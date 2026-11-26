Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite Review: Ospreay Raises the Stakes

Will Ospreay turned MJF’s challenge into a ladder match, Jay White stayed unbeaten in the Continental Classic, and Kyle Fletcher took the main event.

Article Summary Will Ospreay answered MJF with a world title ladder match at Worlds End.

Jay White beat Hangman Adam Page and moved to six Blue League points.

Wrathlander retained before the Brawling Birds made the save.

Kyle Fletcher beat Andrade El Ídolo after Andrade chased Don Callis.

Greetings, comrades! I watched AEW Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite from the presidential pie vault, where the shelves are refrigerated and every slice has diplomatic immunity. Omaha served a better main course: three Continental Classic matches that made every point feel expensive, a women's tag title defense that got nastier after the bell, and a ladder match announcement that left a man in a scarf arguing with a television.

Speedball Mike Bailey catches Orange Cassidy

Mike Bailey caught Orange Cassidy with a kick as Cassidy launched his Orange Punch, then fell across him for the pin. Both left with three Gold League points. At my palace relay, David Hasselhoff started waving to the crowd before he crossed the finish line. Esteban the capybara kept running. David still wanted credit for the wave. The judges gave it to him and gave Esteban the trophy. Cassidy took his elbow pad off and the crowd knew what was coming. So did Bailey.

Don Callis plans Adam Copeland's retirement party

Don Callis declared that Kazuchika Okada had retired Adam Copeland and announced a celebration for the following week. Okada gave thanks for the Family. Callis had a date for the retirement party before Copeland had a chance to RSVP. In my palace we call that putting a deposit on the cake and hoping nobody asks the guest of honor.

The Brawling Birds put both teams on notice

Jamie Hayter gave Wrathlander their due for beating the Brawling Birds at AEW Full Gear. Alex Windsor made clear that the Birds were coming for whoever held the tag belts after Omaha. I like the Birds' terms, comrades. They want the belts. Whoever wins gets to deliver them in person.

Jon Moxley gets his first three points

Kevin Knight went after Jon Moxley's bad arm when Moxley couldn't keep a rear naked choke locked in. Moxley turned the opening into a cross armbreaker and made Knight tap. Each man finished the night on three points. The ghost of Fidel Castro loves a free rook. I left him one. He took it, I took his queen, and he spent the ride home explaining how much he'd always liked that rook. Knight had every reason to go after the arm. Moxley was ready to make him pay for reaching.

Konosuke Takeshita takes Daniel Garcia's Blue League spot

Konosuke Takeshita replaced the injured Daniel Garcia, inheriting his 0–1 record and zero points. I wish Garcia a good recovery. Takeshita inherited a deficit right away, with ROH World Champion Bandido waiting as his first opponent.

Brodido and Hangman look ahead

Brody King turned his attention to Ricochet, and Bandido apologized to Hangman Adam Page for hurting his nose the week before. Page said he'd have to outsmart Jay White and had a bowl of stuffing earmarked for the celebration. I admire a man who plans two moves ahead. Hangman had one move for Jay White and a second for the stuffing. I would have given more thought to the first move, comrades.

The Don Callis Family wins an 18-man tag

Okada put away Jay Marston with the Rainmaker as the Don Callis Family overwhelmed its nine opponents. Callis went right from celebrating to claiming every championship in sight. Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, Kofi, and Prince Nana interrupted, and Swerve offered the Family a shot at the trios belts. Josh Alexander accepted.

At our state fair, Guy Fieri won the pie contest and my agriculture minister immediately claimed we could sweep every event. The reigning tug-of-war champions walked over and offered us a match. My minister pointed at three pastry chefs before any of them could put down their rolling pins. I had the same feeling watching Alexander accept. Callis had been collecting belts in his head. Now three of his wrestlers actually have to take the trios belts.

The Kaspers want their eight-man tag sooner

Stokely Hathaway was talking up FTR and the Kasper Brothers against the Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns at AEW Winter Is Coming when Jacob Kasper asked him to move the match up to Laredo. Stokely wanted to talk to FTR first. Both brothers told him to make it happen. My generals use that tone when they move up a parade and leave me to tell the marching band. At least Stokely knows to call FTR before he orders the uniforms.

