Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream Preview: A Dictator's Guide to Tonight's Big PPV

Comrades! El Presidente previews AEW WrestleDream's historic Clockwork Carnage match and seven title bouts from his luxury yacht. ¡Viva la revolución!

Article Summary Comrades! El Presidente breaks down tonight's historic AEW WrestleDream from Orlando, featuring the first-ever Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Championship!

Will Ospreay defends against seven opponents in a revolutionary two-stage match where the champion could lose without being pinned - like my 1987 palace incident!

Seven title matches headline the card including Mercedes Moné vs. Thekla, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis, and a 2-out-of-3 falls Trios Championship war!

Motor City Machine Guns face FTR in match one of their best-of-five series on the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show at 7 PM ET on TNT!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury viewing suite aboard my nuclear-powered yacht currently anchored off the coast of Orlando, where tonight AEW WrestleDream makes its historic first visit to the Sunshine State. My faithful capybara Esteban and I have been preparing all day for what promises to be a magnificent celebration of wrestling excellence, complete with imported caviar, vintage rum, and a satellite uplink the CIA tried three times to disable. Those capitalist fools never learn!

Tonight's spectacle features an unprecedented eight matches, seven of which involve championship gold, headlined by the first-ever Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Championship. This diabolical creation reminds me of the time I explained my revolutionary five-year economic plan to Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un during our annual dictators' poker night in Pyongyang. Dennis Rodman was there too, naturally. The rules were complex, the stakes were high, and by the end, nobody could remember who actually won, but everyone agreed it was spectacular entertainment. Much like Clockwork Carnage, comrades!

AEW WrestleDream Full Match Main Card Preview

The main card of AEW WrestleDream begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on HBO Max PPV, with the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl kicking off an hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, airing live coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max. This is the fourth annual AEW WrestleDream, continuing the tradition of honoring NJPW founder Antonio Inoki and his contributions to professional wrestling. Inoki understood what I have always known: true greatness requires vision, courage, and occasionally dropping people on their heads.

AEW World Championship Clockwork Carnage Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Mike Bailey vs. Adam Copeland vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet vs. Darby Allin

Will Ospreay began his AEW World Championship reign with two of the toughest defenses imaginable, and now, he faces as many as seven opponents at once! After winning the title from Kenny Omega at AEW All In: London, Ospreay finally beat Jon Moxley, the man who helped train him and a man he had never beaten, at All Out. Then, in Paris, Ospreay beat Kazuchika Okada for the first time in a championship match after entering with a 2-9 overall singles record against him. Tonight, the first-ever Clockwork Carnage Match is Ospreay's own creation. When Tony Khan asked him what he wanted for his WrestleDream title defense, Ospreay called upon his Casino Gauntlet experience, having won the first two gauntlets, and the result is a match unlike anything AEW has presented. Here's how it works: Clockwork Carnage features eight wrestlers, two stages and one winner. Stage 1: Two wrestlers selected at random start the match, and every 3 minutes, another randomly selected wrestler enters until all eight have entered. Anyone who is pinned or submits before all eight have entered is eliminated and does not move on to Stage 2. Stage 2: Once the final wrestler enters, all remaining wrestlers enter a 15-minute scoring period. Every pinfall or submission scores one fall, and when time expires, the wrestler with the most falls wins and leaves as AEW World Champion. That makes Clockwork Carnage a mash-up of a Casino Gauntlet and an Iron Man match with many possibilities. A wrestler could beat the champion and not win the match, and Ospreay could lose the title without ever being pinned or submitted. Samoa Joe was the first challenger to qualify, beating "Jungle" Jack Perry in Paris. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Ospreay's United Empire stablemate, qualified by beating ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty and has promised not to hold anything back when he sees Ospreay at WrestleDream. Adam Copeland beat Josh Alexander to earn his first AEW World Championship opportunity since March 2025, then announced that 2027 will be his final year in wrestling, so he has to go after the AEW World Championship. Konosuke Takeshita, who wants to prove he is "The Alpha," made Brian Cage tap out, and Ricochet beat Ace Austin. Two champions also had to put their own titles on the line for a chance to join them: AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada retained against Myron Reed to take his spot in the field, and TNT Champion Darby Allin kept the TNT Championship against CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero in the main event this past Wednesday to claim the final spot. The eight competitors got a glimpse of what's coming when they all brawled to end the night. Can Ospreay survive seven opponents, including five former world champions, or does the AEW World Championship change hands in the first Clockwork Carnage?

