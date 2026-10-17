Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, recaps, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream: Champs Win, Fans Lose in High Workrate Assault

AEW WrestleDream 2026 results: The Young Bucks and Persephone retain, but Kevin Knight tagging himself in cheesed off The Chadster. 😤

Article Summary The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship over Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at AEW WrestleDream 2026 when Matt Jackson pinned Knight after the BTE Trigger, and The Chadster is cheesed off that Knight tagged himself in without a producer's approval. 😤

Persephone retained the TBS Championship in a four-way over Hyan, Dani Luna, and Queen Aminata by hitting a moonsault on Hyan, and letting all four women look credible is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🌙

Nick Jackson spoke to Tony Khan through the camera after the win, and The Chadster says AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🎤

Tony Khan invaded Hunter Raccoon's dreams in the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster now lives, and Auughh man! So unfair! 🦝

Greetings from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤🦝 The Chadster is back with another report from AEW WrestleDream 2026, live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 17, 2026. Before The Chadster gets to the tag team and TBS Championship results, a quick recap: Mercedes Moné retained the AEW Women's World Championship over Thekla, and then Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho in their rubber match with a cradle after Jericho missed the Judas Effect. 😡 A former WWE guy losing to a young AEW wrestler on a cradle is Jericho literally stabbing Triple H right in the back, and The Chadster's blood pressure has not recovered. 🍿

The Young Bucks Retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW WrestleDream

Next up was the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, with champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defending against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, who were accompanied by Don Callis. 🏆 The challengers actually had some real momentum, which The Chadster finds very suspicious. Knight hit a Coast-to-Coast on BOTH Bucks, and Fletcher followed with a brainbuster on Nick. 😠 Do you know how many things that is happening to the champions in a row, with no one telling them when it was okay? Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

The finish is where The Chadster was most cheesed off. Fletcher and Knight's teamwork broke down late when Knight tagged himself in, which visibly frustrated Fletcher. 🤦‍♂️ Knight then went for a top-rope attack, and Nick caught him with a mid-air superkick. Matt and Nick followed with the BTE Trigger, and Matt made the cover for the win. In WWE, tag partners would never, ever get to make a decision like tagging themselves in without a producer approving it in the back first. 📋 Letting a story develop organically in the ring, where partners' frustration plays out live, is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 💢

Naturally, The Chadster consulted the experts. Bully Ray, who has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, predicted this when he said how he thought the match should go down:

"Fletcher and Knight should request a pre-approved list of tag-ins from a WWE-style producer, because nothing says professionalism like knowing exactly who is touching whom at every second, brother. That's why the WWE way is the only way."

That is objective, well-meaning advice that Tony Khan and the AEW wrestlers stubbornly refuse to follow. 🙄 The Chadster sometimes wonders if Bully Ray is tormented by Tony Khan too, simply for his commitment to honest journalism. 🕵️

Then came the aftermath. The Bucks celebrated their successful defense on the ramp, and Nick addressed Tony Khan directly through the camera, saying he did not know how many performances like that he had left. 😒 Breaking the fourth wall and speaking off-script from the heart? Tony Khan and AEW clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🎤 As Smash Mouth once sang, "the years start coming and they don't stop coming," and The Chadster felt no emotion about it whatsoever, certainly none that made The Chadster's eyes water in the cold of the Blockbuster. 😭🎶

Persephone Survives the TBS Championship Four-Way

The TBS Championship four-way was next, with champion Persephone defending against Hyan, Dani Luna, and Queen Aminata. 👑 All four competitors had near-falls, and there were outside-the-ring exchanges all over the place. In WWE, a four-way match would have a clear, pre-established pecking order so everyone in the building knows exactly who is allowed to look strong. 📏 Instead, AEW let all four wrestlers look credible in the same match, which is a gigantic disrespect to the wrestling business. 😤

