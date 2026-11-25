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AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Preview: Continental Classic Chaos

The Continental Classic rolls into Omaha for AEW Dynamite with Hangman Adam Page fighting Jay White, Orange Cassidy meeting Speedball Mike Bailey, MJF and more.

Article Summary Hangman Adam Page tries to erase a brutal 1-5 singles record against Jay White.

Jon Moxley and Speedball Mike Bailey each need their first Continental Classic points.

WrathLander make their first AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship defense.

MJF and The Dangerous New Level both have something to say in Omaha.

Thanksgiving is almost here, comrades, which means families across America are preparing to eat until they can no longer argue effectively. I'm setting the table for tonight's Thanksgiving Eve summit. We have one turkey, several of the world's most misunderstood strongmen, and a seating chart that has already produced three border disputes. Kim Jong-un is on potatoes. Alexander Lukashenko is warming up the tractor. Nicolás Maduro has promised a six-hour speech explaining why he won't be bringing anything.

Fortunately, there is an escape from all this diplomacy. AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite comes to us live tonight, Wednesday, November 25, from LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max. Week Two of the Continental Classic brings three tournament matches, while a separate special Thanksgiving-night edition of AEW Collision continues the tournament tomorrow. Tonight also features the first defense of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, a grudge match, and appearances from men who believe microphones are legally binding instruments of state.

Continental Classic Blue League: Hangman Adam Page (0) vs. Jay White (3)

From AEW's official preview:

Longtime rivals clash in a huge Blue League battle on Thanksgiving Eve! "Hangman" Adam Page made his Continental Classic debut last week against his partner Bandido and came up short, although the two embraced after a brutal match just days after teaming in a Texas Death Match at Full Gear. Now Page has to bounce back against White, who opened the tournament with an impressive win over Ricochet on Collision. Page and White have met six times in singles competition, and White leads the all-time series 5-1, but Page's lone win came in the 2024 Owen Hart Cup semifinals. White has made it clear he wants the AEW Continental Championship, and he got off to a great start by beating Ricochet on Collision. Does White continue his dominance over Page, or does Page pick up his first points of the Continental Classic?

That 5-1 record is the kind of historical grievance that can ruin a perfectly good holiday. At last year's Thanksgiving get-together, Kim Jong-un discovered that Maduro had beaten him five straight years in our annual game of "Guess Which Pie Is Not Poisoned." Kim demanded a best-of-seven. Maduro demanded international observers. Lukashenko quietly ate every pie and declared himself champion.

Hangman does not have the luxury of declaring victory by tractor. He embraced Bandido after their opener, but respect does not earn points, and another loss would leave him staring up at the Blue League before the second helping arrives. White has spent years proving he can turn Hangman's confidence against him. If Page cannot finally change the arithmetic, the Switchblade may carve the turkey and the standings in the same motion.

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley (0) vs. Kevin Knight (3)

From AEW's official preview:

Reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley is still looking for his first points! Moxley lost to Orange Cassidy in the opening match of the Continental Classic that nearly reached the 20-minute time limit. After Daniel Garcia was knocked out of the C2 by injury on Collision, Moxley admitted he had a lot weighing on his mind after an already trying few months. Standing in Moxley's way is Knight, who beat Tommaso Ciampa with a surprise crucifix pin on Collision to win his first match of the tournament for the second year in a row! Don Callis wants all the gold, and he puts the focus on Knight to win the Continental Classic as the sole Family representative. Moxley holds a 1-0 edge over Knight in singles competition, so does Knight get one back and score the biggest win of his tournament, or does the defending champion right the ship after a slow start?

Moxley at zero points is more dangerous than Moxley at three points, in the way a hungry bear is more dangerous than a bear holding a small certificate of achievement. He is also carrying the weight of Daniel Garcia's injury and the pressure of a tournament that has already refused to obey him.

Knight, meanwhile, has become the Don Callis Family's only entrant and therefore the sole person at dinner responsible for every relative's reputation. I saw Lukashenko accept this burden during last year's Thanksgiving football game. He played quarterback, receiver, referee, and national television commentator. When his team lost, he arrested the scoreboard. Knight's solution is less authoritarian but more athletic: get airborne, get creative, and steal another three points before Moxley can turn the match into a municipal emergency.

Continental Classic Gold League: Orange Cassidy (3) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey (0)

From AEW's official preview:

After beating defending champion Jon Moxley to open the tournament in shocking fashion, Orange Cassidy seeks 3 more points! Cassidy earned his win in the final minutes of the time limit on Dynamite, and he now sits atop the Gold League with Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne. "Speedball" Mike Bailey looks to rebound after losing to Wayne in his C2 opener when Wayne pulled his tights to steal the win last week on Dynamite. Does Cassidy get to 6 points to remain on top, or does Bailey get on the board in the Gold League?

This is the Continental Classic's great Thanksgiving philosophical dispute: does one conserve energy for dessert, or kick everything in sight until dessert surrenders? Cassidy defeated Moxley by surviving the storm and choosing his moment. Bailey lost because Wayne chose a shortcut.

