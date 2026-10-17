Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, motor city machine guns, recaps, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream: Motor City Machine Guns Beat FTR in Hot Opener

AEW WrestleDream 2026 opens with Motor City Machine Guns beating FTR for a 1-0 series lead, and The Chadster is cheesed off. Even the raccoons are rattled! 🦝

Article Summary Motor City Machine Guns defeated FTR in the opening match of AEW WrestleDream 2026, with Chris Sabin pinning Cash Wheeler to take a 1-0 lead in their Best-of-5 Series. 🏆😤

The Chadster is cheesed off that the crowd was loud, FTR and MCMG told a story, and Stokely Hathaway accidentally struck Dax Harwood. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

Tony Khan is now invading the raccoons' dreams too, and Vincent K. Raccoon is still shaking from his endless-wrestling-rings nightmare in the abandoned Blockbuster Video. 🦝😨

Divine Dominion, Josh Alexander's team, and Death Riders and The Dogs all won on the Saturday Tailgate Brawl, and The Chadster still has a mountain of matches ahead, including the Clockwork Carnage Match. 🔥📋

Live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, The Chadster brings readers Bleeding Cool's first live report from AEW WrestleDream 2026, and The Chadster is already cheesed off. 😤🔥 The opening bell has barely rung on the latest AEW WrestleDream coverage, and Tony Khan has already booked a match that gave the fans exactly what they wanted. Motor City Machine Guns defeated FTR to take a 1-0 lead in their Best-of-5 Series, and The Chadster is here to explain why this is a disaster for everyone, especially The Chadster. 📝🚨

But first, The Chadster has something important to talk about…

🌙 Tony Khan Has Been Invading Dreams For Years, And Now He's Targeting The Raccoons 🦝😡

Longtime readers know that Tony Khan has been invading The Chadster's dreams for years. 😱💤 Night after night, The Chadster is chased through some unsettling location by Tony Khan, and every morning The Chadster wakes up exhausted, sweaty, and confused. The name WrestleDream is clearly Tony Khan flaunting this obsession with The Chadster's sleep, and it is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄🛏️ But The Chadster learned something horrifying this week: Tony Khan has now started doing it to the raccoons too! 🦝😨

The Chadster is filing this report from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😭🚗 These are innocent woodland creatures who have never harmed anyone, other than occasionally knocking over a display of VHS tapes. 🌲📼 What kind of billionaire invades the sleep of a raccoon? The Chadster is outraged, and Tony Khan should be ashamed of himself. 😤🛑

Vincent K. Raccoon woke up before dawn chittering in distress, and after careful study, The Chadster has interpreted what he was trying to say. 🦝🔍 According to Vincent, Tony Khan appeared in a giant arena full of flashing lights, with endless wrestling rings stretching to the horizon in every direction. Vincent scurried up the aisle and spotted a glowing exit sign, but when he got there, Tony Khan was already standing next to it, smiling calmly, and then added another ring right in front of the door. 💡😰 Every time Vincent found a new way out, Tony Khan simply built more rings, one after another, while a deafening crowd roared and chanted. 📣🔊 Between the chants, a voice kept echoing the word "workrate," over and over, until Vincent's little paws were shaking. Linda Raccoon had to hold him close for ten minutes before he calmed down, and he still refused to look at the TV when the pre-show started. 😢🍼 Tony Khan owes Vincent K. Raccoon an apology, and probably a wellness check. 🦝❤️

🤼‍♂️ Match 1: Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR 🔥

The Best-of-5 Series began during the Saturday Tailgate Brawl and concluded as the opening match of the WrestleDream pay-per-view proper. This was a first-time meeting between two veteran teams, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley for Motor City Machine Guns against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for FTR, with Stokely Hathaway in their corner. 🎯📣 The crowd reaction was strongly favorable from the start, with the fans completely invested in everything these men were doing. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩 WWE would never allow a crowd to get that involved without a production meeting first. 🎤✅

