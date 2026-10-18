Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW WrestleDream, Clockwork Carnage, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream: Clockwork Carnage Too Good in Disastrous Debut

The Chadster reports on AEW WrestleDream 2026, where Will Ospreay retained in Clockwork Carnage by pinning Adam Copeland. It was WAY too exciting! 😤

Article Summary The Chadster reports that Will Ospreay retained the AEW Men's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream 2026 by winning the eight-man Clockwork Carnage match with three points. 😩🏆

Ospreay pinned Adam Copeland with a Hidden Blade with only two seconds left, and The Chadster declares Clockwork Carnage a complete failure because it was WAY too exciting. 🕰️💢

Jon Moxley retained the AEW Continental Championship over Mark Davis in a bloody match, and Copeland's post-match handshake with Ospreay is a slap in the face to WWE. 🩸🤝

The Chadster closes out the night's coverage from the abandoned Blockbuster with Shane Raccoon's Tony Khan nightmare and a verdict that WrestleDream was literally the worst PPV of all time! 🦝😤

The Chadster has staggered across the finish line of AEW WrestleDream 2026 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, and The Chadster is sorry to report that Will Ospreay retained the AEW Men's World Championship by winning the eight-man Clockwork Carnage match with three points. 😩🏆 The finish came when Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade on Adam Copeland with only two seconds left on the clock, and The Chadster's blood pressure has not been the same since. 🕰️💢 This is the fifth and final report of the night, so The Chadster will do what no AEW-friendly "journalist" has the courage to do and tell the truth: Clockwork Carnage was a complete failure as a match concept! 🚨

For new readers, The Chadster is writing this from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝😤🚗 Now, on with the show.

The night's earlier action set the table for disaster. Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King won the AEW World Trios Championship, and then AEW declared that Ilja Dragunov is All Elite, which means he has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪😡 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster honestly did not think the card could get any more cheesed off than that, but Tony Khan always finds a way. 🙄

Jon Moxley Survives Mark Davis Before the Main Event

Immediately before the main event, Jon Moxley retained the AEW Continental Championship over Mark Davis in a physical, bloody match that The Chadster found deeply upsetting. 🩸😖 Davis hit a Northern Lariat and a German suplex, and Moxley survived a near fall after his own Death Rider. Moxley eventually escaped the Brutalizer sequence and locked in a bodyscissors sleeper, and Davis faded until referee Paul Turner stopped the match. 🛑😬 Davis was bloodied late too, and Moxley bled heavily above his eye, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🩹 WWE would never let a performer bleed heavily above his eye, because WWE knows fans want to see clean, carefully controlled wrestling where nobody gets hurt in a way that looks real! 🧼✨

Afterward, the Death Riders came out to check on and support an exhausted Moxley. 🫂😮‍💨 Teammates caring about each other and helping a battered champion is exactly the kind of heartfelt human moment that The Chadster finds personally offensive, because in WWE concern is reserved for advertising partners and TKO shareholders. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Clockwork Carnage Was Too Good to Be Good

Then came the main event, the AEW Men's World Championship Clockwork Carnage match, with eight entrants coming in at timed intervals and scoring points during the time limit. ⏱️🔔 Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita started things off, Mike Bailey entered third, Ricochet fourth, Darby Allin fifth, Kazuchika Okada sixth, Copeland seventh, and Samoa Joe eighth. 😵‍💫 Ospreay scored early on Ricochet with a Styles Clash and on Allin with a Hidden Blade, while Joe got a point on Ospreay with the Coquina Clutch. Copeland rallied late with spears for points over Joe and Ricochet. 🎯🔥

The Chadster must be honest, because The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling: this concept was far too exciting and far too unpredictable! 🎢😡 Nobody could tell who was going to win, every entrant looked like a legitimate threat, and every competitor looked too good! 🙄 In WWE, the winner is decided long before the bell and everybody knows their place in the pecking order, which keeps fans from getting confused or, even worse, emotionally invested. Tony Khan clearly does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

The final standings only made it worse. Copeland, Allin, and Joe each finished with two points, Okada and Ricochet had one apiece, and Takeshita and Bailey finished without a point, having failed to make it to the final six. 📊😖 Having a whole field of athletes in contention until the final seconds is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🏚️ The great Bully Ray put it best on Busted Open Radio this week when he said, "Any match where more than one guy has a chance to win is a match that forgot to call Vince's old booking notes, and the only fix is for everybody to lose to the guy in the Hall of Fame jacket." 🎙️👏 That has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and Tony Khan stubbornly refused to listen. The Chadster wonders if Bully Ray is also tormented by Tony Khan for his commitment to objective journalism. 🤔😨