Mercedes Moné introduces Jay White

Mercedes Moné answered AZM's interruption from the previous week by making clear she was ready if AZM wanted a shot. She introduced White, who promised to win the Continental Classic and its championship. A palace guard once asked me if he could have the good chair in my office. I told him he could have it whenever he managed to get me out of it. Moné has much the same idea about hospitality.

Jay White leaves Hangman scoreless

White dodged the final Buckshot attempt and pinned Page with the Blade Runner. White moved to six Blue League points and Page stayed at zero. White put him in a head-and-arm choke after the bell. At a diplomatic table tennis match, Hugo Chávez shook my hand, missed my first serve, and sent the same serve right back past my ear the next time. He shook my hand again afterward, which is where the resemblance to Jay White ends. White could afford the opening hug. By the time Page tried that last Buckshot, White had seen enough of it.

Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa challenge Athena and Billie Starkz

Athena told TBS Champion Queen Aminata to keep away from her protégés. Billie Starkz backed her up, Mina Shirakawa stepped in, and the exchange set a tag match. My foreign minister once told an ambassador to stay out of a border dispute. The ambassador came back with a second ambassador and asked where the summit was being held. Mina has that kind of timing.

Wrathlander retain, and the Birds come calling

Wrathlander retained the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Divine Dominion. Kris Statlander pinned Lena Kross with a cradle after Harley Cameron took Megan Bayne out of the equation. Divine Dominion attacked after the bell. The Brawling Birds made the save and had the belts in their hands before leaving them with the champions.

That is excellent holiday manners by the standards of my republic. At one dinner, Dennis Rodman rescued my best platter from a collapsing buffet and held it just long enough for everyone to notice how good it looked in his hands. He gave it back. He also had the measurements for his own display case. I watched Hayter and Windsor hand back those belts and thought of the tape measure.

Callis doubles his offer to Ilja Dragunov

Callis produced an envelope he said held twice his previous offer and gave AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov until AEW Collision to answer. People leave envelopes under my place mat all the time. If there's cash inside, I want to know why the fellow who brought it is so desperate for me to open it before dessert.

Will Ospreay turns MJF's challenge into a ladder match

MJF renewed his challenge while wearing a replica world title belt. Will Ospreay, who said he hadn't been cleared to travel following the attack at AEW Full Gear, answered by video. He proposed a ladder match at AEW Worlds End, for the Undisputed AEW World Championship, with Ospreay's title and MJF's replica belt hanging above the ring. The match graphic went up while MJF was still demanding a regular match.

That was my favorite reveal of the night. I once put the good bourbon on a high shelf before Thanksgiving dinner after Nicolas Cage announced it was his by ancestral right. He brought a ladder and made a very persuasive speech until he looked down and realized I had invited everyone to watch him climb. MJF seemed to discover the audience, the ladder, and the height of the shelf all at the same time.

Kyle Fletcher beats Andrade El Ídolo

Andrade El Ídolo arrived with his guaranteed world title contract and ended MJF's sit-in. A tense encounter with Kyle Fletcher followed before MJF finally left. In the main event, Callis slipped a screwdriver onto the apron. Andrade took it away from Fletcher and chased Callis, giving Fletcher the opening for his second Sheerdrop Brainbuster and the pin.

Callis understood the principle of my palace buffet: put one tempting thing where it doesn't belong and someone will abandon his seat to take it. Andrade denied Fletcher the screwdriver and still paid for going after the man who left it there. The two had wrestled well enough to make me forget all about MJF's protest. That finish made sure I remembered whose Family Fletcher still belonged to.

MJF sends Ospreay a final holiday message

After the main event, Renee Paquette approached MJF for a response. He got up, broke a camera, and threatened to take more than Ospreay's title at AEW Worlds End. Last year I ended my holiday address by throwing a plate. My cameraman kept rolling and got a raise. MJF took care of the camera first. After a night of arguing about the rules, that was the first time I thought he sounded ready to climb.

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