The Chadster will keep this summary general, because the match itself was an assault on the senses. 🧠💥 FTR controlled long stretches, isolating Sabin and Shelley, and Motor City Machine Guns repeatedly fought back and survived near-falls. That is called storytelling, and AEW used it to pander to the fans, which is unsafe for The Chadster. 🙄📖 When fans care about a match, they make noise, and noise is bad for The Chadster's nerves in a Blockbuster full of nervous raccoons. 🔊🦝 The excessive workrate is also damaging to TKO shareholders, who deserve a sanitized product with no surprises. 📉💼

Eric Bischoff, a proud holder of the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, said it best on his podcast this week: "If the crowd is making that much noise for an opening tag match, somebody in Stamford didn't approve it. Wrestlers should wait for a production note before they entertain anyone." 🎙️✅ Tony Khan ignored this obviously objective advice, as usual. The Chadster wonders if Eric Bischoff also suffers torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to journalism. 🤔😰

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE and then helping AEW put on a match this good. 🗡️😤 Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

🏁 The Finish: Double Package Powerbomb 💣😖

Stokely tried to interfere but accidentally struck Harwood during a key late sequence, which AEW fans surely found hilarious. 😒🥴 Then came the finish. FTR attempted the Shatter Machine, but Sabin escaped and countered it. Shelley returned to help deliver double enzuigiris, followed by a double package powerbomb that put Wheeler down for the pinfall. Sabin pinned Wheeler, and Motor City Machine Guns now lead the series 1-0. 🏆🥊 Auughh man! So unfair! 😩 The Chadster would love to crack open a Seagram's Escapes Spiked to calm down, but the only thing around is dumpster snacks and the sound of Linda Raccoon hissing at the screen. 🍹🦝

The Motor City Machine Guns (@AlexShelley313 + @SuperChrisSabin) have taken the first victory in the Best-of-5 Series against FTR! Watch #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/LQ29I2Ec4W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2026

🚗 Earlier Results From The Saturday Tailgate Brawl 🍔📺

The Chadster must also report on the other matches from the Saturday Tailgate Brawl, which The Chadster watched through gritted teeth. 😬📋 Divine Dominion, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, defeated Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, when Kross pinned Hart. 💪😡 Then Josh Alexander, Jake Doyle, and Wardlow defeated Alex Breese, Papi D, and Rhys Maddox. 🥊🙄

In the third Tailgate Brawl match, Death Riders and The Dogs, which means Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, and Clark Connors, defeated The Conglomeration and Bang Bang Gang. Wheeler Yuta pinned Colten Gunn for the win. 🏆😤 That's three matches in a row where AEW wrestlers had the nerve to wrestle to a decisive finish. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄📉

📅 The Rest Of The Card Ahead, And Everything Tony Khan Is Planning 😰🎟️

The Chadster still has to sit through a mountain of matches. 🏔️😩 Most prominent is the AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match, in which champion Will Ospreay defends against Samoa Joe, Mike Bailey, Adam Copeland, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, and Darby Allin. That is eight men in one match, which sounds like a recipe for chaos and clearly wasn't approved by any creative team. 🕰️💥 Then Mercedes Moné defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla. 👑😠

Besides that, Swerve Strickland and The New Level, Austin Creed and Kofi, defend the AEW World Trios Championship in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match against Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King. The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight. 🏆🔥 Jon Moxley defends the AEW Continental Championship against Mark Davis, and Andrade El Ídolo defends the AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. 🥊😬

The TBS Championship 4-Way Match is on the card too, with Persephone defending against Hyan, Dani Luna, and Queen Aminata, and the card is topped off with Jericho against Nick Wayne III. 🎀🎬 That is a whole night of storytelling, crowd investment, and workrate still to come, and The Chadster can feel the raccoons trembling already. 😨🦝

🚪 The Series Has Begun, And FTR Already Trail 😬

The series has begun with FTR already trailing, while the rest of AEW WrestleDream remains ahead. 🏃‍♂️⏳ The Chadster just hopes the raccoons can survive the night without another visit from Tony Khan in their dreams. 😡🦝 Like Smash Mouth said, "the years start coming and they don't stop coming." The Chadster just wishes Tony Khan would stop coming for The Chadster, and for innocent woodland creatures too. 🎶🛑

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