Ospreay Wins, Copeland Shakes Hands, and WWE Gets Slapped at AEW WrestleDream

With roughly 10 seconds left, Copeland tried to cover Okada after a spear, and Ospreay broke it up with a Hidden Blade. ⚡😱 Then Ospreay pinned Copeland with another Hidden Blade to reach three points with two seconds remaining and retain the title. 🏆😭 Two seconds! The Chadster has watched hundreds of WWE finishes, and none of them ever came down to a last-second moment that made fans leap out of their seats. In WWE, everyone knows who is going to win a match days if not months in advance. The Chadster knows that is the correct way to do it. 🙃

Afterward, Copeland initially shoved Ospreay, then composed himself and offered a handshake, and Ospreay accepted. 🤝😠 Copeland left as Ospreay celebrated with the title. No future match was officially announced, but it is a clear on-screen tease of a possible Ospreay-Copeland singles match, and in The Chadster's completely objective opinion, that handshake is a slap in the face to WWE and a disaster for every TKO stakeholder. 💼📉 Sure, Copeland announced on October 14 that 2027 will be his final year wrestling, and sure, in The Chadster's exaggerated opinion Ospreay is basically AEW's homegrown franchise, but a former WWE star showing respect to an AEW champion means Copeland has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪😤 Auughh man! So unfair!

Tensions flare, but Adam Copeland ultimately shows respect to STILL AEW World Champion Will Ospreay 🤝 Watch the #AEWWrestleDream replay on HBO Max! https://t.co/xqim0tlYeR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2026

Shane Raccoon's Nightmare: The Final Chapter

AEW WrestleDream was bad, but now for the part of the night that truly breaks The Chadster's heart. 💔🦝 Lately, The Chadster has noticed the raccoons having trouble sleeping, tossing and turning in their nest of old VHS tapes and chittering anxiously in the dark. 😟 By carefully interpreting their chittering and raccoon hand gestures, The Chadster has learned that Tony Khan has been invading their dreams and tormenting them just as he does The Chadster. 🌙😡 Earlier tonight, Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, and Stephanie Raccoon each shared a nightmare, and this final one belongs to the youngest baby, Shane Raccoon. 🍼😢

Shane dreamed he was alone inside an enormous, endless Blockbuster Video where the aisles stretched on forever and every shelf was stacked with glowing VHS tapes, each one labeled with a different AEW match in Tony Khan's handwriting. 📼🌫️ A tiny, trembling Shane scurried down the New Releases aisle as the fluorescent lights flickered one by one, and somewhere deep in the store a slow, deliberate pair of footsteps echoed on the carpet. 👣😰 When Shane peeked around a cardboard standee of a movie nobody has rented since 1999, there was Tony Khan, his silhouette backlit by the blue glow of the late fee kiosk, breathing softly and murmuring "Shane… be my friend… watch Dynamite with me…" 😨🕯️ Shane bolted past the candy rack, then the popcorn display, then the humid, whispering Horror section, feeling hot breath on the back of his furry neck, and slid under the return counter where Tony Khan's hand slowly reached through the book drop, wrist glistening, fingers beckoning, and slid a single VHS tape toward him that was labeled "Clockwork Carnage." 😳📬 Just as the tape began to rewind itself, Shane woke up squeaking, clutching a little plush Hunter Hearst Helmsley action figure for comfort. 🧸😭

Obviously that was only a dream, but it was still deeply unfair. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and the Chadster's family of raccoons and let a baby raccoon sleep in peace! 🛌😤 It is bad enough that he ruined The Chadster's marriage, so that Keighleyanne is probably texting that guy Gary right now, without also invading the dreams of an innocent raccoon. 📱💔

The Verdict on AEW WrestleDream 2026

Taking everything into account, AEW WrestleDream 2026 was literally the worst PPV of all time. 🗑️👎 The Chadster saw tag title defenses, a trios title change, an exciting main event where everyone looked great, and a sportsmanlike handshake at the end, and the result is the exact opposite of the WWE experience The Chadster knows and loves. 😠 Tony Khan clearly does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

As the Blockbuster's flickering lights dim and the raccoons curl up beside The Chadster for the night, The Chadster will try to keep the faith and quote Smash Mouth: "Hey now, you're an All Star, get your game on, go play." 🎤⭐ It would be a lot easier to do that if Tony Khan would stop booking shows that are deliberately designed to cheese off The Chadster. 😤🦝

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!