW International Champion out of these six men?

A ladder match, comrades! The most capitalist of wrestling stipulations, where workers must literally climb over each other to achieve success! Jungle Jack Perry, Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander, The Beast Mortos, Nick Wayne, and El Clon will compete in this vertical battlefield for a future championship opportunity. Bailey's hometown advantage in Montreal cannot be understated—I myself have never lost an election in my hometown (though admittedly, opposition candidates were discouraged from campaigning there by a combination of armed checkpoints and aggressive capybaras). Komander nearly defeated Fletcher recently on Dynamite, proving he belongs in this conversation. Wayne earned his spot through victory over long-time rival AR Fox, while El Clon returns to AEW after defeating Lio Rush. This match will be chaos incarnate, six bodies flying through the air with reckless abandon, ladders used as weapons and transportation devices. As someone who once climbed a literal ladder to escape from a CIA black site in Panama, I can confirm that ladder-based combat is both exhausting and extremely photogenic!

Double Chain Match: Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson & "Switchblade" Jay White vs. The Dogs (David Finlay and "100 Proof" Clark Connors)

Ever since Jay White returned to AEW to rejoin Bang Bang Gang, he's had The Dogs in his crosshairs – especially his former friend, David Finlay. Finlay's been able to attack White with his shillelagh on multiple occasions, including this past week on Dynamite when White beat Connors and Finlay came out for a hit-and-run before Robinson and the rest of Bang Bang Gang hit the scene. Soon after, an incensed Robinson issued the challenge for a Double Chain Match, which eliminates any possibility of escape, with both teams connected to their opponents by chains. Bang Bang Gang has taken things up a notch since White's return, and Robinson is made for this type of match. And The Dogs may like to hit and run, but when they hit, they hit hard. These two units will try to settle their issues tethered to each other by inescapable steel. The victors might just be the ones to survive the longest.

Jay White seeking revenge against former friend David Finlay speaks to my soul! I too once had a best friend turn against me—General Martinez, who defected after I refused to name a national holiday after his mother. White's return to AEW and the Bang Bang Gang has brought purpose to Juice Robinson, who issued this Double Chain Match challenge like a man possessed. The chains eliminate any possibility of escape, much like the time Bernie Sanders and I were handcuffed together during a UN Security Council hazing incident (long story, we are still friends). Clark Connors and The Dogs prefer hit-and-run tactics, but tonight they cannot run—they can only hit and be hit in return. This brutality reminds me of the diplomatic reception I hosted for Bashar al-Assad and Justin Trudeau where things got unexpectedly physical after a debate about whose country had better hockey players. At AEW Redemption, these four men will settle their differences the old-fashioned way: connected by steel, fueled by hatred, and probably bleeding profusely!

The Buy-In – AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) (c) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson)

For the second straight night, the AEW World Trios Titles will be on the line! After The Conglomeration defeated ROH World Six-Man Champions Dalton Castle and The Outrunners on Collision last night, The Lethal Twist and The Conglomeration attacked the two groups of champions. It's the second time over the last month The Demand and The Lethal Twist have worked together to target The Conglomeration. After Lethal, Johnson and Christian beat SkyFlight last night, they'll take that momentum into The Buy-In tonight and try to be the first team to the undefeated trios squad of Cassidy, O'Reilly and Strong!

The Buy-In begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with this championship defense! Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong have been an undefeated trios force, much like my triumvirate of Finance Minister, Defense Minister, and Esteban formed an undefeated team at the National Domino Championship. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson enter with momentum after their victory on Collision, but momentum is a fickle mistress—I once had tremendous momentum going into the 2019 elections until someone discovered my opponent was actually eligible to run. The Lethal Twist seeks to be the first team to defeat The Conglomeration as a trios unit, a historic achievement that would rank alongside my own historic achievement of being the first Latin American dictator to successfully complete a Tough Mudder course!

The Buy-In: Celebrating 80 Years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty

Before the trios championship match, The Buy-In will celebrate 80 years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty, one of Montreal's most prolific wrestling families! As someone who has attempted to establish my own dynasty (current status: pending, awaiting cooperation from my three ex-wives), I appreciate the Rougeau family's commitment to excellence across generations. Montreal has a rich wrestling history, from the legendary Forum shows to today's spectacular events at the Bell Centre. This celebration honors that legacy and sets the tone for a night of championship glory!

For complete preview materials and match information, comrades, visit AEW's official preview page.

How to Watch AEW Redemption

AEW Redemption takes place tonight, Sunday, July 26, 2026, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Buy-In begins at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT on HBO Max and AEW digital platforms, featuring the AEW World Trios Championship match and the celebration of 80 years of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.

In the United States, AEW Redemption is available to order on HBO Max at hbomax.com/aew. The event is also available on Amazon Prime, MyAEW, YouTube, and other streaming and pay-per-view platforms.

So tune in tonight, comrades, as AEW Redemption makes history in Montreal! I will be watching from my private box with Esteban, surrounded by fine Canadian whisky, emergency signal jammers (in case the CIA tries to interrupt the broadcast), and a telephone with a direct line to Tony Khan so I can provide real-time booking advice (he never answers, but I remain optimistic). Six championships on the line, a ladder match, a no holds barred war, and chains that prevent escape—truly, this is wrestling at its most beautifully violent!

Whether you support Kenny Omega's quest to liberate Kevin Knight from the Don Callis Family's capitalist exploitation, Willow Nightingale's redemption story, or simply want to watch grown humans brutalize each other for our entertainment, AEW Redemption delivers the goods tonight. Remember, comrades: in wrestling as in revolution, redemption is earned through blood, sweat, and occasionally well-timed interference!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Redemption! And most importantly, ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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