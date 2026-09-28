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AEW: Tributes Pour in for "PAC" Benjamin Satterley, WWE's Neville

Tributes from across the wrestling world pour in for AEW star "PAC" Benjamin Satterley (AKA as WWE's Neville), who passed on September 27.

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The wrestling world is still reeling from the sudden passing of Benjamin Satterley, also known as PAC and WWE's Adrian Neville, on September 27 at the age of 40, having just come off AEW's All Out, competing for the AEW National Championship against Andrade El Idolo. The English wrestler, known for his high-flying style and aerial attacks, earned the nicknames "The Super Superman" and "The Man That Gravity Forgot." He started competing originally as PAC when he made his debut in 2004 with the Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF) and established himself in the wrestling scene locally in the country until he garnered attention from American promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Ring of Honor (ROH), and Chikara, while also serving time in the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate. He joined WWE in 2012 under the Adrian Neville moniker for the promotion's NXT brand, where he stayed until 2015, when he was promoted to the main roster, and remained until 2018, when he left WWE. He reverted to his original ring name, PAC, returned to Dragon Gate, and left for AEW in 2019.

AEW: Tributes Pour in for
"PAC" Benjamin Satterley in AEW All Out 2026. Cr: AEW/Screencapped from YouTube

The Wrestling World from AEW, WWE, Dragon Gate, NWA, NJPW and More Pay Tribute to Benjamin "PAC" Satterley

Beyond PAC's several indie championships, PAC is a six-time Dragon Gate champion. For WWE, he's a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, NXT Champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion (with Oliver Grey and Corey Graves), and a 2015 Slammy Award winner for "Breakout Star of the Year." For AEW, he won the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship and is a two-time World Trios Champion (with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix; and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta). In AEW, PAC was a member of the groups Death Triangle and Death Riders. There's no question how beloved across all major promotions around the world, including ones PAC never competed in. Among those paying tribute are Tony Khan, Paul Levesque, Byron Saxton, John Silver, Will Ospreay, Paige, Bayley, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Danhausen, Becky Lynch, Kyle Fletcher, The Miz, Doc Gallows, Matt Cordona, Amanda Huber, Matt Hardy, Anna Jay, Sami Callihan, John Cena, Ron "R Truth" Killings, Mustafa Ali, Marina Shafir, Kevin Owens, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, Yoshihiro Tajiri, Swerve Strickland, William Regal, AEW, NWA, TNA Wrestling, CMLL, NJPW, Dragon Gate, and more.

AEW: Tributes Pour in for
Cr: Tommaso Ciampa/Instagram
AEW: Tributes Pour in for
Cr: John Cena/Instagram

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Tom ChangAbout Tom Chang

I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love.
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