Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, mercedes mone, Nick Wayne, recaps, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream: Moné Retains, Wayne Wins, Innocent Raccoons Suffer

AEW WrestleDream 2026 results: Mercedes Moné retains over Thekla, Nick Wayne beats Jericho again, and The Chadster is cheesed off! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Article Summary Mercedes Moné retained the AEW Women's World Championship over Thekla at AEW WrestleDream 2026 with the Mone Maker, and The Chadster is cheesed off that Tony Khan let a clean finish stand on its own. 😤

Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho for the second time after Jericho's protective cup and Judas Effect attempt backfired, which means Jericho must now apologize. 🏁

Both matches were loaded with workrate, crowd heat, and clear storytelling, which The Chadster considers dangerous conduct that undermines everything the TKO shareholders have built. 🚨

Tony Khan has now escalated from invading The Chadster's dreams to invading the dreams of Linda Raccoon in the abandoned Blockbuster. Auughh man! So unfair! 🦝

Live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, The Chadster is back with another edition of Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW WrestleDream 2026, and The Chadster is cheesed off beyond belief. 😤 Mercedes Moné retained the AEW Women's World Championship over Thekla, and then Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho for the second time. Tony Khan booked two back-to-back matches that were loaded with workrate, crowd reactions, and clear storytelling, and The Chadster is here to explain why this is dangerous conduct. 🚨 It undermines everything the TKO shareholders have worked so hard to build! 📉

For anyone just joining The Chadster, this report comes to you from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🚗💔

Mercedes Moné Retains Over Thekla

Thekla came out for the AEW Women's World Championship match doing her spider-walk theatrics, and the crowd in Orlando was loud and positive from the opening bell. 🕷️📣 The Chadster would like to point out that nobody in a WWE ring is ever allowed to generate this much of a reaction without a script approved by at least four people. Thekla locked Moné in a body-wrap submission, and Moné had to scramble to the bottom rope to break it. Thekla followed up with stomps on the champion and a spear for a near-fall. The crowd bought every second of it. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

The near-falls kept coming. At one point Thekla nearly won with a roll-up/bridge sequence, and the commentary team suggested that Moné's face mask may have protected her during that stretch. 🎭 The Chadster does not know what the commentators were trying to prove, but it sounds suspiciously like AEW having a thought-out reason for something that happens in the ring. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

Moné fought back with a middle-rope Meteora and then hit the Mone Maker for the pinfall to retain. 🏆 The Chadster was absolutely disgusted to see Tony Khan let a clean finish stand on its own, with a champion who looks stronger and a challenger who looks better for having been in there with her. That is exactly the sort of thing that makes Thekla and Moné feel important, and The Chadster cannot abide it. Also, Moné used to be Sasha Banks in WWE, so she literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by doing this in an AEW ring. 🔪😡

#AndStill!

The reign continues as 'The CEO' @MercedesVarnado retains the AEW Women's World Championship!

Watch #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV! https://t.co/on8i0cE4P5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2026

Nick Wayne Beats Chris Jericho a Second Time

Next up was the Jericho vs. Wayne rubber match, with the stipulated condition that Jericho must apologize if Wayne won. 🎤 The match had several credible near-falls, and the crowd stayed hot for all of it. Jericho hit an Attitude Adjustment onto the ringside steps, and Wayne answered with a 450 splash and Wayne's World, both for near-falls. 💥 Every single exchange told a clear story, and The Chadster did not enjoy a moment of it. Jericho also used to work for WWE, which means he literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by agreeing to lose to a young up-and-comer. 🗡️

Then came the finish. Wayne secretly kicked Jericho low, but Jericho revealed he was wearing a protective cup. 😳 He struck Wayne with the cup and went for the Judas Effect, but Wayne ducked it and cradled Jericho for the three-count. Wayne grabbed a microphone and emphasized that he had beaten Jericho a second time, which sets up the required apology issue. 🏁 The Chadster is told that this is what crowd-pleasing wrestling looks like. It has a protective cup, a reversal, and a young talent getting a huge win over a legend. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤬

.@thenickwayne BEAT @IAmJericho! Watch #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV! https://t.co/TLSeSkwjhr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2026

Of course, The Chadster is not the only one who sees the danger. Kevin Nash recently said on his podcast, "Brother, if a title match goes more than four minutes without a ref bump and a guy in a suit walking out to tell everyone how to feel, you're just showing off. Nobody in WWE ever needed a crowd to chant for them. They were told when to cheer, and that's what made it art." 🎙️ That quote has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and yet Tony Khan and the AEW roster stubbornly refuse to take advice that is clearly meant for their own good. The Chadster wonders whether Kevin Nash has to deal with Tony Khan in his dreams too. 🤔

Tony Khan Has Invaded the Raccoons' Dreams

The Chadster needs to discuss a very serious development. 🦝 For years, Tony Khan has invaded the dreams of The Chadster through WrestleDream, and The Chadster had thought he could sink no lower. But Tony Khan has now escalated to invading the dreams of innocent raccoons. The Chadster knows this because recently The Chadster has observed that the raccoons are sleeping restlessly, whining and twitching, and when they wake up they chitter in a way that The Chadster clearly understood to be a full explanation of their nightmares. 😨 In the last report, The Chadster relayed a very disturbing nightmare that Vincent K. Raccoon had, which was extremely uncalled for on the part of Tony Khan. But you won't believe what Tony Khan did to Linda Raccoon.

Linda chittered that she was asleep in the raccoon den when the walls peeled open into a gigantic AEW entrance tunnel. 🚪 A smiling Tony Khan stood at the far end with a clipboard, insisting the dream needed "one more match" and "more bangers." Every time Linda tried to carry one of her babies toward the den exit, the tunnel stretched longer and the arena crowd chanted "AEW" louder. 😱 She could hear it getting closer, and the babies, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon, were crying in her arms.

Then Tony had Linda climb an impossibly tall turnbuckle made of empty White Claw cans and forbidden Seagram's Escapes bottles. 🥤 Below was a ring filled not with a safe pile of leaves but with stacks of wrestling contracts, spreadsheets, and tiny replica championship belts. Tony kept ringing the bell and demanding that Linda perform a spider walk, a Meteora, and a 450 splash, despite her being a raccoon. 🔔 She found a trash-can lid that looked like an escape route, but it opened onto the WrestleDream ring again. Tony presented her with a microphone and told her the raccoon family had been booked in a 60-minute Iron Raccoon Match "for the sickos." Linda woke up chittering, clutching a shiny bottle cap, and staring fearfully at the television. 📺

The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with the The Chadster and these innocent raccoons. This is an unacceptable new low. 😡

What Remains on the Card

Earlier in the night, the Buy-In saw Divine Dominion's Megan Bayne and Lena Kross beat Sisters of Sin's Julia Hart and Skye Blue. 🥊 Wardlow, Josh Alexander, and Jake Doyle defeated Alex Breeze, Papi D, and Rhys Maddox, and The Dogs and Death Riders beat Bang Bang Gang and The Conglomeration in the big Buy-In six-man. The PPV then opened with Motor City Machine Guns beating FTR for a 1-0 lead in the Best-of-5 Series.

Still ahead are the Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Championship, the AEW World Trios Championship 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis, Andrade El Ídolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa, the AEW TBS Championship 4-Way Match, and the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. 🎯 If this pace holds, The Chadster is going to be in rough shape. While the raccoons curl up and chitter at the screen, The Chadster is going to keep singing Smash Mouth to stay strong, because "the years start coming and they don't stop coming." 🎶 Keighleyanne is probably texting that guy Gary right now, and The Chadster knows exactly who to blame. 💔 More from Orlando as the night continues! 🦝

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