Comrades, this match format is absolutely brilliant in its chaos! Will Ospreay could lose his championship without ever being pinned or submitted, which reminds me of the 1987 coup attempt when I technically lost control of the presidential palace for forty-five minutes, but since I was never officially removed from my office chair, I claimed it never happened. The international community was very confused, much like how capitalist pig Tony Khan has confused everyone with these rules. But I appreciate the innovation! Samoa Joe, Mike Bailey, Adam Copeland, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, and Darby Allin create a field so stacked that it makes my cabinet of hand-picked loyalists look like a retirement home. This will be glorious!

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Thekla

With Moné not cleared for action back at All Out, Thekla beat Willow Nightingale that night to earn this title opportunity, and the animosity has only grown since. After trading sneak attacks in recent weeks, Moné teamed with Divine Dominion to take on Triangle of Madness on Dynamite. After Julia Hart sprayed Lena Kross with the black mist, Thekla stomped and pinned Kross, picked up the AEW Women's World Championship and celebrated while Moné stewed on the outside. Now the two collide in Orlando with the title on the line in a highly anticipated first-time one-on-one matchup. Does Moné prove she's the champion in every sense, or does Thekla leave Orlando with the AEW Women's World Championship for the second time?

Mercedes Moné defending against Thekla is the kind of first-time matchup that makes my revolutionary heart sing! The CEO versus the Toxic Spider reminds me of when I negotiated trade agreements with Angela Merkel while Vladimir Putin watched and ate popcorn. Julia Hart using black mist is tactics I can respect, comrades. When the CIA tried to poison my morning espresso in 2003, I simply had my food taster drink it first, then used the incident to justify nationalizing the coffee industry. Strategy!

AEW World Trios Championship 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi) (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page & Brodido (Bandido and Brody King)

Swerve Strickland and The New Level took the AEW World Trios Championship from Hangman, Bandido and Brody King at All In: London by winning the Trios Roulette Royale, then beat them at All Out. Of course, that happened in the very same building where Hangman and Swerve nearly ended each other's careers two years ago. The tension has only grown since. Those two had to be separated when Bandido retained the ROH World Title over Kofi, which led to this championship challenge. The issues between Hangman and Swerve have reached uncomfortable levels, but will they distract from the ultimate goal of walking out as champions? Who takes this heated 2-out-of-3-falls fight?

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page have the kind of hatred that transcends professional wrestling, comrades! It reminds me of my ongoing feud with the previous El Presidente, who I definitely did not have arrested on completely legitimate corruption charges that I definitely did not fabricate. Austin Creed, Kofi, Bandido, and Brody King must navigate this personal war while pursuing championship glory. Two out of three falls means no excuses, no controversy, just pure wrestling excellence. The workers must seize the means of trios championship production!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

Matt and Nick Jackson became the first-ever four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions at All Out by beating Cage and Cope and FTR in a 3-Way Ladder Match. On the same night, Fletcher and Knight earned this title shot by beating Darby Allin and Steven Borden due to medical stoppage. Fletcher and Knight beat the Young Bucks in a tables match at Rebel Heart Dynamite last month, and now, they aim to dethrone the four-time champions at WrestleDream. Both teams have gotten physical in recent weeks, but the Bucks got the jump on Fletcher and Knight this past Wednesday during what was supposed to be a sit-down interview. Do the Bucks hold on to their titles, or do Fletcher and Knight leave Orlando with gold?

The Young Bucks attacking Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight during a peaceful sit-down interview is exactly the kind of bourgeois behavior I expect from Matt and Nick Jackson, those capitalist pigs! When I agreed to a peaceful transition summit with the opposition party in 1999, I definitely did not have secret police waiting outside the conference room. That would have been inappropriate! Fletcher and Knight have already defeated the champions in a tables match, proving they have the skills to capture the gold. The proletariat tag team must rise up!

