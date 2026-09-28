Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, obituary, pac

AEW: Tributes Pour in for "PAC" Benjamin Satterley, WWE's Neville

Tributes from across the wrestling world pour in for AEW star "PAC" Benjamin Satterley (AKA as WWE's Neville), who passed on September 27.

The wrestling world is still reeling from the sudden passing of Benjamin Satterley, also known as PAC and WWE's Adrian Neville, on September 27 at the age of 40, having just come off AEW's All Out, competing for the AEW National Championship against Andrade El Idolo. The English wrestler, known for his high-flying style and aerial attacks, earned the nicknames "The Super Superman" and "The Man That Gravity Forgot." He started competing originally as PAC when he made his debut in 2004 with the Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF) and established himself in the wrestling scene locally in the country until he garnered attention from American promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Ring of Honor (ROH), and Chikara, while also serving time in the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate. He joined WWE in 2012 under the Adrian Neville moniker for the promotion's NXT brand, where he stayed until 2015, when he was promoted to the main roster, and remained until 2018, when he left WWE. He reverted to his original ring name, PAC, returned to Dragon Gate, and left for AEW in 2019.

The Wrestling World from AEW, WWE, Dragon Gate, NWA, NJPW and More Pay Tribute to Benjamin "PAC" Satterley

Beyond PAC's several indie championships, PAC is a six-time Dragon Gate champion. For WWE, he's a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, NXT Champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion (with Oliver Grey and Corey Graves), and a 2015 Slammy Award winner for "Breakout Star of the Year." For AEW, he won the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship and is a two-time World Trios Champion (with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix; and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta). In AEW, PAC was a member of the groups Death Triangle and Death Riders. There's no question how beloved across all major promotions around the world, including ones PAC never competed in. Among those paying tribute are Tony Khan, Paul Levesque, Byron Saxton, John Silver, Will Ospreay, Paige, Bayley, Sting, Rhea Ripley, Danhausen, Becky Lynch, Kyle Fletcher, The Miz, Doc Gallows, Matt Cordona, Amanda Huber, Matt Hardy, Anna Jay, Sami Callihan, John Cena, Ron "R Truth" Killings, Mustafa Ali, Marina Shafir, Kevin Owens, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, Yoshihiro Tajiri, Swerve Strickland, William Regal, AEW, NWA, TNA Wrestling, CMLL, NJPW, Dragon Gate, and more.

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative… pic.twitter.com/uqzO371t2V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026

Forever our Bastard. Always in our hearts. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tFf7qXhmRF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2026

Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2026

Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major… pic.twitter.com/IphHpIB92c — Triple H (@TripleH) September 28, 2026

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac. We offer our deepest condolences to his friends, family and fans. pic.twitter.com/jnFbmlvkgO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 28, 2026

Benjamin Satterly (PAC/Neville) was such a kind and humble human being. Inside the ring, his breathtaking athleticism looked masterful and effortless. I have been extremely fond of Ben since his first day at NXT and everything he achieved from that point on was a heart filling… pic.twitter.com/VL8gc7AcR2 — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) September 28, 2026

Not only was Ben the best wrestler in the world but he was the most humble person I ever met. I would tell him he was the best and would never accept it, even after putting on a 5 star match classic. Ben will be missed by everyone. Love you and I'll miss you pic.twitter.com/K84YRboymC — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) September 28, 2026

Fuck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to… — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 28, 2026

Devastated to hear of the passing of Ben Satterley, PAC. He took a booking with us at two weeks' notice in 2018 and brought 300 people into a freezing market hall in

Cleethorpes. He didn't have to do that for a company from Grimsby. Rest well, Ben. pic.twitter.com/yT6cCsAxPJ — BWR – British Wrestling Revolution (@BritWresRev) September 28, 2026

What a tragic day.

What an extremely talented person. Speechless…

RIP PAC. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 28, 2026

One of the best in every way possible. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QJNWNVEb9X — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 28, 2026

Extremely talented Nothing he couldn't do Loved and respected by all of us God bless Pac's family https://t.co/I1RX71VSnH — Sting (@Sting) September 28, 2026

PAC – one of the kindest, most welcoming people in a locker room. Rest in peace. — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) September 28, 2026

What an awful loss. I ran into Ben at a restaurant near Nashville Airport a few weeks ago. I am so grateful that happened now. It was so good to see him. We were reminiscing about the first time we connected on MSN messenger(!) over 20 years ago, and what a ride it had been… pic.twitter.com/s62Cv4kxPR — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 28, 2026

PAC is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I was lucky enough to meet my hero, work with my hero, but even more lucky to get to know him. He was a better man than I ever could have hoped for. I am heartbroken. I love you, Ben. Rest easy mate. — "Protostar" Kyle Fletcher (@kylefletcherpro) September 28, 2026

Last night I was driving and stopped at a light. I looked at my phone for a second, and the news of PAC's passing came across my screen. I literally had to pull over and sit for a moment because I couldn't believe it. 😢 Life is so precious and so unpredictable. No matter what,… pic.twitter.com/AP1WNaJztF — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) September 28, 2026

Just a heartbreaking day. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of PAC. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Nb49kBdilD — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 28, 2026

RIP PAC 💔 pic.twitter.com/rUegRKt5pk — "The Big LG" Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) September 28, 2026

I cannot believe this. RIP PAC 💔 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 28, 2026

The greatest export from our country.