Maduro tried to settle the question at last year's Caracas Thanksgiving Parade. Cassidy's spiritual cousin rode on a float shaped like a couch and did absolutely nothing for four miles. Bailey's spiritual cousin sprinted alongside it, throwing kicks at decorative corn. At the finish, the couch was still intact and the corn had filed for asylum. Bailey needs urgency without recklessness; Cassidy needs one more perfectly timed opening. Whoever controls that rhythm controls the Gold League table.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Kyle Fletcher

From AEW's official preview:

On Dynamite last week, Kyle Fletcher insulted Andrade El Ídolo and accused him of betraying the Don Callis Family! Andrade holds a contract for a guaranteed AEW World Championship match and wants to become the first Latino AEW World Champion, but Fletcher told him it's one thing to look like a world champion and another to be one, and that deep down, Andrade knows he's not good enough. Fletcher challenged him to step into the ring, and Andrade said he loved it! Fletcher went more than 40 minutes with AEW World Champion Will Ospreay at Full Gear and said the world knows he's a future AEW World Champion, while Andrade is still waiting to take his own shot at the biggest prize in AEW with his guaranteed contract. Does Andrade make Fletcher pay for his words, or does Fletcher get the best of a former member of the Family?

Nothing improves Thanksgiving like a former ally questioning your legitimacy in front of the entire family. At an earlier Thanksgiving dinner in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Guy Fieri that wearing sunglasses backward did not make him mayor of Flavortown. Guy responded by challenging him to a winner-take-all gravy boat match. There were no survivors, only donkey sauce.

Fletcher wants to expose Andrade as a man who has already spent his prize in his imagination. Andrade wants to prove the contract is not merely paper but destiny. Fletcher's marathon with Ospreay demonstrated that he can endure; Andrade's challenge is to make sure endurance is not enough. This is less about the Callis Family than two men insisting the future already belongs to them.

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: WrathLander vs. Divine Dominion

From AEW's official preview:

Divine Dominion say Wrathlander have never beaten them outright, so the new champions accepted their challenge! Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron won the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship from The Brawling Birds at Full Gear, and now they'll make their first defense against the former champions. On Collision, Wrathlander watched from ringside as Divine Dominion beat Viva Van & VertVixen. After the match, Divine Dominion attacked again when Wrathlander turned to check on Van and VertVixen. Wrathlander cleared the ring before officials and security separated all four women. Bayne and Kross have said that every time they've been in the ring with Wrathlander, they've destroyed them, and a win tonight would make Divine Dominion two-time AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Do Statlander and Cameron survive their first defense, or does Divine Dominion get the better of Wrathlander and regain the gold?

Divine Dominion's argument has the unmistakable aroma of a Thanksgiving relative arriving early to explain that the house technically belongs to them. Bayne and Kross beat Viva Van and VertVixen on AEW Collision, attacked after the bell, and forced WrathLander to clear the ring before officials and security separated all four women. This is not a polite request for a rematch.

At an earlier holiday dinner in Pyongyang, Kim lost the ceremonial carving knife to a tag team of Dennis Rodman and a very aggressive aunt. He spent the rest of the meal arguing that nobody had beaten him "outright," a phrase that became less convincing each time the aunt pointed at the scoreboard. WrathLander have the belts, but their reign will not feel secure until they answer the former champions directly. First defense, first real referendum.

MJF Appears Live

From AEW's official preview:

MJF appears LIVE on Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite! After AEW World Champion Will Ospreay survived a brutal main event against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear, MJF blindsided him with the Triple B and escaped through the crowd. Last Wednesday in Denver, MJF showed up wearing the Triple B as the self-proclaimed One True Champion and challenged Ospreay to a Title vs. Title showdown at Worlds End. With Worlds End 24 days away, what will MJF say tonight in Omaha?

MJF has found the perfect Thanksgiving strategy: arrive with your own belt, announce that it is the only belt that matters, and demand the host wager his house. This is also how Maduro behaves at Monopoly, except MJF is more likely to read the rules.

Ospreay has been offered the kind of challenge that sounds irresistible precisely because accepting it gives MJF what he wants. The Triple B is leverage, bait, and a weapon all at once. MJF's appearance tonight is not likely to clarify his intentions; it is designed to make everyone else live inside them.

The Dangerous New Level Speaks

From AEW's official preview:

With their career-altering victory in the Texas Death Match at Full Gear over "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King and Bandido, Austin Creed, Kofi and Swerve Strickland are proud to wear their wounds as badges of honor. This trio has leveled up in a big way to begin their second reign as AEW World Trios Champions, so they had no interest in accepting an invitation to join the Don Callis Family from the man himself last week on Dynamite. What will The Dangerous New Level have to say tonight?

Rejecting Don Callis is a healthy instinct, like refusing gas-station sushi or declining a group chat invitation from Lukashenko. But champions do not simply say no; they must explain what the no means next. Swerve, Creed, and Kofi survived a Texas Death Match to regain the trios titles. Now every faction sees three belts and one possible opening.

At last year's Strongman Gratitude Summit after dinner, Kim, Maduro, and Lukashenko formed a trios team called The Stable New Order. It lasted eleven minutes. Kim wanted entrance pyro, Maduro wanted a manifesto, and Lukashenko had already driven the tractor through the catering table. The Dangerous New Level have something those men lacked: a shared purpose. Tonight they tell the rest of AEW whether that purpose begins with defending their throne or expanding it.

How to Watch AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite

AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite airs live tonight, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and streams on HBO Max. A separate special Thanksgiving-night edition of AEW Collision follows tomorrow with three more Continental Classic matches.

See AEW's official preview for tonight's card.

Now, if you'll excuse me, the diplomatic turkey has slipped out of the kitchen. I can hear Lukashenko's tractor starting down the drive. Maduro is already demanding a recount, and Kim has declared the wishbone a strategic missile, provided we ever get it back. Happy Thanksgiving Eve, comrades.

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