AEW Continental Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

Mark Davis is on a roll against the Death Riders. In Paris, Davis and Jake Doyle beat Moxley and Gabe Kidd, with Davis pinning Kidd with Close Your Eyes and Count to Three. In Cleveland, Davis pinned Moxley himself in a trios match, making it two weeks in a row that Davis has pinned a Death Rider, and this time, it was the one that matters the most. Moxley's raw emotions came out after the match. Backstage, he lashed out, destroying everything he could get his hands on before collapsing to the ground, and told Renee Paquette he was dealing with "a great deal of pain." Marina Shafir tried to set him straight, and it appeared to work. However, Davis made his intentions clear in a digital exclusive: "I want The Ace. I want the King of Violence. I want you at 100% because I want to face the demon of this company." This will be a huge, hard-hitting fight between two of the most physical competitors in AEW. Does Davis end Moxley's reign with the biggest win of his career, or does Moxley prove once again why he's hard to beat when his back is against the wall?

Mark Davis pinning Jon Moxley in back-to-back weeks demonstrates the kind of momentum that cannot be stopped, comrades! It reminds me of my 2015 re-election campaign where I won 127% of the vote in some districts. The opposition claimed this was mathematically impossible, but I explained it was simply enthusiasm manifest! Davis wanting Moxley at 100% shows honorable warrior spirit. When I challenged Muammar Gaddafi to arm wrestling at the 2009 African Union summit, I insisted he use both hands. Nelson Mandela refereed and Bono provided live musical commentary. I lost, but with dignity!

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Andrade El Ídolo looks for his seventh successful defense of the AEW National Championship tonight, if he can get through the relentless Tommaso Ciampa, who will do anything to possess AEW gold again. This all began after Andrade turned away Michael Oku in Paris for his sixth successful defense. Ciampa confronted Andrade and ambushed him to violently establish his next target. Now, the AEW National Championship is the next step in Ciampa's quest for gold. He won the TNT Championship in his AEW debut, but since losing it, he has come up short in his attempt to be a champion once again, including falling to Kazuchika Okada in the AEW International Championship match at All Out. Just days ago, Ciampa and Samoa Joe beat Andrade and AEW World Champion Will Ospreay in a tag team match when Ciampa spiked Andrade on the National Title, allowing Joe to lock in the Coquina Clutch for the win. Ciampa says he left Andrade unconscious in Paris and in Cleveland, so what is going to happen when the National Title is on the line? Does Andrade tie the record of seven successful defenses, or does Ciampa finally get his hands on gold?

Andrade El Ídolo pursuing a seventh successful defense shows the championship pride that warms my dictatorial heart! Tommaso Ciampa ambushing Andrade after a successful title defense is ruthless efficiency I can appreciate. When I consolidated power after my first election, I immediately went after the infrastructure ministry, the telecommunications sector, and my predecessor's Swiss bank accounts. Ciampa's recent tag team victory with Joe provides momentum, but Andrade has proven himself a fighting champion worthy of respect!

TBS Championship 4-Way Match: Persephone (c) vs. Hyan vs. Dani Luna vs. Queen Aminata

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan made this match official just days ago after Luna and Hyan teamed up to beat Persephone and Baker when Luna rolled up Baker for the pin, only for Persephone and Baker to attack Hyan after the bell until Aminata came out to clear the ring. Of course, Persephone initially won the TBS Championship from Maya World at All In: London with the help of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and she has leaned on Baker ever since, including to beat Luna in a TBS Championship Open Challenge in Luna's AEW debut at All Out. Persephone also stole a win over Hyan with her feet on the ropes on Dynamite last month. Aminata, who fell short against AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné in Paris, now gets another chance to win her first AEW gold. With three challengers who all have a score to settle and a double champion who isn't afraid to do whatever it takes to win, who walks out of Orlando as TBS Champion?