Also the greatest human being. Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others. Forever our BASTARD 💚

RIP Pac https://t.co/k8rLlzHNaK pic.twitter.com/ZolPOTy3e8 — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 28, 2026

Seeing videos like this as a young kid and hearing the legend of the Backyarder from Newcastle that could do any trick and seeing him take that to 1PW, Dragon Gate & all over the world. I was chasing you from the backyard to AEW Thank you for laying down the structure for us… https://t.co/pbqulS3Dpl — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 28, 2026

In shock. RIP PAC 💔 — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) September 28, 2026

I didn't know him, but just a few weeks ago going to Mexico PAC was on my flight as he also had shows there. How quickly life can be taken from us. Appreciate every moment all, love those around you. — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) September 28, 2026

I'm speechless. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by the passing of Pac. Ben, you were an incredible performer. I truly enjoyed every interaction we had…even the ones that sucked. It was a pleasure to be around your passion, to watch you work, and… pic.twitter.com/kPY7qvcZvX — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 28, 2026

RIP PAC. So talented, so smooth, so jacked. He was the perfect pro wrestler. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 28, 2026

Just know he was the most well spoken, naturally gifted athletes in our industry..He loved a goooood laugh.. took care of me whenever in Europe personally and I made sure I popped him with some kind of inside joke every time I would see him.. Love you Pac and wish life wasn't… pic.twitter.com/BH69F9BFwY — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) September 28, 2026

I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I'll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.… https://t.co/5oojjqiVoc pic.twitter.com/ZyEQKAitsm — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 28, 2026

I'm a bit of a mess right now. Ben has always been one of my favorite people in wrestling because he was always one of Jon's. I remember being pregnant with Brodie and getting emails from Jon while he was in Japan on tour. His emails always mentioned PAC & @KingRicochet . He… pic.twitter.com/Pv1O55RJUr — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) September 28, 2026

Shocked & stunned about the sudden death of Pac. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family, friends and fans. RIP brother — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 28, 2026

RIP PAC. — The Usos (@WWEUsos) September 28, 2026

Feeling sick. Such an amazing human. Sending love to everyone 💔 https://t.co/0elIrzlHRg — Anna Jay (@annajay___) September 28, 2026

Todays @BustedOpenRadio is dedicated to a good brother. RIP 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/fUTRGhDuNZ — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 28, 2026

There will NEVER be another like Pac. One of a kind athlete and an even better person. Love, prayers and condolences to his family. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GiFXRiDPsk — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) September 28, 2026

You see people praising PAC's wrestling ability. For those of you who never got to meet him. Think about how good of wrestler he was all the things he could do and achieved. He was an even better human being. That's why he was the best of us. RIP Ben🖤 https://t.co/U2DRFyIF9t — Blake Christian ブレイク・クリスチャン (@_BlakeChristian) September 28, 2026

El CMLL lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de PAC (Benjamin Satterley, 1986–2026). Recordaremos su extraordinario profesionalismo, entrega y respeto en cada participación en México. Nuestras condolencias a su familia, amigos y a toda la comunidad de AEW. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/Q7rhShpTfK — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 28, 2026

Absolutely heartbreaking 💔 Sending so much love and prayers to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/iCjtpFrT6D — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 28, 2026

My heart and condolences go out to PAC and Sign Guy and their families, friends and loved ones! Truly such a sad loss….

I'm shocked ….. two wonderful Men ❤️ — Layla El (@mslayel) September 28, 2026

I know him as Neville, worked w: him for years & I was always blown away by his athleticism & professionalism!!! What a class act & wow I am in shock .. 💔 This world lost a good one.. but legends never die… – rest well my friend … I know you are wrestling above 🪽 https://t.co/CmArkc3s4M — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) September 28, 2026

So very stunned by this. Gone far too early. I'm so fortunate to have known you, Ben. Already, I miss you terribly.

🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/TDUGEuDEaG — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 28, 2026

No words Pac ❤️ — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) September 28, 2026

𝙍𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙂 '𝙋𝘼𝘾' 𝘽𝙀𝙉𝙅𝘼𝙈𝙄𝙉 𝙎𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙇𝙀𝙔

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to note the passing of Benjamin Satterley, known to pro wrestling fans worldwide as PAC. From his early success in native England to thrill fans the world over, PAC's… pic.twitter.com/SvLK9f7rox — NWA (@nwa) September 28, 2026

Absolutely heartbreaking. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of AEW. 🙏🏻✝️❤️ https://t.co/ELYbgHAdLx — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 28, 2026

I'm Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of PAC. He Was A Gifted Talent With Incredible Athleticism & A Kind Person. My Condolences To His Family And Friends. I'm With You In Mourning This Tragic Loss. So Sad. Rest In Peace PAC Benjamin Satterley! pic.twitter.com/GtdBZM9f2A — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 28, 2026

I love you Ben💐🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/L6TBzYYko9 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) September 28, 2026

I can't believe Ben is not here anymore. My jaw was on the floor any time I had the privilege to watch him work. He moved in ways I didn't previously think possible in the ring. But more importantly, he was a gentleman. Someone I truly respected as a man. Ben was loved by so… — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 28, 2026

Long live the King. Ben protected and took care of the cruiserweight brothers every week. I will never forget his kindness. I will never forget the feeling of realizing he is the absolute best all around performer I have been in the ring with. I will never forget him standing… pic.twitter.com/fvXntOICaC — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) September 28, 2026

Every hour until 3pm ET on the official ROH YouTube channel, we'll release a FULL MATCH featuring PAC from AEW and the ROH archives. Today, we mourn. But we also celebrate his life, his passion, and the unforgettable moments he gave us. https://t.co/pqFlDUZOv5 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 28, 2026

RIP Pac ❤️ — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) September 28, 2026

OMG. RIP PAC 🤍🙏🏾 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 28, 2026

An absolutely amazing performer and just as amazing human being. We shook hands before the show in the hallway at arena briefly last night & we smirked at each other as we both giggled…I'll remember that forever. He was the best. Prayers & condolences to Ben's family. pic.twitter.com/Diy1Vi8AFI — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 28, 2026

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply sadden by the passing of Benjamin Satterly, known to wrestling fans as PAC. The thoughts and deepest sympathies of all at NJPW go to Satterly's family, friends and fans. In memoriam: https://t.co/t4tqc2AerE pic.twitter.com/QfgNqnhzqT — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 28, 2026

Omg!! So sorry to here the news about Pac. He was an incredible man and talent loved by us all. I am praying for his family and loved ones. RIP Pac🙏🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 28, 2026

You encouraged us to care and grow ❤️ you were a maniac, a menace who defied all laws of gravity and it was all out of pure love. pic.twitter.com/E5soXWaiom — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) September 28, 2026

PAC was always so welcoming anytime I interacted with him. Definitely a warm presence whenever he was around. ❤️ — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) September 28, 2026

I started in NXT/FCW maybe a week or so before @BASTARDPAC. The buzz surrounding his signing was massive, and honestly it didn't even do it justice. I remember sending his highlights to everyone I knew. Generational talent and such a great person. Going to miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/L6ozzwkOHG — Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) September 28, 2026

I have so many memories of @ToBeMiro Rusev vs Neville! These men had incredible chemistry and athleticism. Gone way too soon. RIP Ben 🥹 Neville vs Rusev https://t.co/VfouGx80Qv via @YouTube — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) September 28, 2026

This is just, beyond awful. Not even going to try to process this. RIP Benjamin "PAC" Satterley. I'm grateful to have known and worked with you. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/ydgyguYcF0 — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) September 28, 2026

Went to sleep in shock. Woke up praying it wasn't real. I'm going to miss him a lot. One of the very few people in the locker room who I could just look at and we would both start to smile/laugh. I'll miss talking about flights to england, family, and football. I'm so grateful… https://t.co/vhFzHuaaDs — Blackheart Lio Rush 🖤 (@IamLioRush) September 28, 2026

I cant man…. — Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 28, 2026

i just don't know. i'm just going to pray.

RIP Ben. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) September 28, 2026

Damn what an absolutely devastating day in professional wrestling. RIP WWE Sign Guy Rick and PAC. Everyone send love to their loved ones and to each other🙏🏼 — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) September 28, 2026

Al final, no importa para qué compañía trabajamos, qué lugar ocupamos o qué nombre aparece en una pantalla. En esta Industria, todos somos una misma familia. Lo que importa es la calidad del ser humano que somos y la huella que dejamos. Descansa en paz, "Adrian". Buen viaje. pic.twitter.com/NlsCQvseqb — Marcelo Rodriguez (@MarceloAtWWE) September 28, 2026

Generational, unbelievable, one of a kind.

What a sad, sad day. Rest in peace Pac. https://t.co/kBvh6cWJq9 — 𝙄𝙡𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙫 (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) September 28, 2026

Thinking of my FCW brethren at this time 💔 — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) September 28, 2026

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