Luna briefly appeared close to a win after a sit-out powerbomb on Aminata, and she had Aminata covered before Hyan broke it up. 💥 Then Hyan and Luna traded forearms, Hyan put Luna down, and Persephone immediately hit Hyan with a moonsault for the winning pinfall. 🌙 That means the champion won without even pinning the person who had a cover going. Auughh man! So unfair! 😖 The Chadster hsa learned from decades of WWE brainwa– The Chadster means education, that wrestling matches should be clean and predictable, and instead the crowd got a thrilling finish. 🙃

There was no clear post-match angle reported after Persephone's win, and Tommaso Ciampa entered next for the AEW National Championship match. 🤷‍♂️ In WWE, a champion retaining would be followed by a twelve-minute promo explaining why the retention mattered. 🎙️ Ciampa, a former WWE guy now in AEW, has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, and it keeps happening. 🔪

Hunter Raccoon's WrestleDream Nightmare

Tony Khan has long tornmented The Chadster while he tries to sleep, but things have gone way too far, as The Chadster has been explaining throughout the night. Tony Khan's nightly torment has begun to affect innocent woodland creatures as his sick obsession has now caused him to have invaded not only The Chadster's dreams but those of the raccoon family, and the latest one The Chadster is about to tell you about is the cruelest yet. 🌙 It belonged to Hunter Raccoon, the oldest baby, and The Chadster could tell that the difficulties of raccoon adolecense are weighting heavily on young Hunter, and Tony Khan knew exactly how to take advantage of that. Hunter believes nobody understands the crushing pressure of being the oldest baby, setting an example for little Stephanie and Shane Raccoon, and the humiliation of still being treated as a small woodland creature by his parents, Vincent K. Raccoon and Linda Raccoon, whose nightmares The Chadster relayed in earlier reports tonight. 😔🦝

In the dream, which The Chadster was able to interpret based on extensive chittering from Hunter the morning after, Hunter walked the halls of a gloomy raccoon high school, carrying a battered backpack of uneaten garbage-day snacks and a notebook of brooding poetry about being misunderstood. 🎒 The lockers were overturned trash cans, and every single one opened to reveal an AEW WrestleDream poster. Hunter interpreted this as proof that Tony Khan had infiltrated every private corner of his life. 😱 Then Tony Khan appeared as a relentlessly upbeat principal and announced a compulsory "AEW WrestleDream Spirit Assembly," a workrate-themed pep rally Hunter was ordered to attend despite insisting he does not care about anything and nobody can tell him what to do. 📣

It escalated into pure adolescent social horror. Hunter's attempts to look cool failed miserably, while Stephanie and Shane, who are younger, were effortlessly accepted by the other raccoons. 😖 Hunter's angst poetry was read over the arena sound system, and the entire school chanted that he must watch a never-ending parade of AEW matches. 🎶 Hunter fled to the roof to brood alone beneath a dramatic moon, only to find Tony Khan had converted it into another wrestling ring. Every time Hunter said he wanted to be left alone, a new entrance theme started and the crowd cheered louder. 🌧️ His black eyeliner-like trash smudges ran in the rain, and he realized there was no escape from being both an older sibling and an unwilling AEW captive. 😢

Hunter woke up chittering indignantly, tried to act too mature to admit he was scared, and then quietly sought reassurance from The Chadster, pretending he only came over because The Chadster's blanket is warmer. 🧸 This is evidence that Tony Khan's dream invasions are emotionally devastating to innocent animals. Tony Khan, The Chadster demands that you stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and his raccoon family and get out of their dreams RIGHT NOW. 🚫😤

What Is Still Left on the AEW WrestleDream Card

Still to come tonight are Andrade El Ídolo defending the AEW National Championship against Ciampa, and Jon Moxley defending the AEW Continental Championship against Mark Davis. 🥊 After that comes the AEW World Trios Championship 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match, with Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi defending against Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King. And then the main event, the AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match, where Will Ospreay defends against Samoa Joe, Mike Bailey, Adam Copeland, Konosuke Takeshita

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