Persephone relying on Britt Baker for assistance is the kind of strategic alliance building I respect, though I must note it lacks socialist solidarity! Dani Luna, Hyan, and Queen Aminata all have legitimate grievances against the champion, creating a powder keg situation. This reminds me of the 2011 cabinet meeting where three different ministers all accused me of embezzlement simultaneously. I resolved it by promoting all three to ceremonial positions in my new Ministry of Looking the Other Way. Four-way matches are beautiful chaos, comrades!

Jericho vs. Nick Wayne 3

After Jericho won their first battle, Nick Wayne evened the score with a huge win in Paris thanks to some help from a low blow. Now, with each holding a victory over the other, they'll fight in the rubber match at WrestleDream. When Wayne beat Jericho in Paris, it was arguably the biggest win of his career, and he kept reminding everyone about it this past Wednesday in Cleveland until Jericho interrupted and proposed the rubber match. Wayne agreed on one condition: if Wayne wins, Jericho has to come back to the ring and apologize. Jericho accepted and left Wayne in agony with a low blow of his own. Who wins the rubber match and takes ultimate bragging rights?

Jericho and Nick Wayne splitting their first two encounters sets up tonight's rubber match perfectly! The stipulation requiring Jericho to apologize if he loses is delicious psychological warfare. When the United Nations demanded I apologize for the 2008 election irregularities, I held a press conference where I apologized… for the UN's inability to understand democratic processes. Kofi Annan was not amused, but Hugo Chávez called it "performance art." Both men using low blows shows they understand that victory matters more than method!

AEW WreslteDream Pre-Show: The Tailgate Brawl Full Preview

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR – Best-of-5 Series Match 1

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley want to prove they are the best team in the greatest tag team division, so on Dynamite this past Wednesday, they challenged FTR to a best-of-5 series, with the first match taking place on the Tailgate Brawl! That challenge came when Harwood pointed out that FTR beat AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks three out of five times, so why weren't they the #1 contenders? Shelley used the same psychology, asking what if the Machine Guns beat FTR three out of five times, and offered to start the series right there and then. Stoke shut that down, saying that a dream match and a dream series deserves to kick off at WrestleDream. The two teams shared a tense handshake before FTR left, and now, they'll meet in tag team action for the very first time. Who takes the first meeting between these two legendary teams to gain an early advantage in the series?

The Motor City Machine Guns facing FTR for the first time in a best-of-five series is the kind of wrestling excellence that justifies my elaborate satellite setup! Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler represent tag team wrestling at its finest. When I organized a five-match chess tournament against Garry Kasparov in 2001, I lost the first match but declared the series would continue until I won three. We're still waiting to schedule match two, but the point stands: best-of-five formats reward consistency and excellence!

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: Divine Dominion vs. Sisters of Sin

After colliding in a trios match this past Wednesday, Bayne and Kross battle Hart and Blue before WrestleDream on the Tailgate Brawl! In Cleveland, Triangle of Madness beat Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion when Hart sprayed Kross with black mist, and Thekla capitalized with a stomp to win the match. Do Bayne and Kross get revenge, or do Sisters of Sin send another message on what could be a huge night for Triangle of Madness?

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross seeking revenge against Julia Hart and Skye Blue after that black mist incident creates perfect pre-show drama! The outcome could provide momentum for Triangle of Madness before Thekla's championship match later tonight. Strategic booking, comrades! This is how you build interconnected storylines that make the capitalist pigs at HBO Max very happy with their investment!

AEW has provided comprehensive preview materials at their official website, where you can find complete details about tonight's historic event.

How to Watch AEW WrestleDream and AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl

Comrades, I encourage you all to tune in to AEW WrestleDream tonight! The AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TNT and HBO Max, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on HBO Max PPV. Esteban and I will be watching from my yacht's 85-inch gold-plated television screen while dining on roasted quail and sipping champagne liberated from a French embassy storage facility during the 2019 diplomatic incident we do not discuss. The CIA attempted to jam my satellite signal earlier today, but my technical team (three former Soviet engineers and a very clever teenager from Singapore) quickly resolved the issue. Tonight will be glorious, comrades! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW WrestleDream!

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